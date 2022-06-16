Finance
How to Buy a House With Cash
Owning a home is something almost everybody wants do at some point in their life. Nothing can compare to knowing that the home you live in is yours, and you can do what you want with it. No paying rent, no answering to a landlord, none of that…
While it is pretty great to own a home, many people take a hasty decision by taking out a massive mortgage on their home rather than pay for it up front. This is understandable because not many of us have $100,000 laying around that we can buy a house with.
But, for those who choose to save up the money and buy their home with cash, the rewards are plentiful. Not only is it cheaper, but it will save you from being chained to the bank on a lengthy mortgage plan that you might end up wanting to opt out of before its even paid off.
Let’s take a look at how you can avoid a mortgage and buy your next home upfront, with cold hard cash.
Frugality is the Name of the Game
While it’s very likely that everybody would buy their home with cash if they could, hardly anybody does. This is because most people just lack the discipline to save up.
Now, if you make 20-30 thousand dollars a year, you’re going to be waiting a long time to buy your own house, even living on the bare minimum.
But, if you are someone who makes 50 thousand or more per year, or you also have a spouse who makes just as much as you, it is very possible for you to buy your own home with cash, in a couple years.
If you can manage to save just a couple thousand a month for a period of 5 or more years, you’ll be right in range to buy a nice house all by yourself.
Benefits to Buying With Cash
The benefits to buying your home with cash are usually not afforded to those with a hefty mortgage to worry about. For instance, without a mortgage payment, you can plug more money into your retirement plan, thus bringing about your retirement earlier, or having more money to blow when it is time to call it quits.
You can also invest your extra cash into some kind of money making scheme, like the stock market, startup companies, or bonds. As long as you know what you’re doing, this can turn out to be a very useful stockpile of money should you need to pay for an emergency, send your kids to college, or provide for your family in case something happens to you.
Wrapping Up
Buying a house with cash is undoubtedly the smartest way to buy a home, it just takes a certain amount of discipline when it comes to saving the money.
Don’t waste your time and resources doing it alone or working with an amateur agent, contact a reliable real estate agent today and put yourself in good hands.
Business Telephone Systems – Your Ultimate Solution
Business telephone systems are widely used today regardless of the size or kind of business that one is engaged in. The question is what kind of telephone system that a person should choose? There are different kinds of business telephone systems that a business may prefer; here are four main telephone system options that can help solve your communication needs.
First is the KSU-less telephone systems. This is the most popular option if the business is just starting or if the business is not too big. This telephone system is cheaper than all other telephone systems available today. The KSU-less telephone system includes features like program-enabled telephone and it has a portable style. It also doesn’t require a cabinet or KSU to transfer or route calls. However, there are potential disadvantages in using this telephone. If the company is planning on future expansion or growth, this is not recommended. KSU-less telephone systems are not compatible with private branch exchange (PBX) or the key systems. As such, one will shoulder a lot expenses just to upgrade it. Another disadvantage is that the KSU-less telephone systems are not supported by telecommunication companies. This means that you will be the one that will do all the installation, setup, maintenance, and other electronic concerns. This is only recommended for businesses with less than ten employees.
Second is the key telephone system. This system is suitable for a business with at least ten but not more than forty employees. This is also great for small businesses like KSU-less telephone systems because the cost is cheap. The good thing about key system is that its components may be upgraded with ease and has many functions available. Also, unlike KSU-less telephone systems, you won’t have a hard time installing or maintaining this because there are many telecoms or phone system providers that cater this kind of system.
Third is the private branch exchange or the PBX phone system. This is appropriate for companies and business with more than forty employees. The cost of this kind of system is higher than other systems because of scaling, and the number of employees using this. However, not because its more expensive doesn’t mean that it is not commensurate to your business. Through the PBX system, if there are more employees that are using the telephone, the costs per employee will be lesser than those having smaller business with small number of employees. The advantage of this system is that it is flexible and has many features that other systems do not have. The upgrade is simple, the ways are cost-efficient, and the increase in extensions line is easy.
