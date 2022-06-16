Finance
Red Light Camera Update – Not Necessarily the News You Wanted to Hear
It seems as though you cannot pick up a newspaper or watch the evening news in South Florida without hearing the subject of red light traffic cameras being raised yet again. To say that this is a hot-button issue in nearly every metropolitan area is a serious understatement.
The most recent issue is the City Commission of Fort Lauderdale’s refusal to remove its red light traffic cameras even amid legal struggles and financial concerns. This comes on the heels of the cameras being suspended on March 6 because a Broward County judge declared that the city’s red light camera usage violates Florida state law. In spite of this ruling, the usage of these cameras is still strongly supported by the administration and law enforcement officials.
One such administrator, Mayor Jack Seiler, stated, “The commission still supports the red light camera program. These red light cameras save lives. Based on the court rulings, the system needs to be tweaked. At the end of the day, you’ll see some red light camera program in place.”
The city currently has 32 cameras located at 20 different intersections and, based upon the mayor’s statements, this isn’t likely to change any time soon. Although the commissioners have yet to vote on the matter, earlier this month they were quite outspoken at a City Hall meeting about their intentions to keep the cameras in place, although dormant, until the legal issues can be overcome.
At this same meeting the commissioners also agreed upon a strategy that lets American Traffic Solution (ATS), the Arizona company that installs, maintains, and monitors most of the red light traffic cameras, to incur any legal fees that arise from these cameras as well as the logistics required to seek appeals.
Complicating Ft. Lauderdale’s hardball stance on the matter, two Broward County judges recently dismissed 24,000 red-light traffic camera tickets. These traffic violation videos were reviewed by American Traffic Solutions (ATS) prior to them being submitted to official law enforcement agencies here in Florida for them to be ticketed. This defies state law which mandates only law officials can determine if a violation has occurred and then issue the traffic ticket.
The Fourth District Court of Appeal in West Palm Beach refused an appeal by Hollywood that the city filed as a reaction to an October ruling. This ruling determined that by using ATS, the city had inappropriately relinquished power to a non-law enforcement entity of citing red light runners, a power which is normally entrusted solely to law enforcement.
That city is appealing the ruling to the Florida Supreme Court. In the interim, Hollywood is no longer handing out these types of traffic citations, but they hope to tweak their program so that they can continue to use it, but it is no longer at odds with state laws.
As I have stated previously, this is a money-making endeavor for both ATS and the municipalities that use these red light traffic cameras. You will hear much denial from proponents of their use such as Mayor Seiler who was quoted as saying, “This was never about our budget. This was never about our bottom line. This is about saving lives.”
Yet it costs Fort Lauderdale $4,250 per month for each camera. That remains the same even when the cameras are not operational; however, City Manager, Lee Feldman makes the argument to commissioners that, “We are losing dollars.”
Unlike the city manager, the mayor stands firmly on the point that ATS should not charge the city until the cameras can resume their function. After all, they are not really “doing” anything at the moment.
“They should let us out of that obligation immediately,” he said. “We are using the system they suggested we use. It was ruled illegal by a judge, and it’s their system, not ours. I don’t mind leaving the cameras in place while we go through the legal process, but we should not be paying for them during that process.”
I suppose it is a matter of wait and see as to whether or not ATS will do the honorable thing or continue to bill Ft. Lauderdale for their very existence. With those 32 cameras in place which are currently doing absolutely nothing, if ATS does choose to continue to bill the city, that will result in pure profit of $136,000 per month just to have them there. Hopefully, the anticipated commissioners’ vote on April 7 to amend their contract with ATS will staunch the outflow of tax dollars that seems to be occurring on an arbitrary basis.
Surprisingly, there are some residents that feel that these red light traffic cameras are worth the cost of the cameras and the controversy that surrounds them. Local resident Charlie King recently supported the commissioners in their efforts to keep the cameras in place, even if they are not working.
