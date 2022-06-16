Finance
How Commercial Litigation Law Firms Can Help Your Business
The simplest and most succinct definition of commercial litigation describes it as a body of law that covers business conflicts. These conflicts often arise from disagreements over legal contracts. Sometimes referred to as corporate or business law, commercial litigation is generally considered to be a branch of civil law that governs disputes of both a public and private nature
Common Areas
Commercial law regulates hiring practices, corporate contracts, and the sale and manufacturer of consumer products. The most common cases involve class action suits, employee disputes, shareholder issues, debt collection, and partnership disputes. In the United States, commercial litigation is quite complex since it is the governed and regulated by both the states and the U.S. Congress. In other words, the rules often differ from state to state-which is why it is important to speak with legal professionals at established law firms before you file a lawsuit.
Legal Options
If these disputes cannot be resolved through meetings and negotiations, it may be necessary to go to court. Since they do not involve criminal charges, most commercial lawsuits are heard by a jury in a civil trial. It is possible to waive a jury trial so that a judge can decide these cases, as long as both sides agree.
Because most of these suits are quite complex, they can take several months, even years to resolve. It is for this reason that the courts often encourage litigants to reach an acceptable settlement before the case goes to trial. Of course, the court cannot force either side to agree to a settlement against their will. If the plaintiff and his lawyer do not accept the offers made by the defense, the case will inevitably go to trial.
Before the trial, a savvy litigator from one of the area’s top law firms may request that the case be heard in federal court. The reason for this is to minimize the home field advantage for a large company that is based in a particular state. This is only possible when the suit involves a federal program or statute, or when the dispute is between citizens that reside in different states and the amount involved is over $75,000.
Legal Fees
Who pays for these cases? There is no established procedure, but a judge may order the losing side to pay all of the court costs and legal fees, including witness expenses, the cost of exhibits, and filing fees. It is for this reason that most commercial litigation suits are settled before they go to trial.
Due to their complexity and the fact that commercial laws can differ from state to state, the overwhelming majority of plaintiffs in these matters retain legal counsel from leading law firms. As we mentioned, the court may award attorney’s fees to one party if it is found that the other side brought a frivolous lawsuit. That is why a plaintiff should always consult an experienced commercial litigator before he/she takes any legal action.
How to Break Into the Forex Market
The Forex market is absolutely huge, with over $9 billion dollars in trades occurring on a daily basis, it is a rapidly expanding market and with the US Economy weakening more and more people are steering away from traditional investment strategies and looking to capitalize on offshore investments. There hasn’t been a more perfect time to consider investing in Forex, but it should still be entered with caution and care in order to fully reap the rewards that it offers.
Firstly, you as with any other investment you need to be sure you are aware of the risks, and only invest with what you are prepared to lose. Secondly, you need to decide if you want to manage the capital yourself or appoint a professional manager to manage the account. If the latter is decided upon, you need to make sure that manager has a proven track with Forex, and everything that they offer is confirmed by a legally binding contract. So you can see exactly what they’re offering and what sort of agreement you’re entering into. Thirdly, you want to make sure you have access to the account, ideally online, so you can see exactly how your money is being managed. You will find with Forex as well, you shouldn’t be charged for withdrawing your money, so this is something that should come as standard in the agreement between you and the Forex manager.
However, if you decide upon manging the Forex account yourself, you need to prepared that it’s going to be a steep learning curve. Of course there are plenty of management and analytical tools available to help you, but even some these tools can be unreliable and if you don’t know how to use them properly it’s hardly worth having them in the first place. The route of managing the account yourself should only be taken if you are fully prepared for the learning curve, and perhaps enlist the help of someone who does have a lot of Forex trading experience under their belt.
In reality, there are a lot of offers appearing online in regards to Forex management, so it shouldn’t be a problem finding an offer that appeals. But you should be aware that some of these so called ‘Forex managers’ aren’t at all managers and use clever sales tactics to grab your money and then either run or invest in worthless currencies that are outside the major currency remit and show a false return rate of growth. These scammers are easily identifiable because they won’t be prepared to put a face to their business or offer fake contact details. There are many managers, however, out there that will only be too happy to have a discussion about the best investment strategies when it comes to Forex. An excellent example of such a site I found is at 123-Forex.com, unlike most managers he offers a realistic ROI and at a no-loss guarantee. Couldn’t say fairer than that.
How to Remove Stains From Lab Coats and Uniforms
Blood, fluids, chemicals and solvents, ink stains and the daily special from the cafeteria, are common sources of frustration when they wind up on garments. Having to replace permanently stained specialty garments can be very costly, as can dry cleaning.
Here are some of the most common stains and instructions for removing them. Most stains respond best when treated immediately, if time permits, but the reality of working in a hectic, fast-paced environment means that stain treatment usually happens at home. The supplies used are readily available at drug stores and in clinical settings.
Blood, vomit, bodily fluids, meat-based soups – Since they are protein based, this category of stains responds best when treated immediately. Blot as much of the stain with an absorbent paper towel/tissue as possible. Place additional absorbent material underneath garment.
1. Moisten sponge or cotton ball with enzyme-based cleaner such as Biz Bleach, apply and leave for 30 minutes then flush with water
2. Next, flush with ammonia/water solution (1 tbsp/1 cup), flush with water and blot.
3. Follow with white vinegar/water mixture (1:2 ratio) flush and blot.
4. For additional removal or extra whitening, apply bleach with hydrogen peroxide (3%) using a medicine dropper, add a drop of ammonia solution then flush with water before adding to the regular laundry cycle.
