Meet the company that makes cones for ice cream shops across America
HERMITAGE, Pa. — The ice cream cone is never the star of the show.
Its role is clear: Keep the scoop upright, don’t leak and don’t upstage the main player, the ice cream.
But being that supportive takes work. Which is why David George believes that the cone deserves more respect.
“When you have a car, you know a whole lot of engineering is going into it,” he said, standing beside bright-red boxes of cones. “A simple cone sounds like a simple thing, but it is not so simple.”
George is the third-generation president of Joy Baking Group, the largest manufacturer of ice cream cones in North America. You may not know Joy by name, but you’ve probably tasted its cones. Mister Softee? A Joy customer. Dairy Queen? Also Joy. Your local ice cream shop? Probably.
As the realm of ice cream has expanded — with more flavors, toppings and faddish treats introduced each year — the cone world has only grown smaller. Joy has cornered the cone market by betting on a basic premise: When it comes to the cone, people don’t want creativity. They want familiarity.
Inside Joy’s 530,000-square-foot flagship factory in western Pennsylvania — one of four Joy cone facilities in North America — jumbo spinning ovens that look like a joint partnership between NASA and Dr. Seuss operate around the clock, producing 15 million to 20 million cones a day during its busiest season, from February through July. They include crisp, squeaky cake cones; sturdier, cookie-like sugar cones; and wide-mouthed, caramel-scented waffle cones.
These are cones designed to taste like childhood summers. They’re as comforting as a slice of pie, as delightful as cotton candy.
Joy now makes 41.3 percent of the cones sold in American stores, according to an April 2022 report from IRI, a data analytics company — and likely more, since it also manufactures private-label cones. Malcolm Stogo, a consultant for ice cream shops, estimated that 60-70 percent of the cones sold in food service are Joy’s. Its closest competitor, Keebler, controls 14.5 percent of store sales.
Joy’s ascendance has come from attracting customers of bygone cone companies or acquiring competitors. In March, Joy bought Novelty Cone, the supplier of Mister Softee trucks for more than 50 years.
“They have the capacity to control the business. They have the equipment to control the business,” Stogo said. “They aren’t depending on any one location, because they have factories all over the United States. So, frankly, I think they will be more dominant three to four years from now.”
In 2010, when Brian Smith and Jackie Cuscuna opened their Brooklyn ice cream shop, Ample Hills Creamery, they served only homemade cones. “That lasted about five days,” Smith said.
They couldn’t make cones fast enough, and customers craved what they knew. So they added Joy cones. (Smith and Cuscuna, who no longer own Ample Hills, serve both homemade and Joy cones at the Social, their new shop in Prospect Heights.)
“If they were not making a decent product, I would be kicking and screaming a little more,” Smith said. Besides, he added, “I think for most of us, the cone is an afterthought.”
Not at Joy’s Pennsylvania factory, where cone-making is a highly technical, obsessed-over process.
Huge, keg-like vats hold the pale batter for the cones — mainly flour, water and sugar, along with tapioca flour for the cake cones. Joy uses brown sugar in its waffle and sugar cones, as George said this makes them sturdier and sweeter.
A maze of pipes carry the batter into another room, where it is squirted onto cast-iron molds that rotate inside ovens at 350-400 degrees for anywhere from 90 to 110 seconds, depending on the cone size and type. For sugar and waffle cones, another machine plucks the cones off the molds and slides them into spinners to be rolled. A floor worker inspects each cone for imperfections: cracks, bumps, uneven coloring.
Joy focuses on its three basic cone styles. Specialty varieties, like cookie cones, account for just 4 percent of revenue.
“It’s already a niche business,” George said. “So it is not like we come out with new flavors all the time, because then you are talking about a niche of a niche.”
Where Joy has innovated is in its technology: a robotic arm that gently moves cones from the oven to a conveyor belt to be packaged, or a machine that snugly wraps and seals the cones. Engineers have tweaked the cone design, too, moving up the grid pattern at the bottom of the cake cone to strengthen it. Most of the cones are extremely delicate, and piles of broken ones lie beside some machines.
Joy wasn’t always a juggernaut. Two Lebanese immigrants — Albert George, George’s grandfather, and a brother-in-law, Thomas J. Thomas — founded the company in 1918 in Brookfield, Ohio. It nearly went bankrupt in 1964 after a fire broke out in the factory. George’s father, Joe George, took over that year, and focused on building proprietary ovens and selling cones in stores. Within five years, the company was profitable.
Over time, smaller cone makers have struggled to keep up with the rising costs of operating. In the past few decades, many have closed or been acquired by Joy.
“The last thing I wanted to do was shut my company down or sell it to Joy,” said Ron Marinucci, who sold his company, Novelty Cone, to Joy in March. But he was in his late 60s and no one else was willing to take over.
“They make an extremely good product,” he said of Joy. But the problem with one or two companies’ dominating the business, he added, is that they can control prices.
George said Joy’s prices have risen by only a few cents per cone over the past 10 years, roughly tracking inflation. Cones are an inexpensive luxury, he said. “We want to make sure that is always the case.”
