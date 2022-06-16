News
Ramsey County reminds community about free gun lock program
With kids spending more time at home while on summer break and continued concerns about community gun violence, Ramsey County officials announced Wednesday they’re reenergizing a free gun lock program.
Gun locks can be picked up at locations throughout the county.
“A gun lock can be the difference between life and death if a child accidentally gets hold of a firearm,” said Sara Hollie, St. Paul – Ramsey County Public Health director.
Around the country, there are regular, but preventable shootings of children with unsecured guns, said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Prosecutors in Hennepin County recently charged the parents of a 3-year-old boy with child endangerment after he was critically injured in a shooting and a gun was found in the couch cushions of the family’s Minneapolis home.
Choi said he wants to see tragedies averted before they reach the point of being cases charged by his office, and the Ramsey County attorney’s office has been funding gun locks that are available to community members since 2016.
The locks are made of cable and can be used to secure a handgun, rifle or shotgun. They can be picked up at 13 locations — the county attorney’s office delivered locks on Wednesday for the first time to county service centers in St. Paul, Roseville and Maplewood; they’ve discontinued distribution at a couple of places with low demand. They’re making 1,000 additional locks available.
‘RESPONSIBILITY TO AVOID … TRAGEDIES’
Last year and 2020 were record-setting years for the number of permits to carry a firearm issued in the state.
“Everyone who chooses to own a firearm has a responsibility to avoid needless tragedies in their own home and to reduce the ways they contribute to other gun violence in our community,” said Ramsey County Board Chairwoman Trista MatasCastillo.
MatasCastillo, Choi and Hollie spoke Wednesday in support of federal and state legislation to expand background checks, and invest in violence prevention and mental health services.
“We’ve watched each new incident across the country in horror of the moment and then we move on, some of us even forgetting the death and injuries that occurred less than a year ago right here in St. Paul at the Seventh Street Truck Park mass shooting, ” MatasCastillo said. “We owe it to the victims and survivors of these tragedies to not let them let that happen again, and to act now.”
There have been 112 people injured or killed in assaults with guns in St. Paul this year, compared with 95 at this time last year, according to the police department.
EDUCATING ABOUT SAFE GUN STORAGE
At the Hallie Q. Brown Center in St. Paul, one of the gun lock distribution sites, people have been appreciative they’re available, said Jonathan Palmer, the center’s executive director.
“This is an important initiative,” Palmer said. “People picking them up is not a daily occurrence, as much as when it first started, but we get a few people per month.”
Prevention is the principle behind the Ramsey County Gun Safety Initiative. People can pick up a gun lock at the Ramsey County locations with “no questions asked,” Hollie said.
As a parent, Hollie said she knows children “intensely watch and model everything that we do,” so “it’s not surprising that recent research that involved interviews of gun-owning parents … found that 73% of children under the age of 10 knew exactly where their parents had stored their guns. Education is key to preventing children from accessing unlocked guns.”
The public health department works to educate people about firearm safety in homes where children live or visit, including keeping guns locked up and secured and storing ammunition separately.
FYI
Information about pick-up sites for free gun locks can be found at bit.ly/RamseyCogunlocks. County officials ask that people call a site before going and don’t bring a firearm with them.
Ravens wide receivers entered minicamp facing renewed scrutiny. Early returns are promising.
There’s a basketball hoop in the middle of the Ravens’ locker room these days. James Proche II brought it to the facility not too long ago, meaning he and his fellow wide receivers can kill time with shootarounds and dunk sessions. Proche joked to Devin Duvernay that it was one of his best purchases of the year, another competitive outlet for one of the Ravens’ most interesting groups.
“They’re literally playing all the time,” tight end Mark Andrews said Tuesday. “It’s a close group. They’re a hungry group. They know what’s at stake, and they’re ready to go, man.”
Success is anything but a slam dunk, however. After trading away Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, their explosive but disgruntled No. 1 wide receiver, to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, the Ravens are back to answering familiar offseason questions about a polarizing position.
How good can their young but unproven wide receivers be? How good do they need to be? What’s next for a group again confronting low external expectations?
“Every day, when you wake up as a coach or a player in the National Football League, you know you’ve got to bring it,” Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin, a former NFL wide receiver himself, said after the second day of mandatory minicamp Wednesday. “And so having been a former player in the league, and now back as a coach, it just comes with the territory. No one’s going to be harder on us than us, and no one’s going to expect more out of us than us. So, yeah, you hear it. It just adds fuel to the fire. But we’re all a self-motivated group.”
