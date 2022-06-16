Finance
Top 10 Ugly Musicians & Beautiful Women
It’s a fact of life that ugly dudes don’t end up with hot women, despite what propaganda films like Shrek, Groundhog Day and Jaws II have tried to teach us.
That is unless you earn your livin’ playing in a band, it doesn’t even have to be a credible band a country band will do. So join us know as we countdown the Top 10 Ugliest Musicians & Beautiful Women.
Number 10 – Gene Simmons (Bassist – Kiss)
This bass-playing, womanising, fire breathing “guy with the big tongue” claims to have bedded more than 1000 women. Honestly, we don’t understand how this overweight aging rocker, who hasn’t put out a good record since 1974, stays with longtime girlfriend (and former Playboy playmate) Shannon Tweed, while having his way with any and every female he chooses (including a Austrian supermodel, famously caught on film in the Gene Simmons sex tape). Besides, look at his hair…he is 58 years old…how is that NOT a wig???
Number 09 – Billy Joel (Solo)
The original “piano man”. In the early days he was almost watchable, but unfortunately years do bad things to people and poor old Billy has not aged well. These days he looks more like a golf ball sitting on the rough 5 yards from the green, but not to his once-girlfriend supermodel Christie Brinkley and other rumored cavorts including Elle Macpherson and Dina Meyer.
Number 08 – Kid Rock (Redneck Rap Rocker)
A disgrace to every genre of music he transcends. The brawling, country rap-rock “artist” has been forever causing havoc in public whilst producing terrible records. However, with a dating history of such women as Jamie Presley, Sheryl Crow and most famously an engagement to Pamela Anderson, he kind of makes me want to grow a goatee and strum a banjo.
Number 07 – Vince Neil (Vocalist – Motley Crue)
Vince Neil is probably eating pizza, drinking beer and watching porn as we speak. He is rock music’s greatest slob. The least talented member of Motley has been singing for them since 1981, and while selling over 80 million albums, has also dated Shannon Doherty, Tori Spelling and was even married to model Heidi Mark for a short time. Not bad for a man who looks like an overweight bearded lady.
Number 06 – Pete Doherty (Vocalist – Babyshambles)
A walking, talking drug cocktail. The only man in the history of science to be partially made out of cocaine. Perhaps it is that amazing feat that Kate Moss found so attractive?
Number 05 – Adam Duritz (Vocalist – Counting Crowes)
It’s no secret that Counting Crows are the worst band in the history of music. Unluckily for Adam, he also wins the prestigious award for worst hair and worst beard. Although, despite succeeding in growing a gerbil on his chin, he has still managed to court the likes of Christina Applegate, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox AND David Schwimmer. PS one of these is not true.
Number 04 – Steven Tyler (Vocalist – Aerosmith)
Dubbed “The Demon of Screamin'” Aerosmith front man and 80’s rock icon Steve Tyler is probably most famous for boasting lips that wouldn’t look out of place 10,000 feet under the sea. He may have even written ‘Dude (looks like a lady)’ about his own plastic surgery addiction! This doesn’t seem to turn the women away though – after ending his 17 year marriage, he was quick to jump into bed with Tara Reid – 28 years his junior.
Number 03 – Marilyn Manson (Vocalist – Marilyn Manson)
The self-confessed “Antichrist Superstar” is the weirdest looking man in rock. Perhaps it goes with the whole “burning bibles” thing he does to look one part Dracula/one part Krusty The Clown, but what Evan Rachel-Wood, Rose McGowan, Jenna Jameson and Dita Von Teese see in him… who knows…?
Number 02 – Ric Ocasek (Singer/Guitarist – The Cars)
Now we’re getting into the REAL ugly ones. To think there is actually someone in the world UGLIER than Ric is frightening, surely his Czech super-model wife Paulina Porizkova must a) have a fetish for human walrus or b) be void of vision.
Number 01 – Lyle Lovett (Country Singer/Songwriter)
Lyle Lovett is an institution. He gives hope to even the most hideous looking men on the planet. The 50 year old Texan who makes a living singing country music was born with the most unfortunate looks one could ever imagine, but in 1993 he married Julia Roberts. Yes that’s right… He married Julia Roberts. Unfortunately the pair split in 1995, but the damage had already been done. Lyle Lovett, you are a king amongst men.
