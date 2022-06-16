Kyrgyzstan’s Central Bank Warns Citizens of Dangers of Cryptocurrencies

The monetary authority also warned about the dangers of decentralized digital currencies.
The properties of cryptocurrencies make them a risky option for settlements.
Kyrgyzstan’s central bank has warned residents about the dangers of digital assets as their use grows in popularity. The Kyrgyz Republic’s central bank’s monetary authority has also said that the use of cryptocurrency for payment purposes is prohibited.
Kyrgyzstan’s central bank has observed that virtual assets like cryptocurrencies are becoming more popular in the country. According to the regulator, using them to purchase or sell goods and services is still illegal, with the Kyrgyz Som being the country’s sole legal money. According to local media reports, the monetary authority also warned about the dangers of decentralized digital currencies.
Lack of a Controlling Central Body
The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan (NBK) highlighted that this increases the likelihood of exchange rate volatility and value loss. The lack of a “controlling central body” and the properties of cryptocurrencies make it a risky option for settlements.
Further, the NBK stated:
“Therefore, we recommend citizens to be prudent and refrain from using cryptocurrency for payments and settlements. Users assume all possible risks and negative consequences when making settlements using cryptocurrency and virtual assets.”
Central banks in neighboring countries have shown interest in the crypto industry but have also cautioned that it is too early to discuss the legalization of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. China’s crackdown on the mining sector in May 2021 lured many crypto enterprises to Central Asia last year, notably miners. Since then, there have been efforts to curb mining in both countries, including shutting down illicit crypto farms and boosting the power costs for approved mining firms. Electricity shortages and damage to electrical networks have been attributed to underground mining.
Bullish AVAX price prediction is $23.25 to $55.43.
Avalanche (AVAX) price might also reach $140 soon.
AVAX bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $9.29.
In Avalanche (AVAX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about AVAX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Avalanche (AVAX) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) is $16.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $803,241,123 at the time of writing. However, AVAX has increased by nearly 2.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Avalanche (AVAX) has a circulating supply of 81,011,919 AVAX. Currently, Avalanche (AVAX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, OKX, Gate.io, MEXC, KuCoin, and FTX.
What is Avalanche (AVAX)?
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native cryptocurrency of the Avalanche network. AVAX was launched in 2020. Avalanche is an open-source decentralized blockchain for creating dApps and customized blockchains. It is popularly known as the “winter-themed” ecosystem that holds AVAX, the “red coin.”
AVAX tokens have 3 primary use cases. Firstly, they serve as the transaction fee. They serve as the fundamental unit for all Avalanche’s subnets. Moreover, users can stake AVAX and earn these tokens as rewards.
Avalanche comprises 3 interoperable blockchains with distinct functionalities and multiple subnets. The Exchange Chain (X-Chain) handles the trading activities. The contract chain (C-Chain) is meant for creating dApps. The Platform Chain (P-Chain) is meant for validating transactions and maintaining subnets.
Avalanche consensus protocol is distinctive. It is not completely based on the proof-of-work (PoW) or proof-of-stake (PoS). It operates with a directed acyclic graph (DAG) optimized consensus. Notably, the Snowman protocol, a part of the Avalanche consensus protocol, is worth mentioning and is meant for block production.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2022
Avalanche (AVAX) holds the 17th position on CoinGecko right now. AVAX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Avalanche (AVAX) laid out a descending channel pattern, characteristic of a bearish trend. This is a downtrend pattern that moves between very accurate limits. Two parallel trendlines, one connecting the resistance levels and the other connecting the support levels, for this pattern.
When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. As long as prices remain within the descending channel, the downward trend in price can be expected to continue.
Currently, Avalanche (AVAX) is in the range of $17.31. If the pattern continues, the price of AVAX might reach the resistance levels of $21.53, $27.87, and $46.39. If the trend reverses, then the price of AVAX may fall to $14.65.
Avalanche (AVAX) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Avalanche (AVAX).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Avalanche (AVAX).
Resistance Level 1
$23.25
Resistance Level 2
$29.85
Resistance Level 3
$38.50
Resistance Level 4
$55.43
Support Level 1
$14.80
Support Level 2
$9.29
AVAX Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that Avalanche (AVAX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, AVAX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $55.43.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) might plummet to almost $9.29, a bearish signal.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Avalanche (AVAX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of AVAX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Avalanche (AVAX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Avalanche (AVAX) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend. Currently, AVAX is in a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of AVAX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the AVAX is 32.17. This means that Avalanche (AVAX) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of AVAX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Avalanche (AVAX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Avalanche (AVAX) . Currently, the ADX of AVAX lies in the range of 36.89, so it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Avalanche (AVAX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of AVAX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Avalanche (AVAX) is at 32.1, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of AVAX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Avalanche (AVAX).