“You should leave these cameras up, even if it’s for the placebo effect,” King said. “The system saves lives. Everyone knows that.”
Not everyone agrees with King. Many residents and organizations who have conducted studies feel like that may have decreased some types of accidents, but increased other kinds of accidents. This increase is often blamed on the shortened cycle of the yellow light, as well as panic setting in when you are starting to proceed or execute a turn then suddenly have the light change quickly. Stop? Go? Stopping in the intersection? This kind of indecision can be lethal when driving.
If you happen to be one of the thousands of drivers who are effected by these red light traffic citations, give us a call at 954-967-9888 for a free consultation. We are focused on getting the use of these cameras repealed and have much experience at handling red light camera traffic tickets.
Youths Can Raise Funds, Fight Drug Abuse Through Education
Let’s say that you are facing the challenge of selecting a project for yourself or your scout group or boys’ or girls’ club and you need a topic to work on. Perhaps you want to earn a Scout Badge for yourself or want to pick a topic upon which you and your club can work, have fun with, and also add money to fatten your treasury, enabling your friends to start on other future projects.
Give serious consideration to working on distributing anti-drug information that is FACTUAL and TRUTHFUL. You can provide printed literature that answers the myths and falsities associated with the drug-culture scene. You’ve heard (and your friends) that a “little marijuana won’t hurt you.” Wrong. You’ve heard that “any after-effects of drug use is only temporary. The effects of the drug in question will pass shortly and your life will go back to normal after the “trip.” Wrong. You’ve heard that “drugs do not affect your mind, only your body, or vice versa.” Wrong.
In fact, their effects stay with you all your life. Street drugs stay in your body and affect your mind for your entire life–unless treated. That’s only one of the many facts that you can impart to friends and others to whom you distribute printed literature to as part of your project.
How much damage are drugs doing to our school, our community, our state, and our nation right now and in the past?
The answer is “lots.” Consider that well over 200 million people world-wide consume illegal drugs and that as far back as 2003, surveys showed that more than 19 million U.S. children age 12 and older were users within a month of the survey. That’s more than 8% of the population. During that same year, more than 119 million Americans age 12 and older were current drinkers of alcohol (alcohol is a drug, too). Fifty-five million of those participated in “binge drinking” at least once in the 30 days prior to the survey.
Additionally, alcohol-related vehicle crashes were the second-most cause of teen deaths in the U.S. Moreover, when teens and others get involved in a “party scene,” they are often tempted into mixing drinks with various other drugs, such as pot, cocaine, heroine, or meth (fill in the blank, it doesn’t matter what it’s called), the results can be disastrous. It can lead to physical and mental breakdowns and even death. It happens all the time. The FACTS are that even one use of drugs, under the right conditions, can kill. That fact alone, puts the ki-bosh on the statement that “go ahead. Try it. It won’t hurt you.”
Overdosing is a serious problem–don’t let anyone talk you into the use of street drugs. Eventually, you or your friends will overdose. Consider that getting to a hospital in time may be the only thing that will keep you alive. Imagine overdosing when the handful of people around you are already “stoned.” Big help they’ll be. You’ll find out how many friends you really have when they all scatter for fear of being found out.
Consider the nearly daily headlines you see on stories of how the drug lords are taking over even such governments as Mexico and Colombia. Recent stories have related how the gangs are killing innocent families who, unfortunately, have someone who has been in a gang and suddenly he is in trouble. Imagine seeing the horror of seeing your loved one killed right before your eyes or seeing dead bodies hung from bridges so all can see what happens to those who turn on the drug world. I hate to be graphic, but the world of the drug culture is gruesome and involves murder, suicide, and other crimes.
As one person wishing to do something about drugs, you can start a project in which the Truth About Drugs is distributed. The basis of any effort to create change is EDUCATION. And you can be an agent of change. You and your friends can hand out the real truth about drugs right in your own world–and you can grow some money doing it.
