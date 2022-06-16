Finance
The Biggest Wealth Destroyer In America (A Humble Opinion)
Let’s talk about cars – specifically car leases
Average life of a car in the 60s – 6 to 8 years
Average life of a car manufactured today – 15 to 20 years
So what happened – technology and innovation! Just as in the case of human beings, this century has seen an exponential increase in the life of vehicles. Thanks to the convergence of various technologies like computers, precision engineering and biomechanics. Also, regulatory requirements on upkeep of cars like the California Smog Check program mandated and managed by the Bureau of Automotive Repair. Someone who buys a new car today; can very well expect the car to run trouble-free in the 2030s. So why is the standard for car leases 3 to 5 years?
Welcome to how a car dealership makes money. Dealerships do NOT make money on the spread between their purchase price, and the selling price. Times are very competitive, plus the internet has made price-shopping very easy for a buyer. That means the negotiation power is now in the hands of the buyer, not the dealership. This has led to the dealers re-inventing ways they make money. They make money on repairs, warranty sales and financing – financing being the core of this article.
Financing methods:
This works in one of two ways:
a) Buyer owns the car, and finances the purchase price through a dealer-affiliated company. Typically auto loans run 5 to 10 years (unlike a home mortgage which runs 15 to 30 years, with 30 years being the most common).
b) Buyer NEVER owns the car; in essence the buyer is paying “rent” for the use of the car. The leasing company owns the car.
Let’s look at issue with a car lease in a mathematical way:
Assumption:
· Average life of a car 15 years.
· Let’s say a consumer in their lifetime drives a car for 60 years.
· Average price of a car $30,000.
Cost of ownership
Cars owned in a lifetime = 60 divided by 15 = 4 cars
Cost of ownership = 4 multiplied by $30,000 = $120,000.
Cost of leasing
Cars leased in a lifetime = 60 divided by 4 years per lease = 15 cars
Amount of lease = 60% of total value = 60% of $30,000 = $18,000
Cost of leasing = 15 cars multiplied by $18,000 = $270,000.
The difference of $150,000 (lease vs own) is what an average consumer spends extra. That means, an average consumer spends more than double the amount by leasing, as opposed to owning! No wonder my auto dealer was so keen on giving me “specials” to sway my decision toward a brand new lease J
Granted, leasing affords new cars every four years – but given the life of a car, isn’t that a waste??
Now here’s where it gets really interesting – if you take the mid-point of savings ($75,000) and the mid-point of years (30 years); re-invest the monies at a 8% compounded annual return – you would have an extra ~ $500,000 in retirement!
Coming back to the topic of the article – the biggest wealth destroyer in America – what takes away half a million dollars from your golden years – car leases!
Finance
Need-To-Know Tips on How to Choose the Best IT and Telephone System for Small Businesses
Communication is an essential resource in any business as it determines the outcome of the business. If you need your business to have smooth communication channels, then you better choose the right IT and phone system. But choosing the right information technology can be a difficult task. For that reason, you need to thoroughly research for the best systems in the market. On the other hand, you can consider the following factors as they will guide you in choosing the best IT and phone systems.
First, you need to understand your calling need before you choose a phone system for your business. How many calls do you make each day or month? At time do you make these calls? How many employees does your company have? Once you answer these questions, you will be able to know the type of phone system that will meet your needs.
Secondly, you need to choose a phone system that will be easy to use. The standard telephone system should have call forwarding, voicemail and internet feature. More so, it should be able put a call on hold, transfer calls as well as increasing and reducing volumes. So, when you are choosing a telephone system make sure you choose that has the above features and one that you and your employees can operate at ease.
Apart from that, make sure you put your business staffing needs into consideration. Here, you need to look at how many employees you have and how many employees you think your company will have in future. For example, if you have five employees, you can choose to buy a basic phone. However, as you choose a telephone system, remember that as your business needs so does your calling needs. For that reason, consider buying a modular type of telephone that can manage in-house calls and outgoing calls.
Moreover, choose a flexible telephone system for your company. A flexible phone system that is upgradable or expandable will allow you to add more telephone lines unlike having a basic phone system that accommodates only two lines.
Call quality is one of the most important things you should not overlook when you are choosing a telephone system. Ideally, you want a telephone system that will allow you to communicate with your clients smoothly. So if you choose a phone system that has a poor quality, it will not only chase away potential clients but it will show how unprofessional you are. To avoid this, look for a phone system that offers excellent voice and call quality.
With that in mind, when you are choosing a telephone system, it is important to buy from a reputable telephone dealer. In that case, choose a telephone maintenance company that has experience in carrying out these services. Most importantly, sign a telephone maintenance company. The telephone maintenance company protects your business should the telephone system fail. So, ensure you work with a reliable telephone provider.
Finance
How to Sell a Motorcycle With Evocative Classified Ads
Write an ad that is thorough
To sell a motorcycle with classified ads, it is best to write an ad that describes it in detail. These details answer questions for an individual who is looking for the type of motorcycle that you are describing. When someone searches the classified ads for a motorcycle, they are looking for a certain make and model. With a complete description of your motorcycle, you will answer all questions and attract only people who are interested in your bike.
