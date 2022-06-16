News
Nestor Cortes outduels Shane McClanahan as Yankees beat Rays, 4-3, for 13th straight home win
Tuesday night’s Gerrit Cole vs. Corey Kluber matchup may have been the main event a few years ago, but Wednesday night was the marquee pitching matchup everyone in baseball was waiting for. Nestor Cortes and the Bombers bullpen held off the Rays bats to beat their young lefty Shane McClanahan in the Yankees 4-3 win over Tampa Bay at the Stadium.
The Yankees (46-16) have won six straight games, 13th straight at the Stadium and clinched their 16th series win and go for their eighth series sweep on Thursday night. They have the best record in baseball and continued to cushion their lead in the American League East to 11 games over the Rays (35-27).
The game had a most unusual 16-minute delay as the umpires conferred to see if Aaron Boone was allowed to visit the mound to make a pitching change in the top of the eighth inning. With runners on first and second, after Miguel Castro plunked Randy Arozarena, Boone wanted to stall to get Lucas Luetge time to warm up to face lefty-pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi.
Pitching coach Matt Blake had visited the mound after Castro had hit Arozarena and Kyle Higashioka went out as Choi was heading to the plate to stall. Boone then tried to come out to change pitchers.
The umpires gathered on the field and seemed to call into the video replay crew in Chelsea.
The umpires finally let Boone make the change, but Luetge stood on the mound for about five minutes as Rays manager Kevin Cash went out and got an explanation. Choi saw two pitches before lining an RBI-single just over the glove of second baseman DJ LeMahieu. Rene Pinto blooped a single to shallow center field over the head of Isiah Kiner-Falefa for another run, cutting the Yankees lead to 4-3.
That spoiled what had been a fast-moving game that featured two of the best young arms in the game this season.
This was the first matchup in Rays history where both starters came into the game with sub-2.00 ERAs. Unfortunately for McClanahan he didn’t get the same run support Cortes did.
Cortes allowed one run on three hits. He walked three and struck out four over 5.1 innings. Cortes threw 91 pitches and got 13 swing-and-misses. He got nine whiffs on his fastball.
McClanahan went six and allowed one earned run, three were unearned, on three hits and two walks. He struck out seven.
The Yankees lefty was cruising along until the sixth. He gave up a lead-off ground rule double to Yandy Diaz and then let him advance to third when he could not catch the ball that Higashioka threw back to him. The ball nipped off his glove, hit him in the head and rolled back toward the outfield. Diaz took third on the fielding error and scored on Manuel Margot’s double to left field.
After the ball hit Cortes in the head, he gave up that double and then walked Arozarena on four pitches, which summoned Boone from the dugout.
Cortes had the benefit of being backed by the Bombers’ offense, which managed to score even on the tough Rays’ lefty.
“He’s really tough, got great stuff and I mean, a really, really great left arm,” Boone said of McClanahan. “Obviously, you might see up to 100 miles an hour on the fastball but the secondary stuff is all good. He’s a strike thrower. You have to take advantage of the few mistakes that he makes.”
“So you know, you have your work cut out for you when McClanahan is on the hill and it’s a combination of just a maturing pitcher with great stuff that has a really good attack plan now,” Boone said. “I felt like we did a pretty good job against them last time. You have to take advantage of some mistakes that you get which don’t come often.”
The Yankees got two mistakes from McClanahan to hit Wednesday night.
Aaron Judge hit his major-league leading 25th home run in the first inning, his 19th solo homer of the season. Higashioka, who went homer-less in his first 100 at-bats this season, has now hit three homers in his last two games. Higashioka’s homer was a three-run shot in the fifth inning.
Rochester motorcyclist goes 144 mph in 65-mph zone, tells deputy he was trying to cool off
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 22-year-old Pine Island man was arrested after being clocked going 144 mph in a 65-mph zone on Tuesday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman.
According to Rossman, a deputy clocked the Pine Island man speeding while heading northbound on U.S. 63 near 80th Street Southeast at about 3:10 p.m.
The deputy followed the motorcyclist but did not attempt to pull him over due to the high rate of speed.
After the motorcyclist stopped at a red light at South Broadway and Third Avenue, the deputy pulled his squad car next to the Pine Island man’s motorcycle and told him to turn off the motorcycle.
Rossman said that after the officer exited his vehicle and approached the motorcycle, the man continued to rev his engine, causing the motorcycle to lurch forward, pushing the deputy into his squad car’s door. The driver then lost his balance and laid the bike down.
Rossman said the Pine Island man did not follow the deputy’s commands to get on the ground until the deputy drew his Taser.
While the deputy was attempting to handcuff the man on the ground, a passerby stopped to help the deputy, according to Rossman.
The driver told law enforcement that it was hot out and that’s why he was going too fast. The driver also told law enforcement that he had headphones in and could not hear the commands from the deputy.
A Maplewood man filed for a northwestern Minnesota state Senate seat. Chaos has ensued.
BEMIDJI, Minn. — A petition has been filed to remove a candidate from the ballot for northwestern Minnesota’s Senate District 2, alleging that Edward Strickland does not live in the district or meet the election’s residency requirements.
Strickland filed as a Republican candidate for Senate District 2 on May 25, setting up an Aug. 9 primary match with House District 2B Rep. Steve Green of Fosston for the party’s nomination.
However, Strickland listed an address outside of District 2 in his affidavit of candidacy and instead provided a suburban St. Paul address in Maplewood, which would put him in Senate District 44.
Strickland, who in speaking with the Forum News Service admitted he does not live in District 2, would therefore be ineligible to run for that seat since he would not meet the residency requirements.
