Jets tackle Mekhi Becton has a message for his critics: ‘I’ll make them eat their words’
An athlete using their haters as their motivation is the biggest cliche in sports.
But Mekhi Becton, the Jets’ polarizing former first-round pick, is carrying motivation on his chest, literally.
During Becton’s media availability on Wednesday, he sported a shirt that read “Big Bust” circled with words like “Fat, lazy, injury prone, out of shape.”
Those labels have been levied on the former standout tackle out of Louisville as Becton’s last year and half with Gang Green has been contentious.
It’s led to doubts and questions about his future with the Jets and if he can truly fulfill the potential that made him the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft.
But Becton has one message for the critics.
“I’ll make them eat their words,” Becton said.
The embattled tackle showed up to mandatory minicamp, which was the first time he has participated in offseason practices. Becton rehabbed during practice with Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah, D.J. Reed, George Fant and Jamien Sherwood.
Becton is still working himself back into the proper football shape to attack the 2022 season. He is still regaining the strength in his knee after missing the majority of the 2021 season after suffering a devastating injury in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.
There’s been a lot of talk regarding Becton’s weight. He wouldn’t provide an answer on his weight, but he’s “satisfied” with where his weight is and expects to be ready by training camp.
When head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Becton’s weight, he punted on giving a clear update on Becton’s physical condition.
“I’m not going to get into those details,” Saleh said. “But he’s fine.”
It wasn’t a ringing endorsement about Becton’s condition. Saleh is usually transparent about how good of shape a player is in.
Saleh has praised Zach Wilson’s physical maturation by labeling Wilson “beefy.” He profusely praised Denzel Mims throughout the spring by proclaiming “he’s in the best shape of his career.”
With Becton, Saleh caught the question and punted it into the end zone.
So it’s clear, Becton isn’t in the ideal shape because if he was Saleh would have said it.
On the flip side, Becton has six weeks to round himself into the proper shape that’s required by the organization as he gets ready to be entrenched in a battle with Fant for the starting left tackle spot.
It doesn’t faze Becton that he has to earn his spot back after the year Fant had.
“It’s football. We always gone compete,” Becton said. “I’m just going to have to go out there and get my job back.”
Becton believes he’ll be the starting left tackle when Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens arrives. But he’s prepared to slide to the right side of the offensive line and play the right tackle spot if the Jets ask him to.
“I’m open to playing wherever, as long as I’m on that field,” Becton said.
Whenever Becton returns to the field, his plans to devour the words that have been hurled at him. When the Jets open training camp in late July, it’ll be the beginning of his revenge tour.
DAY TWO OF MINICAMP OBSERVATIONS
- Zach Wilson produced a solid day. During the early team period, Wilson was money. He went 6-for-9 with a deep touchdown throw to Jeff Smith. He also opened the day with a deep out breaking ball to Elijah Moore, who beat Ahmad Gardner, towards the sideline. Wilson also threw a beautiful deep ball to Smith again during 7-on-7s for another TD.
- The bad started during the goal line 7-on-7s. Wilson went 2-for-8 with a pick-six to Gardner. Then during a two-minute 11-on-11 drive, the Jets defense went man coverage and Wilson struggled. He went 1-for-3 and the drive stalled out.
- Denzel Mims made another acrobatic catch on a throw from Joe Flacco.
- Elijah Moore’s route running looks faster and quicker.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa coming up clutch for the Yankees: ‘That’s my job. That’s why I’m here’
Isiah Kiner-Falefa may not have been the big-name shortstop that Yankees fans clamored for last winter. But he may be exactly the shortstop that the Yankees need to make that World Series run though.
While he doesn’t have the power of Carlos Correa or Corey Seager, Kiner-Falefa has been an impactful player for the Yankees this season. Tuesday night, Kiner-Falefa had the single that drove in the only two runs the Yankees would score in the 2-0 win over the Rays at the Stadium. And he made the defensive plays to help make those two runs stand up.