Ice cream shops are banking on that. Several owners said they favored Joy primarily for their reliability and cost.
“Joy cones are refreshing in their normalness and not-flashiness,” said Victoria Lai, the founder of Ice Cream Jubilee, a string of shops in the Washington, D.C., area that serve the company’s sugar cones. As supply-chain challenges make it harder to find ingredients, she said, Joy cones are consistently available.
But Kristine Tonkonow, the founder of the Konery, a cone maker in Brooklyn, thinks ice cream lovers deserve more options. “Imagine if Coca-Cola was the only company that made soda,” she said. “It really is the way that the waffle cone industry is.”
When she started the business in 2014, she looked at a Joy cone. “I thought it could be better. It could be more delicious, it could be prettier,” she said.
The cone should be as exciting as the ice cream, she believes. Hers come in bright colors and flavors like orange Creamsicle and salted blue corn. They cost three to four times more than Joy’s, Tonkonow said. But she has a wide array of customers, including Whole Foods Market, theme parks and independent shops like Malai Ice Cream in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn.
“I don’t think we could overtake Joy,” Tonkonow said. “But we would like to give them a run for their money.”
Tiffany Parris, a customer at the Social on a recent Sunday, said she was interested in choosing a flavored cone, but only if she could sample it first. Otherwise, “it is too risky,” she said, calling the Joy sugar cone she was eating “a classic.”
Susan Soorenko, the owner of Moorenko’s, an ice cream shop in the Washington area, said the Konery’s products were expensive and would complicate the ordering process. “There is no way I am offering that array of choices,” she said. “It is a recipe for chaos.”
She uses Joy cones, but doesn’t feel loyal to them. She finds the flavor of the sugar cones too intense. “If a local company came to me, or even a not local company, and said, ‘We can go toe to toe with Joy,’” she said, “I would absolutely give it a try.”
But she doubts that will happen.
“The thing about ice cream is that for virtually everyone, it is so tied to nostalgia,” she said. “It is what you remember about your grandma taking you out.” For many Americans, those moments are linked to Joy cones.
Even if another worthy competitor arises, “it doesn’t matter,” she said. “Because it is competing with a memory.”
How Did Dyshea From Dancing Dolls Die?
A horrible vehicle tragedy snatched the life of Dyshea Upshaw and terminated her existence. During her lifetime, she was frequently referred to as a joyful and optimistic spirit. Quiara Brown, a member of the band DD4L, posted a heartfelt and moving tribute to her on Facebook after learning of her death. According to rumors, Dyshea was involved in a fatal automobile accident and did not survive. Dyshea Upshaw’s death has caused the Dyshea Upshaw family a great deal of grief, and we should pray that their period of mourning and anguish will end as soon as possible.
She used terms such as “brave” and “bold” to characterize the young lady. She used the alias Dyshea in one of her previous posts, despite not providing her actual name. Her death shook the entire world, and it is now the second suicide by a woman in 2018. Previously, Shakira Gatlin was a member of the team on which we were competing.
How Did Dyshea Die?
As we discovered, Dyshea Upshaw died from injuries she sustained in a terrible car accident. On June 12, 2022, the terrible death of Dyshea Upshaw was announced on social media. The family of Dyshea Upshaw is not in the proper frame of mind to describe their loved one’s passing at this time. We commit to including the information you provide as soon as it becomes available.
Dyshea Upshaw’s death has caused her family great sorrow, and we can only pray that their period of grief and anguish will end soon. You can count on us to inform you of any new information regarding Dyshea Upshaw’s passing. All of the friends and family members of the deceased are grieved by his sudden death. Let us pray that the family of Dyshea Upshaw is given the fortitude to endure the loss of their loved one.
About Dyshea Upshaw
The Dancing Dolls are a dance company comprised of young female dancers between the ages of six and seventeen. Baby Dancing Dolls members vary in age from six to ten, while Dancing Dolls members from ten to seventeen. Since its debut in 2001, the squad has gone through a total of 10 different captains. Their team members include Khadijah members, Monique members, Ariel, Markitia, Mariah, Katt, Kayla, Camryn, Crystianna, and Makya members. before Katt graduated from the Dancing Dolls, the first pair consisted of Katt, a team member, and Kayla, also a team member.
How Many Dancing Dolls Have Died?
Only two members of the Dancing Doll squad have passed away. Dyshea and Shakira Gatlin, both 19 years old, died of suspected suicide on Barnes Street on February 19th. Sadly, Shakira Gatlin was killed by gunshot wounds to the head in the privacy of her own home. The Dancing Dolls are a dance company from Jackson, Mississippi. Dianna Williams, a dancer, is the team’s captain. Baby Dancing Dolls is one of several divisions of the company. In 2001, Dianna Williams established the Dancing Dolls in Jackson, Mississippi. The fantastic team is located within Dollhouse Dance Factory and a media company.
