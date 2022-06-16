Connect with us

Blockchain

Largest Bitcoin Whale Purchased $927 BTC

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Largest Bitcoin Whale Purchased $927 BTC
google news
Bitcoin News
  •  Total of 1,427 Bitcoins have been purchased.
  •  BTC traded at $21,191.52 at the time of writing.

The major cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) still facing downtrend and lost more than 69% of the value from its all-time high of $68,789 which is recorded on November 2021, and now BTC traded at $21,191.52. 

Despite bearish price movement, the world’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) whale purchased $927 BTC worth of $20,000,000 in June.

Whale Interested in Bitcoin

The Bitcoin community is hardly trying many ways to recover the market, as a result of this the world’s largest Bitcoin whale purchased $927 BTC worth of $20,000,000 this month alone.

Whales express interest in Bitcoin when it trades around $22,000. On June 7th, the address acquired $300 BTC, sold $500 BTC on June 9th, and then again bought $425 BTC on June 13th, $488 BTC on June 14th, and $214 BTC on June 15th.

During the Bitcoin dip a total of 1,427 Bitcoins have been purchased. However, on June 14, it also sold 500 BTC, bringing the total to $927 Bitcoins.

The Bitcoin dip triggered the whole crypto market and the market lost more than half of the values from its all-time high of $3 trillion. Many investors and billionaires lost multi-billion in the bitcoin winter season. 

google news
