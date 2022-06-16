News
Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 surge continues slow decline
Minnesota’s latest spike of coronavirus cases continues to slowly decline, but rates of new infections and hospitalizations remain above state health officials’ high-risk threshold.
The rate of new cases has trended downward, albeit slowly, for more than a month with the exception of a brief uptick at the beginning of June. That blip was likely caused by delays in reporting because of Memorial Day.
Nevertheless, the state’s seven-day average of more than 30 cases per 100,000 residents is three times the threshold the Minnesota Department of Health considers high-risk. That’s certainly an undercount because of the popularity of at-home tests, which are not reported to the state.
Health officials now consider wastewater data and hospitalization rates better measures of the current size of the outbreak. The prevalence of coronavirus genetic material in wastewater has slowly declined in recent weeks, according to data from the Metropolitan Council and the University of Minnesota.
Hospitalizations remain elevated, but are nowhere near as high as the last peak in January. There are 429 patients currently hospitalized including 31 in intensive care.
Eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the pandemic toll to 12,731. The current seven-day rolling average for newly reported deaths is roughly six per day.
Those whose deaths were reported Wednesday ranged in age from their late 50s to more than 100. Five lived in long-term care, two resided in private homes and one in a behavioral health facility.
Data from the health department and sewage systems across the state shows the omicron variant and its related strains of the coronavirus are now responsible for nearly all infections. Omicron is better at evading the protection provided by vaccines, although the shots still help prevent severe illness and death.
Protection wanes significantly five months after getting a shot and vaccine boosters are recommended for everyone who is eligible.
State data from the last 60 days shows people with boosters were four times less likely to be hospitalized and three times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are unvaccinated.
Minnesota has administered more than 10 million doses of vaccine including nearly 2.3 million boosters.
About 67 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial series of vaccinations. Only 44 percent of Minnesotans are up-to-date on their recommended boosters.
After 27 years, TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit now ‘gone as long as she was alive’
Television news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was 27 when she disappeared 27 years ago on June 27, 1995.
On this June 27, friends, family and members of FindJodi.com, a website and podcast devoted to solving the case of her disappearance, will gather outside the TV station where she worked, KIMT-TV in Mason City, Iowa, to mark the anniversary.
“It’s a somber date,” said Scott Fuller, a FindJodi team member who works for KAUS-AM/FM in Austin, Minn. “Jodi has now been gone as long as she was alive.”
Personal photos of Huisentruit, a Long Prairie, Minn., native, will be on display at the event. Fuller said he hopes they “will bring some light to who Jodi was in life, and what she meant to those who knew and loved her.”
People also are asked to “Leave A Light On For Jodi” by leaving a porch light on or lighting a candle in her memory during the weekend of June 24-26 and posting photos on social media using the #LightsForJodi hashtag.
“We hope this #LightsForJodi campaign gives everyone a chance to express their concern and remembrances,” Fuller said.
For more information, go to findjodi.com.
Lime scooters roll out next-generation model in St. Paul
Lime, the scooter-sharing network, returned to the streets of St. Paul on Wednesday with its latest model — the Gen4 electric scooter.
Among its innovations, Gen4 comes equipped with swept-back handlebars reminiscent of bike handles, dual handbrakes, a lowered baseboard, enhanced suspension, larger wheels, a swappable battery and a two-sided kickstand to prevent tipping (and street clutter). The Santa Monica, Calif.-based micro-mobility company touted the new scooter in media materials as the “smoothest and most environmentally-friendly shared scooter ride available.”
The company’s “Equity Zone Pricing” offers 30 percent off all rides in Frogtown, Payne-Phalen, the North End, Dayton’s Bluff and the West Side. This is the fifth year that Lime — which operates in 175 cities across five continents — will roll through St. Paul.
In May, the St. Paul City Council approved a one-year agreement with Lime that offers the company the opportunity to renew the seasonal contract for up to four additional years.
Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday issued a scathing ruling against the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin, accusing him of unprofessional and misogynistic conduct, forwarding his decision for possible disciplinary action against Michael Gableman.
Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered that Gableman be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with his earlier ruling. He also determined that Gableman violated his oath as an attorney following his “disruptive and disrespectful” appearance in court last week. At that hearing, Remington found a defiant Gableman to be in contempt after he refused to answer questions under subpoena in the courtroom. His attorneys tried unsuccessfully to block the subpoena.
“Wisconsin demands more from its attorneys,” Remginton wrote. “Gableman’s demeaning conduct has discredited the profession and every other person sworn ’to commit themselves to live by the constitutional processes of our system.”
The order comes in an open records lawsuit filed by liberal government watchdog group American Oversight. It is one of three open records lawsuits the group filed against Gableman, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the state Assembly. The group has won a series of victories before Remington and another Dane County judge after Gableman and Vos failed to produce the requested records in a timely manner.
Gableman’s attorneys did not immediately return messages seeking comment on the judge’s order.
Remington chided Gableman for what he called his “unprofessional conduct” and for launching into “an irrelevant diatribe” at last week’s hearing. Remington forwarded the order to the office that hands down disciplinary actions against attorneys and judges in Wisconsin. Gableman could face additional sanctions that include suspension or revocation of his license to practice law.
His order cites comments Gableman made that were captured by the microphone while the court was in recess where he made sarcastic comments about the judge and the ability of American Oversight’s attorney Christa Westerberg to do her job without the help of the judge.
“Why don’t you come right up to the bench, Ms. Westerberg?” Gableman said at the hearing as quoted in the ruling, impersonating the judge. “Why – why don’t you come back into my chambers so you can dictate.”
Remington said Gableman’s behavior was misogynistic and an “affront to the judicial process and an insult” to Westerberg.
“The sophomoric innuendo about Atty. Westerberg coming back to chambers is a sad reminder that in 2022, woman lawyers still have to do more than be excellent at their job,” the judge said.
Westerberg did not immediately return a message seeking comment, and American Oversight spokesman Clark Pettig said the judge’s order was still being reviewed.
“The circus Gableman created in the courtroom destroyed any sense of decorum and irreparably damaged the public’s perception of the judicial process,” Remington wrote.
Gableman, during his testimony, said he would not be “railroaded” and accused the judge of advocating against him. Remington, in his order, said he would ignore the comment, but he referenced the killing earlier this month of a retired Wisconsin judge.
“Unfortunately, the Court has observed firsthand the effect of Gableman’s unfounded accusation that I am biased and that I am an advocate for American Oversight,” Remington wrote. “I have been made aware of threats, for example, that I had ‘better watch my back,’ or ‘I hope the judge has a gun.’ One online suggestion has been for a group to protest at my home as has been reported at the home of United States Supreme Court Justice Kavanagh.”
Gableman was hired a year ago by Vos, under pressure from Donald Trump to investigate the former president’s loss to President Joe Biden by just under 21,000 votes in Wisconsin. The investigation has cost taxpayers about $900,000 so far. Biden’s victory has survived two recounts, multiple lawsuits, a nonpartisan audit and a review by a conservative law firm.
Gableman has issued two interim reports, but his work has faced a barrage of bipartisan criticism. Vos put his work on hold this spring pending the outcome of lawsuits challenging his ability to subpoena elected officials and others who worked on elections.
Remington said Gableman intended to use his appearance in court to distract from his office’s failure to comply with past court orders to supply records requested by American Oversight.
“The transcript of these events does not tell the whole story,” Remington said. “It does not show Gableman’s raised voice, his accusatory tone and his twisted facial expression. It does not show that as he spoke, he pointed and shook his finger at the judge. … This strategy might work elsewhere, but it has no place in a courtroom.”
