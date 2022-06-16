Is Online Poker Better Than Live Poker?

Share Pin 0 Shares

This topic has been the centre of attention in many heated arguments. With online poker being a relatively new concept, many of the ‘old school’ poker players state that it has lost the true essence of what poker is about. There is no ‘correct’ answer to this question, only points of view – and throughout this article benefits of online and live poker will be discussed.

Live poker has been around since 1829, and Texas Hold’em has become the most popular card game in the world. Most casinos boast a poker table, with tournaments and cash games being held regularly.

The rush from bluffing / winning a hand in live poker is unparalleled.

Anyone who’s serious about playing poker has seen some televised tournaments. The look of relief on a players face when a bluff is pulled off, or the grimace of a player who’s been caught bluffing is true emotion. With a full 10 manned table, pulling off the unthinkable and showing your opponent your hand give a feeling of satisfaction that can’t be described in words.

Social bonds can be made with regular players.

If you play poker at a casino reasonably frequently, you will start to make bonds with other players. There are a lot of good people who play poke – and a lot of good friends to be made. There are however a few people that will take liberties, it is recommended that you never lend money to someone at a casino.

Gets players out of the house.

This is mainly a benefit for older players, or players with families. If your daily routine is becoming monotonous, then a couple of hours break down the casino could really help. Money doesn’t need to be an issue either, as a safeguard to your finances you could leave your bankcard at home, and only take cash to the casino.

Online poker was created in the late 90’s, as a basic software package. Since then, it has boomed into one of the biggest industries the internet has to offer. Almost every house hold in the modern world has a computer with internet access – and anyone with internet access can access online poker.

Can be played anywhere, anytime (so long as you have a laptop with wifi).

This is possibly the biggest reason for players to take up online poker, as anyone with a spare half an hour can jump onto the internet and play some cards. Bringing the online poker room into your front home, whilst still being with the people you love has changed the way we play poker for the best.

Overhead costs are much less, meaning your cost to play is reduced.

Casinos have so many outgoings, not just the cost of the property, but electricity, staff costs, security etc. Online poker does also have outgoing, but they are vastly reduced, which means some of the cost cutting can be returned to the player. Online poker cash game rake and tournament buy in fees can be up to 50% cheaper than at live casinos.

Online bonuses are much more accessible.

Online bonuses bolster bankrolls up, and the internet has taken the hard work out of finding them. For first time players, no deposit poker bonuses can allow them to play poker without having to risk any of their own cash at all.