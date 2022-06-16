News
QB Lamar Jackson wants to remain with Ravens, declines to commit to participating in training camp: ‘It’s part of the conversation’
After saying he expects to remain in Baltimore for the rest of his career, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday would not commit to participating in training camp nor playing in Week 1 without a contract extension.
“It’s part of the conversation,” Jackson, in his first news conference in more than six months, repeatedly said in response to several questions about his contract after Thursday’s practice.
Jackson, who does not have an agent, said his absence from the team’s voluntary offseason training activities was not contract related. He reported Monday and participated in all three days of mandatory minicamp.
“I just wanted to stay away and just grind,” he said. “I just wanted to come back and just see how it felt. I feel good.”
The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player said he’s had conversations with team officials this week in Owings Mills related to an extension, which could make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. The 24-year-old quarterback is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which will pay him $23 million this season as part of the fifth-year option the Ravens picked up last year.
However, Jackson did say Thursday that he expects to play in Baltimore for the rest of his career.
“It’s a conversation. That’s all,” Jackson said when asked about having contract negotiations before the season. “We’re just keeping it private.”
In February, general manager Eric DeCosta said the team was moving at “Lamar’s pace” in contract negotiations. Ravens officials have said they remain committed to signing Jackson to a long-term extension, but if a deal cannot be reached, the team is expected to place the franchise tag on him next year.
In late May, Jackson responded to an NFL analyst who questioned why Jackson would miss the first week of the team’s voluntary practices, saying other quarterbacks were not attending “but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal.” On Thursday, Jackson said he asked his teammates if it was OK if he could do work away from OTAs.
Jackson also pushed back on team owner Steve Bisciotti’s suggestion that he didn’t think he was worthy of a contract until he won a Super Bowl, saying he feels he’s ready.
“I still want my Super Bowl, though, but I think I’m worthy for it,” he said. “Yes, sir. I do.”
This story may be updated.
News
MeT Department Predicts Fresh Weather Advisory For Jammu and Kashmir — Check Details
Srinagar, June 16 (GNS): Weatherman on Thursday forecast widespread but intermittent rain and thunderstorm accompanied by strong gusty wind at most places of Jammu and Kashmir till June 22.
“There’s moisture supply from Arabian Sea, Western Disturbance and not Monsoon. We expect intermittent rain and not continuous rain,” a meteorological department official here told GNS.
He said that the weather system may generate flash flood especially in sloppy area.
“Avoid venturing outside during lighting as it may be life threatening, sometimes,” he said and also urged orchardists to avoid spraying of orchards till June 22.
Meanwhile he said Srinagar recorded a low of 18.6°C against 16.1°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.8°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 14.8°C against 13.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 14.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told Global News Service.
Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 11.9°C against 8.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 15.7°C against 14.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.6°C above normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 12.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 9.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.7°C above normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 13.1°C against 12.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the district, the official said.
Jammu which had 3.1 mm of rainfall overnight recorded a low of 24.5°C against 29.7°C on the previous night, the official said.
The temperature was 1.0°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.8°C, Batote recorded a low of 18.5°C, Katra 22.8°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 15.0°C, the official said. (GNS)
The post MeT Department Predicts Fresh Weather Advisory For Jammu and Kashmir — Check Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
1/6 panel: No idea more ‘un-American’ than reject election
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 1/6 committee on Thursday plunged into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to defy historical precedent and reject the electoral count in the run-up to the U.S. Capitol riot.
With two witnesses Thursday, including Pence’s counsel, the House panel intended to show that Trump’s false claims of a fraudulent election left him grasping for alternatives as courts turned back dozens of lawsuits challenging the vote.
Trump latched onto conservative law professor John Eastman’s obscure plan and launched a public and private pressure campaign on Pence days before the vice president was to preside over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. A federal judge has said it is “more likely than not” Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification.
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson opened the hearing citing Pence’s own words that there is “almost no idea more un-American” than the one he was being asked to do — reject the vote.”
“Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something no other vice president has ever done,” Thompson said. “Our democracy came dangerously close to catastrophe.”
