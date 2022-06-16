Blockchain
Shiba Inu Ranks No. 1 In List Of Coins Americans Want To Sell, Survey Shows
Dog-themed coin Shiba Inu never fails to make noise. With the gripping crypto market crash happening, majority of American investors have hit the panic button and consider selling their digital assets – at which SHIB happens to top the list.
Different states in the US such as New York, Florida, Tennessee, and Nevada are looking for many ways to sell their SHIB.
The “king” of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, is trying to hold on to dear life and stay above the critical level of $20K. Many investors in over 17 US states that comprise Illinois, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Kansas have expressed desire to sell BTC.
Google Trends: Shiba Inu Most In-Demand Digital Asset
The stats were derived from a study using Google Trends that compare the two digital assets using keywords or phrases such as “Sell Shiba Inu” and “Sell Dogecoin.”
The study provides crucial insights on what cryptocurrency do most investors sell and information as to where these cryptocurrencies are sold in the United States. Shiba Inu appears to be the most popular crypto being sold online. These insights are relevant because it can impact current and future prices.
The list is led by the two meme coins, SHIB and DOGE which are both very popular and in-demand assets.
Dogecoin currently is in the third place, with investors coming from eight major states like North Carolina. In other states, Cardano and Ethereum also were most vetted with investors coming from three to four states who wanted to sell the tokens.
BTC total market cap at $4.35 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
There was a time this year wherein DOGE surpassed SHIB in terms of the most-searched-for token category in all 23 states in the United States. DOGE ranked third while the most popular meme coin, SHIB was in the fourth spot.
Investor Interest For Meme Coins
It seems that investor interest has waned a bit when it comes to meme coins. Critics would contend that the meme coins’ popularity and value is all based on hype and can be unreliable.
More so, critics also mentioned that these meme coins don’t have much utility. However, this seems to be untrue because there are some uses seen for payments.
With the current perplexing state of the crypto economy, more Americans find it an urgent need to sell digital assets.
SHIB price has increased to as much as 14% in just one hour and 25 minutes. Bitcoin value improved as well as it spiraled way up to $22,340, following U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statement that huge rate hikes may not be common which did alleviate investor worries.
Shiba Inu, the leading meme coin, remains to rank as the 17th largest cryptocurrency as of this writing.
Featured image from Cointribune, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Yahoo Announces Metaverse Events For Confined Hong Kong Residents
- Metaverse-related spending is predicted to reach about $5 trillion by 2030.
- The Decentraland (MANA) is up 7% in the previous 24 hours.
A day after Meta Platforms unveiled its own metaverse intentions for the region; Yahoo launched several Metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) related initiatives in Hong Kong. Residents can attend a series of virtual events and concerts hosted by Yahoo, an American online media firm.
While pandemic limitations remain in place in Hong Kong, Lorraine Cheung, Yahoo Hong Kong’s head of audience, views the Metaverse as an enticing option for citizens wanting to participate in social activities. On June 9, a countrywide order was put in place that required all public places, such as pubs and restaurants, to access a negative COVID-19 test.
Retain Humanity Through Technology
As part of Yahoo’s NFT initiative, the exhibition The Abyss of Kwun Tong will include local artists’ virtual recreations of Kwun Tong’s ancient neighborhood.
The NFT exhibition’s creative producer, Leung Ching-hsuan, said that it aimed to “retain humanity using technology.” It was announced on Tuesday that Meta would collaborate with local companies and organizations, such as cafés, schools, and galleries, to provide ‘”first-hand” metaverse experiences for the general public. Metaverse-related spending is predicted to reach about $5 trillion by 2030 by global consulting company McKinsey, which released research this week.
When JPMorgan released a study earlier this year calling metaverse technology a “one trillion-dollar opportunity,” coupled with the construction of their own virtual headquarters in the Decentraland metaverse, it made headlines. Today, the Decentraland (MANA) is up almost 7% in the previous 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap statistics, and is trading at $0.8361.
Blockchain
Innovative Blockchain Games Boost Mass Web3 Adoption – Here’s How
Web3 Gaming is transforming the blockchain space. The GameFi industry has progressively expanded its dominance, attracting over $22.5 billion in total investments. This era began in late-2020 when Andre Cronje, the founder of Yearn.Finance, introduced the notion of GameFi. His tweet about gamification in a decentralized setting took crypto Twitter by storm.
A slew of innovations drove the industry forward steadily since then. NFTs have propelled GameFi to a new level, merging entertainment and financial incentives. Moreover, the metaverse has introduced an additional utility and value layer in this domain. It offers an immersive experience, among other things, to the participants of virtual worlds.