Fourth is the voice over internet protocol or the VOIP. This is a phone system that uses the internet. Instead of using regular telephone lines or landlines, one can use the internet connection to talk to a client, or to do business. This is a great alternative to key systems and KSU-less telephone systems if one is just using a small office.
The Complete List of Things to Evaluate Before You Open or Invest in a New Venture
Do you have an innovative idea you wish to market? Are you planning on opening a new business? Are you investing on somebody else’s idea?
If you said “yes” to any of these questions, don’t do it just yet!
Starting or investing on a new venture can be an emotional process full of anticipation and excitement. You need to keep a cool head and treat the process with the utmost objectivity.
To help with that, I’ve put together a complete list of questions you NEED to answer before you even think about putting a business plan together. This will help you make sure that no overlooked variable makes you incorrectly go forward or not. Make sure you don’t skip any part of the process and end the exercise with a very honest yes or no decision based on the answers.
You will find it difficult if not impossible to answer some of the questions. It is very important to understand the sureness of each response and the risk that each unanswered question implies. Handle this risk by analyzing scenarios with the different possible answers.
Write down a simple comment to each question, doing this formalizes your analysis. You can also think about each question in a SWOT analysis context identifying each one as a Strength, Weakness, Opportunity or Threat.
The Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind:
Do this all the time
- Be methodic, analyze completely. Understand the need, competition and constrains, then tailor and differentiate.
- Be on the lookout all the time for the fatal flaw that will make this fail.
- Lots of questions can’t be answered or are too vague, check the risk of not knowing them.
Don’t Do This
- Don´t follow the classic idea method: “I have an idea, let me think how to shove it to the channel or customer”.
- Don’t focus on the features of the product, focus on the need you are trying to fulfill.
- Don’t get tempted to skip a full analysis.
- The most frequent mistake is to think everybody in the market is like you. If you like the product, everybody else will.
- It is common to confuse a good idea with a good business opportunity, they are not the same.
- Thinking “We have no competition” is only for naive entrepreneurs.
- Don´t obsess with first mover´s advantage, most of the time funds prefer second movers because the idea is already validated.
The questions you need to answer:
Product or Service
- Can you describe the business idea in 25 words or less?
- Is the idea scalable? Is it limited to your time or something else?
- Can your offering later change / adapt?
- Risk of not being able to develop / manufacture the product?
Market or Customer
- Can you do formal market analysis or only informal? (Interviews, observations, focus groups, surveys, market experiments, etc.)
- Who is the customer? How precisely can he be defined? Location, profile, etc.?
- What problem are you solving? Why would the customer buy? Does he want to?
- Commercial risk, no willingness to buy?
- How big is the market? Growing or shrinking?
- How penetrated is the market by the industry? What share can you get fast? Later?
- What price is he willing to pay? Based on what? How important is it?
- How price-conscious is your customer?
- Risk of change in consumer behavior?
- Can the target market later be changed? Can you later attack other levels in the value chain?
Industry
- Can you do formal analysis or only informal?
- Is it thriving? Shrinking?
- Do suppliers have power? Risk of supply shortage? Change in price?
- Barriers to entry:
- . Contractual? Patent or trademark?
- . Lead time in tech development? Innovation?
- . Management? People?
- . Location?
- . Regulations and government?
- . Other barriers?
- Can barriers change easily?
- Do you have relations in place?
- . Customers?
- . Suppliers?
- . Partners? Talent? Investors?
- Experience in industry? Yours? Other management?
- Risk of regulatory or other government related changes or intervention?
- Technology risk of obsolescence?
Competition
- Can you do formal competition analysis? If not, what informal analysis can you do? Is it good?
- Who else is attacking the market? How? Successfully?
- What is your competition´s pricing strategy?
- What is the closest thing in the target market to your product? Are you a first mover? Second? More than that?
- Strategic advantages / differentiators. Clearly visible to consumers or only in your mind? Sustainable? True, important and provable?
- . Function? Design? Quality? Uniqueness? Innovation?
- . Delivery? Channel? Availability? Location?