“That’s just when I have the most fun,” Kiner-Falefa said of the impactful, clutch plays. “I like being in those spots. When the team needs me most, I enjoy coming through. It makes me really happy and it helps the team. That’s my job. That’s why I’m here. I’ve been a little shaky on some plays this year, but I definitely feel like I can have games like I did tonight.”
Kiner-Falefa has played 230 games at shortstop, but also has been a catcher, second baseman and third baseman in the big leagues. He has just a 1 defensive runs saved rating and has had some shaky routine plays.
But Kiner-Falefa seems to come up big in the moments the Yankees need it most.
“Izzy’s a gamer, man. And he made a number of terrific plays tonight and obviously came up with a big hit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He just does a lot of things to help you win games and he’s been in the middle of us winning a lot of games, whether it’s a big hit or a huge defensive play, and there were a couple of sparklers tonight.”
Those sparklers came in a clutch sixth inning.
He made an impressive dive to stop Ji-Man Choi’s grounder up the middle from bringing in any runs with one out. On the next play, Gerrit Cole forced Randy Arozarena to ground to Kiner-Falefa, who started the 6-4-3 double play to end the inning and preserve what ended up the final score.
“Him knocking it down right there, obviously, it’s huge,” Cole said. “If that’s not a defensive run saved, then I don’t know what one is.”
Kiner-Falefa’s line drive off Kluber to left-center field was one of the few the Yankees got off the Rays’ Corey Kluber Tuesday night.
“He was tough,” Kiner-Falefa said of trying to hit off Kluber. “I would just tell you my contact skills. He’s definitely a guy that it’s tough to drive … So whenever you can, just get a barrel on the ball and just find a way to drop something in and then use my contact skills in those situations.”
“I am working on more power, hopefully it’s coming,” Kiner-Falefa said. “For now I’m gonna try and drop something in.”
The Yankees had been linked to Kiner-Falefa for a while, but last winter the free-agent shortstop class was loaded. After the Yankees finally decided that they could not contend with Gleyber Torres at shortstop, the call from most fans was for a big-name shortstop. With two of their top prospects — Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe — shortstops, however, the Yankees were not looking to spend a lot of money and give up playing time to fill the position this season.
The Yankees acquired Kiner-Falefa, a lifelong Yankees fan, in a deal that sent struggling catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela to the Twins, who had just acquired him from the Rangers. The Yankees also got Josh Donaldson and catcher Ben Rortvedt in the deal. They felt Kiner-Falefa could be solid defensively and add some athleticism to their lineup.
So far, in 57 games, Kiner-Falefa is hitting .272/.319/.323 with a .642 OPS. He has 10 doubles and 17 RBI with nine stolen bases. The 27-year-old, who hit eight homers with the Rangers last season, has not homered yet this season.
FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5
By LINDSEY TANNER and MIKE STOBBE
COVID-19 shots for U.S. infants, toddlers and preschoolers moved a step closer Wednesday.
The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids.
The outside experts voted unanimously that the benefits of the shots outweigh any risks for children under 5 — that’s roughly 18 million youngsters. They are the last age group in the U.S. without access to COVID-19 vaccines and many parents have been anxious to protect their little children.
If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.
“This is a long-awaited vaccine,” said one panel member, Dr. Jay Portnoy of Children’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. “There are so many parents who are absolutely desperate to get this vaccine and I think we owe it to them to give them a choice to have the vaccine if they want to.”
Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s vaccine chief, opened the meeting with data showing a “quite troubling surge’ in young children’s hospitalizations during the omicron wave, and noted 442 children under 4 have died during the pandemic. That’s far fewer than adult deaths, but should not be dismissed in considering the need for vaccinating the youngest kids, he said.
“Each child that’s lost essentially fractures a family,’ Marks said.
FDA reviewers said both brands appear to be safe and effective for children as young as 6 months old in analyses posted ahead of the all-day meeting. Side effects, including fever and fatigue, were generally minor in both, and less common than seen in adults.
