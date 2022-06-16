Finance
Tips On Using Google AdSense
Smart Pricing: Anything But Smart
If at all possible try to avoid Google’s “Smart Pricing” scheme. With Smart Pricing, Google gives advertisers a discount based on how popular or “valuable” your website is. They tend to base this on your site’s click through ratio. So if your website has a high click through ratio, then the perceived value of your site is high so then the cost per ad click is higher. If your click through ratio is low, however, the value of your site is “low” so you get less money per click. The difference between a Smart Priced site and a non-Smart Priced site can be anywhere from a couple cents to several dollars in difference.
Choose Big Ads:
AdSense advertisements come in a variety of formats and sizes, so you can tailor the formats to see which one works best with your blog or website. Having an advertisement that looks good on your blog or site is important, but keeps in mind: the size large advertisements have long proven to give the best payout. Maybe this is because the ad is right in any visitor’s face, or maybe it’s because that size can display video ads.
Use multiple ad units to maximize conversion:
A simple way to increase your AdSense click rate and revenue is to place ad units of more than one type (AdSense for content, link, and search) and in different sizes on your pages. This way, your users are served more ads from Google’s large ad inventory, increasing the probability that they will end up clicking on one of them. Make sure that the best-located ad on your web page shows up first in your HTML code. This will ensure that your most visible ad real-estate is taken by ads that place the highest in the auction-increasing your revenue.
Build an audience before setting up AdSense:
Though it may be tempting to set up AdSense on your website right after you’ve published the first piece of content the temptation should be avoided if you really want successful from AdSense. Cluttering your website with ads before anybody really knows about it will likely put visitors off, and consequently, they’ll be less likely to share or link to it. This limits your ability to emerge as an authority in your niche.
Publish high-quality content on a constant basis:
This really is very important to having success with AdSense, the other points are all just tips to help in one way or another but when it comes to AdSense earnings, content really is most important. To make it simple if you don’t have traffic, you won’t make money but more traffic then you will make more money.
Enable Placement Targeting:
This allows advertisers to include your website in their campaign, either by name or by targeting an interest group. Placement targeting should be enabled by default, but if you’re using DFP you may need to take a few additional steps.
Monitor Your Success:
No matter what you do with your blog or website, you need to keep track of how successful your ads are doing. If you don’t monitor your ads, then you will ultimately fail. You’ll be able to pin point which ads work, which don’t, and over time you may discover that certain ads work best at certain times throughout the year while others work best at other times.
Finance
State and Federal Disclosure Requirements For Unbuilt Condominiums in Nevada
The requirements for a valid Public Offering Statement are found in Nevada Revised Statutes116.4100 et seq. entitled “For the Protection of Purchasers.” Under NRS 116, et seq., sellers of unbuilt condominiums are required to provide a prospective purchaser with a Public Offering Statement, which must conform to requirements of NRS 116, et seq. In the event that no Public Offering Statement is delivered to prospective purchasers prior to purchasing an unbuilt condominium unit, then the purchaser is entitled to rescission, and/or other remedies, as follows:
NRS 116.4108 Purchaser’s right to cancel.
1. A person required to deliver a public offering statement pursuant to subsection 3 of NRS 116.4102 shall provide a purchaser with a copy of the current public offering statement not later than the date on which an offer to purchase becomes binding on the purchaser. Unless the purchaser has personally inspected the unit, the purchaser may cancel, by written notice, the contract of purchase until midnight of the fifth calendar day following the date of execution of the contract, and the contract for purchase must contain a provision to that effect.
2. If a purchaser elects to cancel a contract pursuant to subsection 1, he may do so by hand delivering notice thereof to the offeror or by mailing notice thereof by prepaid United States mail to the offeror or to his agent for service of process. Cancellation is without penalty, and all payments made by the purchaser before cancellation must be refunded promptly.
3. If a person required to deliver a public offering statement pursuant to subsection 3 of NRS 116.4102 fails to provide a purchaser to whom a unit is conveyed with a current public offering statement, the purchaser is entitled to actual damages, rescission or other relief, but if the purchaser has accepted a conveyance of the unit, he is not entitled to rescission.
Unbuilt Condominiums Resemble Unregistered Securities. While unbuilt condominium units are classified as interests in real estate, they are not like common parcels of real estate that can be personally developed, managed and improved and for this reason have often been seen as resembling securities, which require securities registration due to the reliance upon the management of third parties who are responsible for the rise or fall of the investment. In this regard it has often been mused that unbuilt condominium units are a hybrid interest, requiring greater disclosure than the sale of a parcel of dirt which can be inspected. When unbuilt condominium units are sold as “investments,” they come even closer to being an unregistered security than a typical interest in real estate.
Recognizing the need to protect unsophisticated purchasers of unbuilt condominium units, both federal and state laws were enacted to protect unwitting buyers from condominium developers with superior bargaining power, sophisticated expertise and form contracts of adhesion.