There are many programs that you can start, including class sessions about how to avoid drugs, how to stand up to the dark influences of the drug sellers, and what to tell them when they approach you. You can also expand the school project beyond one class and include the entire school or community. There are many people who will help you.
Join the war against drugs NOW. The battlefield needs you as a soldier whether you are a student or an adult. It is your problem. It’s not just the other guy’s problem.
Small Business Health Insurance – The Best Policy Is A Great Agent
I have been a health insurance broker for over a decade and every day I read more and more “horror” stories that are posted on the Internet regarding health insurance companies not paying claims, refusing to cover specific illnesses and physicians not getting reimbursed for medical services. Unfortunately, insurance companies are driven by profits, not people (albeit they need people to make profits). If the insurance company can find a legal reason not to pay a claim, chances are they will find it, and you the consumer will suffer. However, what most people fail to realize is that there are very few “loopholes” in an insurance policy that give the insurance company an unfair advantage over the consumer. In fact, insurance companies go to great lengths to detail the limitations of their coverage by giving the policy holders 10-days (a 10-day free look period) to review their policy. Unfortunately, most people put their insurance cards in their wallet and place their policy in a drawer or filing cabinet during their 10-day free look and it usually isn’t until they receive a “denial” letter from the insurance company that they take their policy out to really read through it.
The majority of people, who buy their own health insurance, rely heavily on the insurance agent selling the policy to explain the plan’s coverage and benefits. This being the case, many individuals who purchase their own health insurance plan can tell you very little about their plan, other than, what they pay in premiums and how much they have to pay to satisfy their deductible.
For many consumers, purchasing a health insurance policy on their own can be an enormous undertaking. Purchasing a health insurance policy is not like buying a car, in that, the buyer knows that the engine and transmission are standard, and that power windows are optional. A health insurance plan is much more ambiguous, and it is often very difficult for the consumer to determine what type of coverage is standard and what other benefits are optional. In my opinion, this is the primary reason that most policy holders don’t realize that they do not have coverage for a specific medical treatment until they receive a large bill from the hospital stating that “benefits were denied.”
Sure, we all complain about insurance companies, but we do know that they serve a “necessary evil.” And, even though purchasing health insurance may be a frustrating, daunting and time consuming task, there are certain things that you can do as a consumer to ensure that you are purchasing the type of health insurance coverage you really need at a fair price.
Dealing with small business owners and the self-employed market, I have come to the realization that it is extremely difficult for people to distinguish between the type of health insurance coverage that they “want” and the benefits they really “need.” Recently, I have read various comments on different Blogs advocating health plans that offer 100% coverage (no deductible and no-coinsurance) and, although I agree that those types of plans have a great “curb appeal,” I can tell you from personal experience that these plans are not for everyone. Do 100% health plans offer the policy holder greater peace of mind? Probably. But is a 100% health insurance plan something that most consumers really need? Probably not! In my professional opinion, when you purchase a health insurance plan, you must achieve a balance between four important variables; wants, needs, risk and price. Just like you would do if you were purchasing options for a new car, you have to weigh all these variables before you spend your money. If you are healthy, take no medications and rarely go to the doctor, do you really need a 100% plan with a $5 co-payment for prescription drugs if it costs you $300 dollars more a month?
Is it worth $200 more a month to have a $250 deductible and a $20 brand name/$10 generic Rx co-pay versus an 80/20 plan with a $2,500 deductible that also offers a $20 brand name/$10generic co-pay after you pay a once a year $100 Rx deductible? Wouldn’t the 80/20 plan still offer you adequate coverage? Don’t you think it would be better to put that extra $200 ($2,400 per year) in your bank account, just in case you may have to pay your $2,500 deductible or buy a $12 Amoxicillin prescription? Isn’t it wiser to keep your hard-earned money rather than pay higher premiums to an insurance company?
