Kyle Stowers’ stint with the Orioles might be temporary, but he’s learned how to make a good impression
Kyle Stowers always had it in the back of his mind as he went through his day-to-day work with the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Code League in 2018. He had arrived as a temporary player, filling a roster spot until the College World Series ended and some of the best players around college baseball reported to their summer league destinations.
The thing was, Stowers had no intention of leaving.
The then-Stanford outfielder was determined to stake his place, and he did so behind a team-leading .326 batting average and a .926 OPS. Around midseason, when the cutoff date arrived for coach Jeff Trundy to decide which temporary players would stay and which would depart, he hardly gave Stowers a second glance.
“Hey, by the way,” Stowers recalled Trundy saying, “obviously you’re staying the rest of the summer.”
Stowers had done more than enough to earn his place with the Commodores, setting himself up well to become a second-round selection for the Orioles in the 2019 draft. Now he’s with Baltimore in the major leagues, and he finds himself in much the same situation he did that summer on the Cape.
The 24-year-old outfielder joined Baltimore in Toronto as a replacement player, filling in for outfielder Anthony Santander, who’s on the restricted list. He will have one more game with the Orioles on Thursday before Santander returns and Stowers likely heads to Triple-A Norfolk again — at least for the time being.
He isn’t a member of the 40-man roster; replacement players can return to the minors without needing to use an option or passing through waivers. It created a unique situation for Stowers’ debut, a four-game trial that could turn into more, akin to what he did six years ago.
“Just trying to soak it all in as much as I can,” Stowers said. “I think the super nice thing about it is, I got to get my feet wet, get the debut out of the way, get my first hit out of the way. And I don’t mean that as I was dreading it — it was super awesome to have that happen. I think it’ll just make me more comfortable for whenever the opportunity comes next. And whenever that is, I’ll be ready.”
As Stowers searched for a summer league assignment, his quiet freshman year at Stanford did him no favors. He hit .103 in 19 games as he adapted to the college level, and assignments for the summer league are often sealed early in the spring.
In conversations with Trundy, he knew there was a possibility he’d stick around with the Commodores. He hit .286 during his sophomore season with the Cardinal, and when he opened his account well with Falmouth, it was a no-brainer. The temporary designation was ditched.
“I think it ignites a little bit of fire,” Stowers said. “Enough to put a little chip on the shoulder. But again, nothing that really ticked me off too much.”
The lessons learned that summer come in handy now, though. As a professional, “everyone’s job’s on the line.”
“If you don’t have that fire, that passion to get the most out of it and be the best you can be, you’re obviously probably not in the right place,” Stowers said.
The El Cajon, California, native has made his mark early in the minors and slots in as the No. 9 prospect in Baltimore’s organization, according to Baseball America. He hit 12 homers in 49 games to go with a .253 average for Triple-A Norfolk this season before his momentary call-up.
Stowers has played in two games at Rogers Centre, making his debut Monday and notching his first hit on an RBI double. He went hitless Wednesday but snared a line drive in deep left field before running into the wall.
He doesn’t know how long this will last. On paper, his last day with the club is Thursday. Then it’s back to the minors until the next opportunity arises. But then again, as a temporary player in 2018 for Falmouth, he never left.
Perhaps there’s a chance the same will happen with the Orioles.
What new Minnesota liquor laws mean for businesses — and consumers
Minnesota still has a long way to go before our liquor laws are caught up with those of other states.
But a law passed a few weeks ago that loosens some restrictions on what breweries and distilleries can sell from their cocktail rooms and taprooms is “a good start,” according to business owners.
What does this new law mean for you, the consumer?
It means that you’ll be able to buy one full-size bottle of spirits at your local distillery. It means you will finally be able to get that beer-hall-only beer you fell in love with at Surly’s destination brewery in a to-go format.
It also means that smaller breweries, should they choose to do so, can sell you four-packs and six-packs of cans instead of larger format growlers or crowlers.
Basically, it means more options. Not all the options that other states have, but more.
We chatted with movers and shakers in the industry, who have a lot to say about how this will affect their bottom line, their capacity to grow and their ability to connect with consumers.
As for the timeline of increased options, stay tuned. Local ordinances need to change to reflect the new state law. Minneapolis and St. Paul have both fast-tracked those changes, but it still takes time for new city rules to be passed.
