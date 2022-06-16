Finance
How to Clean Attic Mold, Kill It, Or Maybe Forget Attic Mold Remediation – It Could Be Cheaper
House attic mold is one of the most “popular” items in my property inspection reports. And now is time for an explanation of how to kill mold and / or how to clean mold in the attic. But before I do that, let me give you a little advice, something to consider before you sign a few (if you’re lucky) thousand dollars contract agreement with a mold remediation company.
Attic mold remediation TIP – an alternative (to consider):
Let us assume that you are in the middle of a real-estate transaction, and the home inspector just revealed to you, that your entire house attic is contaminated with mold.
If you have a brand new roof, you can only blame yourself or try to blame the roofing contractor for not checking the attic before replacing the roof (he will laugh at you unless you’ve actually asked the guy to check the attic before the roof replacement). If you have an older roof, the importance of this advice is even greater.
Call at least 2-3 mold remediation companies for an estimate – specify to the representatives, that you not only want to have the mold removed, but also attic ventilation system corrected / installed if necessary / ask if the attic insulation requires replacement.
With the numbers from the mold remediation contractors, call 2-3 roofing contractors, and ask them for a quote on the roof replacement cost including decking boards / plywood (ask the roofer to check the attic area), attic ventilation improvement, and insulation if necessary.
Be cautious if they only suggest humidistat controlled power vent installation – without properly functioning soffit vents or any type of vents along the lower portion of the roof this might not be an adequate solution.
If the attic insulation replacement is not required (it most cases it will not be possible to tell without laboratory testing), make sure it’s sealed with plastic foil before the roof and its decking replacement. Fold the foil sealing its contents after the contaminated decking has been removed, and dispose of as a regular waste (EPA recommendation).
If you only have a small area of attic contaminated with mold, the roof replacement option would be more expensive. But with an entire attic that needs mold remediation, it might be cheaper (or even much cheaper) to remove all contaminated decking, install completely new roof and correct ventilation issues.
I have seen $3,000.00 – $10,000.00 invoices for the attic mold remediation process in approximately 1000 square feet of attic area.
Benefits of the roof / decking replacement over the mold removal:
- roof and decking replacement might be cheaper than cleaning of an entire attic contaminated with mold
- the real-estate transaction killing mold is gone
- attic ventilation improvement is much easier during the roof replacement and often handled with no significant / additional cost
- the buyer gets a brand new roof
Even if the roof replacement price is slightly higher than the mold remediation process, it is still worth to take it under the consideration because you are gaining a valuable house update (new roof), that will be disclosed on a real-estate listing.
In some cases, the roof decking and framing are contaminated, and replacement of the decking only would not entirely solve the problem. In such case, you’d have to clean contaminated joist or trusses.
How to kill mold and how to clean mold in the attic.
This is not a mold killing or mold cleaning case study, it is just an explanation based on my observations and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) recommendations.
Even if you are dealing with a small contaminated attic area – 10′ x 10′ is the maximum area recommended by the EPA to be treated by non-professionals, forget about killing mold with spraying it with bleach or other disinfectants. It ‘s been confirmed by laboratory testing that it does not kill all of the spores and in most cases you’ll be just making a mess.
The best way to kill the attic mold (just like any other mold) is to remove it from the surface it’s growing on, or remove the contaminated surface!
EPA recommends four mold cleanup methods and all of them can be applied in the attic, assuming that it is a small area (up to 10 sq. feet).
- You can clean the surface by using a wet vacuum – the type you can fill its tank partially with water to contain mold residue from the contaminated surface
- Wipe the surface with a damp sponge or rag – use clean water or wood cleaner
- Use high efficiency HEPA vacuum cleaner on thoroughly dried surfaces, and dispose of the picked-up contents in well-sealed plastic bags
- Remove all contaminated material, seal it in plastic and dispose of as a regular waste. They recommend using HEPA vacuum after this, but in the attic you’d most likely have to remove the floor insulation (if contaminated). You can also cover the insulation with plastic foil, and fold the foil sealing its contents after the cleaning process.