The two vaccines use the same technology but there are differences. In a call with reporters earlier this week, vaccine experts noted that the shots haven’t been tested against each other, so there’s no way to tell parents if one is superior.
“That is a really important point,”‘ said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief. “You can’t compare the vaccines directly.’
If the FDA agrees with its advisers and authorizes the shots, there’s one more step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide on a formal recommendation after its own advisers meet Saturday. If the CDC signs off, shots could be available as soon as Monday or Tuesday at doctor’s offices, hospitals and pharmacies..
Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months through 4 years; Moderna’s vaccine is for 6 months through 5 years.
Moderna’s shots are one-quarter the dose of the company’s adult shots. Two doses appeared strong enough to prevent severe illness but only about 40% to 50% effective at preventing milder infections. Moderna has added a booster to its study and expects to eventually offer one.
Pfizer’s shots are just one-tenth its adult dose. Pfizer and partner BioNTech found that two shots didn’t provide enough protection in testing, so a third was added during the omicron wave.
Pfizer’s submitted data found no safety concerns and suggested that three shots were 80% effective in preventing symptomatic coronavirus infections. But that was based on just 10 COVID-19 cases; the calculation could change as more cases occur in the company’s ongoing studies.
The same FDA panel on Tuesday backed Moderna’s half-sized shots for ages 6 to 11 and full-sized doses for teens. If authorized by the FDA, it would be the second option for those age groups. Currently Pfizer vaccine is their only choice.
The nation’s vaccination campaign started in December 2020 with the rollout of adult vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, with health care workers and nursing home residents first in line. Teens and school-age children were added last year.
Moderna said in April that it is also seeking regulatory approval outside the U.S. for its little kid shots. According to the World Health Organization, 12 other countries already vaccinate kids under 5, with other brands.
In the U.S., it remains uncertain how many parents want their youngest vaccinated. While COVID-19 is generally less dangerous for young children than older kids and adults, there have been serious cases and some deaths. Many parents trying to keep unvaccinated tots safe have put off family trips or enrolling children in daycare or preschool.
Still, by some estimates, three-quarters of all children have already been infected. Only about 29% of children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated since Pfizer’s shots opened to them last November, a rate far lower than public health authorities consider ideal.
Dr. Nimmi Rajagopal, a family medicine physician at Cook County Health in Chicago, said she’s been preparing parents for months.
“We have some that are hesitant, and some that are just raring to go,’ she said.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jared Rhoden (Seton Hall)
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 201 pounds | Age: 22 | Wingspan: 6-foot-11
2021-22 averages: 15.5 points (39% from the field — 41% on 2s, 33.6% on 3s), 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on June 6
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Rhoden was named first-team All-Big East this past season, his fourth with the Pirates. He was the leading scorer on a Seton Hall team that peaked at No. 15 on the AP Poll and made it to the NCAA tournament. Rhoden isn’t projected to be drafted.
Scouting report: Good perimeter defender. His active hands, lateral quickness, effort, length and size help him stand out on that end of the floor. Can navigate screens well and is difficult to create separation against, though he can be overaggressive at times and take himself out of plays on closeouts or in the passing lanes. Good rebounder. Inconsistent shooter, but showed effectiveness on catch-and-shoot opportunities. His 81.7% free-throw percentage over the last two seasons suggests he has shooting upside. Smart and effective cutter. Needs to improve his first step and finishing at the rim. Isn’t the best creator offensively, but won’t be tasked with those responsibilities as a professional. Makes the right passes.
Fit: Rhoden has the potential to become the kind of 3-and-D wing the Magic could use. His 3-point shooting will likely determine whether he’ll land on an NBA roster. If he can be more consistent as an outside shooter, he’d be a good player for the Magic to consider drafting in the second round. Rhoden could also make sense as an option for a two-way deal or with Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, if he isn’t drafted.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