Pen ink stains
1. Bring glycerine (available in drug stores) to a lukewarm temperature.
2. Applying firm pressure, blot stain.
3. Continue to blot as long as ink transfers to blotter, while keeping stained area moist with glycerine.
4. Flush with water.
5. Apply mild detergent solution (liquid hand soap/water) with several drops of ammonia. Continue to blot and flush with water.
6. If stain persists, apply chlorine bleach with dropper. (DO NOT allow bleach to remain more than 2 minutes)
7. Rinse with water after each bleach cycle and use white vinegar solution to remove excess chlorine from bleach, followed by a flush with water.
Mustard
1. Remove excess mustard, being careful not to smear stain
2. Apply liquid hand soap/water solution with dropper then blot.
3. Apply vinegar/water solution (1:2) then blot again.
4. With dropper, apply enzyme-based cleaner solution (Biz Bleach, ½ tsp. to 1 cup warm water), blot then flush with water.
5. Apply bleach with dropper to dissolve last traces of mustard. (DO NOT allow bleach to remain more than 2 minutes)
6. Rinse with water after each bleach application.
7. Apply white vinegar solution to remove excess bleach, then flush with water.
Lipstick
1. Apply paint, oil and grease remover (available at hardware stores) or dry cleaning solution, if accessible. Blot then repeat the cycle as long as stain is being removed.
Be careful not to spread the stain or to reapply to fabric (use clean blotter each time).
2. Apply detergent solution with dropper and add a few drops of ammonia. Tamp with brush then blot and flush with water.
3. Next apply detergent solution with dropper and a few drops of white vinegar. Tamp with brush then blot and flush with water. Allow area to dry.
4. Sponge with alcohol.
5. Apply bleach solution with dropper to remove last traces of stain. Follow each bleach application with a water flush. Apply vinegar solution to remove excess chlorine from bleach, then flush with water before adding to laundry.
So the next time you get a spill or stain on your labcoat or uniform, don’t fret, just following these simple instructions to keep your uniforms clean!
The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy – Book Review
Synopsis of Content:
Darren Hardy, successful businessman, public speaker and editor of Success Magazine provides in The Compound Effect a careful study of those things we must do and those we must avoid to be successful. He teaches how small efforts, repeated over time, create compound effects – that is – they build into a much larger accomplishment than one might realize as one does the small things each day.
Likewise the compound effect also works to defeat us if we fail to do the right things each day or do the wrong things each day. That one candy bar once a week for example, adds pounds to us over the course of a year. That one apple each day can help foster greater health over time.
How It Works
Hardy begins by describing how the compound effect works both to our benefit and our detriment and demonstrates how crucial it is to be aware of what we are doing and take control of the things that matter. It is about forming and sustaining good habits and defeating bad ones.
He then explains how the choices we make each day influence and drives our outcomes. He describes how positive habits build us up and create long term achievement while bad habits do the opposite.
Momentum
Next he discusses momentum – how small steps taking deliberately and consistently over time build momentum which then makes it all easier and more effective over time. He explains the power of rhythm and consistency in what we do.
Influence
Finally he discusses the power of influence upon us, both good and bad, from the people with whom we associate, the things we choose to do, the way we spend our time, etc.
The book also includes various resources that you can obtain access to on-line which can deepen your experience and put the lessons learned into practice.
Some have criticized The Compound Effect as just another version of the same old ideas found in a thousand success or self-help books. In a sense this is true and Hardy, who is an unapologetic fan of Jim Rohn, cites Rohn’s observation that the principles of success are never new – they are time tested and ancient. We fail to benefit from them to the extent we fail to understand them or more often to the extent we fail to heed them.
What Hardy does in this book is repackage these ancient ideas in a more modern discussion and format using helpful illustrations and his own unique perspective about how they have worked for him and many others. There is always value in this. The more we can see how others have learned from these principles and applied them the more we will understand how we can do the same.
Hardy was raised in a very disciplined manner by a rather harsh father who was a no nonsense sports coach. With this background he naturally is comfortable with the kinds of self-discipline he urges upon the reader to achieve at a higher level. For those who are lazy or just dislike the rigor of self-discipline this book may not offer much. For anyone who is willing to do the work this book is an excellent introduction into what works.
Usefulness:
Anyone who is serious about improving their lives and their outcomes can benefit from this book. It is an easy read and contains a lot of practical lessons on how to implement these ideas.
Readability/Writing Quality:
The book is well written and easy to read. It is well organized and contains enough repetition to be instructive but not so much as to be redundant.
Notes on Author:
Darren Hardy was a self-made millionaire at a young age and successful in business for many years before moving into the success industry. He is an author, speaker, mentor and editor of Success magazine.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. A great tool to determine how well or how poorly you are actually doing in any area of your life is tracking. By keeping a small notebook with you at all times and writing down what you are doing or failing to do in any area you wish to improve you will gain tremendous insight into your own success and failure.
2. You cannot change your life or improve your life unless and until you accept complete and unconditional responsibility for your own life. This sounds simple, and it is, but it is not always easy. It is however essential to make genuine progress.
3. One of the biggest secrets to success is to eliminate bad habits and replace them with good ones. This requires intentional planning and requires disciplined action for at least a month, often longer. It will be worth the effort.
Publication Information:
The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy. Copyright 2010 by Success Media; published by Vanguard Press.
