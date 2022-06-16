Finance
Steps to Franchise Your Business
Franchising your business is a proven path to quick growth. Becoming a franchisor is not a natural ticket to success. When the right model is franchised effectively, it can be a great growth strategy that requires less up-front capital than growing through opening multiple locations. The process of becoming a franchisor is usually long and involves substantial cost. Qualifying to sell franchises doesn’t mean you will find buyers.
Creating a successful franchise requires making decisions that will affect the business for many years. There are some specific legal documents which must be created prior to starting a franchise as well as creating operations manuals and training programs. Many states do not require any fees to start a franchise. Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming. The following states have laws that state a franchise is exempt if you have a trademark or service mark: Connecticut, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, North Carolina and Utah. The following states have laws that state a franchise is not required to file with the state if you are in compliance with the FTC rule relating to the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD): Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Therefore you could open a franchise in 32 states and two territories with little to no expense beyond the creation of your FDD, franchise agreement and operations manuals.
Consider your concept.
Most good franchise models offer something remarkable but with a distinctive way of providing the product or service. The concept has to be attractive both to consumers and to prospective franchisees. The business needs to be something you can standardize and duplicate.
Check your financials.
Franchising is easier if you have at least one very successful operation and better if there are two or more successful locations. Your financials will provide an overview of your operation providing continued growth and profitability over two or more years.
Gather market research.
Obtain market research to substantiate that there is pervasive consumer or business demand beyond your location for what your franchise business would present, and the ability of the marketplace to support a new competitor.
Prepare for change.
Activities of franchising are vastly different than in a single business. For the most part you will be selling franchises and supporting franchisees, instead of performing your normal business tasks. Will you be comfortable having a role as a trainer and salesperson, selling and supporting franchisees? You will also give up some of the direction you have had over how your concept is implemented. No two franchisees will work the business the way you do, even if they do it well.
Evaluate other alternatives.
Not all businesses can be franchised and alternatives to expansion do exist. You could consider finding debt financing or allowing for partners in your business. You might even consider a strategic alliance or joint venture in which you combine your business with other businesses offering similar products or services to your business without duplicating services.
Learn the Legal Requirements
The FDD is not required to be filed with ANY Federal government agency! In 35 states, a franchisor can “sell” right away in those states as so long as the potential franchisee is provided a current FDD by the franchisor at least 10 business days before any contracts are signed or any money is paid. In these states, a franchisor is not required to “file” or provide a copy of the FDD to anyone except the potential buyer.
The other 15 states have additional “franchise sales” requirements. These 15 states have franchise speculation laws that require franchisors to provide pre-sale disclosures to potential purchasers. In these states a franchisor must register with that state by filing the current FDD and assembling additional disclosure requirements. 13 of these state laws consider the sale of a franchise like the sale of a security. These states prohibit the offer or sale of a franchise within their state until a FDD has been filed with a designated state agency. Only 2 of the 15 states do not require a filing in their state offices of the FDD.
Some states, in an effort to promote commerce in their states, will allow the sale of 1 to 3 franchises under the exemption status. There are a variety of other exemptions that are offered by these states that should be considered for both franchisors and franchisees. These 15 states are often referred to as “registration states” or “filing states”. While the state laws often vary, the state’s primary purpose is to protect its citizens from investment scams and to have a remedy if a franchisor violates its state laws. The main objective is to make sure that the franchisor is disclosing all important data before the sale of the franchise so that the prospective buyer can make an informed decision.
A franchisor should and usually does scrutinize the potential franchisee for appropriateness; the franchisee must investigate the potential opportunity. First, a potential franchisee must understand what the FDD is and is not. Since the advent of the FDD “plain English” rule, it is far easier for the potential franchisee to better understand what is being sold and what is being bought.
Make Important Decisions about Your Model
As you arrange your legal paperwork, you will need to make many assessments about how you will operate as a franchisor.
• The franchise fee and royalty percentage
• The term of your franchise agreement
• The size territory you will award each franchisee
• What geographic area you are willing to offer to franchises
• The type and length of training program you will offer
• Whether franchisees must buy products or equipment from your company
• The business experience and net worth franchisees need
• How you will market the franchises
Whether you want an owner-operator for each unit or area master franchisees who will develop multiple units
Many franchisors do not consider how much each of these decisions can affect their impending profitability. If you are considering a 5 percent or 6 percent royalty, the difference doesn’t appear to be substantial. But later, when you have 100 franchisees and they each make $700,000 a year, that’s a $7 million annual mistake. If you have a ten year contract that means $70 million in lost revenues.
Be certain to be aware whether geographic variables such as weather or local laws may affect franchisees’ accomplishments. Territory size is important too. Territories that are very large may have to be bought back later at a bonus so they can be split up. Deficient training can leave your franchisees ill-equipped to execute your system successfully.
Create Needed Paperwork and Register as a Franchisor
Operating your franchise is non-registration states can begin as soon as you have all of your documents and manuals properly completed, as well as your training materials. In other cases you will need to await state approval.