Yes, there are many ways you can keep more of the money that you would normally give to an insurance company in the form of higher monthly premiums. For example, the federal government encourages consumers to purchase H.S.A. (Health Savings Account) qualified H.D.H.P.’s (High Deductible Health Plans) so they have more control over how their health care dollars are spent. Consumers who purchase an HSA Qualified H.D.H.P. can put extra money aside each year in an interest bearing account so they can use that money to pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses. Even procedures that are not normally covered by insurance companies, like Lasik eye surgery, orthodontics, and alternative medicines become 100% tax deductible. If there are no claims that year the money that was deposited into the tax deferred H.S.A can be rolled over to the next year earning an even higher rate of interest. If there are no significant claims for several years (as is often the case) the insured ends up building a sizeable account that enjoys similar tax benefits as a traditional I.R.A. Most H.S.A. administrators now offer thousands of no load mutual funds to transfer your H.S.A. funds into so you can potentially earn an even higher rate of interest.
In my experience, I believe that individuals who purchase their health plan based on wants rather than needs feel the most defrauded or “ripped-off” by their insurance company and/or insurance agent. In fact, I hear almost identical comments from almost every business owner that I speak to. Comments, such as, “I have to run my business, I don’t have time to be sick! “I think I have gone to the doctor 2 times in the last 5 years” and “My insurance company keeps raising my rates and I don’t even use my insurance!” As a business owner myself, I can understand their frustration. So, is there a simple formula that everyone can follow to make health insurance buying easier? Yes! Become an INFORMED consumer.
Every time I contact a prospective client or call one of my client referrals, I ask a handful of specific questions that directly relate to the policy that particular individual currently has in their filing cabinet or dresser drawer. You know the policy that they bought to protect them from having to file bankruptcy due to medical debt. That policy they purchased to cover that $500,000 life-saving organ transplant or those 40 chemotherapy treatments that they may have to undergo if they are diagnosed with cancer.
So what do you think happens almost 100% of the time when I ask these individuals “BASIC” questions about their health insurance policy? They do not know the answers! The following is a list of 10 questions that I frequently ask a prospective health insurance client. Let’s see how many YOU can answer without looking at your policy.
1. What Insurance Company are you insured with and what is the name of your health insurance plan? (e.g. Blue Cross Blue Shield-“Basic Blue”)
2. What is your calendar year deductible and would you have to pay a separate deductible for each family member if everyone in your family became ill at the same time? (e.g. The majority of health plans have a per person yearly deductible, for example, $250, $500, $1,000, or $2,500. However, some plans will only require you to pay a 2 person maximum deductible each year, even if everyone in your family needed extensive medical care.)
3. What is your coinsurance percentage and what dollar amount (stop loss) it is based on? (e.g. A good plan with 80/20 coverage means you pay 20% of some dollar amount. This dollar amount is also known as a stop loss and can vary based on the type of policy you purchase. Stop losses can be as little as $5,000 or $10,000 or as much as $20,000 or there are some policies on the market that have NO stop loss dollar amount.)
4. What is your maximum out of pocket expense per year? (e.g. All deductibles plus all coinsurance percentages plus all applicable access fees or other fees)
5. What is the Lifetime maximum benefit the insurance company will pay if you become seriously ill and does your plan have any “per illness” maximums or caps? (e.g. Some plans may have a $5 million lifetime maximum, but may have a maximum benefit cap of $100,000 per illness. This means that you would have to develop many separate and unrelated life-threatening illnesses costing $100,000 or less to qualify for $5 million of lifetime coverage.)
6. Is your plan a schedule plan, in that it only pays a certain amount for a specific list of procedures? (e.g., Mega Life & Health & Midwest National Life, endorsed by the National Association of the Self-Employed, N.A.S.E. is known for endorsing schedule plans) 7. Does your plan have doctor co-pays and are you limited to a certain number of doctor co-pay visits per year? (e.g. Many plans have a limit of how many times you go to the doctor per year for a co-pay and, quite often the limit is 2-4 visits.)
