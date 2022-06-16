Finance
How Private Is Your Employee’s Call?
Most people believe that they are entitled to complete privacy on the phone, as long of course as they go into a room alone and shut the door. At home, this makes sense. At work, however, calls are often recorded.
Many people are already used to this concept from calling as the customer. When you call into a company to speak to a sales associate or a customer service representative you often hear the phrase “calls may be recorded for quality assurance.” This message is always for the customer. The customer needs to be informed. An employee should expect it. It is best, however, to let your employees know that they may be recorded, just to be safe.
If you are an employer, then you are paying any staff using the telephone to represent your company. You are paying them for their professionalism and you are paying communication costs. Recording calls gives you the opportunity to monitor the quality of your customer service and improve training.
Unfortunately, you may run across employees who don’t care too much that they should be working or care if their attitude and tone make your company look bad. The knowledge that their phone calls can be heard, however, tends to curb potential problems.
In this day and age, almost everyone has a cell phone. This means that if an employee needs to make a personal or private phone call, they have the potential to use their cell phone. If your company does not allow cell phones, however, there may definitely be occasions when an employee needs to make a personal call using your business line. In this circumstance, it’s best for employees if they are aware of privacy issues, so they can choose to keep personal information off the line.
Most hosted phone systems will record calls automatically. This can be for both outgoing and incoming calls. This call recording is legal in the workplace as long as you are not singling out individual employees.
A huge advantage of recording phone calls in the workplace is that the employer gets a chance to find, identify, and correct issues with employee behavior. One of the most effective ways to know if your employee is doing their job on the phone is to hear them perform. One of the surest ways of knowing how a customer feels is to listen to them. Recording your company phone calls gives you and your training staff the information to make sure that your employees and your customers are getting the support they need.
Using International SEO to Get International Visitors
Change is something that’s always going to happen, no matter how hard you try to resist it. The world is shrinking as a result of technology making it much easier to communicate across national countries. The internet has made multilingual advertising a stronger channel for acquriing international visitors. In order to market a business’s products and services to the international market, the international search engine optimization (international SEO) needs to be utilized to win new visitors and convert those website visitors into customers.
English was once considered the main language on the web, but if you’re operating in a local market and want to expand internationally, this soon becomes irrelevant.
* In Asia only around 10% of the searches done on the internet are actually in English.
* In the European union 87% of the searches are not in English – Remember Europeans speak German, French, Italian and many other languages.
* 70% of trade from the UK is to countries which do not speak English
* The English language now accounts for less than 13% of internet searches within the EU and less than 10% across Asia. Businesses who only market themselves with web sites written in English are clearly missing out.
When an internet user visits a web page in their own language they are 4 out of 5 times more likely to stay reading that website. They are also much more likely to buy from that website as they feel far more secure and confident.
If you take the worldwide market then you will realize that over 75% of the available markets on the internet do not speak English. Any business which doesn’t develop and install a new langauge and promote it effectively will be losing out on this extra revenue. The businesses which adopt these strategies will be the ones that prosper on the web.
Interational SEO is a very powerful strategy which can allow you access to many more people. If you built a website for 5 different languages then this would allow you potential access to a staggering 412 million extra users of the internet! This means that you could potentially quadruple your sales and with a well crafted roll out campaign this figure is more likely. Using international SEO it is possible to increase the number of people that can be reached. This is why it is so important for businesses to spend time developing their own international market strategy paying special attention to non-English speaking markets.
The United States was seen as being the most important country for marketers to approach, however now the UK and Canada are now seen as equally valuable countries to target. Europe and Japan are two of the main hubs with foreign internet trade and spending occurring at around 37% of international internet purchasing activities.
This shows that international SEO is continually evolving and changing in line with the market demand. International SEO is one of the most important and useful tools that global businesses possess to market their products and services to the entire world. Multilingual marketing allow these international businesses to enter new markets which were previously out of reach due to a number of barriers. Using the internet is also much cheaper than other methods of entering foreign markets. International marketing strategy is particularly important to achieve the aims of most businesses. These international aims of businesses have been simplified as a result of globalization.
International SEO processes rely upon creating website templates which can then be used localized content and local advertising campaigns. It is important that the templates are easy to customize based on preferences and culture of the local consumer. Certain countries want information presented in a specific way. By using international SEO you are able to present your customers with useful information which is presented how they expect it to be. Content should be used to relate to the customer’s culture, paying attention to special occasions is a good idea. It’s common to offer discounts at Christmas, however you should also consider discounts at Chinese New Year in china! This will interest a great number of your global customers.
When a business devises its international marketing strategy it is important to remember a few important points.
* Time should be spent identifying the market that you want to target.
* Translating and presenting your multilingual marketing activities in such a way which will interest consumers all around the world and in particular, the new market being targeted.
