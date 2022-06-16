Finance
Is Online Poker Better Than Live Poker?
This topic has been the centre of attention in many heated arguments. With online poker being a relatively new concept, many of the ‘old school’ poker players state that it has lost the true essence of what poker is about. There is no ‘correct’ answer to this question, only points of view – and throughout this article benefits of online and live poker will be discussed.
Live poker has been around since 1829, and Texas Hold’em has become the most popular card game in the world. Most casinos boast a poker table, with tournaments and cash games being held regularly.
The rush from bluffing / winning a hand in live poker is unparalleled.
Anyone who’s serious about playing poker has seen some televised tournaments. The look of relief on a players face when a bluff is pulled off, or the grimace of a player who’s been caught bluffing is true emotion. With a full 10 manned table, pulling off the unthinkable and showing your opponent your hand give a feeling of satisfaction that can’t be described in words.
Social bonds can be made with regular players.
If you play poker at a casino reasonably frequently, you will start to make bonds with other players. There are a lot of good people who play poke – and a lot of good friends to be made. There are however a few people that will take liberties, it is recommended that you never lend money to someone at a casino.
Gets players out of the house.
This is mainly a benefit for older players, or players with families. If your daily routine is becoming monotonous, then a couple of hours break down the casino could really help. Money doesn’t need to be an issue either, as a safeguard to your finances you could leave your bankcard at home, and only take cash to the casino.
Online poker was created in the late 90’s, as a basic software package. Since then, it has boomed into one of the biggest industries the internet has to offer. Almost every house hold in the modern world has a computer with internet access – and anyone with internet access can access online poker.
Can be played anywhere, anytime (so long as you have a laptop with wifi).
This is possibly the biggest reason for players to take up online poker, as anyone with a spare half an hour can jump onto the internet and play some cards. Bringing the online poker room into your front home, whilst still being with the people you love has changed the way we play poker for the best.
Overhead costs are much less, meaning your cost to play is reduced.
Casinos have so many outgoings, not just the cost of the property, but electricity, staff costs, security etc. Online poker does also have outgoing, but they are vastly reduced, which means some of the cost cutting can be returned to the player. Online poker cash game rake and tournament buy in fees can be up to 50% cheaper than at live casinos.
Online bonuses are much more accessible.
Online bonuses bolster bankrolls up, and the internet has taken the hard work out of finding them. For first time players, no deposit poker bonuses can allow them to play poker without having to risk any of their own cash at all.
Online Casino Games – Which is the Best One For You?
People who search for a way of spending a little time trying their luck at casino games are no longer limited by their distance from a bricks and mortar casino. The digital age has allowed legal gambling to be available to all, and those who are interested in this type of gaming experience can now try their luck from any computer that has internet access. While there are some restrictions on US players, it is possible for US people to play at certain online casinos.
Whatever is offered at real casinos is also available to the online version and there are countless different games that can be played at an online casino. As with real life casinos, most of these games have different probabilities for winning as well as different costs for playing. Some of the various casino games that can be found online are outlined below.
First of all there are the card games. These games are still the most popular of all casino games and that includes both the online casinos and the real life ones. There are literally hundreds of different card games that can be played today, with several variations of blackjack, poker and baccarat.
Secondly we can find the slot machines and these are as popular online as they are in real casinos. Because there are many different slots available, players are able to decide which ones they want to play based on design and style. The main characteristics of a slot game are the three reels, five reels, and bonus slots. Progressive slots are also available from several online casinos, wherein the jackpot can build up. Online slot machines vary in playing costs, with some charging a few cents while others could cost $5 and upwards for a spin.
Thirdly you can find table games. These can include games such as craps where you throw the dice and hope for the best, roulette, which is the classic wheel spinning game where you can choose your odds and with a number of different variations accessible at most casinos, Pai Gow which is the Chinese tile game, and sic bo which is also a Chinese game but this time involves three dice and has a variation called chuck-a-luck. Each of these games can be found in nearly all real casinos as well as in most online versions. One thing that has to be remembered though is that the odds with these games are profoundly biased toward the house, and the computer generated spins or rolls will only make the result more uneven towards the houses favour!
When playing online chance games, you will never lack in the variety of games that are offered in a real life casino. These variations of the game are also accessible in the same diversity as the real casinos, but with the difference of being able to play from the comfort of your own home. If you have some time to spare and would like the chance to win a bit of cash, the prospect of playing casino games is never too far away.
