Finance
The Way Forward For Nigerian Football – Part 1
Recently Nigeria participated in the African Soccer Nations’ Cup Tournament in Angola and ended up maintaining it regular Bronze medal (third place) which she just won for the 7th time making her the highest winner of bronze medal in the history of the tournament. We actually got to the semi finals by miracle. I am sure anybody who knew Nigerian football far back in 1994 would agree with me on this, especially those who actually watched the matches in the just concluded tournament.
In 1994 we were 5th on the FIFA ranking and best in Africa, but when Berti Vogts came he took us to 47th position and for the first time we failed to win at least a medal at the biennial event since 1988. Coach Shuaibu Amodu inherited a disjointed, emotionally traumatized and sick team. He managed the team, playing about 23 matches and losing only 3. He did not achieve that feat; his effort has brought Nigeria back to 15th position in the world and 2nd in Africa. That of course is no mean achievement. But Amodu has remained under intense criticism from Nigerians who knew what their football used to be. The coached may have gotten a seemingly great result be not convincingly though.
The only area I am not too comfortable with Coach Shuiba Amodu is in the area of invitation of players for competitions or tournament as the case may be. While on earth would he invite half fit players to camp when there are so many of them to choose from? Did people Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Joseph Yobo, Taye Taiwo and few others deserve to be in that team? Aside those who now have a guaranteed regular jersey are there no more players Nigeria could make do with? You saw what happened to Ghana national team: they went with half of the U-20 team that won the world cup in Egypt and defeated us with that team. That to me was a total humiliation to our Super Eagles. Where are the boys who won the U-16 world cup for us in Korea in 1997? Has none of them matured? The same thing that has happened to their predecessors has also happened to them. The cabals have held tenaciously to the team’s jerseys with no place left for the up coming players.
Egypt won the tournament 3 consecutive times with over 80% of the players based in their local league. Two Nigerian teams (Kano Pillars and Heartland FC) played in the semi finals of the CAF champions’ league in 2009, with Heartland losing narrowly to TP Mazembe of DRC in the finals, but funny enough no home based player was qualified enough to be in our team.
Finance
Solar Power Systems Increase Community Resilience
Today, solar power systems provide a highly effective way for communities to improve their chances for being better able to function in the case of potential widespread emergencies.
Communities must adapt to the many changing conditions and threats that can occur in the event of an emergency or natural disaster. Solar energy and renewable resources are key components to increasing both community adaptability and resilience.
Reduce Reliance on Fossil Fuels
Eventually, hydrocarbon fuels will become scarce, causing prices to skyrocket. It is only a matter of time before the country faces another fuel crisis. By adopting solar power systems, communities can protect themselves against future price volatility in the fossil fuel market.
Using solar energy to supplement or replace power from the electrical grid can reduce a community’s reliance on the unpredictable costs and business practices of utility companies. It can also lower energy costs substantially, which helps reduce future economic uncertainty.
Photovoltaic technology provides energy security, as local solar development ensures a reliable source of power, no matter what fuel crisis may arise.
Be Prepared for Emergencies
When a tornado, earthquake, flood or other natural disaster or emergency situation occurs, communities must be able to respond quickly with appropriate recovery efforts.
Lighting and communications are essential in the event of an emergency, as is power for critical operations. Solar power systems can provide electricity wherever and whenever it is needed.
Highway message signs and advisory radios powered by the sun can be used to convey important information. Photovoltaic vehicle laminates and portable solar generators can prepare communities to handle the effects of emergency or disaster situations.
Create Power Resilient Critical Facilities
Storms and other extreme weather events can knock the power out for days at a time.
Although hospitals and other critical facilities may have generators, the rest of the community can be left without energy. In addition, traditional generator power depends on the availability of fuel. Once the fuel supplies are gone, so is the electricity, leaving emergency shelters and mass care points without reliable sources of power.
Communities can use solar power to create critical facilities capable of meeting the public’s needs during and after an emergency situation. Medical centers and fire and police stations must be adaptable, functional and able to provide services throughout any crisis event.
Installing solar energy systems at these locations and at designated shelter areas will help ensure that emergency services are always able to respond to any disruptive event in the community.
Adopting solar power to address a growing community’s developing needs is of particular importance in lower-income areas, according to many experts. As PV power is renewable and cost-effective, solar energy can be used to bridge the gap between the poor and the well-off, helping to relieve more vulnerable populations from added suffering from the damaging aftereffects of a natural disaster or emergency situation.