8. Does your plan offer prescription drug coverage and if it does, do you pay a co-pay for your prescriptions or do you have to meet a separate drug deductible before you receive any benefits and/or do you just have a discount prescription card only? (e.g. Some plans offer you prescription benefits right away, other plans require that you pay a separate drug deductible before you can receive prescription medication for a co-pay. Today, many plans offer no co-pay options and only provide you with a discount prescription card that gives you a 10-20% discount on all prescription medications).
9. Does your plan have any reduction in benefits for organ transplants and if so, what is the maximum your plan will pay if you need an organ transplant? (e.g. Some plans only pay a $100,000 maximum benefit for organ transplants for a procedure that actually costs $350-$500K and this $100,000 maximum may also include reimbursement for expensive anti-rejection medications that must be taken after a transplant. If this is the case, you will often have to pay for all anti-rejection medications out of pocket).
10. Do you have to pay a separate deductible or “access fee” for each hospital admission or for each emergency room visit? (e.g. Some plans, like the Assurant Health’s “CoreMed” plan have a separate $750 hospital admission fee that you pay for the first 3 days you are in the hospital. This fee is in addition to your plan deductible. Also, many plans have benefit “caps” or “access fees” for out-patient services, such as, physical therapy, speech therapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, etc. Benefit “caps” could be as little as $500 for each out-patient treatment, leaving you a bill for the remaining balance. Access fees are additional fees that you pay per treatment. For example, for each outpatient chemotherapy treatment, you may be required to pay a $250 “access fee” per treatment. So for 40 chemotherapy treatments, you would have to pay 40 x $250 = $10,000. Again, these fees would be charged in addition to your plan deductible).
Now that you’ve read through the list of questions that I ask a prospective health insurance client, ask yourself how many questions you were able to answer. If you couldn’t answer all ten questions don’t be discouraged. That doesn’t mean that you are not a smart consumer. It may just mean that you dealt with a “bad” insurance agent. So how could you tell if you dealt with a “bad” insurance agent? Because a “great” insurance agent would have taken the time to help you really understand your insurance benefits. A “great” agent spends time asking YOU questions so s/he can understand your insurance needs. A “great” agent recommends health plans based on all four variables; wants, needs, risk and price. A “great” agent gives you enough information to weigh all of your options so you can make an informed purchasing decision. And lastly, a “great” agent looks out for YOUR best interest and NOT the best interest of the insurance company.
So how do you know if you have a “great” agent? Easy, if you were able to answer all 10 questions without looking at your health insurance policy, you have a “great” agent. If you were able to answer the majority of questions, you may have a “good” agent. However, if you were only able to answer a few questions, chances are you have a “bad” agent. Insurance agents are no different than any other professional. There are some insurance agents that really care about the clients they work with, and there are other agents that avoid answering questions and duck client phone calls when a message is left about unpaid claims or skyrocketing health insurance rates.
Remember, your health insurance purchase is just as important as purchasing a house or a car, if not more important. So don’t be afraid to ask your insurance agent a lot of questions to make sure that you understand what your health plan does and does not cover. If you don’t feel comfortable with the type of coverage that your agent suggests or if you think the price is too high, ask your agent if s/he can select a comparable plan so you can make a side by side comparison before you purchase. And, most importantly, read all of the “fine print” in your health plan brochure and when you receive your policy, take the time to read through your policy during your 10-day free look period.
If you can’t understand something, or aren’t quite sure what the asterisk (*) next to the benefit description really means in terms of your coverage, call your agent or contact the insurance company to ask for further clarification.
Furthermore, take the time to perform your own due diligence. For example, if you research MEGA Life and Health or the Midwest National Life insurance company, endorsed by the National Association for the Self Employed (NASE), you will find that there have been 14 class action lawsuits brought against these companies since 1995. So ask yourself, “Is this a company that I would trust to pay my health insurance claims?
