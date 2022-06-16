Online MBA Examination

Share Pin 0 Shares

Online MBA has become very popular in the country and that too in a very short period of time. The Karnataka State Open University introduced this concept only recently in the country for its MBA distance learning scholars. The university was established under an Act of the government and the University courses are recognized all over the country. Its online distance learning MBA is one of the most popular courses in India.

Master in Business Administration has become a coveted degree. Every student who aspires to do something worthwhile in life in the field of business, finance, marketing or human resource management is pursuing an executive MBA degree.

This degree will look good in his or her resume and make him eligible for placement in the best firms in the country. Companies also prefer MBA graduates because they have specialized knowledge in the management of the particular department. So the training period of newly recruited employees is reduced sufficiently if they have successfully completed an MBA course from a recognized university or business school.

In order to stay ahead of the competition, students make sure to complete their executive MBA and when they are not in a position to pursue a proper full time degree, they usually opt for distance learning courses from such reputed universities like Punjab Technical University, Maharishi Dayanand University and Karnataka State Open University. These universities offer state of the art distance learning MBA programs that equip the students with same level of expertise and knowledge as done by a regular full time MBA institution.

Here, the MBA online distance learning and online examination pattern followed by Karnataka State Open University finds special mention. As mentioned earlier, KSOU is the only university in the country that offers the students the opportunity to pursue online distance learning MBA and follows online examination pattern which is way better than the traditional system of conducting exams.

Under the system of online examination, the students are issued examination hall tickets and identity cards to the students. The exams are conducted across the country at designated centers in various cities. The student gets the chance to choose the city in which he wants to appear for his exam. The details are printed accordingly on the examination hall ticket. This ticket is presented to the superintendent of exams at the examination center. The process of conducting online MBA examination is very smooth and the students can get their examination results within 15 days from the date of last examination.

Now this is something which makes traditional system of conducting exams almost redundant because it is very much time taking. The traditional university takes time in conducting the examination and also takes time in evaluation if the results of the students. Other major advantage of online MBA exam is that one can appear for an exam whenever a person likes to and not think anything about who will react how at home.