As to how he came to file for District 2, Strickland said it was “absolutely no mistake” on his part, and that someone else is to blame for the error.
“How does a so-called typo of District 2 happen?” Strickland said when reached for comment. “They know I’m in Ramsey County; I’ve lived there all my life.”
Regardless of how the mix-up occurred, a petition to remove Strickland from the ballot for the primary was filed June 9 by District 2 resident Jim Landis, involving the Minnesota Supreme Court, the secretary of state and the District 2 county auditors.
Strickland has called the petition against his candidacy “undeniable harassment” and has filed a countersuit seeking $3 million for the potential loss of his campaign.
“What is in fact really happening is a dark blue cult that has been slandering, harassing and using surveillance of my home and car will not permit me the legal right to be a Minnesota State Senate candidate,” Strickland said in the court complaint.
He also believes he has been persecuted, targeted and under surveillance by those who don’t want him to run for office.
“I come in as a person that’s been persecuted … you’re talking to a Christian man who has done nothing wrong,” Strickland said. “The NWO (New World Order) does not want you in their game.”
According to Strickland, his name should simply be redirected to the correct district’s Senate primary race.
“That was a typo; let’s change that to the correct (district),” Strickland said. “That’s how simple it seems, common sense it would be. But no, instead when you’re dealing with politics, you’re in the Supreme Court.”
Printing ballots for the primary races have already begun, however, making it unlikely that Strickland’s name can be removed from the District 2 primary ballot or that it could be added to another race.
“It is not possible to add or remove races from the primary ballot without imposing severe costs and administrative difficulties on the counties and their ballot vendors,” said David Maeda, the state’s director of elections in a document that’s part of the court case.
If the petitioner wanted to remove Strickland’s name from the ballot, his residency would have had to be contested by June 1. As it currently stands, it is now the court’s responsibility to verify Strickland’s address and eligibility.
“The Office of the Secretary of State has no firsthand knowledge pertaining to Mr. Strickland’s residence,” Maeda said in the document.
Even though Strickland’s name is unlikely to be taken off the ballot, if the court finds that he does not reside in District 2 it is possible for the State Canvassing Board to simply not canvas the District 2 Senate primary race.
If Strickland is ineligible to run, Green, as the only eligible Republican candidate, would automatically earn the party’s nomination.
“There will be no major party with more than one candidate running in Senate District 2 and thus no primary would be needed under state law,” Maeda said. “The District 2 Senate primary will merely not be canvassed.”
For this solution to be effective, however, a decision from the court on Strickland’s eligibility would be necessary before Aug. 16, when the State Canvassing Board meets to review the primary elections.
After recent redistricting, Senate District 2 now includes the entire counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen along with portions of Itasca, Cass, Hubbard and Becker, along with the Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth nations.
Alan Roy, a Becker County resident and Army veteran, received the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s endorsement for District 2 on May 1.
Twins receive positive results from Jorge Polanco’s MRI
SEATTLE — Rocco Baldelli is used to penciling in Jorge Polanco’s name into the lineup.
Through nicks and bruises, Polanco is a near constant. The second baseman led the Twins in games played last season at 152 and in 2019 with 153. He was second on the team behind just Eddie Rosario in 2020, playing in 55 of the team’s 60 games that year.
“He doesn’t miss games,” Baldelli said last week. “He doesn’t even want to come into my office or talk about health. … He grinds through and plays hard through everything and I think it means a lot to his teammates.”
So it’s been an oddity for the Twins to play an entire series without their durable second baseman. Polanco hasn’t played since being removed from Sunday’s game, but the Twins did receive good news on Polanco and his cranky back after sending him for magnetic resonance imaging this week.
“The MRI came back with no significant differences from his MRI that he took in October, so that was positive,” Baldelli said. “He’s still feeling the tightness.”
Baldelli said a day earlier that Polanco had not gotten any worse, nor shown as much improvement as they would have hoped. The Twins have an off day on Thursday, which will allow Polanco another day of rest as they continue to assess his situation.
ALL-STAR VOTING
The All-Star Game may still be more than a month off — it’ll be held on July 19 in Los Angeles — but the Twins have plenty of players that Baldelli views as worthy of the honor.
“How about the guy with the .450 on-base percentage?” Baldelli asked, referring to Luis Arraez, whose .354 batting average and .438 OBP both lead the league. “How about (Byron Buxton) and (Carlos) Correa? … It’s hard not to also mention (Jhoan) Duran, with everything he’s done, too.”
Buxton, who has been on a tear of late, leads the Twins with 18 home runs and an .878 OPS. Correa, after a slower start, is now hitting .304. Both have paired their offensive performances with Gold Glove-caliber defense.
Pitchers, of course, are not voted on, but Baldelli mentioned Joe Ryan, another rookie, along with Duran. The hard-throwing Duran has become the Twins’ most reliable reliever over the course of the past couple months. He has 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings to pair with his 0.87 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). Ryan, who made his first start since May 21 on Tuesday, has a 2.81 ERA through nine starts.
Voting has been underway for a week and the first voting update is expected to come early next week. The first phase of voting will conclude on June 30 and the two top vote-getters at each position in each league (six outfielders) will then move on to Phase 2, which will determine starters.
BRIEFLY
Outfielder Kyle Garlick (hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints on Wednesday in Columbus. … The Twins optioned reliever Jovani Moran to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Sonny Gray, who started on Wednesday. … The Twins have Devin Smeltzer, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer lined up to face the Diamondbacks this weekend in Arizona.
