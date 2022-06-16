Finance
Term Called ‘Expensive Keywords’
After 3 weeks of website hosting, I have familiarised myself with some of the technical terms used by webmasters world wide. Some of the terms are:
1. SEO (search engine optimisation)
2. Outbound inbound links, backlinks
3. Website submission, blogroll, social booking marking, link scheme
4. Direct/Referal/SearchEngine traffic, paid traffic
5. PPC (pay per click), PPP (pay per post)
6. Referals, Affiliate programs
7. Blackhat whitehat SEO
8. eCPM (click per miles), CTR (click through rate)
9. meta tags including content, title, desciption, keywords
Not a complete list of what SEO is all about, but anyway, just a few days ago, I stumbled upon this term called ‘expensive keywords’. Boy was I confused. How can keywords be expensive? Keywords are words that you randomly put in your keyword meta tag which will describe your website/blog, so for example if I choose ‘peritoneal mesothelioma treatment’, then that means I am trying to tell others that my website/blog is about mesothelioma treatment. So how can random words that you choose out of the blue be expensive?
It was after some research when I realise why keywords can be expensive. In the world of SEO, advertisers whose advertisement can be found in Google Ads bid prices for these words. These keywords describe their website. But since there are others who are also trying to advertise their website with the same keywords, these advertisers will have to bid a higher price for them. So when somebody’s website content is about ‘google affiliate’, ‘domains yahoo’ or ‘peritoneal mesothelioma treatment’, then the websites of those advertiser with the highest bid for the mentioned keywords will be shown first thing in the Google Ads list.
That is what is understand about ‘expensive keywords’. The problem is, how can anybody’s content be about weird stuff like peritoneal mesothelioma anyway?
Cryptocurreny – The Future of Money
What is Bitcoin?
Answer: Bitcoin is a digital Product, (Payment Method/ currency/Commodity/Digital Gold) which was created in 2009.
Who owns Bitcoin?
Answer: Bitcoin is a network. It is not owned by one person or a bank. The creator of Bitcoin is named Satoshi Nakamodo.
How does Bitcoin value grow?
Answer: There are many factors which determine the value of Bitcoin, below are the main two factors which effect its growth once launched into the open market:
1. One of the factors is Usability of the coin – Bitcoin has over 250’000 merchants, the more Bitcoin is accepted and worldwide used the more its value increases.
2. Supply and demand- Only 21million Bitcoins can ever be generated, however the demand is increasing. This is having a positive effect on the value of Bitcoin. There are other factors that influence the price of Bitcoin, below I will state a few Government regulations, media influence, more acceptance, technological changes and advancements, endorsements.
How Bitcoin works?
Answer: Bitcoin is an internet based currency which assures financial independence. It is used and traded the smart way; using your smart phone or computer. This is like having your own bank in your pocket.
Is Bitcoin the only digital product?
Answer: No Bitcoin was the first since the 700 other digital currencies have been created and are globally used/accepted. However Bitcoin is the GOLD standard of digital products. It is the one which holds most credibility. In order to purchase any other digital currency one must purchase Bitcoin first.
Can Bitcoin be converted into normal local currency?
Answer: Yes and you now can go to an ATM locally and buy Bitcoin or withdraw local currency.
What is Bitcoin trading?
Answer: Trading simply means to buy low and sell high. The same concept is applied in Bitcoin trading, we have an intelligent system which 24/5 watches the Bitcoin market and automatically captures when the Bitcoin is at its decrease then increase, the system buys and sells FOR YOU on YOUR behalf. The result is you making healthy profits on a daily basis.
You get paid in BITCOINS!
What are the returns/profits from this investment?
Answer: All profits are made in Bitcoins. This expansion is through our trading operations and profits are generated on daily basis. Based on any Invested amount for the tenure of 8 – 12 Months, the profits will be on average of 70% to 90% in the form of Bitcoins. Considering the fact that Bitcoin prices increase over time with increase in demand, the profits in fiat currency will be even higher.