You may or may not have any allergic reactions to mold. However, always use protective equipment, especially in the attic area where you are exposed to the insulation fibers and dust.
As a minimum protection during the mold removing procedure EPA recommends: Gloves, N-95 respirator and eye protection (preferably fully enclosed goggles). As an additional protection you can add half face respirator or full face respirator with HEPA filter, disposable full body clothing, head gear, and foot coverings.
How to clean mold if large section or an entire attic is contaminated
I personally wouldn’t even attempt to do it myself, so my suggestion is:
Use a professional mold remediation company:
- check their background and check it manually by calling their clients
- ask for clients who had their attic mold remediated approximately 1 year ago – it usually takes a winter for the mold to start growing again if the job wasn’t fully completed
- Insist on removing the mold completely instead of encapsulating it (Media Blasting methods give the best results).
- Encapsulation is simply a process of covering the mold contaminated surface with paint (paint like product) that contains (or at least some of them do) mold killing chemicals
If your attic mold is properly removed and all of the issues responsible for its growth corrected, which is even more important than mold removing, it will not re-grow / no need for encapsulating.
- Hire a different contractor for mold testing and mold remediation to eliminate conflict of interest.
- Make sure that you perform an independent clearance test after the mold remediation process completion.
- Clearance test is to determine if there are any mold spores remaining in the previously contaminated area
Extremely important – examine the attic (or have somebody do it for you) after the mold cleaning procedure is finished.
All wood (framing and decking) surfaces should be perfectly clean (like brand new), unless there was some rotting that resulted from leaking roof or extremely humid conditions in the attic – those sections of wood should be either replaced or reinforced from underneath. You don’t want anyone to fall through the roof while servicing it or just inspecting.
Michael Jackson – The Promise of Neverland
“A measure of any society is the way in which it treats its young people…. The nurturing of children – providing them with food, security, love and education – should never be viewed as an altruistic act.” Pat Lancaster
He’s really gone…and now all we can do is haltingly flashback to a kaleidoscope of memories. We are left with memories that bookends the innocence of “ABC” to the idealism of “We are the World” and the introspection of “Man in the Mirror”. Looking back we can’t help but realize that he has always been with us…and somehow we thought he always would. Losing him is like returning to our old neighborhood and finding our favorite places gone. We struggle to get our minds around this; but ultimately we recognize that this is a vacancy that can never be filled.
For many of us-loyal fans included, we could not have dreamed that there was such a deep reservoir of love for him around the world. For the past 13 years he has become perennial tabloid fodder…more superfreak then superstar. “Wacko Jacko”, possible child molester, financially distressed has-been, Peter Pan, a misfit are just a few of the labels the media bestowed on him over the last 20 years. The more charitable observers thought of him as a lost tormented soul at best, who desperately needed therapeutic intervention.
Bubbles the chimp, self-mutilation, Neverland Ranch, Elephant Man’s bones and his hyperbaric oxygen chamber are just a few of the bizarre behaviors linked to him. Many of the stories were blatant fabrications; however, Michael’s publicist sometimes chose not to refute them as they kept people talking.
Of course, dangling his child out of a hotel window and sleeping with children certainly contributed to the idea that he had become undone. Still somehow now, none of this controversy is important. All the concerted efforts of the media to reduce him to a sideshow freak have failed spectacularly as we examine the facts. The London O2 concerts give us an idea of the ferocious loyalty of his fans. 800,000 tickets were sold out in 5 hours and this is nearly twice the sales of his hay day performances back in 1988. The Staple Center Memorial site reports receiving a half billion hits. Amazon reported that 60% of all CD sales were fans buying anything with his name on it. Barnes and Nobles actually sold out of his CDs, DVDs and books.