The committee was hearing from Greg Jacob, the vice president’s counsel who fended off Eastman’s ideas for Pence to carry out the plan; and retired federal judge Michael Luttig, who called the plan from Eastman, his former law clerk, “incorrect at every turn.”
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thomas, D-Miss., also said Thursday the panel will ask Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for an interview amid disclosures of the conservative activist’s communications with people in Trump’s orbit ahead of the attack. He did not specify a schedule for that.
“It’s time for her to come talk,” Thompson told reporters ahead of the hearing.
Thursday’s session is expected to divulge new evidence about the danger Pence faced as the mob stormed the Capitol shouting “hang Mike Pence!” with a makeshift gallows on the Capitol grounds as the vice president fled with senators into hiding. Nine people died in the insurrection and its aftermath.
In prepared opening remarks for the committee obtained by The Associated Press, Jacob said that Pence studied the law and the history before Jan. 6 and concluded that the Constitution’s framers “could not possibly have intended to empower the vice president to reject duly ascertained electoral votes, or to unilaterally suspend the constitutionally mandated vote counting proceedings.”
The law “is not a plaything for presidents or judges to use to remake the world in their preferred image,” Jacob said in the statement. When leaders “break, twist and fail to enforce our laws in order to achieve their partisan ends, or to accomplish frustrated policy objectives they consider existentially important, they are breaking America,” he said.
Luttig, in his remarks, refers to Jan. 6 as a “war on America’s democracy” in his written statement to the committee. In the statement published Thursday by CNN, he said that if Pence had adhered to Trump’s demands to overturn the election, “America would immediately have been plunged into what would have been tantamount to a revolution within a paralyzing constitutional crisis.”
The panel aims to show that Trump’s pressure on Pence directly contributed to the attack on the Capitol.
“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” the committee said in a court filing against Eastman.
Ahead of the hearing, Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, said his boss was determined to stay at the Capitol that night and finish the job, despite the threats.
“He knew his job was to stay at his post,” Short said on CNN on Wednesday.
Short said Pence didn’t want the world seeing the vice president leaving the Capitol when “a hallmark of democracy” was under siege.
“He thought it was important that he stay there and make sure the work of the American people was completed that night,” said Short, who testified under subpoena to the committee for eight hours, but has not yet appeared as a live witness.
The panel is reconvening for a third hearing this month after a blockbuster prime-time start last week, followed by a daytime hearing during which witnesses from the Justice Department said they had tried to convince Trump that his claims of voter fraud were just not true was postponed.
The panel’s yearlong investigation is showcasing Trump’s final weeks in office as the defeated president clung to “the big lie” of a rigged election even as those around him — his family, his top aides, officials at the highest levels of government — were telling him he simply lost the election.
Former Attorney General William Barr, who resigned at the end of 2020 rather than be part of Trump’s plans, testified earlier that the president was becoming “detached from reality” if he believed the lies. He said he told the president his claims of voter fraud were “bull-—.”
With 1,000 interviews and reams of 140,000 documents, the committee is connecting the dots, showing how Trump’s false claims of election fraud became a battle cry as he summoned thousands of Americans to Washington for a Jan. 6 rally and then sent them to Capitol Hill to “fight like hell” for his presidency.
More than 800 people have been arrested in the Capitol siege, and the panel is considering whether to send a referral for criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department. No president or former president has ever been indicted by the Justice Department, and Attorney General Merrick Garland has said he and his team are following the proceedings in Congress.
For now, the panel is pressing ahead with its hearings, with more scheduled for next week.
Thursday’s is unpacking the Eastman plan to have the states send alternative slates of electors from the five or seven states Trump was disputing, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. With competing slates for Trump or Biden, Pence would be forced to reject them, returning them to the states to sort it out, under the plan.
Pence refused the plan, believing the founding fathers would not have left it to one person, the vice president, to decide the outcome, Jacob told the panel in previous testimony. Jacob said the idea was utterly against some 130 years of precedent in American history, “entirely made up.”
