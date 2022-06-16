News
Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman hits first major league home run, a 411-foot shot against the Blue Jays
There have been swings that hinted this was on the horizon, an eventuality Adley Rutschman would eventually achieve if fans were patient enough to wait.
Well, the wait is over.
The Orioles catcher hit the first home run of his major league career in the fourth inning Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, crushing a ball on a line to straightaway center field. Rutschman took care of his first two big league RBIs with that swing, too, driving home Austin Hays in the process.
Rutschman has displayed that power throughout his minor league career, but it took until his 84th plate appearance with Baltimore to see a ball leave the yard. His homer — coming off an elevated four-seam fastball from right-hander José Berríos — traveled an estimated 411 feet and left his bat at 103.2 mph, ending Berríos’ budding no-hit bid.
The Oregon State product’s first career home run occurred at roughly the same time former Orioles star Manny Machado recorded the 1,500th hit of his career. The latter player was traded away in 2018 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a move that signaled the beginning of a rebuild that eventually led to Rutschman becoming the first overall draft pick in 2019. The young catcher’s arrival in the big leagues signals the next step of the rebuild is underway — with a potential turnaround on the horizon.
Rutschman has struggled to find results early in his major league career. In 20 games entering Wednesday, Rutschman was hitting .176 with four doubles and a triple. But the advanced analytics have been more promising. His average exit velocity of 90.6 mph is third-best on the Orioles among players with at least 50 plate appearances, according to Statcast. His expected batting average was .238.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Rutschman was batting cleanup Tuesday and Wednesday largely because first baseman Trey Mancini is out with a short-term hand injury and outfielder Anthony Santander is on the restricted list. That leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the order for Rutschman to fill.
And in his second at-bat Wednesday, that’s what Rutschman did — cranking his first career long ball.
This story will be updated.
Canadian man fatally struck while bicycling through S.D. to raise funds for ill granddaughter
BROOKINGS, S.D. — A 53-year-old man bicycling from Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Hot Springs, Ark., in an effort to raise money for his granddaughter’s medical condition has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 29 last week.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, on June 9, Jean-Pierre Petit was riding his bicycle on I-29 roughly 17 miles north of Brookings when a truck hit him along the fog line.
Petit, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died Monday.
The driver of the truck, 65-year-old Mark Akkerman of Brandon, S.D., is expected to face charges in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
In an effort to fundraise for his granddaughter, Eveline, who has suffered from end-stage kidney disease since her birth, Petit was inspired to bike a route from Winnipeg to Hot Springs.
Petit ran his first-ever 100-mile ultra-marathon in Hot Springs. While in town, he saw Kidney Springs, a natural spring that detailed how the minerals in the water promoted kidney health.
After Eveline was born, Petit said he was inspired to make the trip again. He first thought of running but realized it would take too long. He settled on biking a roughly 800-mile route, instead.
After kicking off his trek June 4, Petit biked roughly 62 miles each day, before reaching Watertown after five days.
It was on Day 6, after biking nearly 400 miles and raising nearly $18,000, that Petit was struck north of Brookings on I-29. South Dakota doesn’t prohibit bicycling along interstate highways.
Since the crash, family and friends have taken to the Cycle4Eveline Facebook page to mourn the loss of Petit, also known as JP.
“JP has always been focused on the health and safety of others. He leaves behind an amazing legacy of this which includes his recent support of his son and granddaughter during their kidney donation experience, and then his fundraising plan in support of Eveline’s kidney transplant and for other kids who need nephrology care,” a post written by his family reads. “And now, with this legacy ride, he is donating his organs to help save more lives.”
From the beginning of Petit’s journey through Wednesday afternoon, more than $22,000 (roughly $17,000 USD) has been raised, slightly more than the original goal of $20,000.
Petit’s family said on Facebook that those wishing to honor Petit can direct donations to Cycle4Eveline. He is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren.
State baseball roundup: St. Agnes falls to Roseau in Class 2A semis
CLASS 2A
Roseau 8, St. Agnes 1: Aaron Wensloff threw a complete game, allowing just five hits and one earned run to send Roseau to Friday’s Class 2A baseball state tournament title game. The unseeded Rams will meet top-seeded Fairmont at 1 p.m. at Target Field.