The post How Did Dyshea From Dancing Dolls Die? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
What Day Does P Valley Come On? P Valley Season 2 Release Date
The second season of P-Valley will premiere on Starz in the United States and Canada on Friday, June 3 at 9 p.m. Eastern / 6 p.m. Pacific. There will be a total of 10 episodes in this season, which begins on June 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time / 9 p.m. Pacific Time. The series will be available for streaming on the Starz app, in addition to Starz’s streaming and on-demand options.
Future episodes of P-Valley will include Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonso Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox, Skyler Joy, and Nicco Annan. In addition, Psalms Salazar and Gail Bean will join the cast of characters this season.
What’s Ahead In P Valley?
First and first, we would like to remind you that Friday nights are not often reserved for television dramas. After such a long time between seasons, Starz decided to experiment with a different kind of debut. The next new episode will be available on Starz and the app on Sunday, June 12th. What is your opinion? Primarily because the Pynk will certainly confront a bigger number of barriers than in the past. The cause of this “biggest night ever” is… As the teaser said, it’s almost like a relaunch. A fresh chance to make a positive first impression implies that all parties will put their best foot forward to get the best results.
Because it is feasible that things may go wrong, and not only because of the club’s activities. Moving forward, we only hope that this show may attract a broader audience in addition to its present followers. Even though there is a lot of competition, it seems like P-Valley has the creativity to become one of Starz’s most popular blockbusters.
How Many Episodes do Will Comprise P Valley’s Second Season?
For the forthcoming second season of P-Valley, a total of 10 episodes have been commissioned. Considering this, there will be a total of eight further episodes after this one. The regular release schedule asks for one episode every week.
As each of our characters continues to navigate their roller coasters, you can expect the amount of tension and drama in the story to increase throughout this chapter.
Where Might I Locate P-Valley?
P-Valley is available on Starz’s cable network and online. Additionally, customers in the United States and the United Kingdom have access to the episode through the STARZ Play App on Amazon Prime and an extension on Hulu (the USA only) The second episode of Season 2 of P-Valley will run on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time or 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (GMT). Amazon Prime Video in particular removes episodes quickly after their first showing, so keep a watch on the site. However, it may take some time for the show’s content providers to upload those episodes online.
The post What Day Does P Valley Come On? P Valley Season 2 Release Date appeared first on Gizmo Story.
ASK IRA: Is Heat rejuvenation as simple as another scoring starter?
Q: Heard you talking about the Heat needing another scorer besides Jimmy Butler. But they have Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and can get buckets from Duncan Robinson and Max Strus. – Stephen.
A: What these NBA Finals, I believe, have shown is that to be at the top tier of title contention you need two bonafide, big-time scoring threats in your starting lineup. The Warriors have that in Stephen Curry and KlayThompson, the Celtics in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. All four have had their moments in these Finals and certainly throughout the playoffs. Yes, the Heat have scoring options, but unlike Curry, Thompson, Tatum and Brown, not necessarily the types who can dominate the offense. Bam Adebayo is not that type of player, nor are P.J. Tucker, Max Strus, or, at this stage of his career, Kyle Lowry. An argument could be made that Tyler Herro could emerge as such if shifted into the starting lineup. But, for now, the Heat do now have a matching component for Butler in the first five, thus all the talk of a search for another scoring wing.
Q: I am having conflicting feelings about Jimmy Butler and I need some context. As a Heat fan I loved the bubble team and was really excited for this year’s run. But the sideline argument the team had, albeit followed by wins, seemed to alter the locker room chemistry. My issue is that Jimmy’s abrasiveness with his own teammates and coach, particularly when it is directed at players who he sees as “soft,” creates a toxic environment. Yes, like other fans I like to win and Jimmy is pretty good at that and Heat culture is in my DNA, too, and players can get heated when being competitive. But if he’s treating Miami Heat teammates like Draymond Green said he did in Minnesota, how long before teammates start to take sides like they did against him in Chicago or what got him traded from Philly? I do not mean to malign him, but it creates a challenge in team-building if it scares away free agents or forces the front office to make changes. It seems like every team he ends up in becomes Team Jimmy versus whoever he decides is not worthy of respect. And honestly, it’s hard to root for that. – Eddie, South Bend.
A: First, thank you for your clearly delineated thoughts. But this also goes back to the candor of the Heat and of coach Erik Spoelstra that the team is not right for everyone. The Heat knew exactly what they were getting in Jimmy Butler, as well as what they needed to put around him. Is he prickly, narcissistic, aloof? Heck, Jimmy probably would be the first to tell you. But is he driven to win? That, by now, is undeniable. Draymond Green was actually praising Jimmy by saying he knows how hard it is to earn such a seal of approval. Pause for a moment and consider Jimmy’s game, how he is a willing passer, often at the cost of his own scoring, and how his relentless defensive efforts help compensate for the shortcomings of teammates. While it is sometimes difficult to get the truest read while a team is winning, Jimmy’s teammates swear by him. Now should things turn south for an extended stretch? Be afraid, very afraid.
Q: Could the Heat have beaten the Warriors? – Jon.
A: Based on how the Heat handled the rest of the playoffs, I think they proved they were up to any challenge when healthy. What we will never know is how healthy Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry could have been.