Hire Key Employees
Additional key employees will be required to operate properly. Certain franchises will need staff to maintain order lines, tech support personnel for software companies and other personnel. You could consider hiring someone to handle the training as well as a franchise advocate to answer questions from franchisees. Marketing, creative people, and operations managers might also be needed.
Sell Franchises
One of the most important tasks you face is finding franchisees. To help stimulate interest, you could offer a referral fee to anyone who sends the company a new franchisee. Other common sales methods include attending franchise fairs or hiring autonomous franchise marketing firms to help find investors. Selling franchises is difficult because of the high risk involved for franchisees. Your salespeople should know your business well and be able to tell a convincing story about why you’re a worth the investment of their time and money.
Live Online Casinos – The 21st Century Casinos
A casino is a place wherein people go to entertain themselves by playing betting games that required real money to gain real adventure. People bet with real money and if lucky enough, reap huge benefits of having real cash much more then they used to bet for. Casinos are a medium of entertainment and for some people they are the only medium to get real time benefits with real time games which are so much exciting that anyone can enjoy them and could be addicted to all the excitement, which one gets while playing these games.
People love to play casino games, and after the games become online, it becomes easier for them to play their favorite games. Realms of online casino games have influenced many people these days and live casino online has become the biggest hit in the casino gaming world. Online casino gaming, which plainly means that the betting is done on the internet also depicts that one can play according to his/her own will without caring the time limit and the compulsion to dress up to go the land based casino. Now people can play casino games right on to their home PC’s only by having an internet connection which is required to connect them with the live dealer, a real person who is solely present there to entertain there needs.
From the very benefits of online gaming, online casino gaming gives people a power to play a fair and genuine game by giving them the facility to watch every activity happened during the play. Live Online Casinos, the 21st-century casinos have become a true mean to have people fun playing casino games with the no risk associated of being cheated by dealer or the other players. Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Craps or any other game, every game has become fairer than ever. There is no long waiting hours to start playing your favorite games, just log on to your trusted casino website and start playing immediately. You get to place your bets and can chat to interesting new friends, but without the cheesy music or the cigar smoke being blown on your face.
More sophisticated and genuine, online casino gaming is more entertaining than land based gaming where sometimes people find themselves cheated. The convenience to play casino games is another big point, which makes the live online casino gaming, a wonderful option for them, who love to spend their time with family but also want to play casino games at the same time.
Two Ways To Kill Carpet Mold and Prevent it From Coming Back
Carpet Mold is all around us and the first sign is the musty odor. If you are suffering from asthma and musty odors you may be susceptible to mold growing in your carpet and will need a clear way to kill mold in carpeting.
In order to effectively kill mildew in carpeting, you will need to follow the correct remediation guidelines. These mold remediation. guidelines should be followed strictly because mildew can occasionally be liberated into the air. The problem from carpeting that causes mold is because either moisture or some dampness has been allotted on the carpeting. At times when you hire carpet cleaners and they use water or other moisture cleaning products, you can have problems. Most problems in carpeting is caused from excess water or flooding that happens from sinks, showers, and other water sources. Many times you will discover that there are black spotting on the carpeting.
This is most likely from the spores growing on the surface of the carpet fibres. In order to kill mold in carpet, you have two options. The first option is to remove the moldy carpet entirely. The second option is to use a natural cleaning product that will take out the mold enzymes. Removing the moldy carpet is usually in the category of mold remediation. You want to be sure when removing carpeting that you follow all the remediation guidelines. At times spores can be liberated into the air because of the shaking and removing of the carpeting. This can cause a larger problem due to the spores liberating into the A.C. system and throughout the house.
In order to correctly and efficiently remove mildew it is recommended to have a natural cleaning product that kills and also prevents spores from coming back. You want to make sure that the product is a solid solution that does not have harsh chemicals, bleach, or acid. The bleach, acid, and harsh chemicals will not only destroy the carpeting, but will also destroy the inside of your lungs. There are natural cleaning products available that remove black mold and also encapsulate the mold area . These natural cleaners will remove staining so you carpeting will look fresh and clean and have no issues. It is important to attack the source of the problem and also use a strong natural cleaning product so the critters does not come back.
The trick to kill carpet mold is not only killing it but also preventing it entirely from growing back.
The trick is, with carpeting, you keep it dry if possible. When dealing with moldy carpets, it is a tough situation to handle. Most times, when a carpet is wet, or cleaned excessively, the carpet fibers are damages. At times, you can remediate the problem by removing the carpeting, or simply using effective natural cleaning products. Cleaning products, which will not damage the carpeting, and your home and yourself, are the most effective to use. Mildew has a case to come back, when cleaned with bleach or any other cleaning agent, will grow back because the spores are not destroyed entirely. The trick is to use a cleaning agent, or a green cleaning product that will remove the spores entirely. And then also block and prevent any future mold amplification. Carpeting is always a judgmental problem. Many cases in mold remediation, the carpeting is sometimes remove due to the excess water damage. When you have a carpet of large amounts of water stains, and there is musty odor, it is usually time to use a powerful cleaning product, or remove the carpeting entirely.
“If you remove the carpeting entirely, be sure to remove the tack strips below the carpeting as well.”
