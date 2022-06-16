News
State baseball roundup: St. Agnes falls to Roseau in Class 2A semis
CLASS 2A
Roseau 8, St. Agnes 1: Aaron Wensloff threw a complete game, allowing just five hits and one earned run to send Roseau to Friday’s Class 2A baseball state tournament title game. The unseeded Rams will meet top-seeded Fairmont at 1 p.m. at Target Field.
A day after unseeded St. Agnes’ offense erupted for eight runs in a quarterfinal victory, the bats were largely silenced in St. Cloud. Isaac Schmidt led St. Agnes (22-5) with two hits, while Andrew Chlebeck drove in the team’s only run in the sixth inning.
Roseau’s offense struck early and often. The Rams (19-6) scored multiple runs in the second, third and fifth innings. Isaac Wensloff led the Roseau offense, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Aaron Wensloff went a perfect 4 for 4, also driving in three.
CLASS A
Randolph 4, New York Mills 3: Trailing 3-0 and hitless through four innings, the Rockets erupted in the fifth inning for all four of their runs to win their way into Friday’s state title game. They’ll take on top-seeded Hayfield at 10 a.m. at Target Field.
The first five runners reached base for second-seeded Randolph (23-1) in the fourth inning, and Mason Lorenzen, Collin Otto and Jacob Weckop all batted in runs.
Will Baldus threw 6 1/3 innings for Randolph, before Jacob Weckop came in to shut the door on third-seeded New York Mills (23-4).
Ramesh Ponnuru: The Republicans’ three-pronged strategy to win back the House
President Joe Biden’s job approval is lower than Barack Obama’s or Donald Trump’s at this point in their presidencies. Each of those predecessors saw his party lose control of the House of Representatives in his second year in office.
Midterm elections typically go badly for the party in power. Its opponents are aggrieved, its supporters disappointed at worst or complacent at best. But the Democrats are facing an additional challenge this year: an issue environment that accentuates their weaknesses.
Inflation is unquestionably the top issue for American voters right now. A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 50% of voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on handling it, while only 31% had more faith in the Democrats. It’s a big advantage, and it’s not a fluke.
Inflation has been dormant for a long time in the U.S.: ABC News had not conducted a poll on which party was most trusted on dealing with the problem since the George H. W. Bush administration. It turns out that the Republicans had roughly the same advantage 30 years ago, too.
It may be, then, that Democrats aren’t just suffering because inflation has been high on their watch or even because Biden (like the Federal Reserve and many economists) clearly underestimated how long it would stay high. The public could just be primed to trust Republicans on the issue, the way it’s primed to trust Democrats on, say, Medicare.
Democrats are trying to build their own reputation as inflation-fighters — presumably that is a key reason Biden wrote an op-ed about the subject for the Wall Street Journal — but also want to get voters to put a higher priority on other issues that are more favorable to their party. Abortion and gun violence top that list.
The same ABC/Post poll found the Democrats with a 10-point advantage on abortion, and many polls suggest they are in sync with public opinion in seeking stricter regulation of guns. On both issues, however, intensity has often been on the side of conservatives.
Democrats are also eager to make a campaign issue out of former President Donald Trump, and his disgraceful effort to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. But this tactic failed last year in Virginia, where Trump is less popular than he is nationally. It seems unlikely that it is going to move voters more this fall.
Republicans, of course, can also try to elevate other issues. They have been blaming progressive prosecutors for rising rates of violent crime and for public disorder, and think San Francisco’s recent recall of its district attorney illustrates the potency of this issue. (The ABC/Post poll found that Republicans have a 12-point advantage on crime.) They have also laid the groundwork to attack Biden’s immigration policies if conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border get visibly worse.
The issues Republicans want to highlight — inflation, crime, and illegal immigration — all fit into a larger conservative story about government. Each of them involves a failure by the government at a core task: maintaining the value of the currency, suppressing violence, regulating the border.
