Petitions submitted to put St. Paul property tax hike for preschool expansion on November ballot
A coalition working to expand publicly funded preschool and child care through a series of St. Paul property tax increases turned in petitions Wednesday to get the measure on ballots in November.
SPARK – St. Paul All Ready for Kindergarten – says it delivered over 13,000 signatures Wednesday and will add more in the coming weeks. It’ll take nearly 12,000 valid signatures to put the tax increases before voters.
“We are confident that the near unanimous support we’ve seen from every corner of the city will well exceed the signatures we need to be on the ballot this November,” city councilmember Rebecca Noecker said in a news release.
The measure would raise property taxes in the city by $2.6 million each of the next 10 years.
By year 10, SPARK says, the $26 million program could fully fund two years of preschool or child care for families below 185 percent of the federal poverty level – that covers 63 percent of children in the city – while offering sliding-scale subsidies to higher earners.
That $2.6 million is the equivalent of a 1.5 percent increase on this year’s city levy — about $20 a year for the average homeowner. Ten years in, it’d cost homeowners about $200 a year.
The money would flow to a wide range of organizations, from schools and Head Start programs to child care centers and home-based daycares, whether they’ve been received quality ratings from the state’s Parent Aware program or not.
Chicago Bears WR Byron Pringle is trying to make a positive impression after offseason reckless driving arrest
Byron Pringle knows he didn’t make the right type of headlines in his first couple of months as a Chicago Bears wide receiver.
He was arrested in April in Florida for reckless driving and driving while his license was suspended after an officer suspected him of doing a donut on the road with a child and another passenger in the car.
But if Bears fans will allow him to reintroduce himself, here’s what he wants them to know.
“I’m just a hardworking man,” he said. “I love the game. Things happen.”
Pringle didn’t expand much on the incident in his first comments to the media after Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp practice at Halas Hall, saying he had “no thoughts on it.” He pleaded not guilty to the charges, asked for a trial by jury and has a pretrial court date set for July 5, according to Pasco County records.
He said he spoke with general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus before the news came out in the media and “everything’s squared away in house.”
That echoed what Poles told the media just a few days after the arrest. Poles, who knew Pringle from their four years together in Kansas City, said the Bears were in “a good place” with Pringle and that the incident was “not a reflection of who he is at all.”
Pringle tweeted after his media availability: “I’m just here to play football not answer (clown) questions.”
So the focus since the arrest has been about how Pringle can make positive headlines with a Bears offense that needs some wide receivers to step up alongside Darnell Mooney.
Eberflus has been pleased with what he has seen from Pringle during practices the last several weeks.
“He does a really good job and is an explosive athlete, and he’s strong,” Eberflus said . “He’s got a strong set of hands to catch it in traffic and he does a really good job (with) yards after catch. He can break some tackles, you can feel his strength and you can see that on tape. We like where he is.”
Pringle, who signed a one-year contract worth $4 million guaranteed this offseason, has a big opportunity to increase his production from a career-best 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. He was fifth in catches — and the third wide receiver — on the potent Chiefs offense run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Now, the 28-year-old former undrafted free agent from Kansas State is part of a collection of Bears receivers with a lot to prove after Poles made mostly modest offseason additions at the position.
Mooney is the only Bears wide receiver on the roster with a better season production-wise than Pringle had in 2021. Tajae Sharpe had 41 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2016. Poles also drafted rookie Velus Jones Jr. in the third round last month.
So while running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet are likely to be involved in the passing game, too, there’s room for a newcomer to break out. Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis are among the other players looking for that shot.
Pringle brushed off questions about individual goals and instead said he’s trying to execute at a high level, win and have fun, something Mahomes tried to make sure his teammates always were doing. And Pringle believes they can do that behind quarterback Justin Fields and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy despite years of offensive struggles in Chicago.
“I always keep a smile on my face wherever I go, so I’m keeping that positive energy,” Pringle said. “Coming here, we ain’t worried about the past. We’re trying to go forward. We’re trying to go up. We’re not looking back at what happened in the past, and as a unit, we’re trying to be better, hold each other accountable.”
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said at the NFL owners meeting a couple of months ago that Pringle would “play his heart out” and “still will continue to grow because he works so hard.”
That’s why Pringle thinks he can make better news in the months ahead.
“I never try to stay at one level,” Pringle said. “I keep trying to keep going forward. … I don’t try to be the same player, the same dude. I try to learn something every day.”
Yankees Notebook: Super reliever Clay Holmes will continue to face ‘toughest parts’ of opposing lineups
It almost seems automatic right now. Clay Holmes came in Tuesday night and slammed the door against the Rays for his 10th career save. All 10 have come this season. The right-hander has been so dominant and reliable it’s almost hard to remember he didn’t come into the season as the Yankees closer.
With Aroldis Chapman closing in on a return from the injured list, it will be interesting to see how the Yankees use Holmes when the closer returns. Before Chapman suffered the Achilles injury, Aaron Boone was quicker to use Holmes in the highest leverage moments against the toughest parts of the lineup.
And that may be the best way to use him going forward.
“I think a little of everything,” Boone said of Holmes’ role when Chapman returns. “Like [Tuesday] night I would have potentially used Holmes in the eighth inning. If it lined up correctly, it would have been the top of that lineup and I hadn’t used [Wandy] Peralta already for the middle. I was prepared to go Clay in the eighth.”
“So, he’ll be closing some games, too,” Boone continued. “Basically, he’s gonna find himself in a lot of the toughest parts of the lineup. So whether that’s the eighth inning, the ninth inning, we’ll just try and match him up as best we can.”
Holmes has been the Yankees’ most reliable reliever this season. He has not had a team score on him over the last 29 innings he pitched, nearing a franchise record set by Mariano Rivera (30.2 innings) back in 1999. In 28 appearances, 29.2 total innings pitched this season, Holmes has allowed one earned run for a 0.30 ERA and a 0.674 WHIP.
His sinker is heavy with “wiffle ball movement” that is similar to a left-hander and fastball velocity that sits 96.7 mph but can touch 100. It generates a ridiculous amount of harmless ground balls. His ground ball rate is an amazing 81.6% and his flyballs rate is an impressive 5%.
The Yankees knew he had talent when they acquired him from the Pirates last July. They made a few adjustments with his sinker, targeting it higher so that his misses wouldn’t be so outside the strike zone, cutting down on his walk rate. While his walks-per-nine innings was never less than three in four seasons with the Pirates, it’s never been more than 1.3 with the Yankees. It’s 0.9 right now, having walked just three of the 109 batters he’s faced. He’s struck out 31 for a career-high 28.4% strikeout rate.
“I think he’s been beyond great to this point. Special run that he’s efficient, dominant … however you want to describe it,” Boone said. “He’s in a really good place obviously, with tremendous stuff and going out there with a lot of confidence because of that stuff and the confidence in his game plan and his ability to execute. And it’s definitely been fun to watch him do his thing.”
DONALDSON’S BACK
Josh Donaldson was back in the lineup on Wednesday. The veteran infielder served a one-game suspension on Tuesday night for his “disrespectful comments” to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson last month, which eventually resulted in a benches-clearing scrum.
Donaldson, who is hitting .235 with five homers and 18 RBI, was back at third base and hitting fifth for Wednesday night’s game against the Rays.
HICKS HITS
Aaron Hicks was back in the lineup Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday night’s game. The outfielder is starting to show some signs of getting back to form — particularly with his defense. His arm strength, after 2019 Tommy John surgery, is starting to show itself again.
“His throw in left field the other day in Minnesota was really encouraging,” Boone said. “We hadn’t seen that arm come back and to see him make that throw. There’s very few people making that throw. And that was reminiscent of Aaron. He had that awesome arm so it’s good to see that it’s in there. And hopefully, we continue to see more and more of that. As as he gets further removed [from the injury] and just continues to play.”
