Finance
How to Tailor Your Resume for the Job You Are Applying For
Today’s seasoned professional possess a variety of skills and abilities that benefit the work environment. Corporate employees are expected to keep up with trends within their field of expertise. If you are fortunate your employer will pay for your education and training. As a result of increased duties and cross-training many job seekers realize they can fill jobs outside of the title and industry they have been working with for years.
Recently I coached an individual that was having difficulty returning to the workforce after being laid off 8 months ago from her job where she worked as a District Store Manager for a retail employer. Karen was 49 years old and had worked for over 20 years within the retail industry in some form of management capacity. She posted her resume on Monster and searched for jobs on Indeed but she only had one phone interview in the past 8 months. Her resume looked OK but when I asked her to provide more details in her job duty section it was revealed that she had performed many job duties that a corporate human resource generalist, recruiter and trainer does. She conducted interviews, provided training, negotiated and extended offers. She prepared and distributed payroll. She enjoyed these H.R. related duties so we prepared a 2nd resume that highlighted all of her H.R. related duties. The best place to highlight your specific skills related to the job that you are applying for is in your summary which should always be listed right beneath your name and contact information. Your summary of qualifications is a very critical component of your resume, without it your odds of being recognized are diminished significantly. It was in the summary that Karen listed how many years she had with preparing payroll, interviewing and training. She mentioned what kind of payroll software she worked with, what type of interviewing techniques she used and the size of her audience that she trained. In the summary specifics sell. Karen reposted her revised resume on Monster, created a LinkedIn account and applied to human resource related jobs via Indeed.com, within one week she had three interviews for human resource jobs! Within two weeks of posting her new resume she accepted an offer with a major retailer to work within their human resources department. The offer paid more than she ever earned as a District Manager and an added bonus her exhausting road travel requirements were eliminated. In Karen’s case she enhanced her human resources duties but applied to H.R. jobs within the retail field where she had many years experience.
One of the keys to tailoring your resume for a specific job is know which skills you have that are of value to the position/client. One of my human resource friends, Cindy, has a general version of her resume and a resume that she uses when she applies for jobs that require a recruiter that has experience finding Information Technology professionals. As a corporate recruiter consultant she has interviewed and on-boarded professionals for Sales and Marketing, Healthcare, Wireless and Information Technology positions of employment. When she applies for an information technology recruiter position Cindy minimizes her background that involves recruiting Sales, Marketing, Healthcare and Wireless professionals and expands on her I.T. recruiter experience. For her latest I.T. Recruiter resume she wrote a list of what are the most common questions she is asked in an interview setting when applying to an I.T. Recruiter position. Upon reviewing her list she was able to answer many of the interview questions in listing those skills first and foremost in her resume summary section. Cindy put in bold the areas she wanted the recruiter or hiring manager to be drawn to when reviewing her resume. If there is something that is very important for the reader to see she will print it in bold red lettering. She also looked carefully at the key words listed within the job descriptions that appeal to her and incorporated as many key words as possible in her resume summary and job description. To identify key words look for the specifics in the job description.
Below you will see Cindy’s general Recruiter resume followed by her Information Technology Recruiter resume:
Cindy Examplelcandidate
Cindy’s contact information listed here…
*successfully traveled to work on-site for duration of contracts as well as worked remotely
Summary: 5+ years agency experience, 10+years Corporate Contract Recruitment experience within a matrixed environment. Sr. Talent Acquisition Specialist with over fifteen years of full-life-cycle internal/external recruitment experience including developing and maintaining relationships with hiring managers to determining the best recruitment strategies. Serve as candidate advocate working to ensure a world-class experience for all potential candidates. Able to thrive in a high-pressured, ambiguous environment. Experienced with UltiPro, Vurv, Recruitmax, BrassRing, Prohire, Raycats, Peopleclick, PeopleSoft, SharePoint, Behavorial interviewing, Web 2.0 recruitment processes, Outlook & Lotus Notes. Managed vendor relationships. Articles published on corporate recruitment – Western International Media & e-zines.
Experienced sourcing and screening for the following: I.T., Sales, Marketing, Retail, Wireless, Healthcare, Government and Business professionals.
Work History **All assignments were completed successfully, on-time, within budget.
1999 – Present EXCELLENT Incorporation Company
Principal – Corporate Contract Recruiter
Aka: Talent Acquisition Consultant
CLIENTS:
IBM
As Recruitment Program Manager am responsible for managing exempt-level I.T. high-volume candidate activity. Serve as front end to hiring partners. Qualify candidates, facilitate the interview process, work closely with hiring executives to evaluate candidates and prepare offers. Also provide direction to dedicated sourcers for fulfillment of opening requisitions.
September, 2010 – present
Press Ganey/South Bend, IN
Responsible for staffing I.T., Legal, Sales & Marketing departments for this leader for Patient Satisfaction Surveys. Source and Screen legal, sales, marketing and I.T. professionals for positions located across the U.S.A. Coach managers on selection of hires. Prepare offers. Write and post job descriptions. Cold calling as well as utilizing major and niche job boards. Assist with the implementation of company ATS, Ultipro. 5/10/10 – 10/27/2010 and 9/14/09- 12/17/09
IMS -( I.T. Staffing Agency)/Huntington Beach, CA
Assist this agency with staffing for: Architect, Management, Project Leader, Programmer Analyst, DBA, Developer, Systems Analyst, Software Engineer, Business Analyst, and other I.T. related roles. Skills recruiter for: Citrix, SharePoint, SQL, LAN/WAN, DHCP, Lotus Notes Administrator, helpdesk, C#,.NET, IBM, Intel, migration, VB, Oracle DBA, MCSE, CCIE, PowerBuilder, XAML, WinForm, TCP/IP, C+, HIPAA, Scrum, Agile, Q.A. Analyst/Tester, MCP, J2EE, JDE and others. Extensive Cold- calling
Clients: Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Healthcare 1992 – (on/off support)
T-Mobile USA/Cerritos, CA & Novi, MI
Source and screen for retail division. Roles responsible for filling include: Sales Engineer, Account Development Representative, Event Rep., and Technical Sales Support. Positions are spread across the country. Partner with hiring managers to council on selection of candidates as well as construction of offers. ATS: Vurv 3/5/07 – 8/26/07 and 8/8/08 – 1/5/09
AT&T Mobility/Los Angeles, CA
Source and screen wireless sales professionals for the government division. Interact with H.R. Hiring Managers and Applicants across the country. ATS: Peopleclick Offer process: Peoplesoft Corporate community site for sharing information: Sharepoint
Assist hiring managers with newly developed recruitment process due to AT&T acquisition of Cingular Wireless. Create and conduct phone screens. Review resumes in ATS and make recommendations to hiring managers. Prepare and extend offers to candidates. Company was in M&A mode with U.S. Cellular
“It is evident that Kelly has a passion for recruiting, and a confidence in her skills. This shows in the way that she approaches the recruiting challenges that are presented to her.
I highly recommend Cindy for any recruiting position she will pursue in the future. She has been a very valuable resource on my team.” Charlotte P – Associate Director Mobility Staffing 10/07 – 7/08
Humana /Louisville, KY
Using ATS, RecruitMax (Vurv), job boards, internet, and referrals sourced a variety of healthcare insurance professionals for exempt and non-exempt level positions of employment. Consult with hiring managers to determine specifications for role. Develop phone screens to determine interview eligibility. Interview applicants face-to-face. Consult with hiring managers for selection of candidates to extend offers to. Negotiate salaries for and with candidates.
Extend offers verbally and in writing. Assist with mass hiring campaigns for various Humana locations throughout the United States. Utilize basic HTML coding.
Was key contributor for two week hiring initiative of 20+ Frontline Leaders (Supervisors). This initiative required the sourcing of 200+ resumes, phone screening 40+ candidates, coordinating with hiring managers to interview and on-board new employees within two weeks all at the same time providing candidates and extending offers for other hiring departments.
“Cindy is an expert in the Staffing/Recruiting Industry. She has a wealth of knowledge and is an out-of -the-box thinker. She delivered results in a challenging and tough environment, while carrying a heavy workload of requisitions. I received numerous compliments from hiring managers on the quality of candidates presented and responsiveness.” Larry M – Staffing Manager at Humana 10/05 – 2/07
HRFirst/American Express/Troy, MI
Using BrassRing, job boards and the internet was responsible for sourcing & screening various marketing professionals for sites across the United States. 8/05 – 10/05
Berbee Information Networks/Southfield, MI
Hired to develop talent pipeline and place networking and sales professionals for Berbee’s enterprise software industry clients. Berbee provides end-to-end sales and services for IBM, Cisco & Microsoft business products. Utilize ATS: Prohire, job boards, employee referrals and networking to hire systems engineers, system architects, account managers, Network Voice
Engineers, and other I.T. professionals. Developed phone screens from questions asked of hiring managers and top level I.T. professionals within industry. Negotiate offers, consult on recommended starting sign-on bonuses, relocation and vacation packages. Check professional references. Sell candidates on the value proposition of joining the Berbee team. 2/05 – 6/05
Raytheon/Troy, MI
Hired for ten-week contract recruitment assignment for this Fortune 100 company. Raytheon Professional Services, LLC designs and executes integrated learning solutions for commercial, military and government organizations worldwide. Responsible for sourcing, screening and hiring web instructors, as well as hard-to-fill hybrid I.T. positions. Provide strategic recruitment methods. Create and conduct phone screens. Using Lotus Notes, set up interviews for multiple hiring managers. Utilized company ATS: RayCats. 11/04 – 2/05
Kaiser Permanente/San Jose, CA
As project manager for community-wide nurse hiring event was responsible for contacting college instructors, cold-calling potential attendees, keeping administration and recruitment staff abreast of activities, maintaining spreadsheets for activity updates, and delegating responsibilities to various personnel. Overall duties involved hiring of nurses from start to finish, i.e., sourcing, screening, interviewing, set up interview with management, follow up with applicant and management, salary negotiations, offer letter preparation. Utilized internet effectively for recruitment purposes. As part of recruitment team was able to bring on board over 60 nurses, thus cutting nurse hiring needs in half. “I am continually amazed at your dedication and work ethic.” Sherry B, nurse management candidate, Kaiser email message. 8/04 – 11/04
Port Huron Hospital/Port Huron, MI
For this six-month contract assignment was responsible for full-life-cycle recruitment of allied healthcare professionals for 1200 employee hospital. On average filled four positions per week. Utilized behavorial interviewing techniques. Developed recruitment strategies and advertisement campaigns to attract candidates for difficult to fill positions of employment, i.e.: respiratory therapists, pharmacists, MRI technicians, ultra sonographers and phlebotomists. Prepare offer letters, prepare and give presentations to management on how to recruit effectively, gave presentations regarding H.R. procedures at staff orientations, negotiate with vendors and prepare a host of H.R. related paperwork. Track Affirmative Action using Peopleclick software. “She has covered every aspect of what I need to know to keep the process (recruitment) moving. I truly appreciate all she did to fill our open positions” Marlene Z/Housekeeping Supervisor, email sent to H.R. department head at Port Huron Hospital.
12/03 – 7/04
Additional Clients
Clients: Deloitte & Touche, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Accenture, Carlson Marketing, Paramount Pictures, Giorgio’s, Universal Studios, Staffed senior level I.T. professionals.
EDUCATION
B.A. with distinction in Speech Communication San Jose State University, San Jose, CA
MEMBERSHIPS
SHRM – Society for Human Resource Management
SMA – Staffing Management Association
ERE – Electronic Recruiters Exchange
Volunteer
Provide job-search workshops to various classes/groups/associations/government sponsored events
Published articles on job search in newspapers, e-zines and magazines
**Following is Cindy’s I.T. Recruiter resume. You will notice that in addition to highlighting her I.T. recruiting activity in the first page of her resume she continues to highlight her I.T. related skills throughout the job duty descriptions and right up until the end of her resume where she list the additional clients that she has worked for. **
Cindy Examplecandidate
Cindy’s contact information listed here…
*successfully traveled to work on-site for duration of contracts as well as worked remotely
Summary:
15+years Corporate Contract Recruitment experience within a matrixed environment.
15 years full-life-cycle internal/external recruitment experience including developing and maintaining relationships with hiring managers to determining best recruitment strategies. Serve as candidate advocate working to ensure a world-class experience for all potential candidates.
Able to thrive in a high-pressured, ambiguous environment.
Experienced with UltiPro, Vurv, Recruitmax, BrassRing, Prohire, Raycats, Peopleclick, PeopleSoft, SharePoint
Experienced sourcing and screening for the following:
20 yrs full-life-cycle recruitment for I.T. professionals for the following environments: Manufacturing, Wireless, Healthcare, Consulting, Retail
On & Off 10 yrs engineer staffing: software, sales, network, VOIP, systems
20yrs recruitment for exempt, non-exempt, enterprise software (ERP), SQL,.NET, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft infrastructure, engineer, architect, process improvement, business analyst, Business Intelligence, outsource operations, Six-Sigma Black-belts, Project Managers, others…
Tools and Sources used to locate quality I.T. professionals:
• Company ATS
• Linkedin (messages, invites, announcements via groups and associations)
• Job boards: DICE, Monster, TheLadders, SixFigures, Executnet
• Niche internet sites: Free-for-Recruiters, scguild.com, findadeveloper.com, ishunter.com
• Web 2.0 sites: Twitter, Facebook, Zoominfo, Spoke
• Utilize own income to join and participate in associations and conferences
• Referrals, heavy networking, meet others when I give job search presentations in the community
• Passionate about cold-calling
Work arrangement: Lifestyle flexible to where have travelled to work on-site for duration of contract as well as have worked successfully from home office as telecommuter.
Work History **All assignments were completed successfully, on-time, within budget.
1999 – Present EXCELLENT Incorporation Company
Principal – Corporate Contract Recruiter
Aka: Talent Acquisition Consultant
CLIENTS:
IBM
As Recruitment Program Manager am responsible for managing exempt-level I.T. high-volume candidate activity. Serve as front end to hiring partners. Qualify candidates, facilitate the interview process, work closely with hiring executives to evaluate candidates and prepare offers. Also provide direction to dedicated sourcers for fulfillment of opening requisitions. Positions processed: Oracle developer, Oracle DBA, SAP Basis, SAP Architect, COBOL developer, Siebel developer
September 16, 2010 – present
IMS -( I.T. Staffing Agency)/Huntington Beach, CA
Assist this agency with staffing for: Architect, Management, Project Leader, Programmer Analyst, DBA, Developer, Systems Analyst, Software Engineer, Business Analyst, and other I.T. related roles. Skills recruiter for: Citrix, SharePoint, SQL, LAN/WAN, DHCP, Lotus Notes Administrator, helpdesk, C#,.NET, IBM, Intel, migration, VB, Oracle DBA, MCSE, CCIE, PowerBuilder, XAML, WinForm, TCP/IP, C+, HIPAA, Scrum, Agile, Q.A. Analyst/Tester, MCP, J2EE, Java, CISSP, JDE and others. Extensive Cold- calling
Clients: Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Healthcare 1992 – (on/off support)
Press Ganey/South Bend, IN
Responsible for staffing I.T., Legal, Sales & Marketing departments for this leader for Patient Satisfaction Surveys and performance improvement. Source and Screen legal, sales, marketing and I.T. professionals for positions located across the U.S.A. Coach managers on selection of hires. Prepare offers. Write and post job descriptions. Cold calling as well as utilizing major and niche job boards. Assist with the implementation of company ATS, Ultipro. 5/10/10 – 8/27/10 & 9/14/09- 12/17/09
T-Mobile USA/Cerritos, CA & Novi, MI
Source and screen for retail division. Roles responsible for filling include: Sales Engineer, Account Development Representative, Event Rep., and Technical Sales Support. Positions are spread across the country. Partner with hiring managers to council on selection of candidates as well as construction of offers. ATS: Vurv 3/5/07 – 8/26/07 & 8/8/08 – 1/5/09
AT&T Mobility/Los Angeles, CA
Source and screen wireless sales and technical sales professionals for the government division. Interact with H.R. Hiring Managers and Applicants across the country. ATS: Peopleclick Offer process: Peoplesoft Corporate community site for sharing information: Sharepoint
Assist hiring managers with newly developed recruitment process due to AT&T acquisition of Cingular Wireless. Create and conduct phone screens. Review resumes in ATS and make recommendations to hiring managers. Prepare and extend offers to candidates. Company was in M&A mode with U.S. Cellular
“It is evident that Kelly has a passion for recruiting, and a confidence in her skills. This shows in the way that she approaches the recruiting challenges that are presented to her.
I highly recommend Cindy for any recruiting position she will pursue in the future. She has been a very valuable resource on my team.” Charlotte P – Associate Director Mobility Staffing 10/07 – 7/08
Humana Inc/Louisville, KY
Using ATS, RecruitMax (Vurv), job boards, internet, and referrals sourced a variety of healthcare insurance professionals for exempt and non-exempt level positions of employment. Consult with hiring managers to determine specifications for role. Develop phone screens to determine interview eligibility. Interview applicants face-to-face. Consult with hiring managers for selection of candidates to extend offers to. Negotiate salaries for and with candidates.