SUCCESS WAS PUNISHED
For Jamie MacFarlane, co-owner of Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors, Minn., it’s been a long two and a half years of telling customers that she couldn’t sell them growlers of beer to take home.
The brewery passed the previous 20,000-barrel-per-year threshold for being able to sell growlers in October 2019.
“I don’t know any other business out there that once you reach an arbitrary number you have to stop,” MacFarlane said. “Our businesses were definitely getting punished.”
That limit has now increased to 150,000 barrels, which means that every craft brewery — even the bigger players like Schell’s, Surly and Summit — can sell beer to-go from its taproom should it choose to do so.
“You know, the biggest thing for this is that our bartenders are finally able to say, yes, you can take our beer home with you,” MacFarlane said. “The last two summers have been brutal with people coming in and asking if they can get a growler and our bartenders having to explain Minnesota liquor law to tourists from other states.”
But besides being a convenience for tourists, selling beer to go from the taproom contributes a significant amount to the brewery’s bottom line.
“Growlers had been 30 percent of our taproom revenue,” she said. “It’s a cash flow thing for our business.”
MacFarlane said that before this law was passed, there were five craft breweries in the country that weren’t allowed to sell beer to go — and all five were in Minnesota.
As for next steps, she and others would like to see the size of allowable crowlers (large cans) changed from 750 ml to whatever the breweries see fit. Apparently, when the law was originally made, there was a small brewery in the northern part of the state packaging his beer in 750-ml bottles, and he got that written into the law. But no other states have similar restrictions, and manufacturers mostly make 32-ounce crowlers.
Finding that legal size has gotten increasingly difficult with supply-chain issues surrounding aluminum. So much so that Castle Danger isn’t even attempting to add crowlers to its to-go lineup at the moment.
HANDSHAKE DEAL
It might be a while before MacFarlane and others can ask for more changes to liquor law in the state, though.
That’s because the craft brewers and distillers guilds made a handshake deal with distributors that they would not return to the legislature seeking new liquor rules for five years.
Bob Galligan, director of government and industry relations for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, said that is about how long it usually takes to get major liquor bills any traction, anyway.
“Part of it for us is that anyone who knows liquor laws in Minnesota knows it isn’t happening in a year,” he said. “It’s just a very slow process in Minnesota.”
He said that for the most part, guild members are very happy with the new law, even if there are things they still would like to see changed.
“We met in the middle and negotiated this bill,” Galligan said. “Having all stakeholders happy is the goal, and if this law is really changing things for our membership, we will have no need.
“As things stand in the current environment, we’re willing to take some time and collect some data as to what this has brought into the state.”
That doesn’t mean the organization’s work is done. There are other changes that the group will be eyeing down the road.
Brewpubs, for instance, have been largely left out of the conversation. Brewpubs can serve wine and liquor, but they cannot distribute their product outside of selling growlers. Many of them would like to see that change. They’d like to be able to sell four- or six-packs of beer from their taprooms, but also in retail stores.
And eventually, Galligan said, everyone would like to see production caps lifted, so that no matter how successful a craft brewery is, they can still sell beer from their taprooms, in any container they see fit.
“We all knew what the laws were when we opened our businesses, but as businesses change the laws need to change,” Galligan said.
DARKNESS DAY RETURNS
For Surly owner Omar Ansari, the most important thing about the new law is that Darkness Day, the event during which the brewery releases Surly Darkness, its cult-favorite barrel-aged Russian imperial stout, will return.
Because the Minneapolis brewery was too big to sell off-sale beer, Darkness Day has been on the back burner. For a while, Surly moved the event to its production facility in Brooklyn Park and one year, to Somerset, Wis., but it was never as successful as in the early years of the beer’s release.
With the law change, Ansari said there will be a big celebration in early October.
“Darkness day helped turn us into the brewery we are,” Ansari said. “This year the event will be at the Minneapolis brewery. We’re still working out details, but it should be a ton of fun.”
Additionally, for the first time, the destination brewery will be able to offer guests beer in a to-go format. Since the brewery has never had an off-sale license, there’s a lot of paperwork that goes into getting that permit. But “within some weeks,” Ansari said, the brewery will be able to sell growlers, and hopefully crowlers.
“You expect to take home some beer when you’re at a brewery,” Ansari said. “And this way, people can take home some of those one-off, beer-hall-only beers that they have enjoyed at our brewery.”
