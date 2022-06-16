News
Letters: The value of healthy, responsible skepticism
Healthy skepticism
Mr. Orrick’s piece about Dr. Scott Jensen seemed out of place on the front page of Sunday’s Pioneer Press. It had more the flavor of an op/ed or political advertising (opposition research) than reportage. In the section on COVID controversy, for example, the Pioneer Press states that Dr. Jensen has “…gained internet prominence among followers of those fomenting skepticism around the vaccines.” Is the Pioneer Press fomenting skepticism about Dr. Jensen’s involvement in scientific questioning of prevalent COVID orthodoxy? The use of the verb “foment” has a very negative meaning, bypassing reason, perhaps exciting rabble. Really? Doesn’t the process called science involve a healthy skepticism expressed in reasoned questioning? Isn’t that the essence of peer review? Unless, of course, peers are deemed to be only those agreeing with statist orthodoxy.
The statement that “Facebook has flagged some of his posts in their effort to combat misinformation” is meaningless, akin to a 4-year-old’s disdain for broccoli, not at all substantive, and thus not newsworthy.
And his statement that the group America’s Frontline Doctors “… has been accused of pushing false and misleading information about the pandemic” is merely a gossipy formulation, a “they say…” authority lacking attribution, and thus bearing no weight in public debate.
So much of the life we now enjoy (and the list is great) is precisely because of questioning. Knowledge is defined as rational, justifiable belief. That which passes the test of a healthy, responsible skepticism can be deemed justifiable, and thus trusted. Therefore, I give Dr. Jensen a much higher grade than Mr. Orrick and the Pioneer Press. I hope the latter can question themselves and return to a semblance of fairness in their news.
Jim Nash, White Bear Lake
Thankful for Jan. 6 committee
Columnist David Brooks in his June 10 piece in the Pioneer Press, “The January 6 committee has already blown it,” stated that the committee’s goals were “pathetic.”
He is wrong.
The committee is doing exactly what should be done: reveal the plot and the characters involved in this attempt to bring down our democracy. As revealed by the committee, Donald Trump and his associates knew that he lost in a fair and honest election. However, Trump duped his gullible followers into doing his bidding, in this case, storming the Capitol building, in an effort to keep him in power. A ploy dictators have used down through the ages.
We should be thankful for the January 6 committee who have the courage to let the American people know exactly what happened. Now it’s up to the Department of Justice to follow through.
Paul Wright, Hudson
Fighting windmills
The current version of the Democratic Party, particularly those serving in Washington, D.C., have great imaginations. I think they can be compared to Don Quixote, as they too enjoy fighting windmills. How so, you might ask.
You recall that from 2016 to 2020 those Democrats, with help from the media, used the Steele dossier as grounds to prove President Trump was colluding with Russia. There really is no question that the dossier was a figment of someone’s imagination. Impeachment was finally used as a political stunt to discredit the sitting president.
Now, January 6 is the new weapon in their quiver. I have to give them credit, this time at least there is proof the incident occurred. What the Democrats are attempting to prove is that Donald Trump was the instigator, all of those close to him were co-conspirators, and by extension, all Republicans are to blame. I would ask, how can anyone believe the findings of this committee after the previous four years promoting the Russian hoax?
As I initially stated, these Democrats, with the help of the media, have amazing imaginations. Some might say they suffer from a “quixotic complex.” Democrats are very good at fighting windmills, imaginary foes, but they are poor at fighting actual problems such as high inflation, high fuel costs and massive illegal immigration through our southern border because of their ideology.
Jerry Wynn, St. Paul
Moral bankruptcy
Perhaps the evidence laid out by the Jan. 6 committee won’t meet the standards for criminal prosecution. But it most certainly shows that the former president ignored his oath to defend the Constitution. He’s declared financial bankruptcy for multiple businesses in the past. With his sore-loser tactics, he’s further demonstrated his moral bankruptcy. And the Republicans who cowardly refuse to stand up for our democracy share in the shame.
Judith Nollet, St. Paul
Save the landscape
This letter is in support of two letters in your paper published on Thursday, June 9.
