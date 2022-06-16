News
Minnesota’s top in-state football recruit, Jaxon Howard, sets date for commitment
Jaxon Howard has set a date.
The top-rated in-state football recruit in the 2023 class will make his college choice among four finalists at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on July 1.
Howard, a four-star defensive end/tight end, had an official visit to the Gophers last weekend and will also visit his three other finalists — Michigan, Miami and Louisiana State — before making his pick in his school’s auditorium next month.
Minnesota has been pushing for Howard’s pledge, with him making multiple visits to campus, including at the U’s spring game on April 30.
Seven of the U’s 15 current commitments for next year’s class are from Minnesota. The U also had Moorhead defensive lineman Elinneus Davis on campus for a recent visit.
“Had an unbelievable visit (last) weekend at The University of Minnesota!!” Davis tweeted. “Thank you for your time and hospitality.”
Davis, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, has roughly eight scholarship offers, including Washington and Iowa State, where he is expected to visit next.
Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman hits first major league home run, shares ‘full-circle moment’ with Trey Mancini
There have been swings that hinted this was on the horizon, an eventuality Adley Rutschman would soon achieve if Orioles fans were patient enough to wait.
Well, the wait is over.
The rookie catcher hit the first home run of his major league career in the fourth inning Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, crushing a ball on a line to straightaway center field. Rutschman, the top prospect in all of baseball, took care of his first two big league RBIs with that swing, too, driving home Austin Hays.
Rutschman has displayed that power throughout his minor league career, but it took until his 84th plate appearance with Baltimore to see a ball leave the yard. His homer — coming off an elevated four-seam fastball from right-hander José Berríos — traveled an estimated 411 feet and left his bat at 103.2 mph, ending Berríos’ budding no-hit bid.
Rutschman went on to add a double in the seventh inning of the eventual 7-6 loss in 10 innings, an exhibit of his gap-to-gap power and what could be cause for a sigh of relief.
“Naturally, you definitely take a load off whenever you hit your first home run. You’re able to breathe a little bit more,” said first baseman Trey Mancini, who was on home run chain duty Wednesday. “He’s at the catching position, which is kind of double duty when you’re a rookie. But he’s handling himself so well, but I think there’s a degree of relaxation and kind of the metaphoric deep breath you really can take after your first homer.”
When Rutschman reached the dugout, he received the team’s home run chain and was pulled into a lengthy hug from Mancini, the longest tenured Orioles player. The pressure on Rutschman has been immense. The weight of a rebuild has been placed on his shoulders — at least externally, as the organization attempts to minimize an idea so imposing.
Mancini didn’t plan that hug. He felt it came on naturally, and he recalled how former Orioles star Manny Machado had given him a hug when Mancini went deep for the first time in 2016.
“It was kind of a full-circle moment,” Mancini said. “Just felt like Adley deserved and needed a hug right there, because it’s a great feeling.”
The Oregon State product’s first career home run occurred at roughly the same time Machado, now with the San Diego Padres, recorded the 1,500th hit of his career. Machado was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the midseason deadline in 2018, a move that signaled the beginning of a rebuild that eventually led to Rutschman becoming the first overall draft pick in 2019. The young catcher’s arrival in the big leagues signals the next step of the Orioles rebuild is underway — with a potential turnaround on the horizon.
Rutschman has struggled to find results early in his major league career. In 20 games entering Wednesday, he batted .176 with four doubles and a triple. But the advanced analytics have been more promising. His average exit velocity of 90.6 mph is third-best on the Orioles among players with at least 50 plate appearances, according to Statcast, and his expected batting average is .238.
“He’s been taking good at-bats, he’s just not getting a ton of results,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Tonight he really swung the bat. He drove two baseballs. Good to see him get his first one out of the way.”
Hyde said Rutschman was batting cleanup Tuesday and Wednesday largely becauseMancini is out with a short-term hand injury and outfielder Anthony Santander is on the restricted list. That leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the order for Rutschman to fill.
And in his second at-bat Wednesday, that’s what he did.
Francisco Lindor, pitching struggle as Mets gets roughed up by Brewers, 10-2
Ugly, sloppy baseball.
The Mets did nothing right in Wednesday’s 10-2 defeat to the Brewers, with the pitching staff and Francisco Lindor creating the most disappointment.
Lindor not only went 0-for-3 at the plate with two strikeouts, he flubbed a grounder that might’ve saved the Mets from such an embarrassing scoreline.
Simply put, it was a slog all night for the Mets. And Lindor’s botched play at shortstop was part of the mud underneath. It was scored a clean single for Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain — and the ball was redirected after bouncing off pitcher Jake Reed’s foot — but Lindor would’ve ended the inning if he fielded it cleanly. Instead, the floodgates opened, the blowout commenced, and fans started trickling toward the parking lot.
The Brewers scored seven runs in the fifth inning off three different pitchers — including six runs after Lindor’s fumble. Reed bore the brunt with five earned runs in 2/3 of an inning. He also walked in a run.
Lindor, meanwhile, was replaced in the eighth inning by JD Davis and is batting .125 with zero RBIs in his last eight games.
A night earlier, Mets starter Chris Bassitt was crisp and efficient while shutting out the Brewers over eight innings. David Peterson, the starter Wednesday night, was the opposite.
Peterson’s uphill climb started in the first inning, when he hit back-to-back batters and allowed two runs on Luis Urias’ single. Peterson was pulled in the fourth inning after conceding four runs on six hits, managing 41 strikes on his 73 pitches. Peterson also tossed a pickoff into the dirt for an error, which was the first of three throws to get past first baseman Pete Alonso on Wednesday.
Milwaukee (35-29) won for just the third time in its last 14 games and didn’t need a single homer to hit double-digits. Starter Corbin Burnes picked up the win with six innings pitched, allowing two runs and five hits with eight strikeouts.
The Mets (41-23) had their NL East lead cut to four games because the Braves won again, topping the Nationals on Wednesday night for a 14th consecutive victory.
Jeff McNeil drove in both the Mets’ runs, including a solo homer in the fourth inning.
Starling Marte, who went 1-for-2, left the game after getting hit by Burnes’ pitch in his right forearm. X-rays were negative and he’s listed as day-to-day with a contusion.
