Oakdale man pleads guilty for his role in health care insurance fraud scheme
An Oakdale man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a multi-million dollar insurance fraud scheme.
Okwuchukwu Emmanuel Jidoefor, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis to one count of mail fraud. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27.
According to charges filed in U.S. District Court of Minnesota, Jidoefor and co-conspirators participated in a scheme to defraud automobile insurance companies by recruiting patients, staging accidents and receiving illegal kickbacks. Jidoefor’s role was a “runner,” someone who solicited people who’d been in car accidents to attend treatments at co‑conspirator clinics.
The case is a part of a larger investigation that has resulted in charges against 26 people across seven metro-area chiropractic practices, according to federal officials. Of those, 24 have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty following a trial.
Watch live: Day 3 of Jan. 6 committee hearings
The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building is resuming its public hearings Thursday and is set to begin at noon.
The committee will hear from two witnesses: Greg Jacob, Vice President Mike Pence’s counsel who fended off conservative law professor John Eastman’s ideas for Pence to carry out a plan to reject the electoral count; and retired federal judge Michael Luttig, for whom Eastman clerked.
Watch a livestream of the hearing here.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Colorado’s Jabari Walker
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jabari Walker (Colorado)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 213 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: 6-foot-10 3/4
2021-22 averages: 14.6 points (46.1% from the field — 51% on 2s, 34.6% on 3s), 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on June 4
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Son of former NBA player Samaki Walker, Walker was named to the Pac-12 All-freshman team for the 2020-21 season after averaging 7.6 points (52.6% shooting — 52.8% on 2s, 52.3% on 3s) and 4.3 rebounds. He was named first-team All-Pac-12 this past season after leading the Buffaloes in points and rebounds. Projected to be drafted late in the second round.
Scouting report: Big, athletic combo forward who should be able to guard 2-4. Quick enough to guard most perimeter players in space, long enough to recover and contest most shots and strong to defend bigger forwards. Should thrive as a one-on-one defender. Good help defender and weak-side rim protector. Made 59 of his 148 3-pointers (39.9%) in college, including 43.5% in his final 18 games. Good outside shooter when his feet are set but will need to improve shooting off movement and coming off screens. He’ll also need to be more consistent shooting from beyond the arc — shot 21.4% in the first 15 games of his sophomore season. Can improve as a driver, self creator and playmaker.
Fit: Walker would likely have to battle Chuma Okeke and Franz Wagner for playing time. The ability to play either forward spot would help him get more time on the floor since the Magic have several players who’ll play power forward. Orlando would need him to improve shooting versatility and consistency so he could help open up the floor for its playmakers.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has second secret son: report
Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia football star-turned-Republican politician who has spent his campaign railing against deadbeat dads, has not one but two sons he never revealed.
Days after the former NFL running back admitted that he had a secret 10-year-old son, the Daily Beast reported a second 13-year-old son who had been similarly hidden from the headlines and the voters. Walker, 60, also confessed to a now-adult daughter that he had when he was about 20 years old and at UGA.
“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’ — they’re my kids,” Walker said in a statement Thursday.
“I support them all and love them all…I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?”
Only Walker’s 22-year-old son Christian has gotten his father’s public endorsement as part of the family.
While family members are supposed to be off limits in political campaigns, Walker has spent years criticizing absentee parents, especially in the Black community.
“I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” he said in a September 2020 interview on Charlie Kirk’s podcast.
A year earlier, he told Diamond and Silk that men should become “fathers of those fatherless” children.
Many of the rest of Walker’s other campaign claims have been called into question, including working as an FBI agent and that he graduated from college.
Walker is set to face off against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the general election in November.
