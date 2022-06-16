Finance
The Jihaz in Islamic Marriages
Jihaz (dowry) or trousseau is the amount of clothes, household linen, furniture and other belongings contributed by the bride and/or her family to the marriage. It has to be distinguished from the mahr, which is an agreement between the wali (guardian) of the bride and her future husband by which the groom pays certain sum of money or its equivalent to the bride at the signing of the marriage agreement. The mahr is an obligation on the groom stipulated by the Quran to be given to the future wife, while the jihaz is not an obligation on the part of the bride or her family. (For more information on the mahr agreement.
The Jihaz is not the nafaqa (support) either, because nafaqa is the material support given by the husband to his wife as soon as the marriage is consummated. The nafaqa covers clothing, food and shelter of the wife. (For more on the nafaqa.
In the Middle East , as elsewhere, the brides are often given house furnishings and clothing by their parents or family members when embarking on marriage. There is no obligation in the Islamic Shari’a to fulfill the jihaz, however, in most cases, brides bring such jihaz to their houses once they get married.
Consequently, the groom cannot force his future wife to bring the jihaz as part of the household, and if her family is asked to contribute such jihaz, they may decline the demand.
Once the jihaz is given to the bride, it becomes her own property. Her family cannot claim it as part of their estate unless the jihaz was given as a loan agreement to the bride. Under such circumstance, they may demand the return of the jihaz.
The groom cannot have claim on the jihaz, unless it was purchased by the bride or her family, with monies given by the groom as part of the mahr agreement, where the jihaz becomes a mahr and therefore belongs to the groom.
The bride’s father may have a legal agreement with his daughter stating that certain pieces of the jihaz she took with her upon marriage were in fact a loan, and therefore revert to her family upon death. Otherwise the jihaz is considered a private property of the bride and becomes part of her estate.
The jihaz contributed by the bride and /or her family endorses the idea that she enters into marriage as an empowered individual. The marriage arrangements in the Middle East involving jihaz, predated the rise of Islam.
There is no provision in Islamic Shari’a that forbids the exercise of women’s right to contribute jihaz to their marriages. In fact, under Islamic law, married women have legal rights to share in family estate. They may own properties, or be named as beneficiaries of religious waqf (endowment) assets.
Auto Accident Attorneys – Steps to Choose the Right Lawyer For Your Michigan Car Accident
Finding and meeting the right lawyer can seem intimidating, especially for someone who has never hired an auto attorney.
So how do you go about finding the best auto accident attorney to handle your case? I recommend you do the following:
• Begin by talking with family, friends and co-workers to see if anyone they know was involved in a car accident lawsuit. Ask them about their experience and if they would recommend their auto attorney.
• Search the Internet for local attorneys who specialize in auto accidents. Review their Web sites for professional advice and a solid track record with cases. Beware of advertising materials and Web sites that contain self-proclaimed endorsements, such as ‘the best, the top, leading,’ that cannot be supported by fact or verified by recognized third parties.
• Avoid the Yellow Pages: The best auto accident attorneys don’t have to advertise heavily, they earn new clients from positive word of mouth or from other lawyer referrals.
Once you have identified a few potential auto attorneys, do some research before contacting their offices:
• Seek third-party verification of the law firm and the lawyer’s reputation by checking legal publications, such as Michigan Lawyers Weekly, for any positive or negative publicity about the lawyer or the cases that she has handled.
• Contact the State Bar of Michigan and Martindale-Hubbell, or visit those Web sites to find out whether the lawyer is in good standing. Martindale-Hubbell’s AV Rating is the highest for legal ability and ethics, though very few Michigan lawyers and law firms have been given this top rating.
• The auto accident attorney should be actively involved with Michigan legal organizations such as the Michigan Association for Justice, the American Association for Justice and the State Bar of Michigan; not just as members but as leaders familiar with the latest developments in Michigan no-fault insurance and auto negligence personal injury laws.
Once you have verified the quality of an auto attorney, call to set up an initial consultation. Some firms will charge a consultation fee to meet with you, but most Michigan auto accident attorneys offer free consultations to better inform potential clients, with no fee or obligation. Because car accident cases are very time-sensitive, you should expect the attorney to quickly respond to a phone or Internet request immediately.
The first meeting is very important in deciding whether an auto accident attorney or law firm is the right fit for you. Here are some ideas of questions to ask during the consultation that can help evaluate whether a particular lawyer will be the best fit for your case:
1. How easy will it be to get in touch with you?
2. What client references do you have that can comment on your skills and trustworthiness?
3. How many cases like mine have you handled in the last year?
4. Who else in the office will be working on my case?
5. How is payment for services handled? Are there any fees I will have to pay out of pocket during my case or at the end?
6. If my case is lost and no compensation is awarded, will I still owe you something for your time and effort? (Generally speaking, auto attorneys will charge for their services on a contingency fee basis, where the client pays the attorney 33 percent of what the attorney collects in a settlement or if the case goes to trial.)
After the consultation is over, ask yourself the following questions:
1. Did the auto accident attorney listen well?
2. Did the attorney explain legal topics to me in terms I was able to understand?
3. Did the auto attorney appear very knowledgeable about Michigan no-fault law and how the law applies to my specific case? Did he have to “research it” and get back to me?
