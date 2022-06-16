News
Map of Ramsey County properties with racial covenants on the deed
Many properties in Ramsey County have some sort of racially restrictive language on the deed designed to limit who could own the homes.
These so-called racial covenants were drafted beginning in the early 1900s, but appeared on property deeds until the 1950s. The Fair Housing Act of 1968 prohibited this type of discrimination, but the existence of historic property restrictions helps to illustrate how racial segregation grew and impacted Ramsey County.
Most property owners have no idea these covenants are included on their deeds.
Using public records, the University of Minnesota’s Mapping Prejudice project, in collaboration with Welcoming the Dear Neighbor? at St. Catherine’s University, has identified more than 2,000 properties in Ramsey County with racial covenants.
Does your home have a racial covenant? Click on a pin below for more details:
The Ramsey County tally is believed to be an undercount because many deeds are handwritten and illegible. Here’s a breakdown of how many racial covenants Mapping Prejudice found by city:
Petitions submitted to put St. Paul property tax hike for preschool expansion on November ballot
A coalition working to expand publicly funded preschool and child care through a series of St. Paul property tax increases turned in petitions Wednesday to get the measure on ballots in November.
SPARK – St. Paul All Ready for Kindergarten – says it delivered over 13,000 signatures Wednesday and will add more in the coming weeks. It’ll take nearly 12,000 valid signatures to put the tax increases before voters.
“We are confident that the near unanimous support we’ve seen from every corner of the city will well exceed the signatures we need to be on the ballot this November,” city councilmember Rebecca Noecker said in a news release.
The measure would raise property taxes in the city by $2.6 million each of the next 10 years.
By year 10, SPARK says, the $26 million program could fully fund two years of preschool or child care for families below 185 percent of the federal poverty level – that covers 63 percent of children in the city – while offering sliding-scale subsidies to higher earners.
That $2.6 million is the equivalent of a 1.5 percent increase on this year’s city levy — about $20 a year for the average homeowner. Ten years in, it’d cost homeowners about $200 a year.
The money would flow to a wide range of organizations, from schools and Head Start programs to child care centers and home-based daycares, whether they’ve been received quality ratings from the state’s Parent Aware program or not.
Chicago Bears WR Byron Pringle is trying to make a positive impression after offseason reckless driving arrest
Byron Pringle knows he didn’t make the right type of headlines in his first couple of months as a Chicago Bears wide receiver.
He was arrested in April in Florida for reckless driving and driving while his license was suspended after an officer suspected him of doing a donut on the road with a child and another passenger in the car.
But if Bears fans will allow him to reintroduce himself, here’s what he wants them to know.
“I’m just a hardworking man,” he said. “I love the game. Things happen.”
Pringle didn’t expand much on the incident in his first comments to the media after Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp practice at Halas Hall, saying he had “no thoughts on it.” He pleaded not guilty to the charges, asked for a trial by jury and has a pretrial court date set for July 5, according to Pasco County records.
He said he spoke with general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus before the news came out in the media and “everything’s squared away in house.”
That echoed what Poles told the media just a few days after the arrest. Poles, who knew Pringle from their four years together in Kansas City, said the Bears were in “a good place” with Pringle and that the incident was “not a reflection of who he is at all.”
Pringle tweeted after his media availability: “I’m just here to play football not answer (clown) questions.”
So the focus since the arrest has been about how Pringle can make positive headlines with a Bears offense that needs some wide receivers to step up alongside Darnell Mooney.
Eberflus has been pleased with what he has seen from Pringle during practices the last several weeks.
“He does a really good job and is an explosive athlete, and he’s strong,” Eberflus said . “He’s got a strong set of hands to catch it in traffic and he does a really good job (with) yards after catch. He can break some tackles, you can feel his strength and you can see that on tape. We like where he is.”
Pringle, who signed a one-year contract worth $4 million guaranteed this offseason, has a big opportunity to increase his production from a career-best 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. He was fifth in catches — and the third wide receiver — on the potent Chiefs offense run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Now, the 28-year-old former undrafted free agent from Kansas State is part of a collection of Bears receivers with a lot to prove after Poles made mostly modest offseason additions at the position.
Mooney is the only Bears wide receiver on the roster with a better season production-wise than Pringle had in 2021. Tajae Sharpe had 41 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2016. Poles also drafted rookie Velus Jones Jr. in the third round last month.
So while running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet are likely to be involved in the passing game, too, there’s room for a newcomer to break out. Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis are among the other players looking for that shot.
Pringle brushed off questions about individual goals and instead said he’s trying to execute at a high level, win and have fun, something Mahomes tried to make sure his teammates always were doing. And Pringle believes they can do that behind quarterback Justin Fields and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy despite years of offensive struggles in Chicago.
“I always keep a smile on my face wherever I go, so I’m keeping that positive energy,” Pringle said. “Coming here, we ain’t worried about the past. We’re trying to go forward. We’re trying to go up. We’re not looking back at what happened in the past, and as a unit, we’re trying to be better, hold each other accountable.”
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said at the NFL owners meeting a couple of months ago that Pringle would “play his heart out” and “still will continue to grow because he works so hard.”
That’s why Pringle thinks he can make better news in the months ahead.
“I never try to stay at one level,” Pringle said. “I keep trying to keep going forward. … I don’t try to be the same player, the same dude. I try to learn something every day.”
Yankees Notebook: Super reliever Clay Holmes will continue to face ‘toughest parts’ of opposing lineups
It almost seems automatic right now. Clay Holmes came in Tuesday night and slammed the door against the Rays for his 10th career save. All 10 have come this season. The right-hander has been so dominant and reliable it’s almost hard to remember he didn’t come into the season as the Yankees closer.
With Aroldis Chapman closing in on a return from the injured list, it will be interesting to see how the Yankees use Holmes when the closer returns. Before Chapman suffered the Achilles injury, Aaron Boone was quicker to use Holmes in the highest leverage moments against the toughest parts of the lineup.
And that may be the best way to use him going forward.
“I think a little of everything,” Boone said of Holmes’ role when Chapman returns. “Like [Tuesday] night I would have potentially used Holmes in the eighth inning. If it lined up correctly, it would have been the top of that lineup and I hadn’t used [Wandy] Peralta already for the middle. I was prepared to go Clay in the eighth.”
“So, he’ll be closing some games, too,” Boone continued. “Basically, he’s gonna find himself in a lot of the toughest parts of the lineup. So whether that’s the eighth inning, the ninth inning, we’ll just try and match him up as best we can.”
Holmes has been the Yankees’ most reliable reliever this season. He has not had a team score on him over the last 29 innings he pitched, nearing a franchise record set by Mariano Rivera (30.2 innings) back in 1999. In 28 appearances, 29.2 total innings pitched this season, Holmes has allowed one earned run for a 0.30 ERA and a 0.674 WHIP.
His sinker is heavy with “wiffle ball movement” that is similar to a left-hander and fastball velocity that sits 96.7 mph but can touch 100. It generates a ridiculous amount of harmless ground balls. His ground ball rate is an amazing 81.6% and his flyballs rate is an impressive 5%.
The Yankees knew he had talent when they acquired him from the Pirates last July. They made a few adjustments with his sinker, targeting it higher so that his misses wouldn’t be so outside the strike zone, cutting down on his walk rate. While his walks-per-nine innings was never less than three in four seasons with the Pirates, it’s never been more than 1.3 with the Yankees. It’s 0.9 right now, having walked just three of the 109 batters he’s faced. He’s struck out 31 for a career-high 28.4% strikeout rate.
“I think he’s been beyond great to this point. Special run that he’s efficient, dominant … however you want to describe it,” Boone said. “He’s in a really good place obviously, with tremendous stuff and going out there with a lot of confidence because of that stuff and the confidence in his game plan and his ability to execute. And it’s definitely been fun to watch him do his thing.”
DONALDSON’S BACK
Josh Donaldson was back in the lineup on Wednesday. The veteran infielder served a one-game suspension on Tuesday night for his “disrespectful comments” to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson last month, which eventually resulted in a benches-clearing scrum.
Donaldson, who is hitting .235 with five homers and 18 RBI, was back at third base and hitting fifth for Wednesday night’s game against the Rays.
HICKS HITS
Aaron Hicks was back in the lineup Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday night’s game. The outfielder is starting to show some signs of getting back to form — particularly with his defense. His arm strength, after 2019 Tommy John surgery, is starting to show itself again.
“His throw in left field the other day in Minnesota was really encouraging,” Boone said. “We hadn’t seen that arm come back and to see him make that throw. There’s very few people making that throw. And that was reminiscent of Aaron. He had that awesome arm so it’s good to see that it’s in there. And hopefully, we continue to see more and more of that. As as he gets further removed [from the injury] and just continues to play.”