With Brown in Arizona and Sammy Watkins signing with the Green Bay Packers, there’s plenty of room for growth. Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, Duvernay and Proche combined for 1,012 receiving yards last season, a total that 22 wide receivers eclipsed by themselves. Brown accounted for nearly half the position’s production, finishing with 1,008 yards in 16 games before demanding a trade in the offseason.
The Ravens didn’t worry about finding a big-name replacement. They drafted two tight ends in the fourth round, Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely. They signed some productive undrafted receivers. But they mostly placed their hopes in the return to form of quarterback Lamar Jackson and in the development of their talented if inexperienced wide receivers — one Day 1 draft pick (Bateman), one Day 2 pick (Duvernay) and two Day 3 picks (Wallace and Proche).
“I feel like they kind of believe in the guys they have,” said Duvernay, an All-Pro punt returner who finished fifth on the Ravens in receiving yards (272) last season. “I mean, they drafted us for a reason, I feel like. So I feel like they feel strongly about us, and every day on this practice field, we just try to prove them right in their decisions.”
The returns in minicamp have been promising. Jackson, who skipped the team’s voluntary practices in organized team activities, has elevated the team’s passing game. Bateman, a first-round pick in last year’s draft who finished with 515 yards as a rookie despite a preseason groin surgery, had a 65-yard touchdown catch Wednesday on a picture-perfect deep shot from Jackson and has been the Ravens’ top downfield threat throughout offseason workouts.
Bateman, who doesn’t turn 23 until November, will be expected to lead a group whose oldest returning contributor, Proche, is just 25.
“You do it by working and not talking, and that’s what he’s done,” Martin said. “He’s come in and just put his head down and went to work. I’ve seen him mature, just growing up. … The NFL is so different from college in terms of defensive disguises and things of that nature. But with a year under his belt, the language that we’re speaking, things of that nature, that’s where I’ve seen him grow up and mature going into this upcoming season.”
Duvernay, who was quiet in the OTA practices open to reporters, has stepped up his production during minicamp. In 11-on-11 action Wednesday, he worked the sideline for a catch on an out-breaking route and later snagged a pass in traffic on a crossing pattern.
“Much improved from last season,” Martin said. “That’s what you want to see in a young player. There were some things that we wanted to detail and improve during the offseason. He saw it on film, came back with the mentality to work, he’s been here ever since we started. Mentally, physically, he’s taken another step, and so I’m just looking forward to that translating to the field.”
Proche, whose production came in spurts last season — he had 74 yards against the Denver Broncos in October, 76 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in December and 52 yards over the rest of the season — remains a sure-handed option in the slot.
In a two-minute drill Wednesday, Jackson found him three times in a span of four completions. First Proche freed himself from cornerback Marlon Humphrey for a short completion outside. Next, he got behind inside linebacker Patrick Queen for a nice gain over the middle. Then he caught another pass along the right sideline to stop the clock.
“Just continue to make the plays that come to him,” Martin said of Proche. “You look at last season, go back to the Denver game — he had some big grabs for us on third down. Go back to Cincinnati late in the season — some big grabs on third downs. And when he’s out there on the field playing, just continue to make the plays and do the things that we’re asking him to do within the offense.”
Wallace had one of the best routes of minicamp late in Tuesday’s practice, a double move that left safety Brandon Stephens grabbing for air as Wallace cruised down the left sideline for a big completion from quarterback Tyler Huntley. A special teams standout as a rookie, he’s shown improvement as a receiver in minicamp, catching passes at every level.
“Great hands, really good route runner, and very tough and physical,” Martin said. “I got a chance to see that on special teams. He was a guy, coming in, I didn’t know if he would play like that on special teams, and he really proved to us how tough he was on special teams.
“And it did translate to the games, where, later in the season, we depended on him to do some stuff in the run game for us as well as some empty formations and things of that nature. He had a role to play and he did a good job later in the season, and that role will expand as we move forward.”
The group’s growth could determine not only its production but also its playing time. The Ravens spent part of Wednesday’s practice lined up in three-tight-end packages, leaving room for just one wide receiver on the field. Roman, one of the NFL’s most run-heavy coordinators, hasn’t shied away from heavier personnel packages.
