Roulette Strategy – Intuition to Predict Winning Results?
I know what you’re thinking – are you kidding me?! Using psychic powers to predict winning numbers in roulette seems far fetched to say the least and when I first heard of people doing just that my first thought was “what a load of mumbo jumbo!”
However, after a little research I am beginning to reconsider my opinions. It turns out that there are people who are using precognition skills to predict roulette results and make money and the weird thing is that this is a learned skill. Yup, with practice and possibly making use of the right software people with no more psychic powers than you or me to start with, are predicting where the roulette ball will land. This is something that they can use at both RNG and live online casinos.
Most people do not manage to guess the individual number where the roulette ball will land. They seem to have far more success guessing odd/even, high/low or red/black. If they can succeed in guessing 52% or more correctly overall then they will come out on top. In fact to win 60% of the time is entirely realistic for those willing to work on their intuitive skills.
There is a method called the Majority Vote that uses basic intuition to decide which bet to place. This is where you have a large group of people (say 100) and even if they have poor to average intuitive skills they all choose whether to vote red or black on the roulette wheel based on their gut instinct (intuition). If 60% choose black then you would place the bet on black. This has been proven through testing to come out on top much of the time. Of course it is not 100%, but one can’t help but wonder what would happen if you used this technique with gifted individuals.
On a personal level it may be possible to develop your intuition and go from an average roulette player to winning 60%-80% of the time. It may seem impossible at first but dedicate a little time per day for a couple of months to developing your intuition and you may be surprised at the results.
1. Sign up for a fun account at an online casino, so you will not lose any money whilst practicing.
2. Concentrate on your breathing and relax your mind and body as if you were meditating.
3. Let your mind become calm and open.
4. Let a colour pop into your head. Is it red or black? What do you feel in your gut?
5. Place your free bet on that colour and see whether you were correct. Make a note of your result.
6. Repeat 20 times.
By keeping a tally of your score, you can note your progress and check the percentage you are getting right. Once you become confident with this you can even try guessing a single number. With enough practice some exceptional people can get over 80% of bets correct- weird!
There is also a software available to help you develop your intuitive roulette skills. It allows you to place bets on either odd or even and when you are wrong a sharp buzz is emitted, which is meant to train your subconscious. Ok, I know it could all be a load of baloney, but do you blame me for testing it out? Imagine if I could harness that power to win more bets
Lung Cancer Stage 3B – Extremely Serious, But Treatment Is Still Prevalent
A Diagnosis Of Lung Cancer Stage 3B Is Extremely Serious, But Treatment Is Still Prevalent.
The various means of analyzing and diagnosing cancer formations has led to a variation of terms that are used in conjunction. With four stages of all cancers — ranging from a 1, where there is a tumor less than an inch in size to a 4, where the cancer has spread through the body — and terminology for lymph nodes and metastatic spread, it is confusing for many patients and families having to quickly come to terms with the condition. Among patients, a diagnosis of lung cancer stage 3B is one of the most unfortunate, as it means there are limited medical treatments remaining.
All cancers will eventually spread throughout the body and find new organs to infect; at this point there will be much less hope for survival amongst patients. Indeed, lung cancers spread at a faster rate than other cancers, making it a prime condition for metastatic transfers and shorter life expectancy. At stages one or two, cancer is localized and can be (relatively) easily removed by a surgeon. At stage three or four, however, the surgical route will only temporarily delay the cancer from spreading further. At stage 3B a doctor will say there is no cure, but there is still treatment.
Chemotherapy and radiation treatment is still readily available to lung cancer victims at stages three or four, although their efficiency is greatly reduced and the survival rate drops to only around ten percent. Indeed, the chemotherapy or radiation is more often used to ease the symptoms of cancer rather than the cancer itself, allowing for stronger respiration amongst terminal cancer victims. Many oncologists recommend their patients enroll in clinical trials in order to have a chance of survival; patient advocacy groups claim that this advice is false hope and should not be a serious option for any cancer victim. It does seem, however, that maintaining a positive state of mind (made possible by the concept of treatment in a clinical trial) will prolong the average life of a cancer patient, making it a means of treatment in and of itself.