One of those beers, a chili-spiked version of Surly Hell called Fiery Hell, is a cult favorite that has never been available outside the beer hall.
“One of my friends is obsessed with that beer and wants to know when it’s in the beer hall,” Ansari said. “And people being able to grab a growler of it is awesome. One of the things you want to do with a brewery is get people the beer they’re excited about.”
FULL-SIZE SPIRTS
Breweries aren’t the only ones that are on cloud nine about the new law.
Craft distilleries have long advocated for the ability to sell full-size (750 ml) bottles of their spirits out of their cocktail rooms.
Previously, just one 375-ml bottle of spirits was allowed per person, per day. Now the limit is up to 750 ml per day, per person, in whatever format the distilleries prefer to sell.
“That’s the size the customer is familiar with,” said Phil Steger, founder and owner of Brother Justus Whiskey Co. in Northeast Minneapolis. “This way, they can buy the bottle, bring it home and share the story with their friends. And that person goes to a retailer and sees our bottle and says, ‘I remember having that at a friend’s house,’ and they buy it. Minnesota workers, distributors and businesses all benefit.”
Besides, Steger explained, those smaller bottles, which he jokingly calls “baby bottles” have been difficult to source with the broken supply chain.
“A lot of distilleries were running into a place where they couldn’t get those smaller bottles,” Steger said. “They couldn’t find them. That would have eliminated retail at their distilleries. So this was really essential. The law had to change or you would have seen people go out of business. It’ll keep the smallest distilleries alive.”
Although Steger and other distillers are happy with the changes, there are other changes that would help these fledgling businesses continue to grow. For instance, only “microdistilleries,” or those that sell less than 40,000 proof gallons of spirits in a year, are allowed to have cocktail rooms. Steger would like to see any distillery that is making its product in Minnesota be allowed to have one.
“Other states aren’t standing still or just doing the minimum, they’re looking toward the future and asking how they can encourage the industry — all tiers benefit from supporting in-state production,” he said.
NOT ALL BUSINESSES WILL CHANGE
Mark Stutrud, owner Summit Brewing, the elder statesman of craft beer in Minnesota, said his taproom off West Seventh Street in St. Paul generates less than 1 percent of his yearly revenue.
So selling beer to go really doesn’t make much sense.
“It’s never been part of our business plan,” Stutrud said. “We do have special beers that are only available in the Rathskeller (Summit’s taproom), but that’s kind of a way to recognize and acknowledge that they’ve come to visit. If they want more of it, we just invite them to come back again.”
And Jill Pavlak, co-owner of St. Paul’s Urban Growler Brewing Co., said they currently sell crowlers and will qualify to be able to sell four- and six-packs, but hadn’t decided yet what they would do when the city ordinance changes.
“We feel conflicted,” Pavlak said. “There are many amazing liquor stores that carry our beer. We don’t want to jeopardize that relationship. We do know customers want the option but we won’t compete with liquor stores. If the ordinance is changed, we will have to consider it but we will not sell for less than our friends at liquor stores.”
Meet the company that makes cones for ice cream shops across America
HERMITAGE, Pa. — The ice cream cone is never the star of the show.
Its role is clear: Keep the scoop upright, don’t leak and don’t upstage the main player, the ice cream.
But being that supportive takes work. Which is why David George believes that the cone deserves more respect.
“When you have a car, you know a whole lot of engineering is going into it,” he said, standing beside bright-red boxes of cones. “A simple cone sounds like a simple thing, but it is not so simple.”
George is the third-generation president of Joy Baking Group, the largest manufacturer of ice cream cones in North America. You may not know Joy by name, but you’ve probably tasted its cones. Mister Softee? A Joy customer. Dairy Queen? Also Joy. Your local ice cream shop? Probably.
As the realm of ice cream has expanded — with more flavors, toppings and faddish treats introduced each year — the cone world has only grown smaller. Joy has cornered the cone market by betting on a basic premise: When it comes to the cone, people don’t want creativity. They want familiarity.
Inside Joy’s 530,000-square-foot flagship factory in western Pennsylvania — one of four Joy cone facilities in North America — jumbo spinning ovens that look like a joint partnership between NASA and Dr. Seuss operate around the clock, producing 15 million to 20 million cones a day during its busiest season, from February through July. They include crisp, squeaky cake cones; sturdier, cookie-like sugar cones; and wide-mouthed, caramel-scented waffle cones.
