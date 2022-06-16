How to Buy a House With Cash

Share Pin 0 Shares

Owning a home is something almost everybody wants do at some point in their life. Nothing can compare to knowing that the home you live in is yours, and you can do what you want with it. No paying rent, no answering to a landlord, none of that…

While it is pretty great to own a home, many people take a hasty decision by taking out a massive mortgage on their home rather than pay for it up front. This is understandable because not many of us have $100,000 laying around that we can buy a house with.

But, for those who choose to save up the money and buy their home with cash, the rewards are plentiful. Not only is it cheaper, but it will save you from being chained to the bank on a lengthy mortgage plan that you might end up wanting to opt out of before its even paid off.

Let’s take a look at how you can avoid a mortgage and buy your next home upfront, with cold hard cash.

Frugality is the Name of the Game

While it’s very likely that everybody would buy their home with cash if they could, hardly anybody does. This is because most people just lack the discipline to save up.

Now, if you make 20-30 thousand dollars a year, you’re going to be waiting a long time to buy your own house, even living on the bare minimum.

But, if you are someone who makes 50 thousand or more per year, or you also have a spouse who makes just as much as you, it is very possible for you to buy your own home with cash, in a couple years.

If you can manage to save just a couple thousand a month for a period of 5 or more years, you’ll be right in range to buy a nice house all by yourself.

Benefits to Buying With Cash

The benefits to buying your home with cash are usually not afforded to those with a hefty mortgage to worry about. For instance, without a mortgage payment, you can plug more money into your retirement plan, thus bringing about your retirement earlier, or having more money to blow when it is time to call it quits.

You can also invest your extra cash into some kind of money making scheme, like the stock market, startup companies, or bonds. As long as you know what you’re doing, this can turn out to be a very useful stockpile of money should you need to pay for an emergency, send your kids to college, or provide for your family in case something happens to you.

Wrapping Up

Buying a house with cash is undoubtedly the smartest way to buy a home, it just takes a certain amount of discipline when it comes to saving the money.

Don’t waste your time and resources doing it alone or working with an amateur agent, contact a reliable real estate agent today and put yourself in good hands.