NRS 116, Section 4101, et seq. is titled For the Protection of Purchasers. Clearly these provision are important and developers must comply. When they fail to comply it is at their own peril, because purchasers are able to rescind. These provisions seem to recognize the dual if not hybrid nature of an unbuilt condominium unit, and seem to be offered up to the public in lieu of requiring securities registrations for unbuilt condominium units.
The federal government has also recognized an important need to regulate sellers of unbuilt condominium units and the result was the passage of the INTERSTATE LAND SALES FULL DISCLOSURE ACT which requires sellers to provide adequate disclosure, including Property Reports and Public Offering Statements, unless exempt. The most common exemption is sought by developers who maintain they do not have to comply with the ILSFDA if they unconditionally commit to build the subject units within 24 months of signing a purchase agreement. Often developers proceed upon the assumption that they are entitled to the 24 month exemption and therefore fail to provide the required disclosure, only to find out later that they were unable to complete and deliver the subject unit within 24 months as promised. This situation gives rise to litigation, wherein the purchasers of unbuilt units are allowed rescission in the event the developer has no provided the Public Offering and Property Report and does not have a valid exemption.
Purchasers of unbuilt condominium units should be careful because many times they are buying a unit that will not be built within 2 years, if it is built at all. If the developer promises to deliver within 24 months, but does not, the chances are that the developer also has not provided full disclosure under ILSFDA without a proper exemption and purchaser has the right to rescind and receive a complete refund of any and all earnest money deposits. If the developer gets into financial trouble, as is often the case, and the development is foreclosed or bought out, there are also other grounds for rescission. In such cases a purchaser should contact a lawyer that is an expert in these arcane areas of the law that are often contradictory and confusing.
Finance
It’s Not Over
Amidst the market’s current volatility, it is easy to forget that back in January we enjoyed record calm seas and gains. Back then, on Friday, January 26, the stock market was on pace to break the all-time record for longest streak without a 5% decline set back in 1959. It would have been a done deal later in February. Back in October the S&P 500 eclipsed the record for consecutive days without a 3% drop and was building on it with each passing day. Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, had recently hit record lows. The market’s average open/close difference had been 0.3%, the lowest since 1965. What could possible disrupt this windfall sea of tranquility? Plenty!
That was all done away with a week later. On Friday, February 2 the 3% streak was stopped cold as the market went 3.93% below the intraday high reached January 26. With a better than expected jobs report (200,000 vs. the expected 180,000) February 2 and wage growth picking up at the fastest clip since the recession, there was widespread fear that renewed growth prospects would force the Fed to raise rates more aggressively than advertised. The next Monday’s 4.60% drop made it clear that what started out as an organized exit from high dividend yield stocks had turned into a stampede for the entire market. It did not help that priced-to-perfection high flyers such as Google and Apple had disappointing earnings reports.
The February 5 drop brought to a close the market’s quest for longest streak without a 5% decline. It was the worst decline since August 8, 2011, 4.62% back then, and the worst point decline in Dow Jones history at -1175. The VIX index, which had stood at 11.08, climbed to 37.32. It could have been worse. The Dow was down as much as 1597 points by mid-afternoon. Two weeks after the market had closed in record territory it went through a correction.
Those that had been lulled to sleep by complacency got a rude awakening. That whisper quiet market ride was not the new normal but it may have been a fabulous lull before the storm. So, those entertaining diving back into the market might want to hold off on that. Despite the recovery since, what began as a knee-jerk reaction to rapidly rising bond yields may turn to something far more nefarious. Indeed, a financial tempest is coming and just like the record-breaking calm before it, it will be of historic proportions. What we have witnessed thus far are just the initial birth pangs. The recent rise in volatility is testimony to the paradigm change with 1% plus days – a rarity the year before – coming 48% of the time.
The causes of the emerging storm have little to do with our much-publicized ballooning national debt, the Fed’s high balance sheet or the collapse of the dollar. The first two may come into play to some extent once the meltdown is under way but we’ve been hearing about them for years to no avail. It is unlikely the third will materialize. No, the forces involved are more tangible, certain and have a more predictable timeline. Their effect will be manifested in the market soon. Of course, soon is relative.
Humans go through life cycles and when combined with demographics they help us predict economic trends ahead. Sadly, this combination is predicting a pronounced shortfall in spending that will have dire consequences on our economy and stock market. How big a shortfall? About $686 billion cumulative total starting this year and going through 2023. We all know that every dollar spent multiplies itself several times in our economy. This is what we call the velocity of money. When that is taken into account the figure is at least $3.43 trillion. Ouch! That is more than twice the ten-year revenue reduction, $1.5 trillion, from the Trump Tax Plan – The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – and just a touch lower than the $3.654 trillion the U.S. government is forecasted to take in this year, according to the Office of Management and Budget.