Peer Pressure and Drug Use
While it may seem as if drug use is under control, each day someone tries drugs for the first time and becomes addicted. If we know that drugs are bad for us, then why do we continue to insist on getting involved in them? It cannot be stressed enough how important it is for parents to talk to their children. The problem with today’s children and teens lies in the fact that many parents work full time jobs. We no longer live in a world where only one parent leaves for work in the morning. Rather, now we have to contend with both parents working (sometimes two full-time jobs). So, then if this is the case- who is watching the kids? Exactly.
It starts off innocently enough. A child or teenager is hanging out with their friends at someone’s house or after school hours when suddenly someone produces a pack of cigarettes. Before long, the cigarettes are passed out and everyone is taking a drag. But the question still remains: “Why do kids feel the need to try drugs or alcohol?” Perhaps the answer lies in the fact that often times, children witness their parents doing things that they shouldn’t be doing such as drinking alcohol or smoking in front of them.
A different type of situation that many teens find themselves in where they are faced with the decision to do drugs and/or alcohol are at parties. It is really the parent’s responsibility (not the school’s) to sit down with their child and talk to them face-to-face about the inherent dangers of doing drugs and drinking alcohol. There is a reason why there are age restrictions on when you are legally allowed to purchase cigarettes and alcohol. However, despite this fact, kids still find loopholes and ways of getting around it. For some, this temporary rebellion against their parents can have catastrophic setbacks. Year after year, kids become embroiled in drugs. Some join drug gangs and still others learn an even harder lesson when accidental overdoses lead to premature death.
Schools have tried to take the initiative to offset drug use among the youth by providing mandatory classes on the dangers of drug use but still the problem remains. Ultimately, the only thing that seems to curtail drug use and alcoholism is early intervention by parents who are not only there for their kids but who care enough to talk to them about the dangers behind drug and alcohol abuse. There will eventually come a point in a child’s life when what their parents say to them won’t carry nearly as much weight. If we can even help just one child know not only the difference between right and wrong but also help them to have the confidence and strength of character to refuse drugs and alcohol when offered, then we will truly be making headway. Until then, all we can do is continue to be shining examples of how mature adults should behave and hope for the best.
The Way Forward For Nigerian Football – Part 1
Recently Nigeria participated in the African Soccer Nations’ Cup Tournament in Angola and ended up maintaining it regular Bronze medal (third place) which she just won for the 7th time making her the highest winner of bronze medal in the history of the tournament. We actually got to the semi finals by miracle. I am sure anybody who knew Nigerian football far back in 1994 would agree with me on this, especially those who actually watched the matches in the just concluded tournament.
In 1994 we were 5th on the FIFA ranking and best in Africa, but when Berti Vogts came he took us to 47th position and for the first time we failed to win at least a medal at the biennial event since 1988. Coach Shuaibu Amodu inherited a disjointed, emotionally traumatized and sick team. He managed the team, playing about 23 matches and losing only 3. He did not achieve that feat; his effort has brought Nigeria back to 15th position in the world and 2nd in Africa. That of course is no mean achievement. But Amodu has remained under intense criticism from Nigerians who knew what their football used to be. The coached may have gotten a seemingly great result be not convincingly though.
The only area I am not too comfortable with Coach Shuiba Amodu is in the area of invitation of players for competitions or tournament as the case may be. While on earth would he invite half fit players to camp when there are so many of them to choose from? Did people Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Joseph Yobo, Taye Taiwo and few others deserve to be in that team? Aside those who now have a guaranteed regular jersey are there no more players Nigeria could make do with? You saw what happened to Ghana national team: they went with half of the U-20 team that won the world cup in Egypt and defeated us with that team. That to me was a total humiliation to our Super Eagles. Where are the boys who won the U-16 world cup for us in Korea in 1997? Has none of them matured? The same thing that has happened to their predecessors has also happened to them. The cabals have held tenaciously to the team’s jerseys with no place left for the up coming players.
Egypt won the tournament 3 consecutive times with over 80% of the players based in their local league. Two Nigerian teams (Kano Pillars and Heartland FC) played in the semi finals of the CAF champions’ league in 2009, with Heartland losing narrowly to TP Mazembe of DRC in the finals, but funny enough no home based player was qualified enough to be in our team.
