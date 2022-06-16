Finance
Learn the Benefits of Using T1 Lines for Your Business
When it comes to choosing the right internet service provider you have a variety of choices to choose from, such as a T1 line. A T1 line is an excellent internet service to go through and it is one that not many business look into because of its lack of marketing. In the end a T1 line can both benefit and have some disadvantages for a business.
A T1 line is an internet service that provides its client with the same consistent speed and service at all times. Their signal strength does not vary upon how many people are using the internet or what the weather is like. This factor along is ideal for a business that wants to make sure that they always have the internet connection that they will need for their business.
A T1 line is a form of internet that runs on a dedicated circuit. A dedicated circuit has its own circuit breaker and is only used for one thing only. In this circumstance it is only used for the internet. This way it takes maintenance and repair work as well as using the services to a whole new level because your business will not have to worry about affecting the internet somehow or having the internet affect some of their different practices.
A T1 line for the internet provides its services at a speed of 1.544 mbps and features bi-directional capabilities. This essentially means that a business can use this service to both upload and download information and the same rate of 1.544 mbps. This can be a great feature in the internet and many businesses will find that this will help to provide a smooth door between all the different barriers of their business.
Even though this type of internet service is not shared with others but one central location it is guaranteed. The service and speed that you get with a T1 line is always the same no matter the location of the business, the time that the internet is being used, how many people are using the service, and the different activity that you are doing on the internet service. Not many internet service providers can boast about this and this will help to make it become perfect for many businesses.
With all of these different factors such as speed and consistency in the internet it makes this type of service a reliable choice for you to go with for your business. The cost of using this service can vary depending on how many of this type of internet providers are located in your area. The monthly charges of this type of internet can range from a mere eight dollars to hundreds of dollars depending on the different features and benefits that you are looking for. There are a variety of specialists that will allow you to be able to go over what you want in this service and they will connect you to the one that they see fit.
When you are looking into internet service providers such as a T-1 line you will find that each one provides different key aspects to their business. The price ranges and benefits can range but the service will never change because they are reliable. A T1 line can greatly benefit your business and help to make it grow.
Finance
The Biggest Wealth Destroyer In America (A Humble Opinion)
Let’s talk about cars – specifically car leases
Average life of a car in the 60s – 6 to 8 years
Average life of a car manufactured today – 15 to 20 years
So what happened – technology and innovation! Just as in the case of human beings, this century has seen an exponential increase in the life of vehicles. Thanks to the convergence of various technologies like computers, precision engineering and biomechanics. Also, regulatory requirements on upkeep of cars like the California Smog Check program mandated and managed by the Bureau of Automotive Repair. Someone who buys a new car today; can very well expect the car to run trouble-free in the 2030s. So why is the standard for car leases 3 to 5 years?
Welcome to how a car dealership makes money. Dealerships do NOT make money on the spread between their purchase price, and the selling price. Times are very competitive, plus the internet has made price-shopping very easy for a buyer. That means the negotiation power is now in the hands of the buyer, not the dealership. This has led to the dealers re-inventing ways they make money. They make money on repairs, warranty sales and financing – financing being the core of this article.
Financing methods:
This works in one of two ways:
a) Buyer owns the car, and finances the purchase price through a dealer-affiliated company. Typically auto loans run 5 to 10 years (unlike a home mortgage which runs 15 to 30 years, with 30 years being the most common).
b) Buyer NEVER owns the car; in essence the buyer is paying “rent” for the use of the car. The leasing company owns the car.
Let’s look at issue with a car lease in a mathematical way:
Assumption:
· Average life of a car 15 years.
· Let’s say a consumer in their lifetime drives a car for 60 years.
· Average price of a car $30,000.
Cost of ownership
Cars owned in a lifetime = 60 divided by 15 = 4 cars
Cost of ownership = 4 multiplied by $30,000 = $120,000.
Cost of leasing
Cars leased in a lifetime = 60 divided by 4 years per lease = 15 cars
Amount of lease = 60% of total value = 60% of $30,000 = $18,000
Cost of leasing = 15 cars multiplied by $18,000 = $270,000.
The difference of $150,000 (lease vs own) is what an average consumer spends extra. That means, an average consumer spends more than double the amount by leasing, as opposed to owning! No wonder my auto dealer was so keen on giving me “specials” to sway my decision toward a brand new lease J
Granted, leasing affords new cars every four years – but given the life of a car, isn’t that a waste??