Addiction Treatment and the Window of Opportunity – What to Do When Your Loved One Wants Help
When someone you care about decides they need help for their problem with drugs or alcohol, responding promptly by finding them the best drug rehabilitation facility is imperative. That moment of clarity at the end of an addict’s spree, is the most effective time for them to get the care they need. It’s during this time where they are desperate and willing to do the things necessary for the recovery process to begin.
When it comes to the disease of addiction, the gift of desperation is something to be extremely grateful for. People drink and use drugs because they like the effect produced by these substances. When the line is crossed and someone becomes addicted, they will usually do anything and everything to get their next high. It’s not until the pain and the consequences are great enough that an addict will do something to change.
Recovery is a personal decision, thus, admitting that drug addiction is a problem that a person needs help to overcome is the beginning and the foundation for the journey to recovery and freedom from addiction. This is the only part of the process that can and should be done perfectly. If an addict seeks help from an addiction treatment center at this time they have a better chance of recovering from the disease.
So, what should I do if my loved one wants help for their problem with drugs or alcohol?
First, let them know that you love them and that you support them in their decision to get help. An addict is selfish and self centered, thus the disease of addiction leaves families and loved ones hurt. Remember, addicts are sick people. What they did in their disease is not who they really are. It’s important that they know you are not judging them, and that you simply want the best for them.
Next, start the treatment center search. Depending on the severity of the addiction, your loved one may need a residential drug rehab program. Search drug rehab or addiction treatment centers thoroughly to find the best one. Find out which substance abuse treatment facilities cater to the suffering addict’s individual needs. The one’s offering a variety of programs are the most effective where your loved one has a better chance for healing.
Look for programs that include the following:
o Drug and Alcohol Detox
o Dual Diagnosis
o Men’s Programs
o Women’s Programs
o Individual and Group Therapy
o Family Therapy
o Eating Disorders
o Trauma and Grief Therapy
o 12-Step Based Programs
o Extended After Care / Intensive Outpatient
Anyone struggling with addiction should consider these program options when choosing a drug treatment center. After all, the disease of addiction is life threatening. Getting the best most quality care available could save your loved one’s life.
Finding the best drug rehab can seem overwhelming. Acting quickly, but logically in choosing a place for treatment is key getting help for your loved one. Don’t wait too long, or their window for opportunity to change their life will close and you may have to wait until the end of their next debauch.
Live Casino and Live Dealers
A major trend catching up these days is that of online gaming. From simplistic games of shooting, car racing etc. (which of course still remain popular with many); the focus is now on games such as casino. From mere casino games which involved a single player, now the games have become more interesting and dynamic by the new concept of LIVE Online Casinos. Here, there may be single or multi players playing online at the same time. Not only this, there is a LIVE online Dealers for single as well as multi players, i.e. one dealer for all players and that too live! The concept of the Live Dealer is gaining its popularity from Riga, Latvia which is the epicenter online gambling. It was established not long ago (in 2005) and is still is in infancy. The Live Dealers are a connection between the Casino Houses and the player who plays online. The dealers are real just like us and they use real equipment such as cards, dice, etc for the game, the only difference that the player plays remotely.
These games are popular with all people of all age brackets – a person getting bored at home may play these, kids looking for a time pass may play these, a person working and in need of some relaxation may give in some time to these LIVE Casino online Games. The video footage is so precise that it even shows the footage of the ball dropping and stopping at a particular place on the roulette. The experience is so vivacious that one actually feels that one is sitting there, the only difference being that there are no people around.
There are online video demonstrations and live casino guide as well, in case one wants to know the exact know hows of the online LIVE Casino or LIVE Dealer Game. Live Blackjack shuffles are employed very regularly- usually mid-shoe to prevent card counters from penetrating the deck and winning a lot. The best feature about the kind of an online gaming is that one can also switch tables with the mouse click without even having to wait for the dealer to shuffle the cards.
There are several websites catering to such a gaming. Initially it started with Evolution Gaming which was a niche casino platform developer, later it was joined by Playtech, an online casino software powerhouse. Initially, the gaming was majorly centered on Asia, and later it moved to Europe and other continents. Now, there are several kinds of Live Casinos, Blackjacks etc based on continents such as LIVE Online Roulette may be French, American, European and Asian. There is only a slight difference amongst these, but the fundamentals of the game are the same.