Andrews, an All-Pro last season, and Bateman will be tough to sideline. After them, however, it might as well be an open competition for snaps. Martin said the offense is “all about doing what we have to do to win games, regardless of the personnel that’s on the field.”
“At the end of the day, we’re just trying to prove ourselves right,” Duvernay said. “We know what we can do. We all believe in each other. I mean, no matter what the media says, what other people say, we don’t pay attention to none of that. We’re just going out there and playing ball how we know how to.”
Upper Midwestern power providers warn that a hot summer could strain supplies
With forecasters predicting a hotter than normal summer, electric utilities and regulators are warning that the coming months could bring the potential of forced blackouts and higher prices for some customers in the Upper Midwest.
Power companies big and small across Minnesota say they are prepared for potential challenges this summer, including the possibility of interruptions after the North American Electric Reliability Corp. and the region’s power grid operator warned generation capacity could fall short of demand on the hottest days this summer. Above-normal temperatures expected in the Upper Midwest combined with a historic drought will contribute to the strain.
“I’d rather be prepared and not need it, than not be prepared and need it, so that’s why we’re trying to notify our customers as much in advance,” said Vernell Roberts with Detroit Lakes Public Utilities, which serves up to 17,000 customers in the summer. “We’re not trying to wave any type of an alarm or anything like that. But we do want customers to know.”
Electric utilities in Minnesota and parts of the Dakotas are part of a regional power grid operator that extends from the Canadian province of Manitoba to Louisiana called the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO. Providers across the system work together to manage energy production and consumption to ensure stable supply and the best possible prices for the 42 million people they serve.
Julie Pierce, vice president of strategy and planning for Minnesota Power, a northeastern Minnesota utility that serves 145,000 customers, compares MISO to an air-traffic controller for the region, and the local utilities have been preparing to chip in however they can should the grid be placed under extreme pressure. This summer when millions of people crank up their air conditioning to fight off sweltering heat, the utilities plan to coordinate to produce more power and cut consumption where they can.
The challenge isn’t just because of the heat. MISO in its summer outlook said it could possibly expect 124 gigawatts of load, or power demand, with 119 gigawatts of regularly available electricity available for generation. To avoid blackouts or grid failure, MISO spokesman Brandon Morris said the operator will likely have to rely more on emergency procedures. Already this week MISO has issued capacity advisories and hot weather alerts to utilities across the grid.
“We’ve been seeing this trend for the last few years, but this year’s summer assessment and capacity auction reflect the potential for the tightest conditions we’ve experienced,” Morris said in a statement. “The overall stability and reliability of the system will not be compromised, as MISO will continue to implement any actions that may be necessary to prevent uncontrolled, cascading outages.”
Pierce said there are many steps providers can take before taking the extreme measure of blackouts, including giving major industrial consumers an opportunity to shut down operations to avoid the higher rates that come with surging power demand. Roberts said his utility has been identifying industrial customers in Detroit Lakes to do the same.
As electricity providers across MISO’s footprint retire gas and nuclear power plants and replace them with more renewable energy sources like wind and solar, the grid has experienced disruptions, industry analysts say. In a recent report, energy investment research firm BTU Analytics said the retirement of older plants contributed to the shortfall in MISO’s footprint.
However, more renewable replacements are on the way. Pierce said improving reliability is also a matter of improving and expanding transmission lines and power storage.
“You need more infrastructure to support the renewables that are being put on the system is probably the bottom line of it. And without that, you’re going to see big swings,” Pierce said. “This isn’t because of renewables. This is because of the energy transformation that’s happening in the United States right now.”
Map of Ramsey County properties with racial covenants on the deed
Many properties in Ramsey County have some sort of racially restrictive language on the deed designed to limit who could own the homes.
These so-called racial covenants were drafted beginning in the early 1900s, but appeared on property deeds until the 1950s. The Fair Housing Act of 1968 prohibited this type of discrimination, but the existence of historic property restrictions helps to illustrate how racial segregation grew and impacted Ramsey County.
Most property owners have no idea these covenants are included on their deeds.
Using public records, the University of Minnesota’s Mapping Prejudice project, in collaboration with Welcoming the Dear Neighbor? at St. Catherine’s University, has identified more than 2,000 properties in Ramsey County with racial covenants.
Does your home have a racial covenant? Click on a pin below for more details:
The Ramsey County tally is believed to be an undercount because many deeds are handwritten and illegible. Here’s a breakdown of how many racial covenants Mapping Prejudice found by city:
