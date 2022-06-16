Finance
Pros and Cons of Having a Small Business Voicemail System
In any business, application of advanced technologies can contribute towards ensuring success. Your office may require a better telephone system and voice mail system to carry out effective business transactions. The success of any business depends mainly on client satisfaction. In order to maintain steady contact with clients, small business owners can make good use of the voice mail system which functions as an answering machine.
The pros and cons of having a small business voicemail system are many. The main point in support of having this system is that, it is featured with a personalized answering facility which allows you to brief your client in situations when you are unable to answer their calls. The voicemail system is provided with caller identification facility which enables you to respond to your client at a later stage when the client might have forgotten to provide his contact information. It is also provided with date and time stamps which give a clear idea about the date and time when the message was actually obtained.
Most of the voicemail systems are provided with alerts which inform you about the arrival of new voicemail, and with this facility you can respond to your client without delay. There is also the interactive voicemail system which is feature rich and can help to make your small business venture a success. Through these systems small business establishments are able to reduce the time and space limitations. They help a lot in decision making; moreover, it can also bring a steady decrease in your telephone expenditure.
Even though there are many advantages in having a small business voice mail system there are some negative aspects also. Voicemail systems are capable of managing only a restricted number of voice mailboxes. As far as security features are concerned, it is possible for hackers to crack the passwords and read the messages, which can have a negative effect on your business goals.
Finance
Marketing in a Recession
What many experts have known for months, if not the past year, is that our country is officially in a recession. In fact, the National Bureau of Economic Research announced in December that we have actually been in a recession since December 2007. Many business owners probably knew this long before the Bureau’s announcement, feeling the effects of customers’ budget cuts, a higher level of anxiety within the industry, and simply an overall gloom and doom mood, no thanks to the media’s contribution as well. But what exactly is a recession and how will it affect your overall business strategy, and more specifically, your marketing plans for the next six to 12 months?
The Bureau defines an economic recession as “a significant decline in the economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in real GDP [gross domestic product] growth, real personal income, employment (non-farm payrolls), industrial production, and wholesale retail sales.” With the Big Three automakers looking for government intervention and Wall Street receiving its own government bailout, most of us don’t need a textbook definition. We’re living in a recession on a daily basis.
When Wall Street began to spiral out of control in the summer of 2008, the natural instinct of most people was to pull out of their investments- simply out of sheer panic or the scariness of the unknown. It’s a knee-jerk reaction however the response simply compounds the problem – which is exactly what you will do to your own business if you panic and pull back on your marketing efforts during these tough economic times. Let’s look at some things to consider as you re-adjust your marketing plans for the short term.
1. Avoid being reactive, which will cost you money. It’s a natural response to want to pull back on anything and everything that you don’t deem a necessity during a recession, but doing so will literally take you and your business off of the map, and possibly close to extinction. It is critical for you to portray an image to your customers that you are remaining calm and keeping a clear head during these times. Remember, your customers will look to you for support and advice in order to keep their business afloat. You want to be a resource for them, as you’ve always been, not someone who’s jumping ship and reducing all of your marketing and promotion to save a few bucks. Cutting back and reacting to every bit of news that comes your way regarding the recession will only reinforce the panic that may exist with your customers. Stay the course and think before making any decisions.
2. Communicate with your customers to let them know you’re a stable VAR that will outlast the crunch. This tactic is really a follow-up to number one. Through constant, clear communication, you need to show and tell your customers what you are doing in order to avoid conjecture as to your stability. Demonstrate why you are the VAR that will outlast the competition. What makes you unique? If you start slashing your marketing budget, you will have no point of difference to share with your customers as to why you do things differently and why they should trust you during these uncertain times. Creative communication can also position you as a resourceful VAR. For example, one of the areas most typically cut during tough financial times is the travel budget. Let your customers know you have solutions that will offset their need to travel less. Create webinars and teleclasses that allow you to communicate valuable information to your customers, positioning yourself as a leader in the industry. This small marketing expense for you will win accolades with your customers. It’s simple to do and gives you an outlet to keep the lines of communication open.
3. Whatever you do, don’t slash prices! Again, this is one of those knee-jerk reactions that becomes an epidemic and a very bad cycle to get in to. It’s natural to want to cut your prices to encourage your customers to buy from you and not your lower-priced competitors, but doing so simply exposes your desperation and also permanently lowers your street prices, ultimately devaluing your brand. Instead, look for value-added extras, so that you don’t have to cut your prices but your customers believe they’re getting more for the price. Leverage your affiliates and partners. See how you can work together to create promotions and deals that give show your customers that they’re getting more for the same price they’ve always paid.
Marketing during a recession actually calls for you to dig deep into your business and commit to the fact that you are not going to cut back on programs and promotions – and will not cut pricing. Now is the time to focus on your brand and what that brand says to your customers. What are your core products and points of difference that make you shine? Communicate these aspects to your customers and let them know that even during a time of constant flux, you are stable with your products and ideas. Steer clear of price cuts, and don’t cut quality just to save a few dollars. If your reputation was built on good, quality products and services, compromise will only devalue your brand, creating a costly rebuilding effort later. There is an end to this recession and you want to come out shining on the other side.
Finance
What Is the Function of a Bail Bond in the Fairfax VA Court System?
Bail Bonds and the Fairfax County Virginia court system
Bail in the simplest terms is the concept of providing something of monetary value as collateral to ensure the appearance in court of an individual who has been charged with a crime. Bail as a function of the justice system has been in existence since midevial times, was adopted in the United States during the colonial period, and was later officially added as the eighth amendment to our American constitution.
The concept of bail is quite simple, the court will require that in order to be released from incarceration a defendant must provide a sum of money to be held by the court that is significant enough to outweigh the temptation to flee from justice. In order to recover the funds the defendant must make good on their obligation to the court. This is why the amount of bail is directly related to the seriousness of the charge and potential punishment should the defendant be found guilty.
Fairfax County is unique in respect to bail due to the size of the court system. Most county courts arraign inmates in person however Fairfax county General District Court judges will actually arraign inmates via a video teleconference. The hearings begin actually with the Fairfax County Court Services representative reviewing the files from inmates that were arrested and interviewing via video any individuals who have not already been reviewed by court services. Their intent is to identify inmates who may qualify to be released into the Fairfax County Court Services Supervised Release Program. This program generally is a type of probation that inmates can voluntarily submit to in order to be released without a secured bond. After all inmates have been interviewed court will be brought into session. This is called an arraignment but it Fairfax County it really is not. The inmate will not enter a plea however the judge will read the charges he is accused of, review and change their bond amount as they see fit, and ask the inmate if they intend to hire their own attorney or would like court appointed counsel.
Who sets bail?
In Fairfax County Virginia bail is set by either the Magistrate or a Judge. When a person is arrested they are detained and transported to the Fairfax Adult Detention Center where they are booked into the system and shortly thereafter taken in front of the Magistrate for a very basic hearing on bail. Fairfax County is so large and the court system so busy that their are at least three Fairfax County Magistrates on duty at any one time. The Magistrate will then take into account the seriousness of the charge as well as the persons criminal record to determine if bail is appropriate in the case. If the Magistrate finds that bail is appropriate they will set the bail in one of two ways.
1) A PR or personal recognizance bond will be set. In this case bail is set however no money will be collected however the defendant will be obligated to repay the full amount of the bail should they fail to appear in court at the appointed time. If a PR bond is not set by the Magistrate Fairfax County Court Services will interview the inmate as well and could potentially recommend the bond be changed to PR to the judge when the inmate is arraigned the next court session.
2) Cash or corporate surety. If the charge or criminal record warrants the Magistrate will require that the bail actually be posted with the court before releasing the inmate. In this situation either the full amount of the bond must be posted IN CASH with the Magistrate or a third party, or surety, must be used. This is the function of the bail bondsman in Virginia.
In the event that the Magistrate required the bail actually be posted many people will employ the services of a bail bondsman to put up the bail for them in exchange for a fee. When the bail bondsman posts the bond with the Magistrate they are agreeing to guarantee the defendants appearance in court or to forfeit the bail.
Why does the court put people in the position of needing a bail bondsman?
Simply put the court knows that if the defendant fails to show up for their court date the bail bondsman will search for the defendant and return them to the custody of the court system without the involvement of the Fairfax County Police. By involving a third party the court system can save tax revenue and still ensure that the accused is brought to justice.
What is legally happening when someone bails out of jail?
