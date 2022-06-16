Michael Saylor Optimistic Despite Bitcoin Price Fall, Says an Ideal Entry Point

Bitcoin is up 5.05% in the last 24 hours.

According to Saylor, bitcoin will reach its tipping point in four years.

In a recent CNBC news broadcast, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor indicated that now is a great time to acquire bitcoin. The cryptocurrency market has been in disarray recently, with the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies falling. Even though Michael Saylor went down almost $1 billion in bitcoin during the bear market, his trust and optimism in the future of the digital currency have never wavered.

Bitcoin Would Outperform Other Investments

Saylor added that MicroStrategy had tested his technique many times before investing in bitcoin and was well equipped to deal with these difficult circumstances.

According to Saylor, bitcoin has shown the most significant performance signals compared to gold and other alternative investments. As part of his argument, he explained why he thinks bitcoin would outperform other investments. In August 2020, he outlined his bitcoin approach, which has surpassed any other asset ten times over.

According to Michael Saylor:

“If I gave you $100 billion, you can’t reproduce it, and it’s beyond the nation-state attack or corporate attack. So once you understand that and the fact that it’s a singularity there’s nothing like it in the world, then, yeah, this is an ideal entry point to get into this thing.”

On the margin call issue, he said that the entire thing has made him famous on Twitter. According to Saylor, bitcoin will reach its tipping point in four years. He also emphasized that no one has lost money in bitcoin investments over the last four years. As of right now, MicroStrategy has 129,918 bitcoins in his possession, and he believes that now is a good moment to invest in bitcoin long term.