Even China, a country known for rejecting American excesses, gave him full page coverage on the country’s largest Website, Sina.com. Predictably–Japanese media gave massive coverage to the death of “Michael-san,” as did CNN in Asia. The three biggest cable news networks – CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC – averaged 8.2 million viewers in prime-time a figure nearly doubled their normal viewers. BBC reported an increase in viewers second only to the night when Barack Obama was elected President. Russian, South American, Canadian, Australian and African media reaction was equally massive.
It has been 13 years since Michael has toured and many wondered could he really deliver anything close to a smooth moonwalk or the youthful energy of his “Thriller” or “Bad” performances or would this just be another misadventure tailor-made for tabloid consumption. Even the promoters admitted being anxious but could not resist the possibilities and profitability of a Michael Jackson reemergence. The press voiced serious doubts that at 50 he could pull off the grueling 50-date O2 concert. However, video footage of his final days showed that his was poised to give the world one more thriller.
You could not help but wonder was this comeback story more about overly optimistic promoters trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together again. Stories of him having skin cancer and a host of other chronic health problems have always persisted. He reportedly began his descent into prescription drug addiction shortly after his hair caught fire during the filming of a Pepsi commercial in 1984. The 1993 child molestation charges finally pushed him over the edge. Those close to the singer stated that by 1990 he had undergone about 10 plastic surgery procedures prompting some mental health experts to declare that Michael suffered from body dysmorphic disorder. This is a psychological illness that causes one to feel physically repulsive. In 1993 he shared that he had vitiligo in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. In December 2008, Michael Jackson biographer Ian Halperin, stated that he suffered from Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a potentially fatal genetic illness, as well as emphysema and gastrointestinal bleeding. His management vehemently denied most of this. However, we all wondered as images of him in a wheelchair and his zombie-like gaze during his last molestation trial were circulated.
Despite all the speculation about his mental/physical health status, he passed his physical for Tour Insurance “with flying colors,” according to AEG Live CEO Randy Phillips. The photographer Kevin Mazur who had been following Michael for the past 30 years and was documenting the rehearsals for the tour book stated “Michael was back – that’s all I could say,” Everyone close to Michael from his choreographer to the shows producers agree about this. He looked energized and ready to give the performance that would bring him back to his former glory and maybe beyond. His O2 concert series was to begin in July and be followed by a world tour.
True to form… MJ’s death can not be neatly explained. It seems the King of Pop will remain the King of Tabloid long after he is laid to rest. He has now undergone two autopsies and the cause of death is still inconclusive. Toxicology reports due back in 3 to 4 weeks may shed some light on the cause of death. Police reportedly removed the powerful drug Propofol, marketed under the brand name Diprivan from his Holmby Hills rented home. How this drug came to be in his possession is certain to be pursued by LA police and the DEA.
His personal doctor Dr. Murray and a host of other doctors/enablers will undoubtedly come under further scrutiny even though the Los Angeles police state that presently there is no evidence of foul play. Dr. Murray, a 56-year-old cardiologist with a practice in Las Vegas and a clinic in Houston, has lived in numerous homes over the last decade in several states. His former partner also a doctor in Houston was incarcerated for rather liberally distributing prescription drugs. According to public records Dr. Murray filed for personal bankruptcy in 1992 in California and has five tax liens against him for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Health Grades, a health care ratings company, indicates that he is not board certified in his two specialties, internal medicine and cardiology. While certification is not required to practice a specialty, it is recommended and indicates a high level of training and expertise. We have to wonder why someone of Michael’s stature would hire anyone with less than impeccable credentials.
As we ponder the global appeal of this singular pop star and try to grasp the media frenzy and worldwide outpouring of emotion around his passing we have to ask why we are so transfixed. What is at the core of this phenomenon? This man-child as Paul McCartney so aptly describes him–who for a moment upstaged all world events including wars, the swine flu, the world’s economic collapse and Kim Jong-il’s nuclear ambitions.
Why did the world stand still for this pop star? His shy effeminate demeanor, surgically disfigured face and endless tales of bizarre behavior don’t add up to the Mr. Clean image that idol makers typically package. He was never classically “commercial”. He was certainly not a good fit for the hardcore rocker or hip-hop image because despite the phenomenal sales of the “Bad” album he was much more cute then “bad” when he released this album. In fact, imagining Michael as bad or intimidating is perfect material for a Saturday Night Live skit.
