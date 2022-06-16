Finance
Kotak Trinity Account – Your 3 in 1 Account
With the advent of the internet, almost all important tasks can be effortlessly performed over the web. The World Wide Web has made online stock trading one of the most popular methods of trading in modern times. Online trading has opened up several avenues for independent investors as well as simplified things for beginners. Most people were skeptical about getting into stock trading as they assumed that it would be a tedious and complicated procedure that was meant only for experts. However with the online platform, trading has become a simple task that can be easily performed by a novice by understanding a few simple principles.
Investment is an important criterion in today’s society and individuals need to have a fall back in case they are faced with yet another phase of recession and crumbling economy. No investment is without a certain amount of risk but with a proper expert support and adequate information you can easily secure your investment and get best possible returns out of it. Kotak is one such source that has several years of experience in the field of investments and online and applies this experience to provide the best service to their customer.
The Kotak Trinity Account is the ideal platform for novice and expert traders to get the entire foundation they require to trade with ease and watch their money grow. The account has 3 major elements that are crucial for online trading: Trading Account, Bank Account and a Demat Account. Individuals who own this account need not worry about managing 3 separate accounts and can instead avail of a seamless and effortless transaction process. For a novice trader, expert support is not only crucial but also a prerequisite. With the Kotak promise individuals can access all round support from professionals who have ample knowledge in the trading sector and will tailor the trading process to suit the customer.
Small Telephone Systems Verses Multi-line Business Phones
Choosing the right telephone system from start is always the best path, but not always the most economical. Before you head down to your local electronic store and pick up the cheapest multi-line business phone you can find, here are few pointers you should keep in mind.
Many multi-line business phones have a pretty decent feature set such as voicemail, caller ID, call waiting ID, 3 way calling and intercom (in multi phone setups). These phones integrate the Key System Unit (or KSU) into the phone itself, which means each individual telephone functions as its own “mini phone system.” The term KSU, (Key System Unit, Key Signaling Unit or Key Service Unit) dates back to the early day’s phone systems, it’s basically “the Brain” of the phone system. All call processing data and telephone line interfacing is carried out by the KSU. For many small offices with less than 4 phones (extensions) and 4 telephone lines, these multi-line phones are adequate and economical. However, as a business grows, the many disadvantages of these phones begin to show their merits.
By comparison, multi-line business phones are sold with the marketing term, “KSU-less design,” which translates (in buyers minds) to lower overall costs. Small telephone systems on the other hand include a separate KSU unit or “Brain” in addition to each telephone. A major disadvantage comes to play when you are interfacing your phones with the telephone company lines. The KSU acts as the “line interface,” for a phone system, all major system connections terminate at the KSU. Now with each multi-line phone acting as its own “mini phone system,” each phone now needs direct connections to each telephone line.
A single telephone line consists of 1 pair of wires. Almost all multi-line phones support up to 4 lines, meaning each multi-line phone needs up to 4 pairs of wires or the equivalent of a standard Cat5e cable. As you begin to add more KSU-less phones to your office you must factor in the cost to install another drop of cat5e (or cat5) cable. You must also account for the additional termination blocks in your telephone closet where all these phones must be “Bridged” (or shared) to the 4 phone lines. As you can imagine, for installations with more than say 4 or 5 phones the wiring aspect can get pretty complex. Anything over 6 or 7 phones will be a wiring mess, if done unprofessionally, which adds to the cost of these low budget systems. However, this bridged connection is how multi-line phones “intercom” one another. By sending a signal over each bridged line, each extension can communicate without actually tying up any of the 4 phone lines. As long as every multi-line phone is connected to all 4 lines (or matching number of lines if less than 4), each phone can intercom each other internally while keeping the phone lines free for external calls.
Small Telephones Systems on the other hand, which come equipped with a separate, dedicated KSU unit, are at a distinct advantage in both areas. Having a single KSU unit means a single interface point for the telephone line connections. Many small telephone systems need only a single pair of wire to connect each extension telephone. What this means is if you are deploying a number of phones in one particular area, you can save dramatically on cabling costs by having your contractor “split” the single Cat5e cable into, at most, 4 single telephone jacks! – This becomes very cost effective as you deploy additional phones. (However, many pros will only split single Cat5 cable once for 2 telephone jacks leaving the remaining wires as spare pairs). Cable management becomes much easier (and neater) as you need not worry about bridging 10 phones to 4 telephone lines. One single pair of wires (to connect to a telephone) of the 3 or 4 pairs in a standard telephone cable is enough for as many lines as the small telephone system can handle since the actual line connections are at the dedicated KSU unit and not at the individual telephone.
Another plus for the small telephone system is the ease of transitioning to a larger phone system. The wiring scheme for the most part will remain the same albeit installing more cable drops to new areas. Not so much the same for the multi-line business phones. Depending on how each phone was “bridged” to interface to those 4 telephone lines, this entire wiring scheme may need to be undone as most small (and large) telephone systems require individual (not bridged or shared) connections to the KSU.
Programming wise there is one disadvantage when comparing small business telephone systems to multi-line business phones, which can be viewed as multiple disadvantages. Since each individual telephone functions as its own KSU it also functions as its own Voicemail unit (if equipped). Which means if you want to enable an Auto Attendant feature (where your callers are greeted by a company recording instructing them to press 1 for Joe Boss, 2 for Sales Manager etc…) you will have to record this greeting for as many times as you have voicemail enabled phones (up to 4). Here’s why, with most multi-line business phones, the voicemail feature includes a personal voicemail box for the extension and an optional auto attendant feature. The auto attendant feature can only handle one call at a time; ergo if you want the system to answer up to 4 incoming calls simultaneously you need at least 4 auto attendant enabled phones. So technically speaking you must record the same auto attendant greeting 4 times, 1 on each phone. You must also enable the system mailbox for each of the 4 phones to accept general messages. You now have 4 different phones/voicemail boxes in your office where you must check for general messages. This is known as a general mailbox, which is a default destination for callers who do not press a menu option or dial an extension. This scenario is not efficient for larger setups but may work for smaller ones.
With a small business telephone system, there is just one central voicemail unit which can handle multiple calls at once. Storage times are much greater and there is just one mailbox for general messages. You can also take advantage of advanced features (if equipped) such as voicemail to email (where the system sends the voicemail in a standard wav format to your email address), which in this fast paced world can be a BIG time saver and added convenience.
One last point on this topic to cover quickly; with the advent of the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) continually proving its cost effective existence, many businesses find themselves wanting to take advantage of these savings. Many small business telephone systems on the market today are equipped to handle VoIP telephone lines through either a simple hardware or software upgrade. An upgrade may include adding an Ethernet (or media) port to the system or if already equipped, simply enabling this port through software activation. Simply plugging this unit into your company LAN and perhaps minor firewall configuration you can now start saving on land line costs by calling out over less expensive VoIP lines.
Multi-line business telephone can benefit as well but through a 3rd party VoIP gateway. This gateway converts a VoIP line (sometimes called a “Trunk”) to a standard telephone port. You will need as many gateways as you want lines, (or opt for a multi-port unit). However you may have to plan on spending some time configuring and adjusting the settings of the unit to obtain the proper volume levels while minimizing echo and other artifacts that may be induced when converting the signal from a standard Analog telephone line to SIP or other VoIP protocol. Many high end units come with built in (hardware or software) echo cancellers and noise suppressors which minimize these adjustments (and work very well) but increase the cost of the gateway dramatically.
To conclude, although it may seem like great savings early in your start up phase, for needs of 4 or less external lines and extension phones, the multi-line business phone can actually prove to be a cost effective solution. In my humble opinion these multi-line phones are better suited for a home office (or SOHO) situation. If you have big plans to expand exponentially (and don’t we all!) I recommend you at least consider a small business telephone system. Although a bit more initial investment is required, the benefits far out way the cost disadvantage if not cancel it out completely.
Great Online Casino Site Action
Playing online casinos is almost as exciting as being at the real thing in Las Vegas. With so many online casino sites available, Las Vegas style gaming is now brought to your house. The software that you download and install is realistic with sounds and graphics of true casino action. They are not only easy to use, but are safe and fun.
Some of the casino sites offer online casino bonuses and promotions. These incentives include signup bonuses, promotions for High Rollers and Referral Bonuses. Referral bonuses are given when you refer other players to play at the casino site. Signup bonuses are given to new players when they make their first deposit. Most online sites match your deposit amount. There are certain conditions with the amount of play the player is required to do, before they are permitted to use the bonuses. However, the amounts required are very acceptable to the amount of play you are planning to do.
With any of the online casino sites, there are plenty of casino games from which you can choose. Whatever skill level you are at or whatever game is your preference; you will enjoy the online casino sites. All you have to do is download and install the software, register, make your first deposit and you are ready to play. Some of the games available to you are slots, Roulette, Craps, Keno, Video poker, Baccarat and many table games.
There are some casino basics for you to know:
Slots – are very simple. They require very little skill. You just place your bet and spin. Placing the max bet is the best, because it gives you higher odds at winning. There are three reels, five reel, video and progressive slots.
Blackjack – the object of the game is to have your cards total 21 or come as close as possible, without going over. Face cards count as 10 points, Aces are 1 or 11 points, depending on the other cards you have and all other cards count as face value.
Roulette – There will be six players at the table. Each player is given his or her own color of chips, so the dealer can identify the player by his color. You place your chips on the table, wherever you want to bet. Some examples on betting strategies are; Red/Black numbers, Low/High numbers, Odd/Even or single number selections.
Video poker – is a game of draw poker, played against the machine. The object is to try to put together the best hand you can with the cards you were dealt.
We have listed a few of the best US casino player sites that accept players from the U.S. The Rushmore Casino is one of the most popular. They offer great promotions, new player bonuses and even chances to win vacation packages. They have very good odds and a reported payout percentage of 98.7%. Cirrus casino has some of the best and one of the largest selections of slots. On Mondays, you can win player prizes when you play. Pure Vegas Casino, Cherry Red Casino, Bodog Casino and Rome Casino are some of the other online sites that welcome USA players to participate.
What are you waiting for? It is time for you to have some casino action going on. Good luck to you!
The Positive Effects That Drug Rehab Can Have on Personal Relationships
There are many different positive effects that drug rehab can have on personal relationships. Many individuals that have substance abuse issues have difficulty staying connected with friends and family members. The difficulty with interpersonal relationships usually takes place because people are more concerned with their next high than they are keeping their word. When an individual seeks substance-abuse treatment they will learn about the damage that they are doing to friends and family members with their use of illegal narcotics.
People that go to drug rehab also are able to learn about the consequences of their actions. Sometimes the facilities will encourage family members to perform intervention style discussions where the addict is encouraged to listen to the emotional damage that has been done to the people that they love so that they can take responsibility for their own decisions. Going through these types of discussions can be extremely difficult for someone who is dealing with addiction. Confronting their emotions is extremely important so that the addict can learn healthier responses to emotional stimulation.
Going through drug rehab can also teach an individual have to deal with rejection in a healthy way. Many individuals that have substance abuse issues often are struggling with very low self-esteem and self-worth. When an individual can understand that they will not connect with every person on an emotional level than they will be able to have healthier relationships. Relationships become healthier because the addict learns to accept themselves for who they are. Self acceptance is one of the most valuable things that a person can gain from going through this type of program. Many times having a support system of like-minded individuals can also help people to realize the mistakes that they are making in their own personal relationships.