Let’s put these figures in perspective. During the Great Recession, the federal government spent approximately $3.40 trillion to stimulate the economy from $614 billion in lost staples spending and about $1 trillion in real estate losses. Yep, you’re reading it right. It took more than twice as much federal spending to make up for consumer losses in spending and real estate. And such inefficiency is normal. Given the same multiplier it will take a government package of $7.22 trillion to deal with this new shortfall to the economy. That is two years-worth of individual income taxes, corporate taxes, and Social Security and Medicare taxes put together! If that is the size of the package, imagine the size of the financial storm. It will dwarf the Financial Crisis and last twice as long.
If you are invested in the stock market your portfolio will see a big hit. Therefore, it would be wise to make changes in future allocations and to start limiting your exposure to stocks now. Many will label me as irresponsible, but when what I predict takes hold, you will want to be out of the stock market altogether.
Finance
Truck Accidents – What You Need to Know
Many drivers assume the state laws and compensation for injuries, wage loss, etc., are the same whether you are involved in a car accident or a truck accident. Yet there are distinct differences between the two and understanding them is key to protecting yourself if you have been in a truck accident. Legal advice on dealing with insurance, medical issues and claims has been summarized below with things you need to know about these types of accidents:
1. Even if it’s a minor accident, contact local police, seek medical attention if needed and document the accident.
Following any truck accident, the victim should contact the nearest police department and immediately seek medical attention for all injuries. Be sure to report and document any minor pain that may seem less important at the time compared to more serious injuries. Significant injuries are often masked early on, making it difficult to link them to the truck accident if they are not documented.
It’s crucial to obtain contact information for any passengers and witnesses involved in the accident. This information will be extremely important if it becomes necessary to hire a lawyer, because all too often, the truck driver who caused the accident will change his story along the way. Furthermore, if witness information is not preserved at the scene, or if it’s missing from the police investigation, it becomes much more difficult for an attorney to prove negligence.
2. Notify your auto insurance company immediately.
In some states, there’s a strict, one-year time limit to notify your own insurance company of a truck accident, and to file an application to receive compensation for your medical bills and other benefits.
Filing an application for benefits form with your insurance company is essential for protecting your rights, even if your injuries do not seem severe. The form is required to receive five important benefits: medical expenses related to the auto accident, wage loss for the first three years following the accident, household replacement services (chores/help with children), payment for mileage to and from medical appointments and attendant care (nursing services). Use the form available through your auto insurance company. Please be as accurate and complete as possible, and include all of your injuries and impairments.
If a truck accident victim fails to adhere to this one-year deadline on time, he/she can lose this important coverage. There is also a time limit to file a lawsuit against the negligent driver’s truck insurance company. In addition to the above deadlines, many auto insurance policies pose even more strict notification requirements, such as 30 days notice for hit-and-run truck crashes.
3. Retain an experienced attorney quickly.
Trucking companies are required by federal and state law to keep records of safety inspections and drivers’ hours. Because bad equipment and driver fatigue cause many truck accidents, these records could prove liability against the trucking company. But after a certain period of time, trucking companies by law can dispose of pre-trip inspection documents and log books. That’s one important way that a truck crash is very different from a car crash. It is imperative that an experienced truck accident lawyer be retained as soon as possible before important records are intentionally (and legally) destroyed.
4. Check your auto insurance policy for uncoordinated benefits.
It’s important to quickly review your auto insurance policy and any additional contractual coverage you might have. There can be some common pitfalls and loopholes posed by some typical auto insurance policies. For example, some people have lost thousands of dollars because they did not understand the interplay between health insurance plans, managed care plans and retirement plans. Most policies are coordinated, meaning that if you have existing health insurance in the event of a truck accident, your health insurance pays first and your auto insurance pays the remaining balance. With uncoordinated coverage, truck accident victims may be entitled to receive a “double dip recovery” under the policy.
5. Never sign a release or give statement to an insurance claims adjuster.
Since it’s common for trucking companies to send defense attorneys, investigators and insurance adjusters immediately to the accident scene to lessen the company’s liability, do not speak with them or sign anything. Otherwise, you could unknowingly relinquish your rights or put your truck accident case in jeopardy. Never give statements to any truck accident claims adjuster and never sign a release or allow the adjuster to look at the auto damage – without speaking to your truck accident attorney first. Simply tell the adjuster that you need to review the paperwork with your attorney and will get back to them with your response.
Too many people rush into signing adjusters’ documents without having the language reviewed by an attorney. Therefore, they may lose their right to sue the negligent truck driver and the trucking company for accident-related injuries. Claims adjusters often try to get recorded statements early, aiming to minimize the accident victim’s pain and injuries for later use in court. Even limited property damage releases can contain unrelated language releasing all personal injuries suffered from a car accident.
Damages recoverable from a truck injury accident may include claims through the victim’s own auto insurance company. If the truck driver was determined to be at fault, claims against the negligent driver’s insurance involves pain and suffering damages and excess economic damages beyond each state’s maximums.