They thus reinforce public suspicions about the competence of government and, therefore, about ambitious proposals for government-directed social change. They threaten the public’s sense of stability, order and control — the very things conservative politicians specialize in offering, if they can avoid coming across as radicals themselves.
Democrats spent several months trying to enact a “Build Back Better” agenda with high-flown rhetoric about “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to enact transformational policies that lift up people’s lives.” With voters upset about prices at the gas pump, that kind of talk now seems laughable. So, increasingly, does the prospect that Democrats will keep their majority in the U.S. House.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
Wisconsin state baseball: St. Croix Falls breezes into Division 3 final
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — After waiting three-quarters of a century for a trip to the state tournament, St. Croix Falls was not about to return home early.
Brayden Olson, who has not allowed an earned run this season, tossed a five-hit shutout to lead the Saints to an 8-0 victory over defending champion Kenosha St. Joseph in the Division 3 semifinals of the WIAA high school baseball state tournament on Wednesday.
Fourth-ranked St. Croix Falls (26-2), making its first state appearance since 1948, advances to Thursday’s title game against Cuba City (22-4), which held off top-ranked Amherst 2-1 in the opening semifinal.
“This is the first time we’ve been down here in many years, so I’m really happy the way they came down and performed and didn’t let the stage get too big for them,” St. Croix Falls coach Matt Vold said.
Brayden Olson (11-0) struck out seven and walked none in a dominant performance after being staked to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Tyler Olson had three hits and drove in three runs, and Dylan Smith had two hits and two RBIs.
“That’s what our team has been doing all season for me,” Brayden Olson said. “I go out and shut them down in the first, then we’ll go out and put up a crooked number in the first and just keep adding on. As a pitcher, it’s nice to know I can make a few mistakes and don’t have to worry about them scoring, or not.”
The Saints, who have not allowed a run in five postseason games, took the pressure off with their three-run opening inning. Adrian Scott reached on a one-out throwing error by the shortstop, then Brayden Olson walked.
After Brady Belisle flied to center, Tyler Olson blooped an RBI single into no-man’s land behind first base. Smith followed with a two-run single to center.
“Early in that first inning, when we were able to scratch three across, that was really huge for us,” Vold said. “We had some clutch hits, some really good two-out hitting right there and aggressive base-running, which we’ve been pretty good at all year.”
St. Croix Falls added an unearned run in the third when Belisle reached on a two-out error and Tyler Olson lined an RBI single to left.
Brayden Olson’s two-run double keyed a three-run fourth as the Saints pushed the lead to 7-0. Scott singled in a run in the fifth to make it 8-0.
“We had a dominant pitcher performance, we played good defense, we were good on the bases and our hits, that was a really good offensive day,” Vold said. “I give it to Kenosha St. Joe’s, that’s a good pitching staff over there. I’m so proud of the way our guys attacked and jumped on those guys early.”
St. Croix Falls lost in the first round of the 1948 tournament, its only state appearance. But Brayden Olson said finally getting back to state was just the first step toward the ultimate goal.
“Our whole motto all season from our team was be happy but not satisfied,” Brayden Olson said. “We were happy to get down here, but we knew there was a goal in mind, so we have one more to be satisfied.”
Bret Stephens: 5 blunt truths about the war in Ukraine
Five sentences sum up the war in Ukraine as it stands now.
The Russians are running out of precision-guided weapons.
The Ukrainians are running out of Soviet-era munitions.
The world is running out of patience for the war.
The Biden administration is running out of ideas for how to wage it.
And the Chinese are watching.
Moscow’s shortfalls with its arsenal, which have been obvious on the battlefield for weeks, are cause for long-term relief and short-term horror. Relief, because the Russian war machine, on whose modernization Vladimir Putin spent heavily, has been exposed as a paper tiger that could not seriously challenge NATO in a conventional conflict.