9 Common Causes of Construction Accidents
There are many causes of accidents on a construction site. Many are often attributed to some form of negligence and may involve unsafe work areas, misuse of tools and equipment, and failure to use protective equipment. The following discusses the nine most common examples of construction site accidents.
- Unsafe Working Areas – Injuries due to slip and falls are among the most common on a construction site. Unsafe conditions include uncovered holes or trenches and exposed stakes and rebars (which implement hazards to those working or walking above them).
- Falling Hazards – A common injury that occurs when a worker near an open-sided floor focusing on his work, steps backwards or to the side without looking. Another falling hazard occurs on stairwells with no guardrails. In this kind of accident, workers frequently land on their heads or shoulders.
- Misuse of Stepladders – This is one of the leading causes of injury and long-term disability in Washington. An injury can occur when a worker falls from a tipped-over stepladder. Another accident that can occur with stepladders is when tools are left on the top platform. When someone moves the ladder, the tools fall on someone’s head. Using household ladders on a construction site can also lead to accidents, as these types of ladders cannot take the weight and stress of a construction worker with tools.
- Roof Construction Falls – The number one cause of death in construction occurs where no fall protection is provided. Falls can occur when anchors (designed to provide fall arrest with an attached lifeline) are not properly attached or more than one lifeline is on a single anchor.
- Scaffolding Problems Washington State regulations mandate that a “competent person” must supervise erecting scaffolds. This is someone capable of identifying hazards and who has the authority to take prompt corrective measures. Despite these regulations, scaffolding accidents still occur through unsafe access to scaffolds and tools and other materials falling off scaffolding and injuring workers.
- Collapsed Excavation Walls and Trenches – In the state of Washington, collapsed excavation walls or trenches kill an average of two workers each year. The weight of soil (2000-3000 pounds per yard) prevents a trapped worker from breathing, leading to death within minutes.
- Power Tool Accidents – These accidents are frequently caused by not using appropriate eye and ear protection. Nail gun injuries have increased each year making eye injuries quite common. It’s not surprising given that a nail comes out of the gun with the equivalent force of a .22 caliber bullet. Also, not having proper guards in place on the power tools can lead to cuts and amputations.
- Lifting/Body Straining – The number one cause of injuries, disability claims and medical costs in construction are soft tissue injuries-strains, sprains and chronic injuries. These are a result of lifting with the back instead of using the legs and not using panel lifters when carrying sheets of drywall, plywood, or siding.
- Vehicle Accidents – Forklift accidents are responsible for workers’ deaths each year in Washington. A common accident occurs when turning or maneuvering the forklift with the load raised. Another dangerous construction site vehicle is the dump truck. A frequent accident involves the dump truck backing up and hitting a pedestrian.
As you can see, a construction site can be quite dangerous. However, many of these accidents can be avoided through common sense and protective measures. Prevention begins with adequate awareness and a properly maintained working environment that is safe and secure.
Beginner’s Guide to Online Casino Gambling
Unarguably Internet is the buzz word today, be it shopping, searching for information, or casino gambling. Internet casino gambling is now a several billion dollar industry and is continuously growing globally at an incredible rate. More and more people gamble at online casinos, for the advantages that they offer. It is highly convenient and satisfying to sit in front of the computer, and enjoy online casino gambling and win real cash without wasting gasoline to reach the casino. Also, no one can force you to wager more money, when you don’t feel like playing. The online casino gambling sites around the world allow you to play your favorite casino-style games like roulette, online poker, blackjack, casino slots, crap, etc. with the convenience of sitting at home. To understand online casino gambling better, read the following beginner’s guide to online casino gambling:
Selecting Reliable Online Casino: Biggest myth about Internet casinos is that they are considered illegal and unauthorized which is so untrue. Most of the online casinos are licensed and deal in fair online gaming. To select a reliable online casino gaming site it is very essential to check the credibility and affiliated websites. Register only with licensed gambling websites that assure fair gaming options.