Essentially when you employ the services of a bail bondsman you are being released into their custody as an officer of the court. In exchange for taking financial responsibility for the appearance of the defendant the state of Virginia grants the bail bondsman control over the activities of the individual. The bail bondsman can stipulate conditions on the bond to monitor the defendants behavior until the case is finalized. Once the defendant finishes the case the bail bondsman is released from liability on the bond and the defendant is removed from the bondsman’s custody.
What is Fairfax County Jail like?
If you are arrested in Fairfax County you will find yourself in a very large facility with over 1200 inmates run by the Sheriff’s department. This jail is a multi floor facility connected with the court system with the booking area located in the basement. After seeing the Magistrate and then being booked you will be placed in one of the intake holding cells directly across the walkway from the booking desks. These cells are medium sized rooms with chairs bolted to the floor with a television and one telephone. It is here you will stay for around 18 hours or longer if you tell the deputies that you intend to bond out of jail. The meals will be only bologna sandwiches and milk. If you are held with no bond, or cannot make your bond, you will eventually be moved upstairs to what is called general population. Here you will be put into a “pod” which is a group of cells that open into a common area. This is a much more comfortable area to be due to the increased space and amenities such as card tables, phones, beds, and showers. The food will be delivered to the pod and are hot institutional meals. Visitation at Fairfax Jail is limited to 1 visit per week with a maximum of 3 people for up to 20 minutes and is conducted on Saturday and Sunday only. Any visitors must register at least one day ahead and must adhere to strict dress codes and rules. Fairfax County does not allow contact visitation therefore the inmate will be behind a glass window and you will speak to them over a telephone.
Finance
Purchasing Dead Sea Mud Bulk – Pros and Cons
With the prevalent awareness of the significant benefits of Dead Sea mud, the demand for this amazing skincare product continues to grow. Adding this body mud to your business could possibly be excellent way to meet your customer’s needs, as well as generate additional streams of revenues. The question the remains: should you purchase Dead Sea body mud in bulk?
When you purchase the mud bulk, there are certainly significant benefits. First and foremost, the cost savings of the mud in bulk can certainly add to your business bottom line. For example, on average, one pound of Dead Sea mud can cost $9. However, if you purchase in 25 pounds, then the cost is only $5 per pound, saving you nearly 40% in product costs.
Purchasing your mud in larger quantities provides you with many options of customization. You can choose from different fragrances, or you can order the mud in its natural form and create your own scents. For example, you could provide your clients with a luscious, romantic, chocolate mud wrap – or enliven their spirit with a soothing lavender mud experience. Considering that you best understand your client’s needs and desires, you may want to create your own exclusive body clay experience.
However, it is important to keep in mind that if you decide to add fragrances to your mud bulk, then you may shorten the standard shelf life of one to two years. The only fragrances that will maintain the product shelf life longevity are essential oils.
Along the lines of shelf life arrive the disadvantages of Dead Sea clay. Similar to other cosmetic products, the shelf life is an element that must be considered in your bulk purchases. Can you feasibly utilize the entire lot of Dead Sea mud before the shelf life expiration point? For most business owners, the one to two years of shelf life is ample time to put the mud to good use before expiration.
The packaging of your body clay is also a consideration. If you are planning to re-sell the mud as a packaged cosmetic, then you must calculate the time and cost to create individualized packages – versus finding a private-label manufacturer who can automate the process for you. On the other hand, if you are simply using the Dead Sea mud as an offering in your spa or salon, then bulk would be an economically wise decision.
The continuous growth of popularity of mud from the Dead Sea can increase the revenues of your beauty business. Adding bulk mud to your buying choices can bring your customers exclusive customization, while giving you an edge ahead of your competitors. However, keep in mind the considerations of shelf life, along with packaging needs, to make the best choice for your company.
QB Lamar Jackson wants to remain with Ravens, declines to commit to participating in training camp: ‘It’s part of the conversation’
Pros and Cons of Having a Small Business Voicemail System
Marketing in a Recession
What Is the Function of a Bail Bond in the Fairfax VA Court System?
MeT Department Predicts Fresh Weather Advisory For Jammu and Kashmir — Check Details
Purchasing Dead Sea Mud Bulk – Pros and Cons
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 17
Installation Tips And Advantages Of Telephone Cables
1/6 panel: No idea more ‘un-American’ than reject election
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 17
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara