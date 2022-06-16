News
Top 10 Indian Films With Best VFX And Special Effects 2022
Visual effects (VFX) are an important element that makes a movie more visually appealing. The filmmakers with a vision have been able to make their audience experience it with the help of VFX. However, the technology hasn’t been used in Indian movies as extensively as in Hollywood, due to the expense one has to bear. But in recent years, there has been a significant increase in the use of VFX in Indian movies as the budget has increased.
The use of CGI and VFX is still new to the Indian movie industry but some filmmakers have mustered up the courage to move forward with it despite the risk and the challenges they might have to face. With the release of the trailer of the most anticipated movie with promising VFX, Brahmāstra has increased our expectations from the Indian movie industry.
Here we have listed some of the best VFX movies with awesome special effects in India:
10. Krrish 3 (2013)
The third installment in the ‘Krrish series’ by Rakesh Roshan was a visual treat to the crowd. The Krrish franchise movies became one of the highest grossing movies of all time as the crowd welcomed their own Indian superhero. A whopping budget was spent on the VFX and special effects of the movie. Despite the critical failure, it is one of the best VFX movies in Bollywood.
IMDb Rating: 5.3/10
Krrish 3 Trailer:
9. Magadheera (2009)
SS Rajamouli has always been a director with a vision. He always comes up with something unique and unexpected. His movies always manage to entertain and grasp the attention of the audience. The film ‘Magadheera’ is a must-add to the top 10 VFX movies in India. It has spectacular cinematography with jaw-dropping visual effects. It is a fantasy-revenge-drama and is considered one of the regional films that made it big.
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
Magadheera Trailer:
8. Eega (2012); Makkhi (Hindi dubbed)
Eega’s unexpected and different plot took everyone by surprise. The story revolves around the reincarnation of a man as a fly. S S Rajamouli once again proved that he is a visionary director. The film received huge crowd reception and critical acclaim. It is one of the best VFX movies of all time and it went on to become one of the biggest grosser of all time.
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
Eega Trailer:
7. Fan (2016)
Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Fan’ was one of the most anticipated movies but its weak screenplay made the movie less promising. Despite being unsuccessful at the box office, Shahrukh Khan was immensely praised for his performances. The dedicated VFX team of the movies did incredible work on the screen which makes ‘Fan’ one of the best CGI movies in India.
IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
Fan Trailer:
Also Read: Top 10 Highest Grossing South Indian Movies in 2022
6. Ra.One (2011)
Shahrukh Khan’s superhero movie ‘Ra One’ is one of the sci-fi thrillers that Bollywood offered us. Though the movie was supposed to be kids friendly, it failed to make a mark. Despite all the criticism, Ra One is among the best graphics movies in India.
IMDb Rating: 4.6/10
Ra.One Trailer:
5. Dhoom 3 (2013)
The third installment in the ‘Dhoom series’ surprised everyone with its amazing VFX and graphics. With Aamir Khan in the lead, ‘Dhoom 3’ was appreciated for its action sequences and emotional quotient. It is one of the best action VFX in the action-thriller franchise.
IMDb Rating: 5.3/10
Dhoom 3 Trailer:
Also Read: Best Movies of Aamir Khan That Proves He Is A Perfectionist
4. 2.0 (2018); Robot 2.0(Hindi dubbed)
The Visual Effects of ‘Ethiran’ by S. Shankar is worth a mention. The movie displayed a lot of VFX. It has one of the best CGI in movies and some jaw-dropping robotic animatronics and stunning action sequences. The Indian audience was impressed by the epic climax of the movie.
IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
2.0 Trailer:
Also Read: Top 30 High Rated South Indian Suspense Thriller Movies In Hindi To Watch
3. Shivaay (2016)
Ajay Devgan’s action thriller ‘Shivaay’ started off with a kickass trailer that increased our expectations. Though the plot of the Bollywood movie was weak, the movie hit a benchmark in terms of VFX. You’ll see my point when you see the avalanche sequence in ‘Shivaay’. The film used VFX in perfect balance throughout the movie, but many of us failed to notice it. It deserves this spot as one of the best Indian VFX films.
IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
Shivaay Trailer:
2. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)
The Baahubali series needs no introduction. One of the highest grossing Indian movies in the world, ‘Baahubali: The Begining’ was a milestone in Indian cinema history. This SS Rajamouli film is a visual masterpiece. This movie had a huge budget due to the stunning VFX work which was unlike anything that Indian cinema had witnessed before.
IMDb Rating: 8.0/10
Baahubali: The Begining Trailer:
1. Brahmāstra (2022)
The most anticipated upcoming Indian Hindi-language fantasy adventure film Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva just released its trailer which has some promising VFX and BGM. The movie is based on mythology and promises something unique with its visual effects and graphics. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is produced under the banners Prime Focus, Dharma Productions, and Starlight Pictures, in association with Star Studios. Even before its release, it makes it to the top 10 VFX movies in India.
Brahmāstra Release date: 9 September ’22
Brahmāstra Trailer:
With an increase in the budget of the Indian films, the VFX is improving with time and looks more realistic. Let’s hope that the Indian film industry surprises us with more such visual masterpieces.
Also Read: Bollywood Movies Releasing In July 2022 That You Cannot Miss
The post Top 10 Indian Films With Best VFX And Special Effects 2022 appeared first on MEWS.
