It’s Not Over
Amidst the market’s current volatility, it is easy to forget that back in January we enjoyed record calm seas and gains. Back then, on Friday, January 26, the stock market was on pace to break the all-time record for longest streak without a 5% decline set back in 1959. It would have been a done deal later in February. Back in October the S&P 500 eclipsed the record for consecutive days without a 3% drop and was building on it with each passing day. Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, had recently hit record lows. The market’s average open/close difference had been 0.3%, the lowest since 1965. What could possible disrupt this windfall sea of tranquility? Plenty!
That was all done away with a week later. On Friday, February 2 the 3% streak was stopped cold as the market went 3.93% below the intraday high reached January 26. With a better than expected jobs report (200,000 vs. the expected 180,000) February 2 and wage growth picking up at the fastest clip since the recession, there was widespread fear that renewed growth prospects would force the Fed to raise rates more aggressively than advertised. The next Monday’s 4.60% drop made it clear that what started out as an organized exit from high dividend yield stocks had turned into a stampede for the entire market. It did not help that priced-to-perfection high flyers such as Google and Apple had disappointing earnings reports.
The February 5 drop brought to a close the market’s quest for longest streak without a 5% decline. It was the worst decline since August 8, 2011, 4.62% back then, and the worst point decline in Dow Jones history at -1175. The VIX index, which had stood at 11.08, climbed to 37.32. It could have been worse. The Dow was down as much as 1597 points by mid-afternoon. Two weeks after the market had closed in record territory it went through a correction.
Those that had been lulled to sleep by complacency got a rude awakening. That whisper quiet market ride was not the new normal but it may have been a fabulous lull before the storm. So, those entertaining diving back into the market might want to hold off on that. Despite the recovery since, what began as a knee-jerk reaction to rapidly rising bond yields may turn to something far more nefarious. Indeed, a financial tempest is coming and just like the record-breaking calm before it, it will be of historic proportions. What we have witnessed thus far are just the initial birth pangs. The recent rise in volatility is testimony to the paradigm change with 1% plus days – a rarity the year before – coming 48% of the time.
The causes of the emerging storm have little to do with our much-publicized ballooning national debt, the Fed’s high balance sheet or the collapse of the dollar. The first two may come into play to some extent once the meltdown is under way but we’ve been hearing about them for years to no avail. It is unlikely the third will materialize. No, the forces involved are more tangible, certain and have a more predictable timeline. Their effect will be manifested in the market soon. Of course, soon is relative.
Humans go through life cycles and when combined with demographics they help us predict economic trends ahead. Sadly, this combination is predicting a pronounced shortfall in spending that will have dire consequences on our economy and stock market. How big a shortfall? About $686 billion cumulative total starting this year and going through 2023. We all know that every dollar spent multiplies itself several times in our economy. This is what we call the velocity of money. When that is taken into account the figure is at least $3.43 trillion. Ouch! That is more than twice the ten-year revenue reduction, $1.5 trillion, from the Trump Tax Plan – The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – and just a touch lower than the $3.654 trillion the U.S. government is forecasted to take in this year, according to the Office of Management and Budget.
Let’s put these figures in perspective. During the Great Recession, the federal government spent approximately $3.40 trillion to stimulate the economy from $614 billion in lost staples spending and about $1 trillion in real estate losses. Yep, you’re reading it right. It took more than twice as much federal spending to make up for consumer losses in spending and real estate. And such inefficiency is normal. Given the same multiplier it will take a government package of $7.22 trillion to deal with this new shortfall to the economy. That is two years-worth of individual income taxes, corporate taxes, and Social Security and Medicare taxes put together! If that is the size of the package, imagine the size of the financial storm. It will dwarf the Financial Crisis and last twice as long.
If you are invested in the stock market your portfolio will see a big hit. Therefore, it would be wise to make changes in future allocations and to start limiting your exposure to stocks now. Many will label me as irresponsible, but when what I predict takes hold, you will want to be out of the stock market altogether.
