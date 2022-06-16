News
Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on a versatile offensive line, rookies getting in shape, a Kyle Hamilton comparison and more | COMMENTARY
The Ravens have a lot of flexibility on the offensive line, but it’s hard to determine how good this group can be.
The Ravens have so far had three weeks of voluntary practice and a few days of mandatory minicamp, so it’s a good time to experiment.
They have shuffled a lot of players around, which allows them to be creative in case of injuries. On Tuesday, Ja’Wuan James started at left tackle with Morgan Moses on the right side. A day later, they flipped positions and played reasonably well.
The new tandem is more athletic than last year’s starter Alejandro Villanueva, who struggled with speed rushers.
The Ravens also have to settle on a starting guard combination. Kevin Zeitler can be penciled in at right guard, but both Tyre Phillips and Ben Powers have started on the left side with Ben Cleveland as a third option.
Rookie Tyler Linderbaum, the second of two first-round picks in April, has been starting at center, but the team has ample replacements in Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon.
Regardless, this appears to be a hard-working group. Run blocking is expected to be their forte once again, but they are already better pass blockers than they were a year ago. The Ravens allowed a team-record 57 sacks last season.
Now, if Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley can return healthy from an ankle injury he suffered nearly a year and a half ago, this line has potential. Quarterback Lamar Jackson might become one of the happiest people in Baltimore.
Rookies not ready yet
It’s puzzling why rookies show up to these minicamps out of shape.
In some cases, they still have one semester of school left, so they can’t work out like pro players. But a lot of these rookies leave school early so they can train for the NFL scouting combine, their school’s pro day and offseason activities.
Two of the Ravens’ top rookies need to report in better shape when training camp opens in late July.
Daniel Faalele, the 6-foot-8, 380-pound offensive tackle out of Minnesota who was drafted in fourth round, struggled through practice again Wednesday.
Not only was he slow and methodical, but he indicated when the Ravens were going to pass or run. When he carried a “light stick,” or leaned back in his stance, it was a pass.
Faalele can be labeled a project, much like outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was last year, but Oweh had much more skill and a stronger motor as a rookie.
Rookie Travis Jones, the 6-4, 327-pound defensive tackle selected in the third round out of Connecticut, has also struggled with conditioning.
With Michael Pierce out for a “personal matter” and the Ravens reaching a contract settlement with injured veteran Derek Wolfe, Jones started Wednesday, but he was clearly tired early in the 2 1/2-hour practice.
Fortunately, both Jones and Faalele will get about six weeks to improve their conditioning for training camp, which should be more than enough time.
Twice as nice
The Ravens are doing some neat little things with this two-tight end offense, especially with the combination of 6-6, 250-pound rookie Charlie Kolar and veteran Mark Andrews.
Not only will the formation force opposing defenses to respect both the run and the pass, but it could lead to some mismatches with linebackers forced to cover one of the tight ends one-on-one.
The wheel route from Jackson to Andrews on Wednesday resulted in an 18-yard touchdown, leading to a celebration with Kolar in the end zone. There should be more to come.
Offense up and down
Jackson’s touchdown pass to Andrews came early in the practice, but the offense got ragged in the second half.
Jackson appeared to get tired and threw behind and low to his intended receivers. Linderbaum also struggled with a couple of snaps out of the shotgun formation.
It was hot and humid and the Ravens started practice at 1:30 p.m. The heat took its toll.
Bateman looking better
Since Jackson started practicing with the team Tuesday, his return seems to have inspired second-year receiver Rashod Bateman.
In the previous three practices open to the media, Bateman would occasionally drop passes, including some short ones across the middle.
But it’s been different with Jackson on the field. On Wednesday, they connected on a beautiful 65-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline.
Running back battle
One of the top battles in training camp will be at running back between fourth-year player Justin Hill and rookie Tyler Badie.
The Ravens are looking for a pass-catching threat out of the backfield behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and so far Badie has had no equal. But Hill has been a standout on special teams, which could earn him a spot on the roster.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Ravens kept four running backs, perhaps stashing Badie on the practice squad. But that might be hard to do if he plays well in the preseason.