News
Jayson Tatum says no time for Celtics to worry about fatigue
BOSTON — If they are to rebound from their first two-game losing streak of the postseason and fight off elimination, the Celtics will have to summon a level of energy that wasn’t apparent at the end of their Game 5 loss on Monday night.
Ime Udoka has admitted that after four rounds and 24 games of playoff basketball, compounded by an increased minutes load for his regulars, the Celtics probably showed the result of fatigue that night.
“It could be a fatigue thing,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “We’d like to get those guys a little bit more rest and have some fresh bodies coming off the bench to keep them fresh at the end of the game. You look at all those things, as far as rotations, lineups.”
Jayson Tatum’s jump shot certainly showed the result in the form of three fourth quarter airballs, but the Celtics star doesn’t want a change now from a pace that has him averaging almost 41 minutes in the Finals.
To wit, Tatum showed up for his post-practice presser clutching and hugging a basketball – presumably different from the ball he refused to hand over to Draymond Green during a timeout on Monday night.
“It’s Game 6, elimination game,” he said of Game 6 on Thursday night in the Garden. “There’s not really time to be finding time to rest. Obviously, throughout the course of the game, me and (Udoka) will talk, if there are spots to find, time to rest. But that’s what timeouts are for.
“At this point in the season, at most we got two games left. So it’s just mental,” he said. “You got to fight through that. I’m not the only person that is tired or dealing with injuries or whatever. Last two teams standing. We’ve been playing six, seven months. So everybody is dealing with something. I’m not really focused on that at all. At most we got a week left, then I can rest all summer.”
Official business: In addition to their propensity for unforced errors, the Celtics continue to show a tendency to complain when games get tight, and nowhere more than in Game 5, when excessive whining led to technical fouls for both Udoka and Marcus Smart – the latter with a particularly damaging fourth-quarter whistle.
Grousing became enough of an issue this week that it has been addressed inside the locker room, according to Al Horford, who was bothered enough by the issue to call out the behavior Monday night.“We addressed it, and we understand that we have to move past it,” he said following Wednesday’s practice. “The officials are not perfect at the end of the day. We just need to go out there and focus on us, on what we need to do. I believe that the group understands that, and that’s our intention.”
Udoka admits that the constant sight of Celtics confronting officials has to end.
“I would say so. I think in general just too many conversations being had at times,” said the Celtics coach. “Feels like after foul calls or dead balls, free throws, timeouts, there’s somebody talking to a ref. Something we emphasized early in the season and had gotten away from quite a bit. So something we got to spend our energy on the game, and everything else going in between, other than the referees. An area we can be better at, for sure.
“I think we’re complaining at times too much throughout the game. Late game may not be any different than first, second or third quarter,” he said. “Some we need to block out and be better at overall. … The refereeing, I don’t know if that impacted anything late game as much as throughout or any different.”
()
News
Chicago Cubs lose their 9th straight, falling to the San Diego Padres 19-5 — and the numbers are getting ugly
The Chicago Cubs’ losing streak reached nine games Wednesday with a 19-5 loss to the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.
The Padres have won three straight in the series, which concludes Thursday afternoon with Matt Swarmer facing Joe Musgrove.
Here are some of the ugly numbers to chew on.
8.29
The Cubs’ ERA over the nine-game losing streak. They’ve served up 21 home runs and allowed 111 hits over that span.
.352
The Cubs’ winning percentage since a loss to the New York Mets on June 14, 2021. Going into that game, the Cubs were 38-27 and tied for first place in the National League Central. They’re 56-103 since, including losing streaks of 11, 12 and nine games.
0-29
The Cubs are winless in all 29 games this season in which they’re trailed entering the seventh inning.
61
Runs allowed by Cubs pitchers (and first baseman Frank Schwindel) over the last five games since losing 8-0 to the Yankees on Saturday in New York.
6-11
The Cubs’ record on replay challenges. Not only are they losing on the field, they’re also very bad at challenging calls. Opposing teams have won seven and lost four against the Cubs.
11-23
The Cubs’ record at Wrigley Field. They’re 2-7-1 in home series, including a win in the opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
4.91
Cubs starters’ ERA. They’re also a combined 12-27. The 4.91 ERA is still better than in 2021, when the starters posted a 5.27 ERA, fourth worst in the majors.
.220
The Cubs’ average with runners in scoring position (122-for-554). They began Wednesday ranked 28th in the category, ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks (.216) and Pittsburgh Pirates (.201).
1
Fan who caught a Manny Machado home run Wednesday and didn’t bother to throw it back.
()
News
Vehicle hits man and young child in Roseville, leaving them critically injured
A vehicle struck and critically injured a man and young child who were walking near a Roseville intersection Wednesday evening, police say.
The driver was traveling west on Larpenteur Avenue and struck the pair near Galtier Street, according to Joe Adams, deputy chief of the Roseville Police Department.
The man and the child were taken to a hospital in critical condition and the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Adams said.
No further details about the crash, which occurred at about 8:30 p.m., were immediately available from police late Wednesday.
Top 10 Indian Films With Best VFX And Special Effects 2022
The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy – Book Review
The Importance of the Legal Profession in our Society
Binance support For Neo (NEO) Network Upgrade
Accident Compensation Claims UK By Personal Injury Law Solicitors
6 Golden Rules to Follow Before You Invest in Turnkey Real Estate
Do Guilds Hold the Future of Blockchain Gaming?
Choosing The Right DUI Attorney
Best Buy to Let Mortgage Calculators
BTC Price Falling By 20%, How Smart Traders Gain the ROI of Over 1000%
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022