These are cones designed to taste like childhood summers. They’re as comforting as a slice of pie, as delightful as cotton candy.
Joy now makes 41.3 percent of the cones sold in American stores, according to an April 2022 report from IRI, a data analytics company — and likely more, since it also manufactures private-label cones. Malcolm Stogo, a consultant for ice cream shops, estimated that 60-70 percent of the cones sold in food service are Joy’s. Its closest competitor, Keebler, controls 14.5 percent of store sales.
Joy’s ascendance has come from attracting customers of bygone cone companies or acquiring competitors. In March, Joy bought Novelty Cone, the supplier of Mister Softee trucks for more than 50 years.
“They have the capacity to control the business. They have the equipment to control the business,” Stogo said. “They aren’t depending on any one location, because they have factories all over the United States. So, frankly, I think they will be more dominant three to four years from now.”
In 2010, when Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna opened their Brooklyn ice cream shop, Ample Hills Creamery, they served only homemade cones. “That lasted about five days,” Smith said.
They couldn’t make cones fast enough, and customers craved what they knew. So they added Joy cones. (Smith and Cuscuna, who no longer own Ample Hills, serve both homemade and Joy cones at the Social, their new shop in Prospect Heights.)
“If they were not making a decent product, I would be kicking and screaming a little more,” Smith said. Besides, he added, “I think for most of us, the cone is an afterthought.”
Not at Joy’s Pennsylvania factory, where cone-making is a highly technical, obsessed-over process.
Huge, keg-like vats hold the pale batter for the cones — mainly flour, water and sugar, along with tapioca flour for the cake cones. Joy uses brown sugar in its waffle and sugar cones, as George said this makes them sturdier and sweeter.
A maze of pipes carry the batter into another room, where it is squirted onto cast-iron molds that rotate inside ovens at 350-400 degrees for anywhere from 90 to 110 seconds, depending on the cone size and type. For sugar and waffle cones, another machine plucks the cones off the molds and slides them into spinners to be rolled. A floor worker inspects each cone for imperfections: cracks, bumps, uneven coloring.
Joy focuses on its three basic cone styles. Specialty varieties, like cookie cones, account for just 4 percent of revenue.
“It’s already a niche business,” George said. “So it is not like we come out with new flavors all the time, because then you are talking about a niche of a niche.”
Where Joy has innovated is in its technology: a robotic arm that gently moves cones from the oven to a conveyor belt to be packaged, or a machine that snugly wraps and seals the cones. Engineers have tweaked the cone design, too, moving up the grid pattern at the bottom of the cake cone to strengthen it. Most of the cones are extremely delicate, and piles of broken ones lie beside some machines.
Joy wasn’t always a juggernaut. Two Lebanese immigrants — Albert George, George’s grandfather, and a brother-in-law, Thomas J. Thomas — founded the company in 1918 in Brookfield, Ohio. It nearly went bankrupt in 1964 after a fire broke out in the factory. George’s father, Joe George, took over that year, and focused on building proprietary ovens and selling cones in stores. Within five years, the company was profitable.
Over time, smaller cone makers have struggled to keep up with the rising costs of operating. In the past few decades, many have closed or been acquired by Joy.
“The last thing I wanted to do was shut my company down or sell it to Joy,” said Ron Marinucci, who sold his company, Novelty Cone, to Joy in March. But he was in his late 60s and no one else was willing to take over.
“They make an extremely good product,” he said of Joy. But the problem with one or two companies’ dominating the business, he added, is that they can control prices.
George said Joy’s prices have risen by only a few cents per cone over the past 10 years, roughly tracking inflation. Cones are an inexpensive luxury, he said. “We want to make sure that is always the case.”
Ice cream shops are banking on that. Several owners said they favored Joy primarily for their reliability and cost.
“Joy cones are refreshing in their normalness and not-flashiness,” said Victoria Lai, the founder of Ice Cream Jubilee, a string of shops in the Washington, D.C., area that serve the company’s sugar cones. As supply-chain challenges make it harder to find ingredients, she said, Joy cones are consistently available.
But Kristine Tonkonow, the founder of the Konery, a cone maker in Brooklyn, thinks ice cream lovers deserve more options. “Imagine if Coca-Cola was the only company that made soda,” she said. “It really is the way that the waffle cone industry is.”