Hamilton in good company
Two of the things you notice quickly about rookie safety Kyle Hamilton, the team’s top pick out of Notre Dame, is his size and his easy movements.
The 6-4, 220-pound defensive back never looks tense, remaining loose and limber. He has a similar style to Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.
Now, don’t get carried away here with any other comparisons. Reed always had that easy-going demeanor and that long, loping stride.
Hamilton always looks like he is tired, but he covers so much ground so quickly. He might make mistakes, but there is no indecision.
While on the subject of safeties, veteran Tony Jefferson has performed well in these practices, though the Ravens are loaded at the position. I thought his career was pretty much over in February 2020 when the Ravens released him.
Odds and ends
>> Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo spent a good portion of practice speaking with team owner Steve Bisciotti. Ojabo fits the description of a top pass rusher. His body is thick but well-defined, and the kid has an assortment of moves.
>> Bateman, quarterback Tyler Huntley and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson battled injuries Wednesday, but none were serious. All appeared healthy at the end of practice.
>> Maybe the most impressive outside linebacker in these open practices has been second-year player Daelin Hayes, who intercepted a pass over the middle Wednesday when Jackson panicked while being blitzed. He has been more impressive as a pass rusher.
47 cats rescued from owner’s car parked at I-35 rest area in Chisago County
Forty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering heat at an Interstate 35 rest area near Harris in Chisago County, authorities said Wednesday.
The cats discovered Tuesday were living in the car with their owner, who recently became homeless and didn’t want to leave the animals behind, according to Animal Humane Society investigator Ashley Pudas.
“Unfortunately, with the heat yesterday he recognized that it was above and beyond what he was capable of at this time. And he let us help them out,” she said, noting that the owner had not left the cats alone.
The owner had been living with cats in the vehicle “for some time,” the Animal Humane Society said. Despite the heat and unsanitary conditions, most of the cats had only minor medical issues.
Temperatures in the area climbed over 90 degrees on Tuesday.
The cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old. They will eventually be sterilized and made available for adoption, authorities said.
The owner had previously given up 14 of the cats that had been living in the car. They were taken by a local rescue organization.
Class 3A boys golf: Rosemount’s Owen Rexing birdies final hole to share title with Northfield’s Nate Stevens, Edina’s Jack Wetzel
It seemed academic at the time. Rosemount senior Owen Rexing faced a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Wednesday at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
He was in third place in the Class 3A state tournament at 3 under par. The birdie would keep him there, with both leaders parked at 5 under.
Rexing certainly wanted to make the putt, but admitted it “just felt like a bonus at the time.” He did indeed drain it to finish at 4-under 140 for the two-day event.
Then one co-leader, Northfield senior Nate Stevens — who was playing in Rexing’s group — missed his par putt on No. 18 to slide back to 4 under.
And the other co-leader, Edina’s Jack Wetzel — who was a few holes back — played his final four holes in 1 over par, to also finish at 4 under.
Suddenly, Rexing was a co-state champion.
Rexing’s putt ended up being “huge, I guess,” he noted.
The three share the state title, which had different meanings for each of them.
For Stevens, it’s a second straight state crown after he won it alone last spring. Coming back this season, the Minnesota Mr. Golf winner noted there were higher expectations, both internal and external, on his shoulders this season.
Golf and, frankly, any other sport is easier to play without expectations. So Stevens was proud of the way he was able to push those to the side and “do my own thing” on the course.
But Wednesday’s result seemed to leave him wanting more. Thinking 5 under would be the score to beat, Stevens called the 18th hole “frustrating.”
Still, he is a two-time champ.
“It’s a good feeling to be able to do it two years in a row. It doesn’t really feel like I did it two years in a row, because there’s three guys at the top and not just one,” Stevens said. “But to be able to just compete again this year is pretty special for me.”
For Wetzel, it was a story of redemption. The Edina senior was in the same spot a year ago that he was in this week — tied with Stevens for the lead after Day 1. But last spring, he faded on Day 2 and wasn’t in contention at the end. He felt like he got in his own head on that day.