Overall, there’s been an intense craze. So much so that several new projects emerge daily. For example, there were 1400+ GameFi projects in May 2022, representing a 99% yearly increase. This is primarily because investors have dedicated billions of dollars to this domain—$2.5 billion in Q1 2022, whereas the total investment last year was $4 billion.
Institutions Enter Blockchain Gaming
Recently, venture capital funds have gone big on blockchain gaming. Leading investors are doing everything in their capacity to capitalize on GameFi’s immense potential. For example, Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) launched the Games Fund One, investing $600 billion in blockchain gaming.
Similarly, Framework Ventures, a crypto-focused venture capital firm, raised $400 million for Web3 gaming and DeFi. Moreover, a recent report by Drake Star Partners stated that one-third of all game startup funding in Q1 2022 went to blockchain gaming firms. Over a hundred companies, including Animoca Brands and Shima Capital, raised over $1.2 billion.
GameFi’s popularity among institutional investors highlights its influence on the broader blockchain industry. It also emerges as a gateway to widespread Web3 adoption.
Blockchain Gaming’s New Paradigm
Web3 is still in its early stages. Although several blockchain games are in the market today, receiving attractive investments, they haven’t successfully boosted Web3’s mass adoption. The reasons for this are clear, though, and concern the core of blockchain gaming.
Existing in-game economies are usually unsustainable. Most P2E games have poor tokenomics and incentive structures. They also have inflationary reward systems, including a limitless supply of crypto and NFTs.
Moreover, P2E remains a closed market for traditional gamers. As a result, popular titles like Axie Infinity fail to provide substantial value to conventional gaming enthusiasts in the long run. They even lack the high-fidelity experience necessary for bringing mass adoption to blockchain gaming and Web3.
On the brighter side, though, innovative P2E games address these problems with strong incentivization models and immersive gameplay. K4Rally is a prominent example. It’s the first blockchain-powered rally game, fully decentralized. It allows players to earn crypto and NFTs by winning races.
The K4R token is the platform’s backbone, so to say, facilitating reward distribution and in-game transactions. However, K4 Rally’s USP and strongest feature is its high-quality graphic gameplay, as disclosed in the closed beta version. Because of its startling difference from conventional blockchain games, K4Rally’s gameplay initially took the community by surprise.
Nevertheless, there has naturally been much excitement for them ever since. Gamers have expressed a strong interest in the in-game NFTs. And amidst all this, the game’s P2E model gained immense popularity, particularly among amateur and non-crypto gamers. K4Rally just launched its Open Beta, now everyone can test the game.
Towards Mass Web3 Adoption
Gaming is a testing ground for Web3’s future. It’s a great way to learn about blockchain and crypto. Blockchain gaming can simplify Web3 for the masses, boosting adoption globally. Particularly with platforms like K4 Rally, this will become a reality soon.
It’s no longer a question of if but when. The industry is flourishing. The Web3 gaming revolution has only just begun. Now is the time to get in and reap the benefits—the earlier, the better. It’s a domain waiting to go to the moon, so come one, come all.
Blockchain
Michael Saylor Optimistic Despite Bitcoin Price Fall, Says an Ideal Entry Point
- Bitcoin is up 5.05% in the last 24 hours.
- According to Saylor, bitcoin will reach its tipping point in four years.
In a recent CNBC news broadcast, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor indicated that now is a great time to acquire bitcoin. The cryptocurrency market has been in disarray recently, with the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies falling. Even though Michael Saylor went down almost $1 billion in bitcoin during the bear market, his trust and optimism in the future of the digital currency have never wavered.
Bitcoin Would Outperform Other Investments
Saylor added that MicroStrategy had tested his technique many times before investing in bitcoin and was well equipped to deal with these difficult circumstances.
According to Saylor, bitcoin has shown the most significant performance signals compared to gold and other alternative investments. As part of his argument, he explained why he thinks bitcoin would outperform other investments. In August 2020, he outlined his bitcoin approach, which has surpassed any other asset ten times over.
According to Michael Saylor:
“If I gave you $100 billion, you can’t reproduce it, and it’s beyond the nation-state attack or corporate attack. So once you understand that and the fact that it’s a singularity there’s nothing like it in the world, then, yeah, this is an ideal entry point to get into this thing.”
On the margin call issue, he said that the entire thing has made him famous on Twitter. According to Saylor, bitcoin will reach its tipping point in four years. He also emphasized that no one has lost money in bitcoin investments over the last four years. As of right now, MicroStrategy has 129,918 bitcoins in his possession, and he believes that now is a good moment to invest in bitcoin long term.
According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $21,295.92 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $46,869,276,562 USD. Bitcoin is up 5.05% in the last 24 hours.
