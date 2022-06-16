Roulette Strategy – Intuition to Predict Winning Results?

Share Pin 0 Shares

I know what you’re thinking – are you kidding me?! Using psychic powers to predict winning numbers in roulette seems far fetched to say the least and when I first heard of people doing just that my first thought was “what a load of mumbo jumbo!”

However, after a little research I am beginning to reconsider my opinions. It turns out that there are people who are using precognition skills to predict roulette results and make money and the weird thing is that this is a learned skill. Yup, with practice and possibly making use of the right software people with no more psychic powers than you or me to start with, are predicting where the roulette ball will land. This is something that they can use at both RNG and live online casinos.

Most people do not manage to guess the individual number where the roulette ball will land. They seem to have far more success guessing odd/even, high/low or red/black. If they can succeed in guessing 52% or more correctly overall then they will come out on top. In fact to win 60% of the time is entirely realistic for those willing to work on their intuitive skills.

There is a method called the Majority Vote that uses basic intuition to decide which bet to place. This is where you have a large group of people (say 100) and even if they have poor to average intuitive skills they all choose whether to vote red or black on the roulette wheel based on their gut instinct (intuition). If 60% choose black then you would place the bet on black. This has been proven through testing to come out on top much of the time. Of course it is not 100%, but one can’t help but wonder what would happen if you used this technique with gifted individuals.

On a personal level it may be possible to develop your intuition and go from an average roulette player to winning 60%-80% of the time. It may seem impossible at first but dedicate a little time per day for a couple of months to developing your intuition and you may be surprised at the results.

1. Sign up for a fun account at an online casino, so you will not lose any money whilst practicing.

2. Concentrate on your breathing and relax your mind and body as if you were meditating.

3. Let your mind become calm and open.

4. Let a colour pop into your head. Is it red or black? What do you feel in your gut?

5. Place your free bet on that colour and see whether you were correct. Make a note of your result.

6. Repeat 20 times.

By keeping a tally of your score, you can note your progress and check the percentage you are getting right. Once you become confident with this you can even try guessing a single number. With enough practice some exceptional people can get over 80% of bets correct- weird!

There is also a software available to help you develop your intuitive roulette skills. It allows you to place bets on either odd or even and when you are wrong a sharp buzz is emitted, which is meant to train your subconscious. Ok, I know it could all be a load of baloney, but do you blame me for testing it out? Imagine if I could harness that power to win more bets