Additionally, find out if your agent is a “captive” agent or an insurance “broker.” “Captive” agents can only offer ONE insurance company’s products.” Independent” agents or insurance “brokers” can offer you a variety of different insurance plans from many different insurance companies. A “captive” agent may recommend a health plan that doesn’t exactly meet your needs because that is the only plan s/he can sell. An “independent” agent or insurance “broker” can usually offer you a variety of different insurance products from many quality carriers and can often customize a plan to meet your specific insurance needs and budget.
Over the years, I have developed strong, trusting relationships with my clients because of my insurance expertise and the level of personal service that I provide. This is one of the primary reasons that I do not recommend buying health insurance on the Internet. In my opinion, there are too many variables that Internet insurance buyers do not often take into consideration. I am a firm believer that a health insurance purchase requires the level of expertise and personal attention that only an insurance professional can provide. And, since it does not cost a penny more to purchase your health insurance through an agent or broker, my advice would be to use eBay and Amazon for your less important purchases and to use a knowledgeable, ethical and reputable independent agent or broker for one of the most important purchases you will ever make….your health insurance policy.
Lastly, if you have any concerns about an insurance company, contact your state’s Department of Insurance BEFORE you buy your policy. Your state’s Department of Insurance can tell you if the insurance company is registered in your state and can also tell you if there have been any complaints against that company that have been filed by policy holders. If you suspect that your agent is trying to sell you a fraudulent insurance policy, (e.g. you have to become a member of a union to qualify for coverage) or isn’t being honest with you, your state’s Department of Insurance can also check to see if your agent is licensed and whether or not there has ever been any disciplinary action previously taken against that agent.
In closing, I hope I have given you enough information so you can become an INFORMED insurance consumer. However, I remain convinced that the following words of wisdom still go along way: “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!” and “If you only buy on price, you get what you pay for!”
Small Business Insurance Services, Inc.
Payment Security Checks – How to Lose a Customer in Three Easy Steps
Step one – ridicule the customer
One of the more recently devised ways to lose an online customer is to effectively tell them they are simply not trusted and have probably used a stolen credit card for their purchase.
The accountant/finance manager is an expert at putting the needs of his own business ahead of any of those silly customer expectations, like fast order processing and delivery. Who cares if the troublesome punters go away never to return when the upside is elimination of payment problems?
Step two – never tell the truth – or at least avoid doing so
It is, of course entirely possible that the goods ordered never existed in the first place. A great way around that is to impose a suitable delay though the “security” process while the item(s)are sourced. Meanwhile, any communication with any customer foolish enough to complain will be carefully hidden behind emails. Or better still, a response form on the website. Provision of a phone number to facilitate customer questions is strictly taboo.
The website, naturally, makes no mention of the “security check” process, or the effect it will have on delivery of orders. Nor will cancellation of an order be accepted without a hefty “restocking fee” regardless of the fact that the order was never processed in the first place, pending compliance with the security check. Id indeed such information is included on the company website, it will be in the smallest possible type, buried deep in the “terms and conditions” section. (That’s the bit under the marketing blurb, where few customers will ever think to look).
Step three – never understand why any order is needed promptly
So – when the customer gets an email a few days after placing the order, he is advised that “a small amount” has been credited to his bank account and that he/she must respond by stating the amount of that payment, plus his mother’s maiden name, his dog’s favourite snack-food and the colour of his partner’s underwear. Once those answers have been provided to the satisfaction of the seller, every attempt will be made to dispatch the order within the foreseeable future. (“Yes Minister” followers will also be familiar with the term “in the fullness of time”)
It is worth noting that even significant sellers that DO have their own outlets offer the online purchase option employ precisely the “security” processes described in this rant. The finance manager’s perception is very simple, namely that if the goods were wanted urgently, what did the idiot go to a “bricks and mortar” store in the first place.
And that folks are the reasons why the customer will never buy from that seller again. Someone should tell them there are several different security solutions available
