Installation Tips And Advantages Of Telephone Cables
Telephone cables are generally installed by telephone department staff members efficient in installation work. Installation of telephone cable up to the outer walls of buildings is generally treated as telephone network of the telephone department. Here we shall look at installation of telephone cable inside the building.
Things Required To install perfectly we require some basic tools such as a good quality cable of required length and durability, required number of wall jacks, screw driver, wire stripper and one drilling machine for making holes into the walls.
Things to Consider While Installing:
There are different points of connections while spreading the cables. Firstly, the telephone cable connection from telephone network point of your area to the main jack box of the building is to be connected, which is the duty of the telephone department. Then the connection is to be made from this main phone jack to the portion of your home or flat’s exterior wall. Many building owners are conscious of providing for telephone connections without damaging the decor of walls by providing the phone jack points at the time of construction of the building itself. So the jack might already be there.
When you are fixing the wall jack, make a small and sufficient hole with the drill in the wall, at the point where you wish to fix the jack. Then draw the cable from the main jack of the building to this point of jack. Connect the exterior end to the main jack of the building cautiously and carefully by stripping the cable end with the help of stripper.
While connecting the points, you may get current shock. So better use leather hand gloves and wear shoes, while doing the work. The other end of the telephone cable which has been drawn through the hole is also to be stripped and then connected to the wall jack securely tightening the tips to the screws with the help of screw driver. Then fix the wall jack into the hole. Make sure that the surface of wall jack is parallel with the surface of the wall so that decor of the wall is not tarnished.
Now connect the cable from the base of the phone to the wall jack with a plug. One end is connected with the phone base and the other end with wall jack. Both end tips are first stripped like wise and then tightened with screw driver to the pin plugs and inserted into the sockets of phone base and wall jack. Check the connections of the base phone to phone receiver and handsets also. Ensure all connections are fastened tightly and your phone is ready.
Advantages of Telephone Cables:
Using of telephone cable ensures safety. These are very easy to spread wherever needed without the danger of current shocks. They are very flexible and durable and do not easily damage even if twisted or entangled. Moreover, telephone cable is water proof and so a very safe option as against other wires.
How to Use Gold Markings to Help Sell Your Gold
With the current historic highs for the prices of precious metals, many people are looking into selling their unwanted jewelry and other items made from gold, silver and platinum. By learning about the gold markings or hallmarks as they are known in the trade, you will be better equipped to sell your gold. Like everything else, when it comes to precious metals, it is a good idea to know what you have before you try to sell it.
Most jewelry is marked or “stamped” with a hallmark telling the purity of the material. The key word here is most. Some custom made pieces may be signed or not and may or may not have the karat or purity of the material on the piece. Also, sometimes when a ring has been resized or a piece has been repaired, the markings will be removed in the finishing process and not reapplied. So do not assume that because it is not marked it is not precious metal.
Precious metals are bought and sold based on purity and weight. Jewelry is typically made from and marked 9k or .375, 10k or .417, 14k or .585, 18k or .750 or 22k or .917. This will tell you the purity of you piece with 9k being the lowest and 24k being pure gold. Where you find these markings depends on the type of piece you are looking at. Rings are normally marked on the inside of the shank or portion that attaches to the body or head of the ring. Bracelets, necklaces and chains will typically be marked somewhere on or around the clasp area. You will have to look carefully, open the clasp and look at the “male” end that inserts. Earrings are tough because the markings are normally very small, but look on the stem or post. Pendants and charms will be marked on the back or bail (that is the part that the chain goes through)
Whoever you sell your gold to will first look it over for gold markings to determine purity, and then they will weigh the piece. With the spot price of gold and these other two pieces of information, they can calculate the price you can sell your gold for.
Gold comes in many colors, the most common are yellow, rose and white; sometimes you will see all three in a single piece, it is referred to as “Black Hills” or “Tri-Color” gold.
Just because your item is white or silver colored does not mean it is gold. If it is marked.928 or sterling then it is Sterling Silver and if it is marked PLAT or IRD it is platinum. Both of which are precious metals and have value.
So look for those gold markings or hallmarks and remember the higher the number the more you will be able to get when you sell your gold.
Baby Boomers – A Healthcare Crisis Nears
Baby boomers are quickly approaching retirement age, and as they do, there are a number of concerns that need to be addressed, particularly in the area of healthcare. Unfortunately, there appears to be no easy answers to the healthcare problems that baby boomers, and the population in general, will face in the very near future.
Baby Boomers are people who were born between 1946 and 1964. During this period of time the United States of America saw an explosion in birthrates that had never been seen before and nothing like it has been seen since. Today, baby boomers make up approximately 28% of the total United States of America population.
With this group of people occupying such a large segment of the population, it is predicted that there will be a major financial strain on the healthcare industry as a whole, as baby boomers reach retirement age. There are many reasons why the healthcare industry will face problems as baby boomers begin to retire and begin to need long-term care services.
Baby Boomers Are The Nurses
Go to any healthcare facility today and look around at the nurses who are working there. One thing will become abundantly clear to you; the vast majority of nurses working in healthcare are in fact baby boomers themselves. We have heard for the past few years about nursing shortages and predictions that these nursing shortages will only get worse.
There are many reasons why the United States of America currently faces nursing shortages. Traditionally, nursing has been a career dominated by women. Women have made great strides in efforts to gain equality over the past few decades; much of this progress is attributed to women who are from the baby boomer generation. With these strides in equality, women have realized that they have many more career choices other than being a nurse, a schoolteacher, or a homemaker. Today women are running the largest corporations in America, making great salaries, and receiving high levels of prestige.
A Two-Fold Problem
As baby boomers retire a two-fold problem is created. First, there will be even fewer nurses, because baby boomers make up such a large part of the current nursing workforce. The second part of the problem is that as baby boomers, 28% of our population, retire they will require more healthcare as a part of the aging process.
As you can see, there are some serious healthcare problems that need to be addressed. Leaders in the healthcare industry have been working extremely hard in trying to find a solution. Sadly their efforts are only making minimal impacts in increasing the nursing workforce.
Healthcare companies have tried everything from raising salaries to offering outrageous sign on bonuses. Money does not seem to be the key to get people interested in nursing. Survey a group of nurses and most will not complain about their salary. What they will complain about is the day-to-day workloads that they face. Nurses are overworked and carry larger and larger patient loads as a result of shortages.
Combine this with the fact that nurses, who typically get into healthcare to provide direct patient care, are being forced to do more administrative type tasks. Some of these tasks include excessive charting to meet requirements set forth by Medicare and insurance companies, and trying to get patients care certified, or paid for, by insurance companies. Most nurses did not become nurses to sit behind a computer and to talk on the phone for hours.
How This Will Affect Baby Boomers?
Advancements in medical technology and science means that people are living longer. This does not always mean that there is a high quality of life for those that are living longer though. Many of these people who would have died from a medical condition two decades ago can now live for a long time to come. These people often require a great deal of long-term care, whether it is at home or in a long-term care facility.
Those receiving long-term care at home require nurses to help them with their day-to-day tasks. The following is a quote taken directly from the Medicare website (http://www.medicare.gov/LongTermCare/Static/Home.asp)
“Generally, Medicare doesn’t pay for long-term care. Medicare pays only for medically necessary skilled nursing facility or home health care. However, you must meet certain conditions for Medicare to pay for these types of care. Most long-term care is to assist people with support services such as activities of daily living like dressing, bathing, and using the bathroom. Medicare doesn’t pay for this type of care called “custodial care”. Custodial care (non-skilled care) is care that helps you with activities of daily living. It may also include care that most people do for themselves, for example, diabetes monitoring.”
There is also a great deal of talk about whether or not Medicare will even be around in the coming decades. Consider the fact that 28% of the population will no longer be contributing to Medicare via taxes, while at the same time that 28% will be using more of the resources.
Is It All Really That Bleak?
Yes and no. It is true that there are no easy solutions in the foreseeable future to help deal with the nursing shortage, while the need for nurses will increase dramatically. It is also true that the economics of supply and demand will create a situation where healthcare will become even more expensive, while healthcare providers continue to raise salaries in hopes of attracting nurses.
So where is the good news you ask? The good news is that nurse recruitments are showing “some” success. Young people are showing a renewed interest in nursing, due in large part to huge marketing campaigns put out by nursing schools and healthcare organizations. The flip side of this is that these young people are going for the high level nursing degrees such as Registered Nurse (R.N.) and Nurse Practitioners (N.P.), but the lower level (lower paying) jobs such as Certified Nursing Assistants (C.N.A.’s) and Certified Medical Assistants (C.M.A.’s) remain understaffed. These are the ones usually providing direct care while the RN’s and Licensed Practical Nurses (L.P.N.’s) are meeting accreditation requirements by doing all of the charting and talking to insurance companies.
The other good news is that insurance companies are planning ahead and offering long-term care insurance plans that will allow you or your loved ones the ability to be able to pay nurses for long-term care services. Many baby boomers are taking their future into their own hands by taking out these long-term care insurance policies.
Finally, leaders in government and the healthcare industry are working diligently to address what is a predictable issue. Since these are predictable events, they can be planned for as much as possible.
Fake Identification
The legal drinking age in the United States is 21. Because it is so high and so many people have friends who are older, procuring a fake id has become a popular way of allowing a minor entry to the same places his or her friends go. While it’s generally not done out of maliciousness or any attempt to commit a real crime, using a fake id, and even creating them, falls under the field of identity document forgery.
Identity document forgery is the process by which identity documents which are issued by a governing body such as a state or country are copied and or modified by an unauthorized individual. Commonly forged items include driver’s licenses, birth certificates, social security cards, and passports. Driver’s licenses have historically been forged or altered to conceal the fact that the holder isn’t old enough to buy alcohol or some other controlled substance. Social security cards are forged for identity theft schemes or to defraud the government. Passports are forged to evade restrictions place on entry into a particular country. For example, Americans are not allowed entry into Cuba but individuals carrying passports from other places may be allowed entry. An individual that really wants to go to Cuba might forge a passport from another place.
Fake identification cards are frequently used for identity theft, age deception, illegal immigration, and organized crime.
Many people think that a fake id is well worth the risk of getting caught. The sites that sell fake ids talk about how real they look and frequently will provide some sort of guarantee regarding not getting caught. While this is all great, many people do get caught. In many instances, getting caught with a fake id results in more than a slap on the wrist.
Getting caught with a fake id frequently results in being charged with a misdemeanor. The penalties include jail time, fines, community service, and suspension of the person’s real driver’s license. Having the fake id is just one offense. Just by possessing the ID, the person opens him or herself to a variety of other crimes. These crimes include possession of alcohol by a minor and providing alcohol to minors. While they are “only” misdemeanors, they still go on a person’s criminal record.
In addition to causing problems for the person caught, the person that made the ID will likely get in trouble. For more information on all crimes that are related to alcohol, please visit http://www.dallas-dwi-lawyers.com