When she started the business in 2014, she looked at a Joy cone. “I thought it could be better. It could be more delicious, it could be prettier,” she said.
The cone should be as exciting as the ice cream, she believes. Hers come in bright colors and flavors like orange Creamsicle and salted blue corn. They cost three to four times more than Joy’s, Tonkonow said. But she has a wide array of customers, including Whole Foods Market, theme parks and independent shops like Malai Ice Cream in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn.
“I don’t think we could overtake Joy,” Tonkonow said. “But we would like to give them a run for their money.”
Tiffany Parris, a customer at the Social on a recent Sunday, said she was interested in choosing a flavored cone, but only if she could sample it first. Otherwise, “it is too risky,” she said, calling the Joy sugar cone she was eating “a classic.”
Susan Soorenko, the owner of Moorenko’s, an ice cream shop in the Washington area, said the Konery’s products were expensive and would complicate the ordering process. “There is no way I am offering that array of choices,” she said. “It is a recipe for chaos.”
She uses Joy cones, but doesn’t feel loyal to them. She finds the flavor of the sugar cones too intense. “If a local company came to me, or even a not local company, and said, ‘We can go toe to toe with Joy,’” she said, “I would absolutely give it a try.”
But she doubts that will happen.
“The thing about ice cream is that for virtually everyone, it is so tied to nostalgia,” she said. “It is what you remember about your grandma taking you out.” For many Americans, those moments are linked to Joy cones.
Even if another worthy competitor arises, “it doesn’t matter,” she said. “Because it is competing with a memory.”
How Did Dyshea From Dancing Dolls Die?
A horrible vehicle tragedy snatched the life of Dyshea Upshaw and terminated her existence. During her lifetime, she was frequently referred to as a joyful and optimistic spirit. Quiara Brown, a member of the band DD4L, posted a heartfelt and moving tribute to her on Facebook after learning of her death. According to rumors, Dyshea was involved in a fatal automobile accident and did not survive. Dyshea Upshaw’s death has caused the Dyshea Upshaw family a great deal of grief, and we should pray that their period of mourning and anguish will end as soon as possible.
She used terms such as “brave” and “bold” to characterize the young lady. She used the alias Dyshea in one of her previous posts, despite not providing her actual name. Her death shook the entire world, and it is now the second suicide by a woman in 2018. Previously, Shakira Gatlin was a member of the team on which we were competing.
How Did Dyshea Die?
As we discovered, Dyshea Upshaw died from injuries she sustained in a terrible car accident. On June 12, 2022, the terrible death of Dyshea Upshaw was announced on social media. The family of Dyshea Upshaw is not in the proper frame of mind to describe their loved one’s passing at this time. We commit to including the information you provide as soon as it becomes available.
Dyshea Upshaw’s death has caused her family great sorrow, and we can only pray that their period of grief and anguish will end soon. You can count on us to inform you of any new information regarding Dyshea Upshaw’s passing. All of the friends and family members of the deceased are grieved by his sudden death. Let us pray that the family of Dyshea Upshaw is given the fortitude to endure the loss of their loved one.
About Dyshea Upshaw
The Dancing Dolls are a dance company comprised of young female dancers between the ages of six and seventeen. Baby Dancing Dolls members vary in age from six to ten, while Dancing Dolls members from ten to seventeen. Since its debut in 2001, the squad has gone through a total of 10 different captains. Their team members include Khadijah members, Monique members, Ariel, Markitia, Mariah, Katt, Kayla, Camryn, Crystianna, and Makya members. before Katt graduated from the Dancing Dolls, the first pair consisted of Katt, a team member, and Kayla, also a team member.
How Many Dancing Dolls Have Died?
Only two members of the Dancing Doll squad have passed away. Dyshea and Shakira Gatlin, both 19 years old, died of suspected suicide on Barnes Street on February 19th. Sadly, Shakira Gatlin was killed by gunshot wounds to the head in the privacy of her own home. The Dancing Dolls are a dance company from Jackson, Mississippi. Dianna Williams, a dancer, is the team’s captain. Baby Dancing Dolls is one of several divisions of the company. In 2001, Dianna Williams established the Dancing Dolls in Jackson, Mississippi. The fantastic team is located within Dollhouse Dance Factory and a media company.
The post How Did Dyshea From Dancing Dolls Die? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