Not this time. He placed his focus on competing for Edina’s team, which convincingly claimed the team championship ahead of second-place Spring Lake Park.
He didn’t know his individual positioning until he stood on the 18th tee box, and finally asked Hornets coach Michael McCollow where he was.
“He said, ‘You’re tied,’ ” Wetzel said. “I knew I needed a birdie.”
He piped his drive down the middle of the fairway and delivered a beautiful approach to about 10 feet from the hole. He put a good stroke on the putt, leaving the left-to-right breaker just high.
“I gave the putt a good chance, played the hole well, it just ran by,” Wetzel said.
Despite the result, it was a strong finish to another strong round.
“I just put mind over matter and tried to just play it the same after Day 1, and came through,” he said. “It was fun.”
For Rexing, who entered the day one shot back of the leaders, the result was proof to himself that that is the caliber of golfer he can be. He finished tied for 31st at last year’s state tournament.
He since has gone to hitting more of a cut, which he finds more reliable than his draw. Other than that, he hasn’t made any significant physical changes.
“I don’t really know, just more consistency, practicing,” Rexing said. “I just made a couple more putts and didn’t make big mistakes.”
Even with that, he didn’t expect to contend at this level this week.
“I was like, ‘Top 10 would be cool,’ ” he said. “Coming into today I was still like, ‘Top five would be cool.’ And then I just kept hitting good shots, and it turned out well.”
The same is true for all three involved, though there is still something about a three-way tie at the top that left the ending somewhat unsatisfactory. Stevens said he would rather finish second than in a tie for first. What he likely meant was that he would have loved a chance to duke it out with the other two in a playoff.
They all would have appreciated such an opportunity.
“More than anything,” Stevens said.
“Easily,” Wetzel said. “I would be up for it. Those are great guys, so I’d be down to play with them any time.”
“I think that’d be fun,” Rexing said. “It’d be fun for everyone. I think that would be cool.”
Class A golf: New Life Academy’s Cole Witherow wins state title
New Life Academy junior Cole Witherow admitted he was pretty nervous in the final round of the Class A boys golf state tournament Wednesday at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. It showed down the stretch when he bogeyed the penultimate hole of the 36-hole competition.
“I almost made the putt for par,” Witherow said. “It was hanging on the edge there. I waited for the 10 seconds and it didn’t fall.”
Luckily for Witherow, he took it in stride, walked to the final hole and striped his tee shot down the middle of the fairway. Then, with about 80 yards to the pin, he pulled out his 58-degree wedge and plopped a shot onto the green.
“I had a 20-footer for birdie, and I knew it was going to be a little slippery,” Witherow said. “I put it a little past the hole — actually almost made it — and tapped in for par.”
That proved to be just enough for Witherow in the two-day competition. He won the state title by one shot with an aggregate score of 2-over 146, shooting back-to-back 73s to narrowly hold off Fertile-Beltrami senior Rylin Petry, who finished at 147. Noah Scullard-Bender of Duluth Marshall, who shared the first-round lead with Witherow, was third at 148 after a final-round 75.
“It was nerve racking because I didn’t know Petry’s score at that point,” Witherow said. “I’m just glad I still held on for the win.”
While the state title was quite the achievement for Witherow, he was quick to say the best part was that he got to share it with his teammates.
“We made it to the state tournament as a team for the first time, which was a huge accomplishment for us,” Witherow said. “To get the state title individually made it even better.”
In the team competition, Fertile-Beltrami won with an aggregate score of 632. Duluth Marshall was a distant second at 662, and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa rounded out the podium with a score of 680. New Life Academy finished seventh in the eight-team field at 714.
Meanwhile, with another year of high school left, Witherow is already thinking about a repeat.
“I knew I had a pretty good shot at it this year,” he said. “Now I get to say I’m a state champion, and that feels really good. It’d be a amazing to win it again next year. I’ve got to keep improving so I’m ready to go.”
Any plans to celebrate on Wednesday night?
“I’ll probably go to sleep pretty early,” Witherow said. “I’ve got the State Open qualifier tomorrow.”
