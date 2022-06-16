Finance
Payment Security Checks – How to Lose a Customer in Three Easy Steps
Step one – ridicule the customer
One of the more recently devised ways to lose an online customer is to effectively tell them they are simply not trusted and have probably used a stolen credit card for their purchase.
The accountant/finance manager is an expert at putting the needs of his own business ahead of any of those silly customer expectations, like fast order processing and delivery. Who cares if the troublesome punters go away never to return when the upside is elimination of payment problems?
Step two – never tell the truth – or at least avoid doing so
It is, of course entirely possible that the goods ordered never existed in the first place. A great way around that is to impose a suitable delay though the “security” process while the item(s)are sourced. Meanwhile, any communication with any customer foolish enough to complain will be carefully hidden behind emails. Or better still, a response form on the website. Provision of a phone number to facilitate customer questions is strictly taboo.
The website, naturally, makes no mention of the “security check” process, or the effect it will have on delivery of orders. Nor will cancellation of an order be accepted without a hefty “restocking fee” regardless of the fact that the order was never processed in the first place, pending compliance with the security check. Id indeed such information is included on the company website, it will be in the smallest possible type, buried deep in the “terms and conditions” section. (That’s the bit under the marketing blurb, where few customers will ever think to look).
Step three – never understand why any order is needed promptly
So – when the customer gets an email a few days after placing the order, he is advised that “a small amount” has been credited to his bank account and that he/she must respond by stating the amount of that payment, plus his mother’s maiden name, his dog’s favourite snack-food and the colour of his partner’s underwear. Once those answers have been provided to the satisfaction of the seller, every attempt will be made to dispatch the order within the foreseeable future. (“Yes Minister” followers will also be familiar with the term “in the fullness of time”)
It is worth noting that even significant sellers that DO have their own outlets offer the online purchase option employ precisely the “security” processes described in this rant. The finance manager’s perception is very simple, namely that if the goods were wanted urgently, what did the idiot go to a “bricks and mortar” store in the first place.
And that folks are the reasons why the customer will never buy from that seller again. Someone should tell them there are several different security solutions available
Online MBA Examination
Online MBA has become very popular in the country and that too in a very short period of time. The Karnataka State Open University introduced this concept only recently in the country for its MBA distance learning scholars. The university was established under an Act of the government and the University courses are recognized all over the country. Its online distance learning MBA is one of the most popular courses in India.
Master in Business Administration has become a coveted degree. Every student who aspires to do something worthwhile in life in the field of business, finance, marketing or human resource management is pursuing an executive MBA degree.
This degree will look good in his or her resume and make him eligible for placement in the best firms in the country. Companies also prefer MBA graduates because they have specialized knowledge in the management of the particular department. So the training period of newly recruited employees is reduced sufficiently if they have successfully completed an MBA course from a recognized university or business school.
In order to stay ahead of the competition, students make sure to complete their executive MBA and when they are not in a position to pursue a proper full time degree, they usually opt for distance learning courses from such reputed universities like Punjab Technical University, Maharishi Dayanand University and Karnataka State Open University. These universities offer state of the art distance learning MBA programs that equip the students with same level of expertise and knowledge as done by a regular full time MBA institution.
Here, the MBA online distance learning and online examination pattern followed by Karnataka State Open University finds special mention. As mentioned earlier, KSOU is the only university in the country that offers the students the opportunity to pursue online distance learning MBA and follows online examination pattern which is way better than the traditional system of conducting exams.
Under the system of online examination, the students are issued examination hall tickets and identity cards to the students. The exams are conducted across the country at designated centers in various cities. The student gets the chance to choose the city in which he wants to appear for his exam. The details are printed accordingly on the examination hall ticket. This ticket is presented to the superintendent of exams at the examination center. The process of conducting online MBA examination is very smooth and the students can get their examination results within 15 days from the date of last examination.
Now this is something which makes traditional system of conducting exams almost redundant because it is very much time taking. The traditional university takes time in conducting the examination and also takes time in evaluation if the results of the students. Other major advantage of online MBA exam is that one can appear for an exam whenever a person likes to and not think anything about who will react how at home.
XKSSTEL X12 Budget Multimedia Mobile Phone
Now available from China wholesale manufacturers, the X12 is gaining popularity. This phone has a sleek design, lots of features to offer, and is available at a lower price than iPhone type mobile phones. Unlike the iPhone, the X12 has a keypad, rather than a full length screen. However, it does have a 2.6″ touch screen, giving users the flexibility to use either keypad or stylus. This phone combines the three characteristics that most mobile users value highest – it is stylish, practical, and inexpensive.
Although the craze for iPhones has taken over much of the mobile phone market lately, some users prefer the familiarity and convenience of using a keypad. The X12 allows its users to operate the phone using keypad or touch screen. In addition, it offers much of the same capability of the latest iPhone type model, the CECT i9 3G. This means that it supports dual SIM card operation, FM radio, MP3 music files, and Bluetooth. It supports Quad-band frequencies, web connectivity, and comes with shake control for music files. The touch screen allows handwriting input, and the memory capacity can be upgraded to 8GB (same as the i9 3G). In addition, it includes a 3.2 megapixel digital camera, a significant upgrade from the 3G’s 2.0MP.
This phone is smaller than most iPhone type models, and has a cool look and feel. If you are looking to upgrade from your previous cell phone, but aren’t quite ready to make the leap to a full touch screen, consider picking up an X12. The phone is completely unlocked, meaning you are free to shop around for the best mobile service carrier in your home country. It also means that you can easily switch SIM cards and continue to use this phone in any country you travel to. The XKSSTEL X12 has the same charger and battery as most NOKIA phones, and offers a wide range of features.
Facility Insurance Billing – Billing Insurance on UB04 Forms Correctly
Facility billing is insurance billing for hospitals, inpatient or outpatient clinics, and other offices such as ambulatory surgery centers. This insurance billing is not the same as billing for a regular doctor or specialist.
Facility billing is required to be submitted on UB04 forms instead of the more common CMS 1500 forms. The information required on UB04 forms is different than the information required on the CMS 1500.
For example, UB04 forms require rev codes and a type of bill code that are not required on the CMS1500 form. There are also a lot of “conditional fields” that for most situations are not required to be completed. It is important that you know how to complete the UB04 form correctly in order to get reimbursed properly from the insurance carrier.
Some offices may bill as both facility and professional billing. We bill for an outpatient drug and alcohol rehab facility that is owned by an LCSW. Some insurance carriers have it credentialed as a facility and require the billing to be done on UB04 forms. This is beneficial to our client because the facility reimbursement rate is higher than the professional reimbursement rate. But other insurance carriers will not credential him as a facility and he must bill services out to them on CMS1500 forms as regular therapy visits.
So you may find yourself in a position where you need to bill out on both the UB04 and the CMS 1500 forms. In any case, it is crucial that you are completing the forms correctly.
When we first learned how to submit UB04 forms, they were actually still the old UB92 forms. We had to purchase a book called the UB92 editor which is a very detailed book on what all the fields on the UB92 form are for. It was helpful, but it actually contained too much information. The book is hard to navigate and is actually quite costly. The information in it is required if you are doing in depth inpatient billing, but for the littler guy, such as outpatient clinics, it is too much info and too difficult to decipher. We receive tons of questions from people who are trying to complete a UB04 form properly.
In order to complete the UB04 forms correctly for facility billing, it is very important to understand the differences in billing procedures between the CMS 1500 forms and the UB04 forms. Make sure your claims are paid correctly the first time they are submitted.
Copyright 2007- Michele Redmond