In support of the first letter, “Pause the tree-cutting plan for Cleveland Avenue,” I would ask, if the county has to remove trees, why not compromise and design it so trees on only one side of the road are affected?!
In support of the second letter, “Summit Avenue doesn’t need more pavement and fewer trees,” I would ask, why is a bike path needed at all on Summit Avenue, when one exists one block away on Grand Avenue? One is enough. You would think bicyclists’ and tree-lovers’ loyalties would align on such an environmental issue as this.
Once again, as in both of these cases, the over-zealous Twin Cities planners approach urban problems with over-engineered solutions.
Jim Stevens, St. Paul
‘Goodbye, old friend’
Now, you are probably wondering why I’m stating, “Goodbye, old friend,” when you read further and learn that I am referring to a Caribou Coffee Shop. After all, there are many Caribous. However, I’m talking about one specific special Caribou, which unfortunately is closing, due to rent is being raised in a mini-mall in on White Bear Avenue in Maplewood.
This Caribou closed June 13.
I want to tell you the story of how this wonderful coffee shop came into my life. It starts when I retired from my job in August 2014. Awhile after I retired, I decided I needed to get out more, including to find a nice place to read my books. I then went to this Caribou, which was nice, small, welcoming, had a fireplace and four comfortable stuffed chairs, which I mostly was able to sit in when I was there. I started going a lot, the employees got to know my name, and when I came in there, would often say, “Hello Jean.” I actually felt like Norm from the show “Cheers.”
I soon saw other “regulars,” like Mike, and we talked, got to know each other. I learned that Mike knew our parents, and he used to have coffee with them at a nearby Cub Foods. Oh my goodness. Slowly our group grew — Mike, Rob, Jeff, Steve, Dave, my sister Judy and a couple others. And we started meeting on Saturdays at noon, and some other days — most of us were retired. And this group has now become a close-knit group, we have become good friends, sharing joys and sorrows in each other’s lives.
And many other regulars were coming to this Caribou — high school and college students studying, families, a group of friends meeting on Friday afternoons, business people doing their work. And the employees were so great, part of our group. And they became friends.
Then Covid hit. Caribou closed temporarily. When it opened, it was just for taking out beverages/food, no one could sit in the coffee shop.
But Covid didn’t let our group stop from meeting, after the initial Covid period. We would come with our chairs, sit outside, wear our masks, and once again be our group again It was wonderful, seeing each other in person, laughing, sharing stories. And eventually everyone was able to be inside.
On Monday, June 13th, many of us met again, to say goodbye to this great building, and the awesome employees. Yes, they are going to other Caribou Coffee Shops, which is good. And we will be meeting at another location.
This building helped to bring us together, and we thank this Caribou Coffee Shop for that. I sit back and wonder about how we all met, and became friends, and it is a joy.
And so now I say again, Goodbye, Old Friend.
Jean Anderson, Maplewood
Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman hits first major league home run, a 411-foot shot against the Blue Jays
There have been swings that hinted this was on the horizon, an eventuality Adley Rutschman would eventually achieve if fans were patient enough to wait.
Well, the wait is over.
The Orioles catcher hit the first home run of his major league career in the fourth inning Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, crushing a ball on a line to straightaway center field. Rutschman took care of his first two big league RBIs with that swing, too, driving home Austin Hays in the process.
Rutschman has displayed that power throughout his minor league career, but it took until his 84th plate appearance with Baltimore to see a ball leave the yard. His homer — coming off an elevated four-seam fastball from right-hander José Berríos — traveled an estimated 411 feet and left his bat at 103.2 mph, ending Berríos’ budding no-hit bid.
The Oregon State product’s first career home run occurred at roughly the same time former Orioles star Manny Machado recorded the 1,500th hit of his career. The latter player was traded away in 2018 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a move that signaled the beginning of a rebuild that eventually led to Rutschman becoming the first overall draft pick in 2019. The young catcher’s arrival in the big leagues signals the next step of the rebuild is underway — with a potential turnaround on the horizon.
