News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jared Rhoden (Seton Hall)
Height: 6-foot-6 | Weight: 201 pounds | Age: 22 | Wingspan: 6-foot-11
2021-22 averages: 15.5 points (39% from the field — 41% on 2s, 33.6% on 3s), 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on June 6
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Rhoden was named first-team All-Big East this past season, his fourth with the Pirates. He was the leading scorer on a Seton Hall team that peaked at No. 15 on the AP Poll and made it to the NCAA tournament. Rhoden isn’t projected to be drafted.
Scouting report: Good perimeter defender. His active hands, lateral quickness, effort, length and size help him stand out on that end of the floor. Can navigate screens well and is difficult to create separation against, though he can be overaggressive at times and take himself out of plays on closeouts or in the passing lanes. Good rebounder. Inconsistent shooter, but showed effectiveness on catch-and-shoot opportunities. His 81.7% free-throw percentage over the last two seasons suggests he has shooting upside. Smart and effective cutter. Needs to improve his first step and finishing at the rim. Isn’t the best creator offensively, but won’t be tasked with those responsibilities as a professional. Makes the right passes.
Fit: Rhoden has the potential to become the kind of 3-and-D wing the Magic could use. His 3-point shooting will likely determine whether he’ll land on an NBA roster. If he can be more consistent as an outside shooter, he’d be a good player for the Magic to consider drafting in the second round. Rhoden could also make sense as an option for a two-way deal or with Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, if he isn’t drafted.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades
By BEN FINLEY
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was freed from court oversight Wednesday, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals.
“After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!,” he wrote on Twitter shortly after 12 p.m.
The lifting of all restrictions had been expected since late September. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington said he’d free Hinckley on June 15 if he continued to remain mentally stable in the community in Virginia where he has lived since 2016.
Hinckley, who was acquitted by reason of insanity, spent the decades before that in a Washington mental hospital.
Freedom for Hinckley will include giving a concert — he plays guitar and sings — in Brooklyn, New York, that’s scheduled for July. He’s already gained nearly 30,000 followers on Twitter and YouTube in recent months as the judge loosened Hinckley’s restrictions before fully lifting all of them.
But the graying 67-year-old is far from being the household name that he became after shooting and wounding the 40th U.S. president — and several others — outside a Washington hotel. Today, historians say Hinckley is at best a question on a quiz show and someone who unintentionally helped build the Reagan legend and inspire a push for stricter gun control.
“If Hinckley had succeeded in killing Reagan, then he would have been a pivotal historical figure,” H.W. Brands, a historian and Reagan biographer, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “As it is, he is a misguided soul whom history has already forgotten.”
Barbara A. Perry, a professor and director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, said that Hinckley “would be maybe a Jeopardy question.”
But his impact remains tangible in Reagan’s legacy.
“For the president himself to have been so seriously wounded, and to come back from that — that actually made Ronald Reagan the legend that he became … like the movie hero that he was,” Perry said.
Friedman, the federal judge overseeing Hinckley’s case, said on June 1 that Hinckley has shown no signs of active mental illness since the mid-1980s and has exhibited no violent behavior or interest in weapons.
“I am confident that Mr. Hinckley will do well in the years remaining to him,” the judge said during the hearing earlier this month.
He noted that lawyers for the government and Hinckley have fought for years over whether Hinckley should be given increasing amounts of freedom.
“It took us a long time to get here,” he said, adding that there is now unanimous agreement: “This is the time to let John Hinckley move on with his life, so we will.”
News
Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.
Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor’s advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.
Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.
Earlier this week, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus. It was the second time Becerra had come down with symptoms and tested positive.
___
News
Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 surge continues slow decline
Minnesota’s latest spike of coronavirus cases continues to slowly decline, but rates of new infections and hospitalizations remain above state health officials’ high-risk threshold.
The rate of new cases has trended downward, albeit slowly, for more than a month with the exception of a brief uptick at the beginning of June. That blip was likely caused by delays in reporting because of Memorial Day.
Nevertheless, the state’s seven-day average of more than 30 cases per 100,000 residents is three times the threshold the Minnesota Department of Health considers high-risk. That’s certainly an undercount because of the popularity of at-home tests, which are not reported to the state.
Health officials now consider wastewater data and hospitalization rates better measures of the current size of the outbreak. The prevalence of coronavirus genetic material in wastewater has slowly declined in recent weeks, according to data from the Metropolitan Council and the University of Minnesota.
Hospitalizations remain elevated, but are nowhere near as high as the last peak in January. There are 429 patients currently hospitalized including 31 in intensive care.
Eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the pandemic toll to 12,731. The current seven-day rolling average for newly reported deaths is roughly six per day.
Those whose deaths were reported Wednesday ranged in age from their late 50s to more than 100. Five lived in long-term care, two resided in private homes and one in a behavioral health facility.
Data from the health department and sewage systems across the state shows the omicron variant and its related strains of the coronavirus are now responsible for nearly all infections. Omicron is better at evading the protection provided by vaccines, although the shots still help prevent severe illness and death.
Protection wanes significantly five months after getting a shot and vaccine boosters are recommended for everyone who is eligible.
State data from the last 60 days shows people with boosters were four times less likely to be hospitalized and three times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are unvaccinated.
Minnesota has administered more than 10 million doses of vaccine including nearly 2.3 million boosters.
About 67 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial series of vaccinations. Only 44 percent of Minnesotans are up-to-date on their recommended boosters.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden
John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades
Two Ways To Kill Carpet Mold and Prevent it From Coming Back
Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms
Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 surge continues slow decline
After 27 years, TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit now ‘gone as long as she was alive’
Top 10 Ugly Musicians & Beautiful Women
Crypto Market Is More Fearful Than On Black Thursday
9 Common Causes of Construction Accidents
Beginner’s Guide to Online Casino Gambling
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022