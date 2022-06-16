Finance
One of Baseball Cards Rarest Discoveries: The Black Swamp Find
When Karl Kissner’s aunt died in Defiance, Ohio in 2011, she had given her one-hundred-year-old family home to Karl and his cousins as an inheritance. The house’s exterior was in shambles and inside clutter filled the rooms as if it had never been cleaned in a century. However, the dilapidated house couldn’t stop Karl and Karla, another family member, from searching through it because his aunt had left him a note that they “would find things that (they) never knew existed.” (Fox TV Business Network, “Strange Inheritance”).
After cleaning out most of the interior, the attic was the last area Karl and Karla had to rummage through. But this attic was different from the rest of the house because it held most of the old family heirlooms and keys to potential family secrets. It was not until they had cleared some of the items heaped on top of one another up to the rafters that they uncovered a small, dust-covered box that lay against the back wall. When they opened it they discovered over 700 small pictures of some 30 famous baseball players from the early twentieth century tied in string. These pictures included such great player like Ty Cobb, Cy Young, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson and Connie Mack, just to name a few. Among the giant horde, each player had roughly 12 to 16 more identical cards. Although Karl believed none of them were actual baseball cards since none resembled modern cards which include player’s stats, dates, and the name of the company who manufactured them. Karl set the collection aside until they finished going through the rest of the attic.
Karl’s aunt, Jeanne Hench was the daughter of Carl Hench who had migrated from Germany and lived the American dream as a successful meat marketer and shop owner. He died in the 1940’s and left most of his belongings in family house’s attic, including the mysterious box of strange cards in mint condition. Mr. Hench’s grandson believed he received the cards as promotional items from a candy store.
Later, Karl opened the box and examined each one. He went online and researched each of the 30 players represented in the collection. The more he searched, the more he imagined huge dollar signs flying into his bank account. Karl knew the next logical step was to get all 700 professionally authenticated. He called Peter Calderon, a baseball card expert in Dallas, Texas, and sent him samples from the collection.
After examining each card, Calderon almost hit the ceiling when he realized that the cards were extremely rare vintage originals in pristine condition. Each one was identified as a “E98” series of cards from 1910. Karl told him he had many more and sent them to Calderon.
Calderon immediately notified Karl that his cards were authentic and extremely valuable. After much jubilation, Calderon set them up with Heritage Auction in order to sell a fraction of the cards instead of the entire lot, because selling the 700 altogether would flood the old baseball cards collectors’ market, which could potentially reduce the values of the baseball card multimillion dollar industry. Over a period of time, the Heritage Auction House sold the partial lot for a total of over $1,800,000. The rest was distributed equally among twenty of Karl’s cousins to do with as they pleased. Needless to say, Karl and each of his cousins could easily retire by auctioning the rest of the cards, and that is what exactly they will do, but gradually so as not to harm the baseball card industry.
The rest of the collection has been estimated to sell for $3 million. The collection Karl discovered earned the name the “Black Swamp Find” to link the geographical and historical northwestern Ohio area to add notoriety to the vast collection of some of the oldest and rarest baseball card collection.
Why You Should Stay Away From Casino Bonuses
Most online casinos have discovered the power of bonuses and are using it to woo customers. But are online casino bonuses worth claiming? This article will provide a detailed insight on the legitimacy of online casino bonuses. There are numerous reasons as to why players should not take bonuses seriously.
- Absurd wagering requirements
The wagering requirements in most online casinos are simply outrageous. The first step to conforming to the strange requirements is by claiming a bonus. But when you do, you will encounter a rough ride before you can enjoy the bonus. The best way to avoid such disappointments is by shunning the bonuses. That said, here is a brief explanation of some of the strange wager requirements.
The terms and conditions for bonuses have sneaky rules which introduce rollover amounts for bonuses. For instance, if you claim a 100%bonus of up to $500, you are required to wager 20x the bonus plus your deposit before you are eligible to receive the bonus. Such a requirement certainly makes the claim process not worthwhile considering there will be loses in the course of your wagering.
Apart from the painstaking process, claiming the bonus can prove to be an expensive affair. Why? You will have to deposit lots of money before you can claim the bonus. For example, if you deposited $500 in order to claim the $500 bonus, you will be required to wager a sum of $20,000. However, the rollover ranges from 8% to 10% and in some cases 20% rollover. This will depend on the platform you are using. With such combative requirements, you certainly would not want to waste your time claiming a bonus. Would you?
- Zero guarantee
Meeting the wagering requirements does not guarantee cash out. Most players may think that online casinos are a great way of making a quick buck. Well, casinos are not in the business of dishing out cash. They depend on you to conform to their requirements to keep their engines rolling. The fact that the rules are twisted for you to invest more before you can receive the signal should act as a wake-up call. Another shocking fact is that not all the games count in claiming your bonus, this means that you have to play longer. In the course of your gaming, you are bound to make loses and this makes it tiring.
- Roulette does not count
Imagine playing your favorite game but you do not qualify for bonuses? In most online casinos, playing roulette does not satisfy the wagering requirements. Since roulette is not considered in wagering requirements, you cannot withdraw your winnings. The good news is that you can avoid this hassle. All you need to do is to tell the casino that you are not interested in bonuses. However, ensure you communicate before you have made any deposits. In case you have already deposited, do not play yet until you have relayed your message. There are various ways through which you can communicate with the online casinos. Firstly, you can use the live chat feature available on the casinos interface. You can also call the casino via the numbers of the website. Finally, you can send an email. We strongly recommend speaking to a representative via phone so that you can get your request granted quickly. Once you have been excluded from the bonus, you can now enjoy playing roulette and withdrawing your earnings.