Horror, because an army that cannot wage a high-tech war, relatively low on collateral damage, will wage a low-tech war, appallingly high on such damage. Ukraine, by its own estimates, is suffering 20,000 casualties a month. By contrast, the U.S. suffered about 36,000 casualties in Iraq over seven years of war. For all its bravery and resolve, Kyiv can hold off — but not defeat — a neighbor more than three times its size in a war of attrition.
That means Ukraine needs to do more than slow down the Russian army. It needs to break its spine as quickly as possible.
But that can’t happen in an artillery war when Russia can fire some 60,000 shells per day against the roughly 5,000 that the Ukrainians have said they can get off. Quantity, as the saying goes, has a quality all its own. The Biden administration is providing Ukraine with advanced howitzers, rocket launchers and munitions, but they aren’t arriving fast enough.
Now is the moment for Joe Biden to tell his national security team what Richard Nixon told his when Israel was reeling from its losses in the Yom Kippur War: After asking what weapons Jerusalem was asking for, the 37th president ordered his staff to “double it,” adding, “Now get the hell out of here and get the job done.”
The urgency of winning soon — or at least of putting Russian forces into retreat across a broad front, so that it’s Moscow, not Kyiv, that sues for peace — is compounded by the fact that time isn’t necessarily on the West’s side.
Sanctions on Russia may do long-term damage to its capacity to grow. But sanctions can do only so much in the short term to dent Russia’s capacity to destroy. Those same sanctions also exact a toll on the rest of the world, and the toll the world is prepared to pay for solidarity with Ukraine isn’t unlimited. Critical shortages of food, energy and fertilizer, along with the supply disruptions and price increases that inevitably follow, can’t be sustained forever in democratic societies with limited tolerance for pain.
Meanwhile, Putin appears to be paying no great price, whether in energy revenues (which are up, thanks to price increases) or in public support (also up, thanks to some combination of nationalism, propaganda and fear), for his war. Hoping he might die soon of whatever disease might be ailing him — Is it Parkinson’s? A “blood cancer”? Or just a Napoleon complex? — isn’t a strategy.
What more can the Biden administration do? It needs to take two calculated risks, based on one conceptual breakthrough.
The calculated risks: First, as retired Adm. James Stavridis has proposed, the U.S. should be prepared to challenge the Russian maritime blockade of Odesa by escorting cargo ships to and from the port.
That will first mean getting Turkey to allow NATO warships to transit the Turkish straits to the Black Sea, which could entail some uncomfortable diplomatic concessions to Ankara. More dangerously, it could result in close encounters between NATO and Russian warships. But Russia has no legal right to blockade Ukraine’s last major port, no moral right to keep Ukrainian farm products from reaching global markets, and not enough maritime might to take on the U.S. Navy.
Second, the U.S. should seize the estimated $300 billion in Russian central bank assets held abroad to fund Ukraine’s military and reconstruction needs.
I first proposed this in early April, and Harvard’s Laurence Tribe and Jeremy Lewin laid out a convincing legal case several days later in a New York Times guest essay. The administration has cold feet on grounds that it could violate U.S. law and set a bad financial precedent — which would be good arguments in less dire circumstances. Right now, what’s urgently needed is the kind of financial wallop to Russia that other sanctions have failed to inflict.
Which brings us to the conceptual breakthrough: The fight in Ukraine will have a greater effect in Asia than it will in Europe. The administration may reassure itself that it has sufficiently bloodied the Russian military that it won’t soon be invading anyone else. That’s true as far as it goes.
But if the war ends with Putin comfortably in power and Russia in possession of a fifth of Ukraine, then Beijing will draw the lesson that aggression works. And we will have a fight over Taiwan — with its overwhelming human and economic toll — much sooner than we think.
The bottom line: The war in Ukraine is either a prelude or a finale. President Biden needs to do even more than he already has to ensure it’s the latter.
Bret Stephens writes a column for the New York Times.