Extend offers verbally and in writing. Assist with mass hiring campaigns for various Humana locations throughout the United States. Utilize basic HTML coding.
Was key contributor for two week hiring initiative of 20+ Frontline Leaders (Supervisors). This initiative required the sourcing of 200+ resumes, phone screening 40+ candidates, coordinating with hiring managers to interview and on-board new employees within two weeks all at the same time providing candidates and extending offers for other hiring departments.
“Cindy is an expert in the Staffing/Recruiting Industry. She has a wealth of knowledge and is an out-of -the-box thinker. She delivered results in a challenging and tough environment, while carrying a heavy workload of requisitions. I received numerous compliments from hiring managers on the quality of candidates presented and responsiveness.” Larry M – Staffing Manager at Humana 10/05 – 2/07
HRFirst/American Express/Troy, MI
Using BrassRing, job boards and the internet was responsible for sourcing & screening various marketing and I.T. professionals for sites across the United States. 8/05 – 10/05
Berbee Information Networks/Southfield, MI
For this high-tech consulting company that provided end-to-end services for IBM, Cisco & Microsoft business products utilize ATS: Prohire, job boards, employee referrals and networking to hire systems engineers, system architects, account managers, Network Voice Engineers, and other I.T. professionals. Negotiate offers including sign-on bonuses, relocation and vacation packages. Sell candidates on the value proposition of joining the Berbee team. 2/05 – 6/05
Additional Clients that I served on a contract basis
• Deloitte & Touche – I.T. professional placements – Greater Nashville area
• Hewlett-Packard (HP) – I.T. professional placements – Metro Detroit area
• Accenture – I.T. professional placements – Michigan
• Raytheon – Marketing professionals – Michigan
• Paramount Pictures – I.T. professional placements – Southern California
• Universal Studios – I.T. professional placements – Southern California
• Carlson Marketing – I.T. and Marketing professionals – Michigan
• Girogio’s – I.T. professional placements – Southern California
• Kaiser Permanente – RN’s for their hospitals in Bay area, CA
EDUCATION
B.A. with distinction in Speech Communication San Jose State University, San Jose, CA
MEMBERSHIPS
• SHRM – Society for Human Resource Management
• SMA – Staffing Management Association
• ERE – Electronic Recruiters Exchange
• AHIMA – American Health Information Management Association
• HIMSS – Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society
Volunteer
Provide job-search workshops to various classes/groups/associations/government sponsored events
Have been a guest on Cable TV show relating to the Job Search process
Online video speaker for Newspaper web site
Published articles on job search in newspapers, e-zines and magazines
Author of book, The Recruiter’s Hiring Secrets
Create several versions of your resume and save them on your computer so you can easily upload the appropriate resume for the job you are applying for. Also remember to constantly be updating and refining your resume. Happy Job Hunting!
Finance
Network Marketing – Why Robert Kiyosaki Advocates it
Robert Kiyosaki is known as the author of the very successful and widely accepted book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”. The book was written in 1997 and became his first major commercial success. Robert T Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter came together for the Rich Dad Poor Dad books. Mr. Kiyosaki has also worked with his wife, Kim Kiyosaki in the Rich Dad Poor Dad Corporation.Kim Kiyosaki has developed Rich Women Poor Women. Her main focus was to help women obtain wealth still using the principles that her husband teaches.
Robert Kiyosaki Rich Dad Poor Dad delves into the way the rich dad and the poor view and use money. The aim is to educate people on how to use their money to work hard for them, instead of working hard for the money. It measures the perspectives and decisions of both dad categories in respect to the financial world. The mission of the RDPD Corporation remains to educate readers and the public on the proper ways to perceive money and handle it. Robert Kiyosaki has also ventured into offering business and financial seminars tagged “Money and You” also aimed at proper financial education.
From his books and views, Robert Kiyosaki instills sound business advice in respect to network marketing, successful use of money, and how to increase cash flow. Robert Kiyosaki began to research into network marketing programs when he retired in 1997. He started by attending a number of seminars and even joining a few to investigate into the negatives and positives of the business.
It is of note that Robert Kiyosaki did not make fame and fortune from network marketing but he is a strong advocate of the program. When he was asked about this, he said while he did not gain his fortune from networking he believes that this allows him to be more objective when accessing the network marketing industry and its value which he says he found offers more that just a large potential for making money.
However, he advises that the lure of the money should not be the main attraction to MLM. Many programs promise increased cash flow, big earnings and some of them actually help people make a few thousand dollars a month, however, Robert says the money should not be the main motive of joining a network marketing opportunity.