From the above chart, we can interpret the price changes of BTC, ETH, and AVAX are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and AVAX would increase or decrease respectively.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Avalanche (AVAX)might probably attain $167 by 2023.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Avalanche (AVAX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, AVAX might rally to hit $182 by 2024.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2025
If Avalanche (AVAX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, AVAX would rally to hit $203.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2026
If Avalanche (AVAX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, AVAX would rally to hit $220.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2027
If Avalanche (AVAX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, AVAX would rally to hit $230.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2028
If Avalanche (AVAX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, AVAX would hit $239 in 2028.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Avalanche (AVAX), it would witness major spikes. AVAX might hit $252 by 2029.
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Avalanche ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in AVAX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Avalanche (AVAX) might hit $290 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Avalanche network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for AVAX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Avalanche (AVAX) in 2022 is $3.4810. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Avalanche (AVAX) price prediction for 2022 is $0.3792.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Avalanche ecosystem, the performance of AVAX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $5.85 very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that AVAX is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Avalanche (AVAX)?
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native cryptocurrency of the Avalanche network. AVAX was launched in 2020. Avalanche is an open-source decentralized blockchain for creating dApps and customized blockchains.
2. Where can you purchase Avalanche (AVAX)?
Avalanche (AVAX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase, OKX, Gate.io, MEXC, KuCoin, and FTX.
3. Will Avalanche (AVAX) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Avalanche platform, AVAX has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Avalanche (AVAX)?
On November 21, 2021, Avalanche (AVAX) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $144.96.
5. Is Avalanche (AVAX) a good investment in 2022?
Avalanche (AVAX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Avalanche in the past few months, AVAX is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Avalanche (AVAX) reach $140?
Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Avalanche (AVAX) will hit $140 soon.
7. What will be Avalanche (AVAX) price by 2023?
Avalanche (AVAX) price is expected to reach $167 by 2023.
8. What will be Avalanche (AVAX) price by 2024?
Avalanche (AVAX) price is expected to reach $182 by 2024.
9. What will be Avalanche (AVAX) price by 2025?
Avalanche (AVAX) price is expected to reach $203 by 2025.
10. What will be Avalanche (AVAX) price by 2026?
Avalanche (AVAX) price is expected to reach $220 by 2026.
AAX (aax.com) is hiring hundreds of people as part of its intention to double its workforce this year in order to support its worldwide development objectives. AAX plans to create new offices in other areas and hire more employees to increase its product offerings and expertise. In addition to AAX, the new branch, AAX Trends, continues employing educational programs, content, events and collaborations. Some of the biggest names in the digital asset industry are laying off workers.
Recently, the market mood has been clouded by uncertainty, and the crypto winter has not been kind to specific crypto talents. On the other hand, market cycles are nothing new in the world of finance, and they do not just affect the cryptocurrency market. Only when the market is at its top can a healthy industry benefit from its highs and lows; it must be prepared for the next “bull” and ready to take advantage of it.
According to a recent tweet reply from Ben Caselin, to see “exchanges laying people off during bear markets is very strange and reactive only. Bear markets are for building and for building, we need people.”
Bitcoin Adoption Surges Not Only When its Price Rises
There is a growing acceptance of Bitcoin and other digital assets worldwide, especially in developing countries, which is helping to build more inclusive economies as well as equitable and far-reaching financial applications. The term “financial inclusion” is not only a marketing gimmick. The promise must be fulfilled with genuine effort. As the first crypto exchange to adopt Satoshi Standard (SATS) and the lightning network, AAX is committed to creating a decentralized digital asset exchange for all customers.
Ben Caselin, Head of Research and Strategy at AAX, said:
“We believe that’s just the beginning in delivering on our mission. That’s why we are hiring even under these turbulent market conditions. The evolution of money is a long-term growth story and our talent recruitment strategy aligns with that fact. Our commitment to emerging markets is part of that same growth story.”
There is still a lot of room in the cryptocurrency industry for newcomers, and the company has said it intends to keep growing.