* Use international SEO and other methods of internet marketing including press releases, articles, pay-per-click advertising in multiple languages.
Multilingual websites and language technology has made it much easier for businesses to enter foreign markets and benefit from a booming global economy. International SEO activities can use your existing website as a template to expand and position your website in the international search engines. Any packaging or promotional materials can also be translated without having to change the design. By setting up a multilingual website your business is able to attract far more people, any people that you do attract will be twice as likely to continue reading the site. People will also be four times as likely to buy from you when your website is in their native language.
How Commercial Litigation Law Firms Can Help Your Business
The simplest and most succinct definition of commercial litigation describes it as a body of law that covers business conflicts. These conflicts often arise from disagreements over legal contracts. Sometimes referred to as corporate or business law, commercial litigation is generally considered to be a branch of civil law that governs disputes of both a public and private nature
Common Areas
Commercial law regulates hiring practices, corporate contracts, and the sale and manufacturer of consumer products. The most common cases involve class action suits, employee disputes, shareholder issues, debt collection, and partnership disputes. In the United States, commercial litigation is quite complex since it is the governed and regulated by both the states and the U.S. Congress. In other words, the rules often differ from state to state-which is why it is important to speak with legal professionals at established law firms before you file a lawsuit.
Legal Options
If these disputes cannot be resolved through meetings and negotiations, it may be necessary to go to court. Since they do not involve criminal charges, most commercial lawsuits are heard by a jury in a civil trial. It is possible to waive a jury trial so that a judge can decide these cases, as long as both sides agree.
Because most of these suits are quite complex, they can take several months, even years to resolve. It is for this reason that the courts often encourage litigants to reach an acceptable settlement before the case goes to trial. Of course, the court cannot force either side to agree to a settlement against their will. If the plaintiff and his lawyer do not accept the offers made by the defense, the case will inevitably go to trial.
Before the trial, a savvy litigator from one of the area’s top law firms may request that the case be heard in federal court. The reason for this is to minimize the home field advantage for a large company that is based in a particular state. This is only possible when the suit involves a federal program or statute, or when the dispute is between citizens that reside in different states and the amount involved is over $75,000.
Legal Fees
Who pays for these cases? There is no established procedure, but a judge may order the losing side to pay all of the court costs and legal fees, including witness expenses, the cost of exhibits, and filing fees. It is for this reason that most commercial litigation suits are settled before they go to trial.
Due to their complexity and the fact that commercial laws can differ from state to state, the overwhelming majority of plaintiffs in these matters retain legal counsel from leading law firms. As we mentioned, the court may award attorney’s fees to one party if it is found that the other side brought a frivolous lawsuit. That is why a plaintiff should always consult an experienced commercial litigator before he/she takes any legal action.
How to Break Into the Forex Market
The Forex market is absolutely huge, with over $9 billion dollars in trades occurring on a daily basis, it is a rapidly expanding market and with the US Economy weakening more and more people are steering away from traditional investment strategies and looking to capitalize on offshore investments. There hasn’t been a more perfect time to consider investing in Forex, but it should still be entered with caution and care in order to fully reap the rewards that it offers.
Firstly, you as with any other investment you need to be sure you are aware of the risks, and only invest with what you are prepared to lose. Secondly, you need to decide if you want to manage the capital yourself or appoint a professional manager to manage the account. If the latter is decided upon, you need to make sure that manager has a proven track with Forex, and everything that they offer is confirmed by a legally binding contract. So you can see exactly what they’re offering and what sort of agreement you’re entering into. Thirdly, you want to make sure you have access to the account, ideally online, so you can see exactly how your money is being managed. You will find with Forex as well, you shouldn’t be charged for withdrawing your money, so this is something that should come as standard in the agreement between you and the Forex manager.
However, if you decide upon manging the Forex account yourself, you need to prepared that it’s going to be a steep learning curve. Of course there are plenty of management and analytical tools available to help you, but even some these tools can be unreliable and if you don’t know how to use them properly it’s hardly worth having them in the first place. The route of managing the account yourself should only be taken if you are fully prepared for the learning curve, and perhaps enlist the help of someone who does have a lot of Forex trading experience under their belt.
In reality, there are a lot of offers appearing online in regards to Forex management, so it shouldn’t be a problem finding an offer that appeals. But you should be aware that some of these so called ‘Forex managers’ aren’t at all managers and use clever sales tactics to grab your money and then either run or invest in worthless currencies that are outside the major currency remit and show a false return rate of growth. These scammers are easily identifiable because they won’t be prepared to put a face to their business or offer fake contact details. There are many managers, however, out there that will only be too happy to have a discussion about the best investment strategies when it comes to Forex. An excellent example of such a site I found is at 123-Forex.com, unlike most managers he offers a realistic ROI and at a no-loss guarantee. Couldn’t say fairer than that.