- Bonuses are a scam
Bonuses are quite cheeky. The requirements on the surface might look appealing but in reality, they have hidden meanings. Owing to the haste with which most players conform to the bonus requirements, they have fallen prey to the online casino operators. Many players have expressed disappointment after having signed up for casino bonuses. One of the main reasons for the upsurge in players falling for the scam is due to the high number of casino operators. It has become difficult to discern between the trustworthy platforms and the quacks.
Players also ought to exercise caution before they sign up in online casinos. It is important to read the terms and conditions to understand what the platform is all about. By understanding the terms, you will be able to make an informed decision on how to approach the platform. The unfortunate bit is that there is no legal action that you can take against the online casino as you have already conformed to their requirements.
7 Steps to Protect Your Finances During a Divorce
We all hope it never happens to us. The “D” word. Divorce.
It’s a sad fact that lots of marriages end in divorce, and sometimes the relationship is contentious and hostile. If you are facing divorce, protect yourself and your finances with these simple tips:
1. Keep detailed records. The first step is to commit to making certain that all financial arrangements and obligations are well-documented. If you end up having problems with a creditor for a debt that is not your responsibility, documentation can help clear the issue up faster and with less effort.
2. Dissolve every joint account. This is one of the biggest mistakes that divorcing couples make. One person will keep a joint account, and the other person finds out months or years later that the account has been paid late or sent to collection. Be aware that divorce decrees do not supersede contracts. In other words, if you and your ex split certain debts in the divorce, but your name is still on the debt, YOU ARE STILL RESPONSIBLE FOR THE PAYMENT OF THAT DEBT. This is a biggie, and can completely tank your credit score and ruin your finances.
Remove your spouse’s name on any accounts that you plan to keep (such as your car, etc). Move the utilities and any other bills into one name. If you share joint credit cards, divvy up the balance and open a credit card in just your name, and transfer the balance over to the new account. BE SURE all joint credit cards are closed.
3. Sell the house if possible. The best idea is to sell the house and split any profits. It is imperative to not walk away from your house with your name still on the mortgage. If selling the house is not an option, the person who ends up with the house needs to refinance it in his/her name alone as quickly as possible.
4. Divide all assets. Split all cash, property, and any other assets during the divorce. Do not share assets with an ex.
5. Be on guard online. An ex can do some real damage when armed with passwords to bank and credit card accounts. The first action should be password protecting your computer and your cell phone (this will ensure your ex does not add a sneaky spyware). Change ALL of your passwords on all of your accounts to something your soon to be ex would not know. Do not use birthdays, anniversaries, mother’s name, dog’s name, or anything else that your former beloved would be able to figure out. Phrases like “bobpleasedie” or “lovereallystinks” probably aren’t good ideas, either. A long password (10 characters or more) with letters in upper and lower case and numbers is the best option.
6. Check your credit report. This is a good all-round rule for everyone. However, it’s especially important after going through a divorce. Pull a credit report every 3-4 months, and scour it to make certain all joint accounts are closed and that there are no accounts you do not recognize. Follow up on any errors and get them cleared up immediately.
7. Change your will and life insurance beneficiaries. When moving on after a divorce, make certain to review all important documents, and implement changes where necessary. Remove the ex’s name from your will and any insurance policies in which he/she is named.
Divorce is never a fun endeavor. However, by being educated about the financial facts and following these simple tips, you can make it much easier to move forward and avoid the financial pitfalls that many people fall into when ending a marriage.
People Who Died of Mesothelioma
Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer typically caused by asbestos exposure. Asbestos becomes trapped in the mesothelium, which is the lining of such vital internal organs as the lung, stomach, and heart. It can become cancerous over time, when it is known as mesothelioma. Numerous celebrities and other notable people have died from this disease.
Steve McQueen, a famous American actor principally from the 1960s and 1970s was diagnosed with peritoneal mesothelioma in December 1979. The peritoneum is the lining of the stomach. His mesothelioma was at such an advanced stage that U.S. doctors declined to offer McQueen surgery or chemotherapy due to the risk involved. As a result, Mr. McQueen sought treatment in Mexico.
Despite the risks involved in the procedure, McQueen underwent surgery in Juarez, Mexico to remove a large tumor in his abdomen. McQueen died of a heart attack the day following the surgery on November 7, 1980. McQueen attributed his asbestos exposure to the removing of asbestos lagging from pipes aboard a ship while in the Marines.
In 2006, film and television actor Paul Gleason died of pleural mesothelioma, which affects the lining of the lungs. Gleason played a supporting role in several blockbuster movies from the 1980s including Trading Places, The Breakfast Club, and Die Hard. Gleason believed he got mesothelioma from asbestos exposure while working on building sites when he was young.
More recently, Merlin Olsen, a Professional Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman, actor, and television football commentator died of pleural mesothelioma on March 11, 2010. Olsen was diagnosed in 2009 in the later stages of the disease. He underwent three courses of chemotherapy before his passing.
Olsen filed a lawsuit in December 2009 against NBC Studios, NBC Universal, and 20th Century Fox claiming they exposed him to asbestos, which caused his mesothelioma. Olsen also named Sherwin Williams and Lennox Industries in the suit, as he had worked at a job involving drywall when he was young.