Truck Accidents – What You Need to Know
Many drivers assume the state laws and compensation for injuries, wage loss, etc., are the same whether you are involved in a car accident or a truck accident. Yet there are distinct differences between the two and understanding them is key to protecting yourself if you have been in a truck accident. Legal advice on dealing with insurance, medical issues and claims has been summarized below with things you need to know about these types of accidents:
1. Even if it’s a minor accident, contact local police, seek medical attention if needed and document the accident.
Following any truck accident, the victim should contact the nearest police department and immediately seek medical attention for all injuries. Be sure to report and document any minor pain that may seem less important at the time compared to more serious injuries. Significant injuries are often masked early on, making it difficult to link them to the truck accident if they are not documented.
It’s crucial to obtain contact information for any passengers and witnesses involved in the accident. This information will be extremely important if it becomes necessary to hire a lawyer, because all too often, the truck driver who caused the accident will change his story along the way. Furthermore, if witness information is not preserved at the scene, or if it’s missing from the police investigation, it becomes much more difficult for an attorney to prove negligence.
2. Notify your auto insurance company immediately.
In some states, there’s a strict, one-year time limit to notify your own insurance company of a truck accident, and to file an application to receive compensation for your medical bills and other benefits.
Filing an application for benefits form with your insurance company is essential for protecting your rights, even if your injuries do not seem severe. The form is required to receive five important benefits: medical expenses related to the auto accident, wage loss for the first three years following the accident, household replacement services (chores/help with children), payment for mileage to and from medical appointments and attendant care (nursing services). Use the form available through your auto insurance company. Please be as accurate and complete as possible, and include all of your injuries and impairments.
If a truck accident victim fails to adhere to this one-year deadline on time, he/she can lose this important coverage. There is also a time limit to file a lawsuit against the negligent driver’s truck insurance company. In addition to the above deadlines, many auto insurance policies pose even more strict notification requirements, such as 30 days notice for hit-and-run truck crashes.
3. Retain an experienced attorney quickly.
Trucking companies are required by federal and state law to keep records of safety inspections and drivers’ hours. Because bad equipment and driver fatigue cause many truck accidents, these records could prove liability against the trucking company. But after a certain period of time, trucking companies by law can dispose of pre-trip inspection documents and log books. That’s one important way that a truck crash is very different from a car crash. It is imperative that an experienced truck accident lawyer be retained as soon as possible before important records are intentionally (and legally) destroyed.
4. Check your auto insurance policy for uncoordinated benefits.
It’s important to quickly review your auto insurance policy and any additional contractual coverage you might have. There can be some common pitfalls and loopholes posed by some typical auto insurance policies. For example, some people have lost thousands of dollars because they did not understand the interplay between health insurance plans, managed care plans and retirement plans. Most policies are coordinated, meaning that if you have existing health insurance in the event of a truck accident, your health insurance pays first and your auto insurance pays the remaining balance. With uncoordinated coverage, truck accident victims may be entitled to receive a “double dip recovery” under the policy.
5. Never sign a release or give statement to an insurance claims adjuster.
Since it’s common for trucking companies to send defense attorneys, investigators and insurance adjusters immediately to the accident scene to lessen the company’s liability, do not speak with them or sign anything. Otherwise, you could unknowingly relinquish your rights or put your truck accident case in jeopardy. Never give statements to any truck accident claims adjuster and never sign a release or allow the adjuster to look at the auto damage – without speaking to your truck accident attorney first. Simply tell the adjuster that you need to review the paperwork with your attorney and will get back to them with your response.
Too many people rush into signing adjusters’ documents without having the language reviewed by an attorney. Therefore, they may lose their right to sue the negligent truck driver and the trucking company for accident-related injuries. Claims adjusters often try to get recorded statements early, aiming to minimize the accident victim’s pain and injuries for later use in court. Even limited property damage releases can contain unrelated language releasing all personal injuries suffered from a car accident.
Damages recoverable from a truck injury accident may include claims through the victim’s own auto insurance company. If the truck driver was determined to be at fault, claims against the negligent driver’s insurance involves pain and suffering damages and excess economic damages beyond each state’s maximums.
VoIP Logger – Very Useful in Call Centers
Call recording and logging using VoIP logger has become very important with the massive change in technology and the working habits of people which have become more mobile these days. The recording of the calls take place on recording systems which use software for call management and security. Most of the software applications used in call recording rely on the analog signal by using either call recording adapter or telephony board.