Everyone close to Michael from Deepak Chopra to his manager all agree that his adult years have been deeply troubled and he only seemed to find peace and fulfillment when he was performing and receiving a “fix” from his adoring fans. Interestingly, despite his painful recollections about his father’s abuse, when asked if he would give it all back to have a normal childhood, he said no.
Michael’s refusal to “grow up”- his child-like idealism is perhaps in the end the key to his universal appeal. Our grown up world is a world where 963 million people across the world are hungry and wars inflict incalculable suffering and depletion of valuable resources. Everyday a child dies every five seconds from hunger-related causes. In the past decade around 2 million children have been killed in armed conflict. This is the world of so-called competent grown ups.
When we examine the life and contributions of Michael Jackson we must conclude that he was much more than a song and dance man. His consistent and some say naive messages of love and unity are perhaps why the world is reeling from the loss of this gentle soul. Of course, the media has never widely reported that he has given generously to 39 charities throughout the world. Unsurprisingly, many of these charity’s primary mission was the well being of children.
As we begin to grasp Michael’s universal appeal it becomes clear that this self-proclaimed King of Pop was singular, vast, and timeless enough to be genuinely deserving of this distinction. His magical performances transported us away from the relentless banality/brutality of the REAL world…and allowed us to escape to a musical Never Neverland. For this we are eternally grateful… and we will all delight in his rich musical legacy forever and ever …and ever.
One of Baseball Cards Rarest Discoveries: The Black Swamp Find
When Karl Kissner’s aunt died in Defiance, Ohio in 2011, she had given her one-hundred-year-old family home to Karl and his cousins as an inheritance. The house’s exterior was in shambles and inside clutter filled the rooms as if it had never been cleaned in a century. However, the dilapidated house couldn’t stop Karl and Karla, another family member, from searching through it because his aunt had left him a note that they “would find things that (they) never knew existed.” (Fox TV Business Network, “Strange Inheritance”).
After cleaning out most of the interior, the attic was the last area Karl and Karla had to rummage through. But this attic was different from the rest of the house because it held most of the old family heirlooms and keys to potential family secrets. It was not until they had cleared some of the items heaped on top of one another up to the rafters that they uncovered a small, dust-covered box that lay against the back wall. When they opened it they discovered over 700 small pictures of some 30 famous baseball players from the early twentieth century tied in string. These pictures included such great player like Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson and Connie Mack, just to name a few. Among the giant horde, each player had roughly 12 to 16 more identical cards. Although Karl believed none of them were actual baseball cards since none resembled modern cards which include player’s stats, dates, and the name of the company who manufactured them. Karl set the collection aside until they finished going through the rest of the attic.
Karl’s aunt, Jeanne Hench was the daughter of Carl Hench who had migrated from Germany and lived the American dream as a successful meat marketer and shop owner. He died in the 1940’s and left most of his belongings in family house’s attic, including the mysterious box of strange cards in mint condition. Mr. Hench’s grandson believed he received the cards as promotional items from a candy store.
Later, Karl opened the box and examined each one. He went online and researched each of the 30 players represented in the collection. The more he searched, the more he imagined huge dollar signs flying into his bank account. Karl knew the next logical step was to get all 700 professionally authenticated. He called Peter Calderon, a baseball card expert in Dallas, Texas, and sent him samples from the collection.
After examining each card, Calderon almost hit the ceiling when he realized that the cards were extremely rare vintage originals in pristine condition. Each one was identified as a “E98” series of cards from 1910. Karl told him he had many more and sent them to Calderon.