Rutschman has struggled to find results early in his major league career. In 20 games entering Wednesday, Rutschman was hitting .176 with four doubles and a triple. But the advanced analytics have been more promising. His average exit velocity of 90.6 mph is third-best on the Orioles among players with at least 50 plate appearances, according to Statcast. His expected batting average was .238.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Rutschman was batting cleanup Tuesday and Wednesday largely because first baseman Trey Mancini is out with a short-term hand injury and outfielder Anthony Santander is on the restricted list. That leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the order for Rutschman to fill.
And in his second at-bat Wednesday, that’s what Rutschman did — cranking his first career long ball.
This story will be updated.
()
Canadian man fatally struck while bicycling through S.D. to raise funds for ill granddaughter
BROOKINGS, S.D. — A 53-year-old man bicycling from Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Hot Springs, Ark., in an effort to raise money for his granddaughter’s medical condition has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 29 last week.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, on June 9, Jean-Pierre Petit was riding his bicycle on I-29 roughly 17 miles north of Brookings when a truck hit him along the fog line.
Petit, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died Monday.
The driver of the truck, 65-year-old Mark Akkerman of Brandon, S.D., is expected to face charges in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
In an effort to fundraise for his granddaughter, Eveline, who has suffered from end-stage kidney disease since her birth, Petit was inspired to bike a route from Winnipeg to Hot Springs.
Petit ran his first-ever 100-mile ultra-marathon in Hot Springs. While in town, he saw Kidney Springs, a natural spring that detailed how the minerals in the water promoted kidney health.
After Eveline was born, Petit said he was inspired to make the trip again. He first thought of running but realized it would take too long. He settled on biking a roughly 800-mile route, instead.
After kicking off his trek June 4, Petit biked roughly 62 miles each day, before reaching Watertown after five days.
It was on Day 6, after biking nearly 400 miles and raising nearly $18,000, that Petit was struck north of Brookings on I-29. South Dakota doesn’t prohibit bicycling along interstate highways.
Since the crash, family and friends have taken to the Cycle4Eveline Facebook page to mourn the loss of Petit, also known as JP.
“JP has always been focused on the health and safety of others. He leaves behind an amazing legacy of this which includes his recent support of his son and granddaughter during their kidney donation experience, and then his fundraising plan in support of Eveline’s kidney transplant and for other kids who need nephrology care,” a post written by his family reads. “And now, with this legacy ride, he is donating his organs to help save more lives.”
From the beginning of Petit’s journey through Wednesday afternoon, more than $22,000 (roughly $17,000 USD) has been raised, slightly more than the original goal of $20,000.
Petit’s family said on Facebook that those wishing to honor Petit can direct donations to Cycle4Eveline. He is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren.
State baseball roundup: St. Agnes falls to Roseau in Class 2A semis
CLASS 2A
Roseau 8, St. Agnes 1: Aaron Wensloff threw a complete game, allowing just five hits and one earned run to send Roseau to Friday’s Class 2A baseball state tournament title game. The unseeded Rams will meet top-seeded Fairmont at 1 p.m. at Target Field.
A day after unseeded St. Agnes’ offense erupted for eight runs in a quarterfinal victory, the bats were largely silenced in St. Cloud. Isaac Schmidt led St. Agnes (22-5) with two hits, while Andrew Chlebeck drove in the team’s only run in the sixth inning.
Roseau’s offense struck early and often. The Rams (19-6) scored multiple runs in the second, third and fifth innings. Isaac Wensloff led the Roseau offense, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Aaron Wensloff went a perfect 4 for 4, also driving in three.
CLASS A
Randolph 4, New York Mills 3: Trailing 3-0 and hitless through four innings, the Rockets erupted in the fifth inning for all four of their runs to win their way into Friday’s state title game. They’ll take on top-seeded Hayfield at 10 a.m. at Target Field.
The first five runners reached base for second-seeded Randolph (23-1) in the fourth inning, and Mason Lorenzen, Collin Otto and Jacob Weckop all batted in runs.
Will Baldus threw 6 1/3 innings for Randolph, before Jacob Weckop came in to shut the door on third-seeded New York Mills (23-4).