Every community must address the matter of resilience now, to be adequately prepared for the future. Contact an experienced alternative energy expert in your area to learn more about how solar power systems can help to meet the changing needs of your community.
Finance
Multiplayer Online Casino Games
If you love the thrill of gambling then you will be excited to learn that you can play all of your favorite casino games online. Online casinos allow gambling enthusiasts from around the globe to play slot machines, video poker, roulette, keno, craps, blackjack, baccarat, poker and more from the comfort of their own homes, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week! Multiplayer online casino games are some of the most popular games that Internet gambling has to offer because of their combination of excitement and camaraderie. With multiplayer games you can participate in your favorite casino games while chatting and making friends with other gamblers around the globe. Some of the most popular multiplayer gambling games are craps, blackjack and poker.
The online casino game of craps is one of the most popular Internet gambling games. In the game of craps, players bet on the outcome of the roll of two dice. Players do not play against each other and therefore there is a lot of camaraderie as players root for each other to throw winning rolls. Craps gambling online is exactly the same as craps gambling in live casinos-the rules are the same, the table is the same and the dice are the same. For this reason, playing online craps can be a great way to improve your craps game for the next time you visit a real casino.
Blackjack is another popular Internet casino game. In this game, each player plays against the blackjack dealer and therefore they are happy to root each other on. Like online craps, blackjack online gambling is also a great way to improve your blackjack skills and strategy for the next time you visit a live casino. Just as many people play blackjack online for free in order to improve their game as play for real money.
Poker is probably the most popular multiplayer casino card game. Millions of people worldwide participate in online poker games, both for free and for real money. Although you won’t find as much of a sense of camaraderie in online poker because players are competing against one another you will still find that online poker players enjoy a bit of playful banter and chat. Playing poker online is a social experience like no other that will introduce you to new friends from around the globe!
Games that are usually very one-player oriented, such as slots, can even be played in a multiplayer setting with online casino tournaments! Chat with other players while you compete for the highest slot machine score!
As you can see, online gambling can be a very fun and social experience. If you want to get involved it’s easy. All you have to do is choose a casino online that offers your favorite games, download online casino software and get started! Once you do you will see just how fun and exciting the online gambling experience can be and you’ll wonder why you didn’t sign up sooner!
Finance
How to Clean Attic Mold, Kill It, Or Maybe Forget Attic Mold Remediation – It Could Be Cheaper
House attic mold is one of the most “popular” items in my property inspection reports. And now is time for an explanation of how to kill mold and / or how to clean mold in the attic. But before I do that, let me give you a little advice, something to consider before you sign a few (if you’re lucky) thousand dollars contract agreement with a mold remediation company.
Attic mold remediation TIP – an alternative (to consider):
Let us assume that you are in the middle of a real-estate transaction, and the home inspector just revealed to you, that your entire house attic is contaminated with mold.
If you have a brand new roof, you can only blame yourself or try to blame the roofing contractor for not checking the attic before replacing the roof (he will laugh at you unless you’ve actually asked the guy to check the attic before the roof replacement). If you have an older roof, the importance of this advice is even greater.
Call at least 2-3 mold remediation companies for an estimate – specify to the representatives, that you not only want to have the mold removed, but also attic ventilation system corrected / installed if necessary / ask if the attic insulation requires replacement.
With the numbers from the mold remediation contractors, call 2-3 roofing contractors, and ask them for a quote on the roof replacement cost including decking boards / plywood (ask the roofer to check the attic area), attic ventilation improvement, and insulation if necessary.
Be cautious if they only suggest humidistat controlled power vent installation – without properly functioning soffit vents or any type of vents along the lower portion of the roof this might not be an adequate solution.
If the attic insulation replacement is not required (it most cases it will not be possible to tell without laboratory testing), make sure it’s sealed with plastic foil before the roof and its decking replacement. Fold the foil sealing its contents after the contaminated decking has been removed, and dispose of as a regular waste (EPA recommendation).
If you only have a small area of attic contaminated with mold, the roof replacement option would be more expensive. But with an entire attic that needs mold remediation, it might be cheaper (or even much cheaper) to remove all contaminated decking, install completely new roof and correct ventilation issues.
I have seen $3,000.00 – $10,000.00 invoices for the attic mold remediation process in approximately 1000 square feet of attic area.
Benefits of the roof / decking replacement over the mold removal:
- roof and decking replacement might be cheaper than cleaning of an entire attic contaminated with mold
- the real-estate transaction killing mold is gone
- attic ventilation improvement is much easier during the roof replacement and often handled with no significant / additional cost
- the buyer gets a brand new roof
Even if the roof replacement price is slightly higher than the mold remediation process, it is still worth to take it under the consideration because you are gaining a valuable house update (new roof), that will be disclosed on a real-estate listing.
In some cases, the roof decking and framing are contaminated, and replacement of the decking only would not entirely solve the problem. In such case, you’d have to clean contaminated joist or trusses.
How to kill mold and how to clean mold in the attic.
This is not a mold killing or mold cleaning case study, it is just an explanation based on my observations and EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) recommendations.
Even if you are dealing with a small contaminated attic area – 10′ x 10′ is the maximum area recommended by the EPA to be treated by non-professionals, forget about killing mold with spraying it with bleach or other disinfectants. It ‘s been confirmed by laboratory testing that it does not kill all of the spores and in most cases you’ll be just making a mess.
The best way to kill the attic mold (just like any other mold) is to remove it from the surface it’s growing on, or remove the contaminated surface!
EPA recommends four mold cleanup methods and all of them can be applied in the attic, assuming that it is a small area (up to 10 sq. feet).
- You can clean the surface by using a wet vacuum – the type you can fill its tank partially with water to contain mold residue from the contaminated surface
- Wipe the surface with a damp sponge or rag – use clean water or wood cleaner
- Use high efficiency HEPA vacuum cleaner on thoroughly dried surfaces, and dispose of the picked-up contents in well-sealed plastic bags
- Remove all contaminated material, seal it in plastic and dispose of as a regular waste. They recommend using HEPA vacuum after this, but in the attic you’d most likely have to remove the floor insulation (if contaminated). You can also cover the insulation with plastic foil, and fold the foil sealing its contents after the cleaning process.
You may or may not have any allergic reactions to mold. However, always use protective equipment, especially in the attic area where you are exposed to the insulation fibers and dust.
As a minimum protection during the mold removing procedure EPA recommends: Gloves, N-95 respirator and eye protection (preferably fully enclosed goggles). As an additional protection you can add half face respirator or full face respirator with HEPA filter, disposable full body clothing, head gear, and foot coverings.
How to clean mold if large section or an entire attic is contaminated
I personally wouldn’t even attempt to do it myself, so my suggestion is:
Use a professional mold remediation company:
- check their background and check it manually by calling their clients
- ask for clients who had their attic mold remediated approximately 1 year ago – it usually takes a winter for the mold to start growing again if the job wasn’t fully completed
- Insist on removing the mold completely instead of encapsulating it (Media Blasting methods give the best results).
- Encapsulation is simply a process of covering the mold contaminated surface with paint (paint like product) that contains (or at least some of them do) mold killing chemicals
If your attic mold is properly removed and all of the issues responsible for its growth corrected, which is even more important than mold removing, it will not re-grow / no need for encapsulating.
- Hire a different contractor for mold testing and mold remediation to eliminate conflict of interest.
- Make sure that you perform an independent clearance test after the mold remediation process completion.
- Clearance test is to determine if there are any mold spores remaining in the previously contaminated area
Extremely important – examine the attic (or have somebody do it for you) after the mold cleaning procedure is finished.
All wood (framing and decking) surfaces should be perfectly clean (like brand new), unless there was some rotting that resulted from leaking roof or extremely humid conditions in the attic – those sections of wood should be either replaced or reinforced from underneath. You don’t want anyone to fall through the roof while servicing it or just inspecting.
The Way Forward For Nigerian Football – Part 1
Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on a versatile offensive line, rookies getting in shape, a Kyle Hamilton comparison and more | COMMENTARY
47 cats rescued from owner’s car parked at I-35 rest area in Chisago County
Class 3A boys golf: Rosemount’s Owen Rexing birdies final hole to share title with Northfield’s Nate Stevens, Edina’s Jack Wetzel
Solar Power Systems Increase Community Resilience
Class A golf: New Life Academy’s Cole Witherow wins state title
FBI seeking other victims of St. Paul man’s online sextortion scheme
Multiplayer Online Casino Games
Jets tackle Mekhi Becton has a message for his critics: ‘I’ll make them eat their words’
How to Clean Attic Mold, Kill It, Or Maybe Forget Attic Mold Remediation – It Could Be Cheaper
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022