Most of the MLM programs also offer a large number of useful products. There are network programs on home care products, health care products, financial services, internet related, jewelry, cosmetics and a lot more. Robert however says that when picking a network marketing opportunity the main focus should also not be just the products.
Robert Kiyosaki’s network marketing tips stresses the education and training that can be received from these programs. He says for any network marketer to truly succeed he should concentrate on the education he can derive from network marketing programs. Network marketers should aim to develop skills such as people skills, leadership skills, communication skills, money management techniques, accounting skills, time management, goal setting and acquiring self confidence.
According to Robert Kiyosaki, the best network marketing programs are thus the ones that are truly committed to educating you. The training and education is what will make you truly successful for the rest of your life and eventually increase your cash flow.
Finance
Informed Consent and Treatment Side-Effects
When seeking treatment with a healthcare provider, one can safely assume that a doctor will explain what ailment is affecting the patient, what treatment options are available, and what those treatments entail. If a doctor fails to properly inform a patient, and then pushes him or her into a particular treatment option that presents certain hazards to his or her health, this could constitute a lack of informed consent. Medical malpractice has become a serious problem in the healthcare industry, with some staff failing to uphold basic standards of operation, making it important for patients to know as much as they can to keep them safe.
Informed consent is necessary for the modern healthcare system to work. As technology allows for more types of treatment and, at the same time, more risky and experimental procedures, patient-doctor conversations maintain an understanding of the kinds of complications that can arise during new pharmaceutical or surgical treatments. These conversations could easily determine whether or not a patient is willing to undergo a certain treatment, especially with some new drugs being extremely potent.
With pharmaceutical options being especially problematic, a lack of informed consent can lead to major injuries and health deterioration without a patient being aware of the cause. As some drug options require very specific instructions to safely use, knowledge is a great safety tool. Even drugs with fairly basic uses can cause the development of rare and debilitating conditions that many people have otherwise never heard of, including nephrogenic systemic fibrosis and tardive dyskinesia.
While doctors may not like to admit the faults of their colleagues, medical malpractice is a real problem. To learn more about what a patient can do if a doctor fails to inform them of what their treatment options could do, contact a personal injury attorney.
Finance
What to Do If You Are the Victim of a Car Accident
Hopefully you are reading this article because you are just trying to prevent something horrible from happening, but if you are trying to get information on what to do if you are the victim of a car accident with a drunk driver or you were the person who was unfortunate enough to be the drunk driver, you have stumbled on the correct article.
If you are the victim of a driving while intoxicated situation, it is probably best to get a lawyer as soon as you can. Depending on the severity of the situation, you may be able to get a large sum of money because of the accident. The good news is that there are attorneys that specialize in handling these types of cases. DWI lawyers are usually a dime a dozen so it’s actually really hard to choose who to represent you. It would be a shame to find a lawyer who wasn’t very good and then charged you a fortune to represent you.
When you choose a lawyer, it is probably best to find one that someone you are close to has already used for this type of thing. Whether is for a civil case like a divorce or a criminal case, a good lawyer will get you through it calmly.
If you are the cause of a drunk driving accident, the situation looks a little more dim for you. The worst case scenario is that you have to spend time in jail before your court date. If you cannot afford bail, you might be forced to stay there. Also if you can’t afford a lawyer, the state will try to find one of many DWI attorneys to represent you. Even if you have a great lawyer at this point, you are probably looking at some hard time because it becomes a felony and depending on the severity of the injuries, you might be looking at years if there are any deaths involved.
Whether you are the victim or the person who caused the incident, it is always smart to try to get a lawyer as soon as possible. They have to be trustworthy and highly skilled. There are websites online that do rate lawyers based on merit and they have statistics posted there as well. You might want to look there for a great head start on finding one.
How to Tailor Your Resume for the Job You Are Applying For
How Did Dyshea From Dancing Dolls Die?
Network Marketing – Why Robert Kiyosaki Advocates it
What Day Does P Valley Come On? P Valley Season 2 Release Date
Informed Consent and Treatment Side-Effects
ASK IRA: Is Heat rejuvenation as simple as another scoring starter?
Cruel Summer Season 2: Is It Really Happening On Hulu?
Rent A Girlfriend Season 2: What We Know So Far
What to Do If You Are the Victim of a Car Accident
E Currency Trading is a Scam-Learn the Truth
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022