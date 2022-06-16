Finance
How to Remove Stains From Lab Coats and Uniforms
Blood, fluids, chemicals and solvents, ink stains and the daily special from the cafeteria, are common sources of frustration when they wind up on garments. Having to replace permanently stained specialty garments can be very costly, as can dry cleaning.
Here are some of the most common stains and instructions for removing them. Most stains respond best when treated immediately, if time permits, but the reality of working in a hectic, fast-paced environment means that stain treatment usually happens at home. The supplies used are readily available at drug stores and in clinical settings.
Blood, vomit, bodily fluids, meat-based soups – Since they are protein based, this category of stains responds best when treated immediately. Blot as much of the stain with an absorbent paper towel/tissue as possible. Place additional absorbent material underneath garment.
1. Moisten sponge or cotton ball with enzyme-based cleaner such as Biz Bleach, apply and leave for 30 minutes then flush with water
2. Next, flush with ammonia/water solution (1 tbsp/1 cup), flush with water and blot.
3. Follow with white vinegar/water mixture (1:2 ratio) flush and blot.
4. For additional removal or extra whitening, apply bleach with hydrogen peroxide (3%) using a medicine dropper, add a drop of ammonia solution then flush with water before adding to the regular laundry cycle.
Pen ink stains
1. Bring glycerine (available in drug stores) to a lukewarm temperature.
2. Applying firm pressure, blot stain.
3. Continue to blot as long as ink transfers to blotter, while keeping stained area moist with glycerine.
4. Flush with water.
5. Apply mild detergent solution (liquid hand soap/water) with several drops of ammonia. Continue to blot and flush with water.
6. If stain persists, apply chlorine bleach with dropper. (DO NOT allow bleach to remain more than 2 minutes)
7. Rinse with water after each bleach cycle and use white vinegar solution to remove excess chlorine from bleach, followed by a flush with water.
Mustard
1. Remove excess mustard, being careful not to smear stain
2. Apply liquid hand soap/water solution with dropper then blot.
3. Apply vinegar/water solution (1:2) then blot again.
4. With dropper, apply enzyme-based cleaner solution (Biz Bleach, ½ tsp. to 1 cup warm water), blot then flush with water.
5. Apply bleach with dropper to dissolve last traces of mustard. (DO NOT allow bleach to remain more than 2 minutes)
6. Rinse with water after each bleach application.
7. Apply white vinegar solution to remove excess bleach, then flush with water.
Lipstick
1. Apply paint, oil and grease remover (available at hardware stores) or dry cleaning solution, if accessible. Blot then repeat the cycle as long as stain is being removed.
Be careful not to spread the stain or to reapply to fabric (use clean blotter each time).
2. Apply detergent solution with dropper and add a few drops of ammonia. Tamp with brush then blot and flush with water.
3. Next apply detergent solution with dropper and a few drops of white vinegar. Tamp with brush then blot and flush with water. Allow area to dry.
4. Sponge with alcohol.
5. Apply bleach solution with dropper to remove last traces of stain. Follow each bleach application with a water flush. Apply vinegar solution to remove excess chlorine from bleach, then flush with water before adding to laundry.
So the next time you get a spill or stain on your labcoat or uniform, don’t fret, just following these simple instructions to keep your uniforms clean!
The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy – Book Review
Synopsis of Content:
Darren Hardy, successful businessman, public speaker and editor of Success Magazine provides in The Compound Effect a careful study of those things we must do and those we must avoid to be successful. He teaches how small efforts, repeated over time, create compound effects – that is – they build into a much larger accomplishment than one might realize as one does the small things each day.
Likewise the compound effect also works to defeat us if we fail to do the right things each day or do the wrong things each day. That one candy bar once a week for example, adds pounds to us over the course of a year. That one apple each day can help foster greater health over time.
How It Works
Hardy begins by describing how the compound effect works both to our benefit and our detriment and demonstrates how crucial it is to be aware of what we are doing and take control of the things that matter. It is about forming and sustaining good habits and defeating bad ones.
He then explains how the choices we make each day influence and drives our outcomes. He describes how positive habits build us up and create long term achievement while bad habits do the opposite.
Momentum
Next he discusses momentum – how small steps taking deliberately and consistently over time build momentum which then makes it all easier and more effective over time. He explains the power of rhythm and consistency in what we do.
Influence
Finally he discusses the power of influence upon us, both good and bad, from the people with whom we associate, the things we choose to do, the way we spend our time, etc.
The book also includes various resources that you can obtain access to on-line which can deepen your experience and put the lessons learned into practice.
Some have criticized The Compound Effect as just another version of the same old ideas found in a thousand success or self-help books. In a sense this is true and Hardy, who is an unapologetic fan of Jim Rohn, cites Rohn’s observation that the principles of success are never new – they are time tested and ancient. We fail to benefit from them to the extent we fail to understand them or more often to the extent we fail to heed them.
What Hardy does in this book is repackage these ancient ideas in a more modern discussion and format using helpful illustrations and his own unique perspective about how they have worked for him and many others. There is always value in this. The more we can see how others have learned from these principles and applied them the more we will understand how we can do the same.
Hardy was raised in a very disciplined manner by a rather harsh father who was a no nonsense sports coach. With this background he naturally is comfortable with the kinds of self-discipline he urges upon the reader to achieve at a higher level. For those who are lazy or just dislike the rigor of self-discipline this book may not offer much. For anyone who is willing to do the work this book is an excellent introduction into what works.