There will be mildew on the wooden tack strips as well. If you start smelling musty odors above the carpeting area, that means that you have black mold and mildew growing inside your home. You do not have to remove carpeting, there is always other solutions. You can use natural cleaning products that will remove and prevent, but be sure to use the correct ones that will not damage carpeting. Green products are usually the best case because of the natural ingredients that can kill mold effectively. But do not forget to prevent from future growth of the mold. Many green cleaning products will clean the area, but will not prevent mold and mildew.
In order to prevent mold and mildew, there are numerous products out there which you can look for, such as safe shield, and other molderizer products. Your best bet is to effectively use these products and find the source of the problem. If you do not find the source of the problem, your mold problem will come back guaranteed no matter what product you use. Always find a easier solution when dealing with black mold. Mold remediation is costly and resource intensive. Sometimes it is necessary, but always try to find a simple solution before investing your time and money into a larger issue. Seek professional advise, and always talk to a mold remediation expert, or use natural cleaning products.
Top 10 Ugly Musicians & Beautiful Women
It’s a fact of life that ugly dudes don’t end up with hot women, despite what propaganda films like Shrek, Groundhog Day and Jaws II have tried to teach us.
That is unless you earn your livin’ playing in a band, it doesn’t even have to be a credible band a country band will do. So join us know as we countdown the Top 10 Ugliest Musicians & Beautiful Women.
Number 10 – Gene Simmons (Bassist – Kiss)
This bass-playing, womanising, fire breathing “guy with the big tongue” claims to have bedded more than 1000 women. Honestly, we don’t understand how this overweight aging rocker, who hasn’t put out a good record since 1974, stays with longtime girlfriend (and former Playboy playmate) Shannon Tweed, while having his way with any and every female he chooses (including a Austrian supermodel, famously caught on film in the Gene Simmons sex tape). Besides, look at his hair…he is 58 years old…how is that NOT a wig???
Number 09 – Billy Joel (Solo)
The original “piano man”. In the early days he was almost watchable, but unfortunately years do bad things to people and poor old Billy has not aged well. These days he looks more like a golf ball sitting on the rough 5 yards from the green, but not to his once-girlfriend supermodel Christie Brinkley and other rumored cavorts including Elle Macpherson and Dina Meyer.
Number 08 – Kid Rock (Redneck Rap Rocker)
A disgrace to every genre of music he transcends. The brawling, country rap-rock “artist” has been forever causing havoc in public whilst producing terrible records. However, with a dating history of such women as Jamie Presley, Sheryl Crow and most famously an engagement to Pamela Anderson, he kind of makes me want to grow a goatee and strum a banjo.
Number 07 – Vince Neil (Vocalist – Motley Crue)
Vince Neil is probably eating pizza, drinking beer and watching porn as we speak. He is rock music’s greatest slob. The least talented member of Motley has been singing for them since 1981, and while selling over 80 million albums, has also dated Shannon Doherty, Tori Spelling and was even married to model Heidi Mark for a short time. Not bad for a man who looks like an overweight bearded lady.
Number 06 – Pete Doherty (Vocalist – Babyshambles)
A walking, talking drug cocktail. The only man in the history of science to be partially made out of cocaine. Perhaps it is that amazing feat that Kate Moss found so attractive?
Number 05 – Adam Duritz (Vocalist – Counting Crowes)
It’s no secret that Counting Crows are the worst band in the history of music. Unluckily for Adam, he also wins the prestigious award for worst hair and worst beard. Although, despite succeeding in growing a gerbil on his chin, he has still managed to court the likes of Christina Applegate, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox AND David Schwimmer. PS one of these is not true.
Number 04 – Steven Tyler (Vocalist – Aerosmith)
Dubbed “The Demon of Screamin'” Aerosmith front man and 80’s rock icon Steve Tyler is probably most famous for boasting lips that wouldn’t look out of place 10,000 feet under the sea. He may have even written ‘Dude (looks like a lady)’ about his own plastic surgery addiction! This doesn’t seem to turn the women away though – after ending his 17 year marriage, he was quick to jump into bed with Tara Reid – 28 years his junior.
Number 03 – Marilyn Manson (Vocalist – Marilyn Manson)
The self-confessed “Antichrist Superstar” is the weirdest looking man in rock. Perhaps it goes with the whole “burning bibles” thing he does to look one part Dracula/one part Krusty The Clown, but what Evan Rachel-Wood, Rose McGowan, Jenna Jameson and Dita Von Teese see in him… who knows…?
Number 02 – Ric Ocasek (Singer/Guitarist – The Cars)
Now we’re getting into the REAL ugly ones. To think there is actually someone in the world UGLIER than Ric is frightening, surely his Czech super-model wife Paulina Porizkova must a) have a fetish for human walrus or b) be void of vision.
Number 01 – Lyle Lovett (Country Singer/Songwriter)
Lyle Lovett is an institution. He gives hope to even the most hideous looking men on the planet. The 50 year old Texan who makes a living singing country music was born with the most unfortunate looks one could ever imagine, but in 1993 he married Julia Roberts. Yes that’s right… He married Julia Roberts. Unfortunately the pair split in 1995, but the damage had already been done. Lyle Lovett, you are a king amongst men.
