News
Retro: Although met with great fanfare, the 1902 Orioles season was marked by losses, warring leagues
On Opening Day in 1902, Orioles fans were an eager lot. Much was expected of their team, a favorite to win it all in the second year of American League play.
How good was Baltimore? The lineup boasted five future baseball Hall of Famers, three of whom — infielder John (Muggsy) McGraw, outfielder Joe Kelley and catcher Wilbert Robinson — starred for the Orioles’ onetime National League champions, who won three straight pennants in the 1890s. But Baltimore found itself in the new circuit, with a stellar pitcher (26-game winner Joe “Iron Man” McGinnity) and a promising young catcher, Roger Bresnahan, who also were bound one day for Cooperstown.
The city welcomed them with great fanfare: a parade over cobbled streets from the Eutaw House hotel to Oriole Park on York Road. Twelve mounted police officers and a 30-piece band led the way as folks lined the route, straining to see their heroes pass in horse-drawn carriages.
Nearly 13,000 people jammed the ballpark, whooping and hollering but to no avail. The Orioles lost, 8-1, to the Philadelphia A’s — the start of, perhaps, the most disastrous season in Baltimore sports history.
Nearly six months later, mired in last place and deserted by star players and fans alike, the Orioles lost their finale before a home “crowd” of 138. The team disbanded, and the franchise moved to New York, where it became, in time, the Yankees. Baltimore will wait 52 years to acquire another major league club.
What caused the demise? Egos, greed and the team’s mounting debts. Moreover, the Orioles were an underachieving bunch caught in the crossfire between the two warring leagues that would not make peace until 1903, after the Baltimore club was gone.
Much of blame for those Orioles’ woes rested with two men who despised each another: McGraw, the team’s player-manager, and Ban Johnson, the American League president. The first was a combative bully, the other, an arrogant despot. The spring of 1902 found McGraw routinely jawing with umpires — he delighted in grinding his razor-sharp spikes into their shoes — and Johnson suspending him for it. Finally, on July 7, an exasperated McGraw announced he was quitting the Orioles to manage the New York Giants of the rival NL.
“I would be a fool to stay [in Baltimore] and have a dog made of myself by a man [Johnson] who makes no pretense of … giving a hearing to both sides,” McGraw said.
To fans who worried that, as New York manager, he’d raid the Orioles for talent, he assured them, “I certainly will not draw on the Baltimore team.”
Barely a week later, McGraw did just that. McGinnity, Bresnahan and several other Orioles defected to the Giants, whose scribes took to calling their team “the Baltimorized New Yorks.” McGraw also swiped Baltimore’s groundskeeper, Tom Murphy, a cagey fellow known to doctor the field to favor the home team. The exodus also claimed Kelley, the hard-hitting outfielder who, foreseeing an Orioles’ meltdown, skedaddled to Cincinnati to be the NL team’s player-manager.
Their lineup shredded, the Orioles forfeited a game, forcing the league to bolster its roster with fringe players from other clubs. Losses mounted; attendance dwindled. In early August, fans in Chicago, of all places, celebrated “Loyal Orioles Day,” applauding those Orioles who refused to jump ship. One banner read:
We greet you, loyal Orioles, you’re a credit to the land,
You’re coming like a race horse, and playing to beat the band,
All hail to the Orioles, who to their league stood true,
Undaunted and unvaunted, they are surely coming through.
That afternoon, Baltimore dropped both games of a doubleheader to the White Sox.
The end came, mercifully, on Sept. 29 at Oriole Park in a 9-5 loss to the Boston Americans (later Red Sox). Robinson, the pudgy catcher who became manager, was cheered by the smattering of fans, as much for his allegiance to the Orioles as for his three base hits that day. The Baltimore team that started the season with such optimism finished 50-88, last in the eight-team league.
In December, Johnson announced, with much hoopla, that New York would field an AL team in 1903; the Orioles were out. Johnson’s revenge on McGraw was sweet: Not only did he dissolve Muggsy’s old team, but he created a new club, the Highlanders, in a bid to siphon fans from the Giants in their own town.
The Orioles? They were stuck in the minor leagues until 1954.
()
News
Who Plays Jack Nelson In Peaky Blinders?
The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders has dropped on Netflix creating a lot of buzzes everywhere. In the season’s opening episode a new name has been mentioned, which is Jack Nelson. However, Jack Nelson presumably seems to be a very important character in the series. Everyone is curious to know who will be playing the role and who exactly is Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders. However, many might have come across the character already and might be wondering who exactly the character is.
Who Plays Jack in Peaky Blinders?
James Frecheville, the Australian-born actor plays Jack Nelson in Peaky Blinders. Before this, he starred in The Pursuit of Love and The Stanford Prison Experiment and is best known for his lead role as Joshua “J” Cody in the film Animal Kingdom.
Who Is Jack Nelson?
Jack Nelson was mentioned at the end of the 1st episode of season 6 by Tommy. Nelson in the series seems to be a person who has a lot of control of a large import and export business and political influence. Nelson is the uncle of Gina Gray. He makes his first appearance in the 2nd episode. He is a South Bostonian gang leader and is visiting England to buy import licenses for Whiskey distilleries and also to strike a business with Tommy.
Jack Nelson unlike others characters is not a historical figure and is inspired by Joseph. P. Kennedy Sr. was a Boston-based businessman who was the father of future US President John. F. Kennedy. Even though the character is an inspiration taken from Kennedy the character and its several traits have been fictionalized to keep it unique and historic at the same time.
About Peaky Blinders
Steven Knight created Peaky Blinders a historical, fictional British crime drama series that is set in Birmingham, England. Peaky Blinders in the series is referred to the criminal gang of the same name. However, the series follows their exploits post First World War to be precise 1919. This gang – cum- family makes money through illegal betting, protection, and the black market. The gang is based (not completely) on a real youth gang of the same name that was active in the city.
This series won several awards and nominations like the BAFTA TV Award (best drama series), BAFTA TV Craft Awards for Best Director(fiction), Best Photography and Lighting(fiction), RTS Programme Awards (best drama series, National Tv Awards (best drama series and best actor) and many more.
The Cast
The cast of the epic drama series consists of some impactful actors who are one of the reasons for the show’s craze. It includes Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Sam Neil, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, Andy Nyman, Charlie Creed-Miles, David Dawson, Charlotte Riley, Ian Peck, and many more.
Where To Watch?
One of the most-watched and popular shows consists of 6 seasons, season 6 being the final one. It is available on Netflix to be streamed and can also be watched on BBC iPlayer.
The post Who Plays Jack Nelson In Peaky Blinders? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Where To Watch Terror On The Prairie?
Terror On The prairie is an American Western action movie that was released on 14 June 2022. Directed by Michael Polish and written by Josiah Nelson, the movie follows a frontier woman named Hattie McAllister as she tries to keep herself safe in the revengeful environment created by a cruel gang of fugitives.
Terror On The Prairie is currently being premiered in cinemas and theatres. The movie is not streaming on any OTT platform as of now. Viewers will have to wait for a few months for its release on streaming platforms.
What is Terror On The Prairie About?
Terror On The Prairie is a film that takes us back in time. The film is set in Montana and shows the struggles of a family a few years after the Civil War in America had ended. Hattie and Jeb have two children, Will, and an infant daughter and there is a shortage of resources for the family. So, Jeb decides to leave for the town in search of a job.
While Jeb is away from home, four strangers arrive at their cabin asking for water and food. When Hattie realizes that they are hunters and murderers, she makes them leave. However, the group doesn’t go away and keeps wandering around the house. She senses that they are being held hostage for they want to harm Jeb. Soon, Hattie and the children break free by killing one of the killers and leaves the cabin, running into the forests.
The chase follows and Hattie ends up being captured by the outlaws while the children find a place to hide. Jeb comes to rescue Hattie which is when the outlaws reveal that Jeb had (accidentally) murdered the daughter of the captain of the outlaws during the Civil War. They came there seeking revenge for her death. Hattie and Jeb are brought back into their cabin and they plan to kill Jeb after a trial. However, Hattie shows intelligence by tricking a member of the group into being left alone with her in the cabin and later kills him. A fight follows in which all the outlaws are killed by Jeb and Hattie at last. Both of them are seen repairing the damaged cabin at the end of the movie.
Terror On The Prairie Rating
Polish’s Terror On The Prairie has received positive feedback from the audience so far. The movie is primitive yet thrilling. It has a good score of 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb and an aggregate score of ninety-two percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Terror On The Prairie: Cast
The cast of the film Terror On The Prairie includes Gina Carano as Hattie McAllister, Donald Cerrone as Jeb McAllister, Nick Searcy as The Captain, Rhys Jackson Becker as Will McAllister, Gabriel Kane-Day Lewis as the infant or the Kid, Tyler Fischer as Long Hair, Heath Freeman as Gold Tooth, Matthius Hues as Mr. Samuelson, and Samarie Armstrong as Soiled Dove.
The post Where To Watch Terror On The Prairie? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Top 10 Indian Films With Best VFX And Special Effects 2022
Visual effects (VFX) are an important element that makes a movie more visually appealing. The filmmakers with a vision have been able to make their audience experience it with the help of VFX. However, the technology hasn’t been used in Indian movies as extensively as in Hollywood, due to the expense one has to bear. But in recent years, there has been a significant increase in the use of VFX in Indian movies as the budget has increased.
The use of CGI and VFX is still new to the Indian movie industry but some filmmakers have mustered up the courage to move forward with it despite the risk and the challenges they might have to face. With the release of the trailer of the most anticipated movie with promising VFX, Brahmāstra has increased our expectations from the Indian movie industry.
Here we have listed some of the best VFX movies with awesome special effects in India:
10. Krrish 3 (2013)
The third installment in the ‘Krrish series’ by Rakesh Roshan was a visual treat to the crowd. The Krrish franchise movies became one of the highest grossing movies of all time as the crowd welcomed their own Indian superhero. A whopping budget was spent on the VFX and special effects of the movie. Despite the critical failure, it is one of the best VFX movies in Bollywood.
IMDb Rating: 5.3/10
Krrish 3 Trailer:
9. Magadheera (2009)
SS Rajamouli has always been a director with a vision. He always comes up with something unique and unexpected. His movies always manage to entertain and grasp the attention of the audience. The film ‘Magadheera’ is a must-add to the top 10 VFX movies in India. It has spectacular cinematography with jaw-dropping visual effects. It is a fantasy-revenge-drama and is considered one of the regional films that made it big.
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
Magadheera Trailer:
8. Eega (2012); Makkhi (Hindi dubbed)
Eega’s unexpected and different plot took everyone by surprise. The story revolves around the reincarnation of a man as a fly. S S Rajamouli once again proved that he is a visionary director. The film received huge crowd reception and critical acclaim. It is one of the best VFX movies of all time and it went on to become one of the biggest grosser of all time.
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
Eega Trailer:
7. Fan (2016)
Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Fan’ was one of the most anticipated movies but its weak screenplay made the movie less promising. Despite being unsuccessful at the box office, Shahrukh Khan was immensely praised for his performances. The dedicated VFX team of the movies did incredible work on the screen which makes ‘Fan’ one of the best CGI movies in India.
IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
Fan Trailer:
Also Read: Top 10 Highest Grossing South Indian Movies in 2022
6. Ra.One (2011)
Shahrukh Khan’s superhero movie ‘Ra One’ is one of the sci-fi thrillers that Bollywood offered us. Though the movie was supposed to be kids friendly, it failed to make a mark. Despite all the criticism, Ra One is among the best graphics movies in India.
IMDb Rating: 4.6/10
Ra.One Trailer:
5. Dhoom 3 (2013)
The third installment in the ‘Dhoom series’ surprised everyone with its amazing VFX and graphics. With Aamir Khan in the lead, ‘Dhoom 3’ was appreciated for its action sequences and emotional quotient. It is one of the best action VFX in the action-thriller franchise.
IMDb Rating: 5.3/10
Dhoom 3 Trailer:
Also Read: Best Movies of Aamir Khan That Proves He Is A Perfectionist
4. 2.0 (2018); Robot 2.0(Hindi dubbed)
The Visual Effects of ‘Ethiran’ by S. Shankar is worth a mention. The movie displayed a lot of VFX. It has one of the best CGI in movies and some jaw-dropping robotic animatronics and stunning action sequences. The Indian audience was impressed by the epic climax of the movie.
IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
2.0 Trailer:
Also Read: Top 30 High Rated South Indian Suspense Thriller Movies In Hindi To Watch
3. Shivaay (2016)
Ajay Devgan’s action thriller ‘Shivaay’ started off with a kickass trailer that increased our expectations. Though the plot of the Bollywood movie was weak, the movie hit a benchmark in terms of VFX. You’ll see my point when you see the avalanche sequence in ‘Shivaay’. The film used VFX in perfect balance throughout the movie, but many of us failed to notice it. It deserves this spot as one of the best Indian VFX films.
IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
Shivaay Trailer:
2. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)
The Baahubali series needs no introduction. One of the highest grossing Indian movies in the world, ‘Baahubali: The Begining’ was a milestone in Indian cinema history. This SS Rajamouli film is a visual masterpiece. This movie had a huge budget due to the stunning VFX work which was unlike anything that Indian cinema had witnessed before.
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
Baahubali: The Begining Trailer:
1. Brahmāstra (2022)
The most anticipated upcoming Indian Hindi-language fantasy adventure film Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva just released its trailer which has some promising VFX and BGM. The movie is based on mythology and promises something unique with its visual effects and graphics. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is produced under the banners Prime Focus, Dharma Productions, and Starlight Pictures, in association with Star Studios. Even before its release, it makes it to the top 10 VFX movies in India.
Brahmāstra Release date: 9 September ’22
Brahmāstra Trailer:
With an increase in the budget of the Indian films, the VFX is improving with time and looks more realistic. Let’s hope that the Indian film industry surprises us with more such visual masterpieces.
Also Read: Bollywood Movies Releasing In July 2022 That You Cannot Miss
The post Top 10 Indian Films With Best VFX And Special Effects 2022 appeared first on MEWS.