4. Did the auto attorney seem to understand my medical injuries and offer to refer me to the best medical care?
Ultimately, you want to choose the auto accident lawyer that you believe will do the best job for you. Even if you choose not to hire an attorney or file a lawsuit, there is no harm in getting initial advice on steps you can take to immediately protect yourself after a serious injury from a Michigan auto accident.
How Private Is Your Employee’s Call?
Most people believe that they are entitled to complete privacy on the phone, as long of course as they go into a room alone and shut the door. At home, this makes sense. At work, however, calls are often recorded.
Many people are already used to this concept from calling as the customer. When you call into a company to speak to a sales associate or a customer service representative you often hear the phrase “calls may be recorded for quality assurance.” This message is always for the customer. The customer needs to be informed. An employee should expect it. It is best, however, to let your employees know that they may be recorded, just to be safe.
If you are an employer, then you are paying any staff using the telephone to represent your company. You are paying them for their professionalism and you are paying communication costs. Recording calls gives you the opportunity to monitor the quality of your customer service and improve training.
Unfortunately, you may run across employees who don’t care too much that they should be working or care if their attitude and tone make your company look bad. The knowledge that their phone calls can be heard, however, tends to curb potential problems.
In this day and age, almost everyone has a cell phone. This means that if an employee needs to make a personal or private phone call, they have the potential to use their cell phone. If your company does not allow cell phones, however, there may definitely be occasions when an employee needs to make a personal call using your business line. In this circumstance, it’s best for employees if they are aware of privacy issues, so they can choose to keep personal information off the line.
Most hosted phone systems will record calls automatically. This can be for both outgoing and incoming calls. This call recording is legal in the workplace as long as you are not singling out individual employees.
A huge advantage of recording phone calls in the workplace is that the employer gets a chance to find, identify, and correct issues with employee behavior. One of the most effective ways to know if your employee is doing their job on the phone is to hear them perform. One of the surest ways of knowing how a customer feels is to listen to them. Recording your company phone calls gives you and your training staff the information to make sure that your employees and your customers are getting the support they need.
Using International SEO to Get International Visitors
Change is something that’s always going to happen, no matter how hard you try to resist it. The world is shrinking as a result of technology making it much easier to communicate across national countries. The internet has made multilingual advertising a stronger channel for acquriing international visitors. In order to market a business’s products and services to the international market, the international search engine optimization (international SEO) needs to be utilized to win new visitors and convert those website visitors into customers.
English was once considered the main language on the web, but if you’re operating in a local market and want to expand internationally, this soon becomes irrelevant.
* In Asia only around 10% of the searches done on the internet are actually in English.
* In the European union 87% of the searches are not in English – Remember Europeans speak German, French, Italian and many other languages.
* 70% of trade from the UK is to countries which do not speak English
* The English language now accounts for less than 13% of internet searches within the EU and less than 10% across Asia. Businesses who only market themselves with web sites written in English are clearly missing out.
When an internet user visits a web page in their own language they are 4 out of 5 times more likely to stay reading that website. They are also much more likely to buy from that website as they feel far more secure and confident.
If you take the worldwide market then you will realize that over 75% of the available markets on the internet do not speak English. Any business which doesn’t develop and install a new langauge and promote it effectively will be losing out on this extra revenue. The businesses which adopt these strategies will be the ones that prosper on the web.
Interational SEO is a very powerful strategy which can allow you access to many more people. If you built a website for 5 different languages then this would allow you potential access to a staggering 412 million extra users of the internet! This means that you could potentially quadruple your sales and with a well crafted roll out campaign this figure is more likely. Using international SEO it is possible to increase the number of people that can be reached. This is why it is so important for businesses to spend time developing their own international market strategy paying special attention to non-English speaking markets.
The United States was seen as being the most important country for marketers to approach, however now the UK and Canada are now seen as equally valuable countries to target. Europe and Japan are two of the main hubs with foreign internet trade and spending occurring at around 37% of international internet purchasing activities.
This shows that international SEO is continually evolving and changing in line with the market demand. International SEO is one of the most important and useful tools that global businesses possess to market their products and services to the entire world. Multilingual marketing allow these international businesses to enter new markets which were previously out of reach due to a number of barriers. Using the internet is also much cheaper than other methods of entering foreign markets. International marketing strategy is particularly important to achieve the aims of most businesses. These international aims of businesses have been simplified as a result of globalization.
International SEO processes rely upon creating website templates which can then be used localized content and local advertising campaigns. It is important that the templates are easy to customize based on preferences and culture of the local consumer. Certain countries want information presented in a specific way. By using international SEO you are able to present your customers with useful information which is presented how they expect it to be. Content should be used to relate to the customer’s culture, paying attention to special occasions is a good idea. It’s common to offer discounts at Christmas, however you should also consider discounts at Chinese New Year in china! This will interest a great number of your global customers.
When a business devises its international marketing strategy it is important to remember a few important points.
* Time should be spent identifying the market that you want to target.
* Translating and presenting your multilingual marketing activities in such a way which will interest consumers all around the world and in particular, the new market being targeted.
* Use international SEO and other methods of internet marketing including press releases, articles, pay-per-click advertising in multiple languages.
Multilingual websites and language technology has made it much easier for businesses to enter foreign markets and benefit from a booming global economy. International SEO activities can use your existing website as a template to expand and position your website in the international search engines. Any packaging or promotional materials can also be translated without having to change the design. By setting up a multilingual website your business is able to attract far more people, any people that you do attract will be twice as likely to continue reading the site. People will also be four times as likely to buy from you when your website is in their native language.