Calderon immediately notified Karl that his cards were authentic and extremely valuable. After much jubilation, Calderon set them up with Heritage Auction in order to sell a fraction of the cards instead of the entire lot, because selling the 700 altogether would flood the old baseball cards collectors’ market, which could potentially reduce the values of the baseball card multimillion dollar industry. Over a period of time, the Heritage Auction House sold the partial lot for a total of over $1,800,000. The rest was distributed equally among twenty of Karl’s cousins to do with as they pleased. Needless to say, Karl and each of his cousins could easily retire by auctioning the rest of the cards, and that is what exactly they will do, but gradually so as not to harm the baseball card industry.
The rest of the collection has been estimated to sell for $3 million. The collection Karl discovered earned the name the “Black Swamp Find” to link the geographical and historical northwestern Ohio area to add notoriety to the vast collection of some of the oldest and rarest baseball card collection.
Why You Should Stay Away From Casino Bonuses
Most online casinos have discovered the power of bonuses and are using it to woo customers. But are online casino bonuses worth claiming? This article will provide a detailed insight on the legitimacy of online casino bonuses. There are numerous reasons as to why players should not take bonuses seriously.
- Absurd wagering requirements
The wagering requirements in most online casinos are simply outrageous. The first step to conforming to the strange requirements is by claiming a bonus. But when you do, you will encounter a rough ride before you can enjoy the bonus. The best way to avoid such disappointments is by shunning the bonuses. That said, here is a brief explanation of some of the strange wager requirements.
The terms and conditions for bonuses have sneaky rules which introduce rollover amounts for bonuses. For instance, if you claim a 100%bonus of up to $500, you are required to wager 20x the bonus plus your deposit before you are eligible to receive the bonus. Such a requirement certainly makes the claim process not worthwhile considering there will be loses in the course of your wagering.
Apart from the painstaking process, claiming the bonus can prove to be an expensive affair. Why? You will have to deposit lots of money before you can claim the bonus. For example, if you deposited $500 in order to claim the $500 bonus, you will be required to wager a sum of $20,000. However, the rollover ranges from 8% to 10% and in some cases 20% rollover. This will depend on the platform you are using. With such combative requirements, you certainly would not want to waste your time claiming a bonus. Would you?
- Zero guarantee
Meeting the wagering requirements does not guarantee cash out. Most players may think that online casinos are a great way of making a quick buck. Well, casinos are not in the business of dishing out cash. They depend on you to conform to their requirements to keep their engines rolling. The fact that the rules are twisted for you to invest more before you can receive the signal should act as a wake-up call. Another shocking fact is that not all the games count in claiming your bonus, this means that you have to play longer. In the course of your gaming, you are bound to make loses and this makes it tiring.
- Roulette does not count
Imagine playing your favorite game but you do not qualify for bonuses? In most online casinos, playing roulette does not satisfy the wagering requirements. Since roulette is not considered in wagering requirements, you cannot withdraw your winnings. The good news is that you can avoid this hassle. All you need to do is to tell the casino that you are not interested in bonuses. However, ensure you communicate before you have made any deposits. In case you have already deposited, do not play yet until you have relayed your message. There are various ways through which you can communicate with the online casinos. Firstly, you can use the live chat feature available on the casinos interface. You can also call the casino via the numbers of the website. Finally, you can send an email. We strongly recommend speaking to a representative via phone so that you can get your request granted quickly. Once you have been excluded from the bonus, you can now enjoy playing roulette and withdrawing your earnings.
- Bonuses are a scam
Bonuses are quite cheeky. The requirements on the surface might look appealing but in reality, they have hidden meanings. Owing to the haste with which most players conform to the bonus requirements, they have fallen prey to the online casino operators. Many players have expressed disappointment after having signed up for casino bonuses. One of the main reasons for the upsurge in players falling for the scam is due to the high number of casino operators. It has become difficult to discern between the trustworthy platforms and the quacks.
Players also ought to exercise caution before they sign up in online casinos. It is important to read the terms and conditions to understand what the platform is all about. By understanding the terms, you will be able to make an informed decision on how to approach the platform. The unfortunate bit is that there is no legal action that you can take against the online casino as you have already conformed to their requirements.