A day after unseeded St. Agnes’ offense erupted for eight runs in a quarterfinal victory, the bats were largely silenced in St. Cloud. Isaac Schmidt led St. Agnes (22-5) with two hits, while Andrew Chlebeck drove in the team’s only run in the sixth inning.
Roseau’s offense struck early and often. The Rams (19-6) scored multiple runs in the second, third and fifth innings. Isaac Wensloff led the Roseau offense, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Aaron Wensloff went a perfect 4 for 4, also driving in three.
CLASS A
Randolph 4, New York Mills 3: Trailing 3-0 and hitless through four innings, the Rockets erupted in the fifth inning for all four of their runs to win their way into Friday’s state title game. They’ll take on top-seeded Hayfield at 10 a.m. at Target Field.
The first five runners reached base for second-seeded Randolph (23-1) in the fourth inning, and Mason Lorenzen, Collin Otto and Jacob Weckop all batted in runs.
Will Baldus threw 6 1/3 innings for Randolph, before Jacob Weckop came in to shut the door on third-seeded New York Mills (23-4).
Ramesh Ponnuru: The Republicans’ three-pronged strategy to win back the House
President Joe Biden’s job approval is lower than Barack Obama’s or Donald Trump’s at this point in their presidencies. Each of those predecessors saw his party lose control of the House of Representatives in his second year in office.
Midterm elections typically go badly for the party in power. Its opponents are aggrieved, its supporters disappointed at worst or complacent at best. But the Democrats are facing an additional challenge this year: an issue environment that accentuates their weaknesses.
Inflation is unquestionably the top issue for American voters right now. A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 50% of voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on handling it, while only 31% had more faith in the Democrats. It’s a big advantage, and it’s not a fluke.
Inflation has been dormant for a long time in the U.S.: ABC News had not conducted a poll on which party was most trusted on dealing with the problem since the George H. W. Bush administration. It turns out that the Republicans had roughly the same advantage 30 years ago, too.
It may be, then, that Democrats aren’t just suffering because inflation has been high on their watch or even because Biden (like the Federal Reserve and many economists) clearly underestimated how long it would stay high. The public could just be primed to trust Republicans on the issue, the way it’s primed to trust Democrats on, say, Medicare.
Democrats are trying to build their own reputation as inflation-fighters — presumably that is a key reason Biden wrote an op-ed about the subject for the Wall Street Journal — but also want to get voters to put a higher priority on other issues that are more favorable to their party. Abortion and gun violence top that list.
The same ABC/Post poll found the Democrats with a 10-point advantage on abortion, and many polls suggest they are in sync with public opinion in seeking stricter regulation of guns. On both issues, however, intensity has often been on the side of conservatives.
Democrats are also eager to make a campaign issue out of former President Donald Trump, and his disgraceful effort to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. But this tactic failed last year in Virginia, where Trump is less popular than he is nationally. It seems unlikely that it is going to move voters more this fall.
Republicans, of course, can also try to elevate other issues. They have been blaming progressive prosecutors for rising rates of violent crime and for public disorder, and think San Francisco’s recent recall of its district attorney illustrates the potency of this issue. (The ABC/Post poll found that Republicans have a 12-point advantage on crime.) They have also laid the groundwork to attack Biden’s immigration policies if conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border get visibly worse.
The issues Republicans want to highlight — inflation, crime, and illegal immigration — all fit into a larger conservative story about government. Each of them involves a failure by the government at a core task: maintaining the value of the currency, suppressing violence, regulating the border.
They thus reinforce public suspicions about the competence of government and, therefore, about ambitious proposals for government-directed social change. They threaten the public’s sense of stability, order and control — the very things conservative politicians specialize in offering, if they can avoid coming across as radicals themselves.
Democrats spent several months trying to enact a “Build Back Better” agenda with high-flown rhetoric about “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to enact transformational policies that lift up people’s lives.” With voters upset about prices at the gas pump, that kind of talk now seems laughable. So, increasingly, does the prospect that Democrats will keep their majority in the U.S. House.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