What are the benefits of telling family and friends?
Answer: We encourage our investors to share their experience with their business circle. Any referred enrolment will guarantee the commission of 10% from invested amount
How profits will be paid to investors?
Answer: The Profits will be generated on daily basis but can be shared on Weekly or Monthly basis as required, and can be transferred in investor’s bank account. The main profits are in the form of Bitcoins but we will convert these profits to fiat currency as per market value for transfer.
Home Gym Full Body Training Routines
We all know how difficult in might be to make it to the gym after 9 long hours at work. I bet it has happened to you as well.
But what do you do when you don’t feel you have the energy to stop by the local gym on your way home? Or may be you don’t have the time for a workout at the gym. You can only use 20 – 30 min.
What’s the solution then? It could be only one – a full body workout at your home gym.
But first take this from me. If you don’t have a home gym set up already, don’t even think of missing a workout. Go to the local gym where you are a member. Missing a single workout can set a path for a habit. Vice versa, not missing a workout won’t let you think of such an option.
So, let’s suppose that it’s one of these days when you can’t make it to the gym, and are planning on working out at home. That means you have a gym of some sort, already set up.
In this article I want to advise you on your choices for a full body routine. The workout you will pick however, will all depend on how your home gym is equipped.
For example you might have a home-gym machine. Or you might be a hardcore bodybuilder. Then you have free weights as your main equipment.
If you belong to the first group – you own a home gym machine – this is the part you should be reading.
The simplest home gym machines are equipped for at least several exercises such as: bench press, lat pull down, seated rows, biceps curls, triceps push-downs, leg extensions and standing hamstring curls.
That’s actually plenty. You can complete the whole body in a single session.
Your circuit workout:
/Warm up/
Crunches 2-3 x 15 – 30
Seated bench press 3 x 10 – 12
Lat pull-down 3 x 10 – 12
Front cable raises (machine behind you, lower pulley cable between your thighs) 3 x 10 – 12
Standing biceps cable curls (lower pulley cable, facing the machine) 3 x 10 – 12
Standing triceps push-downs (using the lat-pull down handle) 3 x 10 – 12
Leg extensions 3 x 12 – 15
Standing hamstring curls (facing the machine) 3 x 12 – 15
/Cool down/
You have more options for replacing some of the exercises:
Replace seated bench press wide grip with seated bench press close grip.
Replace lat pull down with seated rows (facing the machine).
Replace standing biceps cable curls with lying cable curls (lie down on the floor on your back and place your feet on the rolling pads for support).
In case that you belong to the second group – you are a hardcore enthusiast or bodybuilder, the least equipment you have (I would guess) is an adjustable bench, a power rack, an olympic barbell set and a pair of dumbbells with adjustable weights.
For you I’d suggest two circuit routines. You can do only one of them or you can do two circuits, using both if you feel you have energy (and desire) to do that:
Workout One/Circuit One
/Warm up/
Crunches 1-2 x 15 – 30
Flat bench press on the rack 2-3 x 12 – 15
Barbell rows 2-3 x 10 – 15
Seated dumbbell overhead presses 2-3 x 12 – 15
Barbell curls 2-3 x 8 – 12
Barbell lying triceps extensions 2-3 x 12 – 15
Squats 2-3 x 10 x 15
Stiff Leg Dead Lifts 2-3 x 10 – 12
/Cool down/
Workout Two/Circuit Two
/Warm up/
Reverse crunches 1-2 x 15 – 20
Dumbbell flys 2-3 x 10 – 12
One-arm dumbbell rows 2-3 x 10 – 12
Dumbbell lateral raises 2-3 x 10 – 12
Seated dumbbell curls 2-3 x 8 – 12
One-arm overhead triceps extensions 2-3 x 8 – 12
Lunges (holding a pair of dumbbells) 2-3 x 12 – 15
/Cool down/
Note that the number of reps is slightly higher than what you would normally do should you have worked out at the gym. I did it this way intentionally. My advice is that you use 50 – 70% of your One Rep Max due to the fact that you don’t have a spotter. If you think you can go heavier please do, but at your own risk.