- . Cost? Marketing? Sales?
- . Ignorance of buyers?
- . Customer service?
- . Other?
- Are you taking advantage of a certain opportunity, situation or advantage?
- How fast can competition catch up?
Channel
- Which options do you have?
- Which one is the ideal? Why?
- If the first choice does not work, does it make sense to try others?
- What channels does your target market prefer?
- Which ones are your competitors using?
- How much integration do the channels have?
- Will the channel change with customer habits or tech?
- Risk of no access to the correct channel or consumer?
Sales and Advertising
- How will you get customers?
- How will you retain customers? Is it important?
- Describe the necessary salesforce?
- Can a salesperson of ordinary skills sell it?
- Do you need advertising? Which kind? How much? Is it important?
Economics
- How clearly can you model the basic economics of the idea? (Costs, sales, margins, required capital, ROI, etc.)
- Will there be economies of scale? Are they important?
- Accounts receivable? Can it become a problem?
- How will you finance initially? Later?
Management
- Do you have or can get the necessary management team?
- Do management / leadership / organizational capabilities make a difference? How big a difference?
- How valuable is intellectual property?
- Does it make sense to do this solo? It normally doesn’t.
Other
- Validation:
- . How fast can you know if the business can work or not?
- . Can you define the variables to know it? How fast can the data flow?
- . Do you need product development to know? Dangerous!
- . Do you need a long selling process or many tries to know? Dangerous!
- Can you diversify? Not easy on new ventures, but can it be done?
- Give me the biggest drawback / risk (fatal flaw) of the idea? The one that will make it fail?
- Enlist the seemingly fatal flaws that can be fixed.
- Does the idea fit your life objectives? Workload?
- Do you feel passionate about the idea? Enjoyable? Are you doing it only for the money?
- Give me the upside / best case scenario?
- Give me the downside / worst case scenario?
Being Arrested: What You Should Know, What You Should Expect
When someone finds themselves in a position where they’re being handcuffed and placed into the back of a police car, the best thing to do is to be cooperative and remain calm.
At the time of the arrest, the person being arrested will have their “Miranda Rights” read to them. Miranda Rights are recited so people are aware they have the right to remain silent and the right to consult an attorney. Although it’s recommended that people provide information such as their full name, date of birth, address and other basics to police upon request, they should be aware they are not required to divulge anything beyond that. It’s natural that someone might want to tell their side of the story immediately in an attempt to clear their name, but there is a greater chance that this may cause more harm than good. One should always consult with a criminal defense attorney prior to making any sort of statement relating to charges filed against them.
The next step in the arrest process involves being taken to a police station to be booked. Booking entails being fingerprinted, having “mug shots” taken and having information about the defendant and the arrest entered into the jail’s computer system. Personal possessions, such as keys, purses, wallets, cell phones etc. will be taken for safe keeping. That personal property will be returned to the defendant upon his or her release from jail.
After the booking process is complete, the defendant is likely to be told their bail has been set at a certain dollar amount. This means that he or she has the opportunity to bail out of jail should they choose. Once this happens, the defendant (or his or her family) has two options. The first is to post the full amount of bail with the court in the form of cash or cashier’s check. That money would refunded to the person who posted it, less administrative fees, at the time the case is fully resolved. People should keep in mind that the return of this money will not be immediate and in some instances could drag out for months or even longer. Should the defendant fail to make court appearances or skip out on court-mandated obligations related to the case, that money will be forfeited.
A second, more commonly utilized option is to seek out the assistance of an expert bail bondsman. By choosing to work with a bail bondsman, only 10% of the full amount of the bail will need to be paid in order to get the defendant out of jail. That money is a fee paid to the bail bonds company in exchange for the services they provide and is non-refundable.
Once a person is released from custody, though, that’s not to say their case has been concluded. The defendant will still need to appear for future court proceedings related to the charges filed against them in order to have the matter resolved.
Being arrested can be scary but people should know that bail bondsmen are available 24-hours a day, 7-days a week to help get them out of jail. A good bondsman will help you understand how bail works.