Selecting Casino Games: Various casino games are Blackjack, Roulette, Crap, Slots, Poker, Baccarat, and Keno Fun Games. You can select the casino game according to your skills, choice, knowledge, etc. Make sure you know the rules of the game you would like to play online. Also, some websites offer tips and strategies to help you win and play better. You can also read some good casino gambling books to learn the basics of casino gambling.
Choose Casino with the Best Bonus System: Bonuses are usually given to the gambling beginners, when they sign up with a casino or poker room. Generally, online casinos offer sign up bonuses, no deposit, and free slots bonuses. They also offer refresh and loyalty bonuses to the existing players. The beginners must review various bonuses given by various sites to find the best bonuses available. The best bonuses are the ones with low wager requirements.
What are the Basic Requirements for Casino Gambling: The first requirement is visiting the casino website and downloading their software. The next step is to set up an account, where the gambler will deposit money for betting. The amount that you deposit is entirely upto you and will be used to buy chips for online wagering. At times, online casinos also provide services for depositing money and bonuses for getting started. The information that you provide to the online casinos is encrypted for security reasons, so complete the formalities and start enjoying the game.
At TheUltimateGambler.com, you can find entire information about casino gambling types, rules, tips and strategies, casino promotions, etc. Here you can find FREE gambling guide, free bets, promotions, and complete gambling information to give you a better understanding of your favorite betting game and help you play better. Visit www.theultimategambler.com for more information.
Choosing the Best Mesothelioma Treatment Option For You
A cure does not exist yet for mesothelioma, but people with the disease can still undergo an assortment of procedures for their mesothelioma or possibly even participate in clinical trials. The malignant mesothelioma treatment methods most often recommended are surgical procedures, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Although these are the most common, you’ll find other treatments that are gaining in attractiveness, the bulk of of which remain experimental. A few of these procedures are gene treatment, immunotherapy, and photodynamic treatment.
There are three separate types of surgery for mesothelioma cancer patients; painkilling surgery, diagnostic surgery, and curative surgery. Palliative surgical procedures are for the purpose of relieving the pain and calls for completely removing some of the cancer cells. Nevertheless, this form of surgery does not offer a cure.
The goal of curative surgeries are to remove as much of the cancerous tissue as possible with the hope that it will be enough to cure the individual. When curative surgery is executed they are frequently followed up with radiation therapy or chemotherapy.
Diagnostic surgical procedures are strictly employed to figure out if cancer in fact is present in an individual or not. It additionally will help in recognizing its location, if present, and is generally non-invasive.
Medicines used in chemotherapy are normally given intravenously with the aim of exterminating cancerous cells. Cancerous cells will multiply very rapidly so it is always best to start chemotherapy treatment as soon as possible.
The goal of radiation therapy is comparable to chemotherapy, to kill cancer cells as well as slow the proliferation of mesothelioma cancer cells as much as you possibly can. It’s also called “ionizing radiation” and is ordinarily used after surgery has been finished. It is every so often utilized as palliative care to reduce the pain associated with the disease.
Photodynamic treatment is normally utilized only if the mesothelioma cancer is localized and is not normally very successful if the cancer has metastasized. Photodynamic treatment entails giving the patient medication intravenously that makes cancer cells very susceptible to a certain type of light. A few days after photodynamic treatment the individual is then subjected to this specific light, exterminating the mesothelioma cancer cells that have absorbed the medicine.
Gene therapy is experimental and includes infecting the person with a virus that was altered genetically. The virus makes its way into cancer cells which results in the production of a protein. A short while after infecting the patient with the virus, the individual is then treated with a chemotherapy medication that won’t be toxic to normal cells, but is created to be deadly to cancer cells.
Immunotherapy tries to fool the patient’s immune system into destroying mesothelioma cancer cells. With active immunotherapy the patient has a portion of their mesothelioma cancer cells completely removed and then turned into a vaccine. The patient is then injected with the vaccine which will most likely lead to the individual’s immune system recognizing the “mesothelioma cell vaccine” as a dangerous substance, and thus identifying the cancer itself as a toxic substance.