FDA advisers endorse 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5
By LINDSEY TANNER and MIKE STOBBE
The first COVID-19 shots for U.S. infants, toddlers and preschoolers moved a step closer Wednesday.
The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids.
The outside experts voted unanimously that the benefits of the shots outweigh any risks for children under 5 — that’s roughly 18 million youngsters. They are the last age group in the U.S. without access to COVID-19 vaccines and many parents have been anxious to protect their little children.
If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.
“This is a long-awaited vaccine,” said one panel member, Dr. Jay Portnoy of Children’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. “There are so many parents who are absolutely desperate to get this vaccine and I think we owe it to them to give them a choice to have the vaccine if they want to.”
Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s vaccine chief, opened the meeting with data showing a “quite troubling surge’ in young children’s hospitalizations during the omicron wave, and noted 442 children under 4 have died during the pandemic. That’s far fewer than adult deaths, but should not be dismissed in considering the need for vaccinating the youngest kids, he said.
“Each child that’s lost essentially fractures a family,’ Marks said.
While endorsing the vaccines, some panel members said they believe chances are minimal for severe illness and death in young children.
“Risks from vaccination are very low, but so are risks from COVID-19 for the youngest kids,” said Dr. Cody Meissner of Tufts University.
FDA reviewers said both brands appear to be safe and effective for children as young as 6 months old in analyses posted ahead of the all-day meeting. Side effects, including fever and fatigue, were generally minor in both, and less common than seen in adults.
The two vaccines use the same technology but there are differences. In a call with reporters earlier this week, vaccine experts noted that the shots haven’t been tested against each other, so there’s no way to tell parents if one is superior.
“You can’t compare the vaccines directly,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief.
If the FDA agrees with its advisers and authorizes the shots, there’s one more step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide on a formal recommendation after its own advisers vote on Saturday. If the CDC signs off, shots could be available as soon as Monday or Tuesday at doctor’s offices, hospitals and pharmacies.
Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months through 4 years; Moderna’s vaccine is for 6 months through 5 years.
Moderna’s shots are one-quarter the dose of the company’s adult shots. Two doses appeared strong enough to prevent severe illness but only about 40% to 50% effective at preventing milder infections. Moderna added a booster to its tests and expects to eventually offer one.
Pfizer’s shots are just one-tenth its adult dose. Pfizer and partner BioNTech found that two shots didn’t provide enough protection in testing, so a third was added during the omicron wave.
Pfizer’s submitted data found no safety concerns and suggested that three shots were 80% effective in preventing symptomatic coronavirus infections. But that was based on just 10 COVID-19 cases; the calculation could change as more cases occur in the company’s ongoing studies.
Several advisers, noting that protection is low after two Pfizer doses, worried that some parents might end up skipping the third shot, or mistakenly thinking their kids are better protected between shots, leaving them vulnerable.
Educating parents must be done “very very carefully so that they are not misled about what the vaccines actually provide,’ said Dr. Archana Chatterjee of Rosalind Franklin University.
The same FDA panel on Tuesday backed Moderna’s half-sized shots for ages 6 to 11 and full-sized doses for teens. If authorized by the FDA, it would be the second option for those age groups. Currently Pfizer vaccine is their only choice.
The nation’s vaccination campaign started in December 2020 with the rollout of adult vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, with health care workers and nursing home residents first in line. Teens and school-age children were added last year.
Moderna said in April that it is also seeking regulatory approval outside the U.S. for its little kid shots. According to the World Health Organization, 12 countries already vaccinate kids under 5, with other brands.
In the U.S., it remains uncertain how many parents want their youngest vaccinated. By some estimates, three-quarters of all children have already been infected. And only about 29% of children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated since Pfizer’s shots opened to them last November, a rate far lower than public health authorities consider ideal.
Dr. Nimmi Rajagopal, a family medicine physician at Cook County Health in Chicago, said she’s been preparing parents for months.
“We have some that are hesitant, and some that are just raring to go,’ she said.
Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