That’s it. Now that you finished your workout you deserve a nice, chilled protein shake. After all you are at home and can make it any way you want, right. And, yes, you should feel good because you didn’t miss your workout.
Youths Can Raise Funds, Fight Drug Abuse Through Education
Let’s say that you are facing the challenge of selecting a project for yourself or your scout group or boys’ or girls’ club and you need a topic to work on. Perhaps you want to earn a Scout Badge for yourself or want to pick a topic upon which you and your club can work, have fun with, and also add money to fatten your treasury, enabling your friends to start on other future projects.
Give serious consideration to working on distributing anti-drug information that is FACTUAL and TRUTHFUL. You can provide printed literature that answers the myths and falsities associated with the drug-culture scene. You’ve heard (and your friends) that a “little marijuana won’t hurt you.” Wrong. You’ve heard that “any after-effects of drug use is only temporary. The effects of the drug in question will pass shortly and your life will go back to normal after the “trip.” Wrong. You’ve heard that “drugs do not affect your mind, only your body, or vice versa.” Wrong.
In fact, their effects stay with you all your life. Street drugs stay in your body and affect your mind for your entire life–unless treated. That’s only one of the many facts that you can impart to friends and others to whom you distribute printed literature to as part of your project.
How much damage are drugs doing to our school, our community, our state, and our nation right now and in the past?
The answer is “lots.” Consider that well over 200 million people world-wide consume illegal drugs and that as far back as 2003, surveys showed that more than 19 million U.S. children age 12 and older were users within a month of the survey. That’s more than 8% of the population. During that same year, more than 119 million Americans age 12 and older were current drinkers of alcohol (alcohol is a drug, too). Fifty-five million of those participated in “binge drinking” at least once in the 30 days prior to the survey.
Additionally, alcohol-related vehicle crashes were the second-most cause of teen deaths in the U.S. Moreover, when teens and others get involved in a “party scene,” they are often tempted into mixing drinks with various other drugs, such as pot, cocaine, heroine, or meth (fill in the blank, it doesn’t matter what it’s called), the results can be disastrous. It can lead to physical and mental breakdowns and even death. It happens all the time. The FACTS are that even one use of drugs, under the right conditions, can kill. That fact alone, puts the ki-bosh on the statement that “go ahead. Try it. It won’t hurt you.”
Overdosing is a serious problem–don’t let anyone talk you into the use of street drugs. Eventually, you or your friends will overdose. Consider that getting to a hospital in time may be the only thing that will keep you alive. Imagine overdosing when the handful of people around you are already “stoned.” Big help they’ll be. You’ll find out how many friends you really have when they all scatter for fear of being found out.
Consider the nearly daily headlines you see on stories of how the drug lords are taking over even such governments as Mexico and Colombia. Recent stories have related how the gangs are killing innocent families who, unfortunately, have someone who has been in a gang and suddenly he is in trouble. Imagine seeing the horror of seeing your loved one killed right before your eyes or seeing dead bodies hung from bridges so all can see what happens to those who turn on the drug world. I hate to be graphic, but the world of the drug culture is gruesome and involves murder, suicide, and other crimes.
As one person wishing to do something about drugs, you can start a project in which the Truth About Drugs is distributed. The basis of any effort to create change is EDUCATION. And you can be an agent of change. You and your friends can hand out the real truth about drugs right in your own world–and you can grow some money doing it.
There are many programs that you can start, including class sessions about how to avoid drugs, how to stand up to the dark influences of the drug sellers, and what to tell them when they approach you. You can also expand the school project beyond one class and include the entire school or community. There are many people who will help you.
Join the war against drugs NOW. The battlefield needs you as a soldier whether you are a student or an adult. It is your problem. It’s not just the other guy’s problem.