Usefulness:
Anyone who is serious about improving their lives and their outcomes can benefit from this book. It is an easy read and contains a lot of practical lessons on how to implement these ideas.
Readability/Writing Quality:
The book is well written and easy to read. It is well organized and contains enough repetition to be instructive but not so much as to be redundant.
Notes on Author:
Darren Hardy was a self-made millionaire at a young age and successful in business for many years before moving into the success industry. He is an author, speaker, mentor and editor of Success magazine.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. A great tool to determine how well or how poorly you are actually doing in any area of your life is tracking. By keeping a small notebook with you at all times and writing down what you are doing or failing to do in any area you wish to improve you will gain tremendous insight into your own success and failure.
2. You cannot change your life or improve your life unless and until you accept complete and unconditional responsibility for your own life. This sounds simple, and it is, but it is not always easy. It is however essential to make genuine progress.
3. One of the biggest secrets to success is to eliminate bad habits and replace them with good ones. This requires intentional planning and requires disciplined action for at least a month, often longer. It will be worth the effort.
Publication Information:
The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy. Copyright 2010 by Success Media; published by Vanguard Press.
The Importance of the Legal Profession in our Society
Typically, litigation lawyers should understand the basic principles of law and justice. Being a legal professional can be tiring yet very much exciting and rewarding since he is capable of affecting many of people’s lives. The practice of law is indeed a great experience.
Like any other class of professionals, such as doctors, scientists and engineers, lawyers also have a certain standard to follow, which the legal profession requires. They should set a good example to people in abiding by the laws of the land. Their failure to do so may be considered as grounds for the revocation of their licenses in practicing their profession.
Although there are lawyers who practice law in general, majority of them opt to have their fields of specialization. Here is a list of some areas of law:
- Maritime Law attorneys – help clients in resolving legal cases like freight and passenger vessel liability, oil pollution complaints, aquatic resources regulations, international trade, maritime injuries, cargo disputes and others.
- Aviation Law attorneys – handle cases concerning air travel safety.
- Civil Rights litigators – defend the people’s rights and privileges under the United States Constitution. These include the right to suffrage, peaceful assembly, press freedom, right against slavery, among others.
- Corporate lawyers – provide assistance to business entities regarding their creation, organization and dissolution.
- Criminal Law attorneys – handle criminal cases or violations of public laws that may be punishable by fines and/or imprisonment. They may act either as prosecutors or as defense lawyers.
- Labor lawyers – act as advocates of good employer/employee relationship. They take charge in handling cases such as employer abuse, harassments, wrongful termination, employment disability and other labor law violations.
- Personal Injury lawyers – assist injured victims of negligence or strict liability. They ensure that the aggrieved will recover proper damages from the liable party who caused their pain and suffering and deter the defendants from committing similar acts in the future.
- Family Law attorneys – deals with family-related cases such as marriage legitimacy, divorce, annulment, property settlements, legal adoption, child abuse and abduction of minors,
While a number of people believe that litigation attorneys practice their profession purely for profit, a great majority of these law professionals offers their assistance at low costs or sometimes free of charge. In fact, the overwhelming benefits of employing a lawyer far outweigh the cost of hiring one.
With that note, those noble legal practitioners should be commended for their great dealings; for protecting our rights and ensuring that justice prevails at all times. Without their expert services, law and order will definitely remain just a dream.
Accident Compensation Claims UK By Personal Injury Law Solicitors
To get accident compensation claims accepted in the UK, you should contact your lawyer immediately after the accident. The kinds of accidents you might get involved in include road traffic accidents, hit and run accidents, accidents at work, accidents caused while performing leisure activities, and whilst on holiday abroad. Injuries might include lacerations, fractures, and whiplashes.
You can get accident compensation if you are involved in a road accident as a driver, passenger, cyclist, or pedestrian. The other party’s insurance company makes the payment, in hit and run cases and in others where there is no insurance cover.
Employers have a legal obligation to protect workers against accidents at the workplace. Employers also get insurance cover against accidents in the workplace. Your employer can be liable for claims in case a fellow employee causes an accident that leads to injuries. Employers also follow strict rules and regulations to avoid accidents at work.
If you are injured at work, enter a report immediately in the Accident Report Book. The report should be fair and accurate, and should bear your signature. You should report injuries to the Health and Safety Executive and contact a lawyer immediately to investigate the accident.
You could also get injured in accidents while performing leisure activities. If you can prove that the accident was caused due to negligence by someone else or due to the use of faulty equipment, then you can make a claim. However, you can make no claims if you injure yourself as a result of your own actions. You can even make a claim if you get injured while living abroad.
Lawyers involved in the accident compensation claims need to belong to the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) or the Law Society Personal Injury Panel. They should be experts in personal injury law and should be able to describe events in simple language.
You can make a claim if someone else has been at fault and can pay a sum in damages. You need to be 18 years and above to make such a claim. The accident should have occurred within the last three years. You can also make a claim if you have been injured and have had to suffer a loss of earnings temporarily. However, if you have suffered an injury due to your own actions, you may not receive compensation.
The amount of compensation available also depends upon the extent of injuries and a loss of income. In case your claim is accepted, you will receive the full amount of compensation
