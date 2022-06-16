One of Baseball Cards Rarest Discoveries: The Black Swamp Find

Most online casinos have discovered the power of bonuses and are using it to woo customers. But are online casino bonuses worth claiming? This article will provide a detailed insight on the legitimacy of online casino bonuses. There are numerous reasons as to why players should not take bonuses seriously.



Absurd wagering requirements

The wagering requirements in most online casinos are simply outrageous. The first step to conforming to the strange requirements is by claiming a bonus. But when you do, you will encounter a rough ride before you can enjoy the bonus. The best way to avoid such disappointments is by shunning the bonuses. That said, here is a brief explanation of some of the strange wager requirements.

The terms and conditions for bonuses have sneaky rules which introduce rollover amounts for bonuses. For instance, if you claim a 100%bonus of up to $500, you are required to wager 20x the bonus plus your deposit before you are eligible to receive the bonus. Such a requirement certainly makes the claim process not worthwhile considering there will be loses in the course of your wagering.

Apart from the painstaking process, claiming the bonus can prove to be an expensive affair. Why? You will have to deposit lots of money before you can claim the bonus. For example, if you deposited $500 in order to claim the $500 bonus, you will be required to wager a sum of $20,000. However, the rollover ranges from 8% to 10% and in some cases 20% rollover. This will depend on the platform you are using. With such combative requirements, you certainly would not want to waste your time claiming a bonus. Would you?



Zero guarantee

Meeting the wagering requirements does not guarantee cash out. Most players may think that online casinos are a great way of making a quick buck. Well, casinos are not in the business of dishing out cash. They depend on you to conform to their requirements to keep their engines rolling. The fact that the rules are twisted for you to invest more before you can receive the signal should act as a wake-up call. Another shocking fact is that not all the games count in claiming your bonus, this means that you have to play longer. In the course of your gaming, you are bound to make loses and this makes it tiring.



Roulette does not count

Imagine playing your favorite game but you do not qualify for bonuses? In most online casinos, playing roulette does not satisfy the wagering requirements. Since roulette is not considered in wagering requirements, you cannot withdraw your winnings. The good news is that you can avoid this hassle. All you need to do is to tell the casino that you are not interested in bonuses. However, ensure you communicate before you have made any deposits. In case you have already deposited, do not play yet until you have relayed your message. There are various ways through which you can communicate with the online casinos. Firstly, you can use the live chat feature available on the casinos interface. You can also call the casino via the numbers of the website. Finally, you can send an email. We strongly recommend speaking to a representative via phone so that you can get your request granted quickly. Once you have been excluded from the bonus, you can now enjoy playing roulette and withdrawing your earnings.



Bonuses are a scam

Bonuses are quite cheeky. The requirements on the surface might look appealing but in reality, they have hidden meanings. Owing to the haste with which most players conform to the bonus requirements, they have fallen prey to the online casino operators. Many players have expressed disappointment after having signed up for casino bonuses. One of the main reasons for the upsurge in players falling for the scam is due to the high number of casino operators. It has become difficult to discern between the trustworthy platforms and the quacks.

Players also ought to exercise caution before they sign up in online casinos. It is important to read the terms and conditions to understand what the platform is all about. By understanding the terms, you will be able to make an informed decision on how to approach the platform. The unfortunate bit is that there is no legal action that you can take against the online casino as you have already conformed to their requirements.