When writing your motorcycle ad you should first include the year, make, and model. Here is an example:
1999 Honda Shadow
Next you should write down the engine size, color, mileage, and other features.
Example:
1100, Pearl white, 5400 miles, Windshield, Floor boards, Engine guards, New battery, 2 helmets, etc.
Listed above are just a few features that are available on a motorcycle. I recommend including as many features as you can, because it will give the reader an accurate value of the bike. This will also show the reader how much money they will save, compared to a new one that has the same accessories. Provided that you have placed a great price on the motorcycle. Always remember, huge savings will help sell a motorcycle quickly.
Now you can finish your ad by including the motorcycle condition, price, location, and your contact information.
Example:
Excellent condition, $4700, Tupelo MS, call 662-123-1234
When you are through writing your ad it should look like this:
1999 Honda Shadow 1100, Pearl white,
5400 miles, Windshield, Floor boards,
Engine guards, New battery, 2 helmets,
Excellent condition, $4700, Tupelo MS,
call 662-123-1234
Be sure to include the features that pertain to your bike and separate each feature with a comma. Write your ad in one long sentence. The advertiser you use, will format your ad to fit their publication. The above ad is a standard format that is used by most publications.
Local newspaper or online classifieds
After you have written a detailed ad, you are ready to submit it to your local newspaper’s classified ads or other advertising publications. If you would like to expand your advertising, online classifieds are a great marketing tool that will help you sell a motorcycle. Online classifieds are inexpensive and growing in popularity every day.
I have explained in detail how to write an extensive motorcycle ad. As you can see the ad is complete and answers most questions for someone, who is interested in that type of bike. A good ad will answer all questions and make selling your motorcycle easier.
Finance
Building Your Counseling Private Practice: Get Noticed Online With Backlinks
Each month, more and more clients go online to search for a therapist. In fact, people now go to the web more than the Yellow Pages to get information. This can be either looking for a therapist in general, or it can be looking for more information about YOU if they’ve already gotten a referral to you.
So not only is it essential to have a website, but it’s also important to get your website noticed. That means that search engines (like Google, Yahoo, and Bing), list you on the search results, preferably on the first page. But this doesn’t happen by accident. Psychotherapists, counselors and psychologists must make their presence known on the web in order to get listed in search results. If you are trying to attract new clients to your practice, market your private practice, or build a new private practice, you need to understand the importance of backlinks.
First, what is a backlink? A backlink is another website that provides a link to your site. Basically that somebody else is listing your web address on their website.
Second, why is this important? The more backlinks you have, the more credibility your website has. If you have several hundred other websites all listing your website, the search engines rank you more highly. (Yes, there is greater complexity to this, but I’m keeping it simple here.)
Third, how do you get backlinks? There are two ways to get backlinks to your site. You can work out arrangements with other professionals to provide links to each other’s sites. For instance, if there is a psychiatrist that you refer to, ask to have her put a link on your website. Ditto with the attorneys, physicians, and other therapists in your network. Offer to provide a link in exchange, and you’ll both get the benefit. This is also an added benefit to your clients as they can find resources you recommend in one easy, consolidated locations. Therapists can build successful private practices by providing these types of extra values to clients.
Once you’ve already gotten those cross-links in place, it begins to get fun… To continue to market your psychotherapy private practice, you begin entering the conversation on the internet. Look for forums and blogs that allow you to post comments and include your website. At first, post on just about any blog so you can get yourself in the practice of it. Be sure that your post is interesting and relevant, or else the blog owner will probably trash it.
Use your full name, and include some keywords as part of your name. For instance, when I’m commenting on a blog I write my name as ‘Jennifer Sneeden, Boca Raton Therapist’. I do this because ‘Boca Raton Therapist’ are the keywords that I want to connect with my name.
Look for those sites that allow you to include your website address. Therapists may try including their private practice websites in the body of the post, but it’s better to look for those blogs that allow you to enter it with your name and email address.
That’s it. Make an effort to get at least 10 – 15 backlinks per week, and watch how quickly you begin to attract new clients to your private practice. Want to get started right now? Take a look at my blog, find an article you like and post a comment: www.thrivingtherapypractice.com
The Biggest Wealth Destroyer In America (A Humble Opinion)
30 Latest Bollywood Songs List 2022 – New Hindi Songs
Need-To-Know Tips on How to Choose the Best IT and Telephone System for Small Businesses
Aragon (ANT) Price Shoots Up Nearly 46% In 24H
How to Sell a Motorcycle With Evocative Classified Ads
Building Your Counseling Private Practice: Get Noticed Online With Backlinks
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Singapore Announces Title Sponsors
The Difference Between HVAC Certification and HVAC License
How to Buy a House With Cash
Elrond (EGLD) Price Surge over 18% In Last 24 Hours
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022