Now here’s where it gets really interesting – if you take the mid-point of savings ($75,000) and the mid-point of years (30 years); re-invest the monies at a 8% compounded annual return – you would have an extra ~ $500,000 in retirement!
Coming back to the topic of the article – the biggest wealth destroyer in America – what takes away half a million dollars from your golden years – car leases!
Finance
Need-To-Know Tips on How to Choose the Best IT and Telephone System for Small Businesses
Communication is an essential resource in any business as it determines the outcome of the business. If you need your business to have smooth communication channels, then you better choose the right IT and phone system. But choosing the right information technology can be a difficult task. For that reason, you need to thoroughly research for the best systems in the market. On the other hand, you can consider the following factors as they will guide you in choosing the best IT and phone systems.
First, you need to understand your calling need before you choose a phone system for your business. How many calls do you make each day or month? At time do you make these calls? How many employees does your company have? Once you answer these questions, you will be able to know the type of phone system that will meet your needs.
Secondly, you need to choose a phone system that will be easy to use. The standard telephone system should have call forwarding, voicemail and internet feature. More so, it should be able put a call on hold, transfer calls as well as increasing and reducing volumes. So, when you are choosing a telephone system make sure you choose that has the above features and one that you and your employees can operate at ease.
Apart from that, make sure you put your business staffing needs into consideration. Here, you need to look at how many employees you have and how many employees you think your company will have in future. For example, if you have five employees, you can choose to buy a basic phone. However, as you choose a telephone system, remember that as your business needs so does your calling needs. For that reason, consider buying a modular type of telephone that can manage in-house calls and outgoing calls.
Moreover, choose a flexible telephone system for your company. A flexible phone system that is upgradable or expandable will allow you to add more telephone lines unlike having a basic phone system that accommodates only two lines.
Call quality is one of the most important things you should not overlook when you are choosing a telephone system. Ideally, you want a telephone system that will allow you to communicate with your clients smoothly. So if you choose a phone system that has a poor quality, it will not only chase away potential clients but it will show how unprofessional you are. To avoid this, look for a phone system that offers excellent voice and call quality.
With that in mind, when you are choosing a telephone system, it is important to buy from a reputable telephone dealer. In that case, choose a telephone maintenance company that has experience in carrying out these services. Most importantly, sign a telephone maintenance company. The telephone maintenance company protects your business should the telephone system fail. So, ensure you work with a reliable telephone provider.
Finance
How to Sell a Motorcycle With Evocative Classified Ads
Write an ad that is thorough
To sell a motorcycle with classified ads, it is best to write an ad that describes it in detail. These details answer questions for an individual who is looking for the type of motorcycle that you are describing. When someone searches the classified ads for a motorcycle, they are looking for a certain make and model. With a complete description of your motorcycle, you will answer all questions and attract only people who are interested in your bike.
When writing your motorcycle ad you should first include the year, make, and model. Here is an example:
1999 Honda Shadow
Next you should write down the engine size, color, mileage, and other features.
Example:
1100, Pearl white, 5400 miles, Windshield, Floor boards, Engine guards, New battery, 2 helmets, etc.
Listed above are just a few features that are available on a motorcycle. I recommend including as many features as you can, because it will give the reader an accurate value of the bike. This will also show the reader how much money they will save, compared to a new one that has the same accessories. Provided that you have placed a great price on the motorcycle. Always remember, huge savings will help sell a motorcycle quickly.
Now you can finish your ad by including the motorcycle condition, price, location, and your contact information.
Example:
Excellent condition, $4700, Tupelo MS, call 662-123-1234
When you are through writing your ad it should look like this:
1999 Honda Shadow 1100, Pearl white,
5400 miles, Windshield, Floor boards,
Engine guards, New battery, 2 helmets,
Excellent condition, $4700, Tupelo MS,
call 662-123-1234
Be sure to include the features that pertain to your bike and separate each feature with a comma. Write your ad in one long sentence. The advertiser you use, will format your ad to fit their publication. The above ad is a standard format that is used by most publications.
Local newspaper or online classifieds
After you have written a detailed ad, you are ready to submit it to your local newspaper’s classified ads or other advertising publications. If you would like to expand your advertising, online classifieds are a great marketing tool that will help you sell a motorcycle. Online classifieds are inexpensive and growing in popularity every day.
I have explained in detail how to write an extensive motorcycle ad. As you can see the ad is complete and answers most questions for someone, who is interested in that type of bike. A good ad will answer all questions and make selling your motorcycle easier.