Voice over IP (VoIP) is an internet technology, Communication protocol and transmission technology which delivers voice communication and multimedia session over internet. VoIP is also a synonym for IP telephony, voice over broadband, IP telephony and broadband telephony. Due to the bandwidth efficiency and cheap rate, business houses are increasingly migrating to VoIP from the traditional PSTN which helps them in reducing their monthly telephone costs. VoIP solution has evolved in a unified communication service which treats phone calls, voice mail, email, and fax and web conference services. The service providers mainly focus on small to medium business (SMB) and large business houses. VoIP allows voice as well as data communication which runs on a single network helping in reducing the infrastructural cost and to record and log the calls made using this technologies, a VoIP logger needs to be installed.
Sometimes the important discussions over a phone may get lost due to technical problems and the situation becomes irritating if the information which was lost matters most for the person or the business perspective as the business may suffer from the problem in the future also as the lost conversation can not be recovered. So to avoid this type of problem, organizations install VoIP logger system which is a form of digital voice logger. It also has some advanced features like counting total number of calls made; record the call conversations and so on. Recording calls help in keeping the record of every call made over VoIP system so that the same can used as a checkpoint in future to solve the issues and concerns, if any. This also helps the business houses in archiving their business radio channels.
Managed Forex Trading – The Starters Guide to the Managed Forex Account Systems
A managed forex trading account can give an investor who cannot watch the market 24 hours a day an opportunity to participate in the colossal world of forex trading. A managed forex account may also be appropriate for the investor who prefers to have his capital managed by professionals. Studies of professionally managed forex trading accounts have shown returns that are not related to the performance of the stock market. Consequently, allocating a portion of an investment portfolio to a forex managed account may be an appropriate way to increase the portfolio’s total diversification.
“People often ask me ‘How should I start trading with my managed forex trading account?’ or ‘What should I do to start making money trading?’ The answer is simple – you need to know what you are doing. The Pip Scooper program will definitely show you how to make money. I have seen it work personally. I have seen it do wonders for other traders. I know it can make you a lot of money too. If you buy the Pip Scooper and you trade the system according to the rules, you will make money. Simple as that.”
-Ashkan Bolour, Fund Manager, Bolour Capital Management
Managed Forex Trading is the name given to the “direct access” trading of foreign currencies. With an average daily volume of $1.5 trillion, the Forex far exceeds the $30 billion daily turnover by the New York Stock Exchange and is 46 times larger than all the futures markets combined. For these reasons, the Forex is one of the world’s largest and most liquid markets, making a Managed Forex Trading Account a savvy investment choice.
A Managed Forex Trading Account offers investors the benefit of Foreign Currency Trading along with the accessibility of funds 24 hours a day. This unique approach to managed forex trading bypasses the broker and empowers the client with complete control over their funds.
When opening a Managed Forex Account, a reasonable amount of money is needed, typically starting from $25,000 and $50,000 is idea.
The risks can be high but also controllable. Forex traders around the world are competing against other Forex traders, banks, and institutional traders who are seeking the same potential rewards from their own trading activities. One benefit to using FXCM is that it can provide rapid execution at the Limit and Stop-Loss order prices and can make the best effort to fill their trade at the price requested. But remember, FOREX trading is speculative and any capital used should be risk capital.
So who do you deposit your money with? This is the most frequently asked question and the one that has to give us peace for the answer. Some investment brokers need a check written directly to them or their investment firms, while investing other Forex Managed Accounts can be completely different. You should open your own account with a broker which gives you complete control over your own funds. The goal is so you can deposit or withdraw any amount at anytime day or night from your Managed Forex Account. It’s your money so you should have control over it, and not some other company. When you open an account with a broker, its best that they will link your account to a Managed Forex Trading account so you can have the benefits of a system and have complete access to your money at the same time. This is a very unique approach but one that has proven to be greatly desired by investors throughout the FOREX market.
The returns are always unknown as all ways in a trading market like this. Just because a market was doing good in the past, does not mean it will do better in the future. Your investment will greatly depend on the present market conditions in relationship to the specific trading models used for execution of trades.
With any good reputable company, they will have you sign a LPOA, Limited Power Of Attorney. This allows your personal account with the company to be funded by the LPOA to link your account with the Managed Forex Trading account and trade funds for you.