The committee in hearings ahead will be delving into the roles of extremist groups and others who heeded Trump’s call to Washington. Leaders and others from the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys face rare sedition charges over their roles in the Capitol attack.
Several members of Congress are also under scrutiny, including Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., whom the committee has asked for an interview to discuss a Capitol tour he gave that included basement tunnels to a group of people the day before the attack.
The panel is also probing several candidates for elected office, including the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, who were among the rioters.
The panel, which is expected to deliver a final report on its findings later this year, intends for its work to be a record for history of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812. Unlike other national traumas that have pulled the country together, the Jan. 6 Capitol attack appears to have left many Americans divided. Congress splintered over forming the committee, which most Republicans opposed.
The panel’s two Republicans, Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have been shunned by the GOP for their work with Democrats leading the investigation into Trump and his role in the Capitol attack.
___
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Eric Tucker in Washington and Farnoush Amiri in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
News
Twin Cities artist wins award to fund new public art installation next summer
While working on her last large-scale project, multidisciplinary artist Pramila Vasudevan saw a blade of grass growing inside the parking ramp her project took place in. Amidst the harsh, dark corners of concrete and the dim fluorescent lights, a plant found a tiny spot with light.
That’s where the idea for “Prairie/Concrete,” Vasudevan’s newest project, came to her. After pitching it to Public Art St. Paul, a local nonprofit that works to support artists and support projects within the St. Paul community, Vasudevan worked with them to apply for the Joyce Awards.
This week Vasudevan, of St. Paul, was named of five recipients the awards. With a grant of $75,000, Vasudevan will be able to implement her long form site-specific art installation “Prairie/Concrete.” The project will culminate in summer 2023 as the centerpiece project for PASP’s first Triennial Art Festival and is a mix of choreography, embodied movement and social practice within three local parks.
THE JOYCE AWARDS
The Joyce Awards were created in 2004 by the Joyce Foundation, whose mission is to advance racial equity, and economic mobility for the next generation in the Great Lakes region.
The awards specifically stem from the culture program within the foundation, which aims to promote their mission by supporting artists of color. Each $75,000 grant enables the creation and presentation of a new work that engages and builds community.
“The arts play a really central role in uplifting communities, in enhancing people’s lives in serving as community anchors and being sites of cultural vitality and community pride,” said Culture Program Director Mia Khimm.
And Vasudevan wants community engagement to be at the heart of her work in the coming year. “Prairie/Concrete” is a consideration of the relationships found between movement-making, plant-growing processes and finding green within urban spaces. It will be rooted in choreography, as Vasudevan has trained in the art of classical Indian dance, Bharatanatyam, since she was a young girl.
‘IT’S ABOUT AN EXPERIENCE’
Having spent more than 17 years engaging people across the Twin Cities in large-scale dance and public art projects, Vasudevan will continue to do so with her project.
“Prairie/Concrete” will be featured in Western Sculpture Park, Frogtown Farm and Hidden Falls Regional Park. The people who live around these parks will be involved in the creation process. This summer, Vasudevan hopes to create a reciprocal exchange with community members so they shape the project too.
“In contemporary public art, it’s not always about creating an object,” PASP Executive Director Colleen Sheehy said. “It’s about an experience, it’s more ephemeral and it’s more about relationships among people.”
A unique part of Vasudevan’s work is that she does not choreograph for only professional, highly-trained dancers, she works with anyone.
“That’s part of my choreographic challenge,” Vasudevan said. “How can I create environments in which all people who participate feel completely engaged and excited?”
While preparing a new piece, Vasudevan not only engages with community members but with the site’s history as well. And the three parks she chose all stand on what was once indigenous Dakota land.
From the indigenous people that used to live in these places to the smallest leaf patterns, Vasudevan asks the question: “If I consider your presence, would you stay?”
Her artistic vision is also rooted in continually learning about the history of her Tamil ancestry and what it means to be a South Asian woman living in America. Through “Prairie/Concrete,” Vasudevan aims to help the community form new ways of relating to each other and to the natural world.
