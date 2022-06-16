Finance
Truck Accidents – What You Need to Know
Many drivers assume the state laws and compensation for injuries, wage loss, etc., are the same whether you are involved in a car accident or a truck accident. Yet there are distinct differences between the two and understanding them is key to protecting yourself if you have been in a truck accident. Legal advice on dealing with insurance, medical issues and claims has been summarized below with things you need to know about these types of accidents:
1. Even if it’s a minor accident, contact local police, seek medical attention if needed and document the accident.
Following any truck accident, the victim should contact the nearest police department and immediately seek medical attention for all injuries. Be sure to report and document any minor pain that may seem less important at the time compared to more serious injuries. Significant injuries are often masked early on, making it difficult to link them to the truck accident if they are not documented.
It’s crucial to obtain contact information for any passengers and witnesses involved in the accident. This information will be extremely important if it becomes necessary to hire a lawyer, because all too often, the truck driver who caused the accident will change his story along the way. Furthermore, if witness information is not preserved at the scene, or if it’s missing from the police investigation, it becomes much more difficult for an attorney to prove negligence.
2. Notify your auto insurance company immediately.
In some states, there’s a strict, one-year time limit to notify your own insurance company of a truck accident, and to file an application to receive compensation for your medical bills and other benefits.
Filing an application for benefits form with your insurance company is essential for protecting your rights, even if your injuries do not seem severe. The form is required to receive five important benefits: medical expenses related to the auto accident, wage loss for the first three years following the accident, household replacement services (chores/help with children), payment for mileage to and from medical appointments and attendant care (nursing services). Use the form available through your auto insurance company. Please be as accurate and complete as possible, and include all of your injuries and impairments.
If a truck accident victim fails to adhere to this one-year deadline on time, he/she can lose this important coverage. There is also a time limit to file a lawsuit against the negligent driver’s truck insurance company. In addition to the above deadlines, many auto insurance policies pose even more strict notification requirements, such as 30 days notice for hit-and-run truck crashes.
3. Retain an experienced attorney quickly.
Trucking companies are required by federal and state law to keep records of safety inspections and drivers’ hours. Because bad equipment and driver fatigue cause many truck accidents, these records could prove liability against the trucking company. But after a certain period of time, trucking companies by law can dispose of pre-trip inspection documents and log books. That’s one important way that a truck crash is very different from a car crash. It is imperative that an experienced truck accident lawyer be retained as soon as possible before important records are intentionally (and legally) destroyed.
4. Check your auto insurance policy for uncoordinated benefits.
It’s important to quickly review your auto insurance policy and any additional contractual coverage you might have. There can be some common pitfalls and loopholes posed by some typical auto insurance policies. For example, some people have lost thousands of dollars because they did not understand the interplay between health insurance plans, managed care plans and retirement plans. Most policies are coordinated, meaning that if you have existing health insurance in the event of a truck accident, your health insurance pays first and your auto insurance pays the remaining balance. With uncoordinated coverage, truck accident victims may be entitled to receive a “double dip recovery” under the policy.
5. Never sign a release or give statement to an insurance claims adjuster.
Since it’s common for trucking companies to send defense attorneys, investigators and insurance adjusters immediately to the accident scene to lessen the company’s liability, do not speak with them or sign anything. Otherwise, you could unknowingly relinquish your rights or put your truck accident case in jeopardy. Never give statements to any truck accident claims adjuster and never sign a release or allow the adjuster to look at the auto damage – without speaking to your truck accident attorney first. Simply tell the adjuster that you need to review the paperwork with your attorney and will get back to them with your response.
Too many people rush into signing adjusters’ documents without having the language reviewed by an attorney. Therefore, they may lose their right to sue the negligent truck driver and the trucking company for accident-related injuries. Claims adjusters often try to get recorded statements early, aiming to minimize the accident victim’s pain and injuries for later use in court. Even limited property damage releases can contain unrelated language releasing all personal injuries suffered from a car accident.
Damages recoverable from a truck injury accident may include claims through the victim’s own auto insurance company. If the truck driver was determined to be at fault, claims against the negligent driver’s insurance involves pain and suffering damages and excess economic damages beyond each state’s maximums.
VoIP Logger – Very Useful in Call Centers
Call recording and logging using VoIP logger has become very important with the massive change in technology and the working habits of people which have become more mobile these days. The recording of the calls take place on recording systems which use software for call management and security. Most of the software applications used in call recording rely on the analog signal by using either call recording adapter or telephony board.
Voice over IP (VoIP) is an internet technology, Communication protocol and transmission technology which delivers voice communication and multimedia session over internet. VoIP is also a synonym for IP telephony, voice over broadband, IP telephony and broadband telephony. Due to the bandwidth efficiency and cheap rate, business houses are increasingly migrating to VoIP from the traditional PSTN which helps them in reducing their monthly telephone costs. VoIP solution has evolved in a unified communication service which treats phone calls, voice mail, email, and fax and web conference services. The service providers mainly focus on small to medium business (SMB) and large business houses. VoIP allows voice as well as data communication which runs on a single network helping in reducing the infrastructural cost and to record and log the calls made using this technologies, a VoIP logger needs to be installed.
Sometimes the important discussions over a phone may get lost due to technical problems and the situation becomes irritating if the information which was lost matters most for the person or the business perspective as the business may suffer from the problem in the future also as the lost conversation can not be recovered. So to avoid this type of problem, organizations install VoIP logger system which is a form of digital voice logger. It also has some advanced features like counting total number of calls made; record the call conversations and so on. Recording calls help in keeping the record of every call made over VoIP system so that the same can used as a checkpoint in future to solve the issues and concerns, if any. This also helps the business houses in archiving their business radio channels.
Managed Forex Trading – The Starters Guide to the Managed Forex Account Systems
A managed forex trading account can give an investor who cannot watch the market 24 hours a day an opportunity to participate in the colossal world of forex trading. A managed forex account may also be appropriate for the investor who prefers to have his capital managed by professionals. Studies of professionally managed forex trading accounts have shown returns that are not related to the performance of the stock market. Consequently, allocating a portion of an investment portfolio to a forex managed account may be an appropriate way to increase the portfolio’s total diversification.
“People often ask me ‘How should I start trading with my managed forex trading account?’ or ‘What should I do to start making money trading?’ The answer is simple – you need to know what you are doing. The Pip Scooper program will definitely show you how to make money. I have seen it work personally. I have seen it do wonders for other traders. I know it can make you a lot of money too. If you buy the Pip Scooper and you trade the system according to the rules, you will make money. Simple as that.”
-Ashkan Bolour, Fund Manager, Bolour Capital Management
Managed Forex Trading is the name given to the “direct access” trading of foreign currencies. With an average daily volume of $1.5 trillion, the Forex far exceeds the $30 billion daily turnover by the New York Stock Exchange and is 46 times larger than all the futures markets combined. For these reasons, the Forex is one of the world’s largest and most liquid markets, making a Managed Forex Trading Account a savvy investment choice.
A Managed Forex Trading Account offers investors the benefit of Foreign Currency Trading along with the accessibility of funds 24 hours a day. This unique approach to managed forex trading bypasses the broker and empowers the client with complete control over their funds.
When opening a Managed Forex Account, a reasonable amount of money is needed, typically starting from $25,000 and $50,000 is idea.
The risks can be high but also controllable. Forex traders around the world are competing against other Forex traders, banks, and institutional traders who are seeking the same potential rewards from their own trading activities. One benefit to using FXCM is that it can provide rapid execution at the Limit and Stop-Loss order prices and can make the best effort to fill their trade at the price requested. But remember, FOREX trading is speculative and any capital used should be risk capital.
So who do you deposit your money with? This is the most frequently asked question and the one that has to give us peace for the answer. Some investment brokers need a check written directly to them or their investment firms, while investing other Forex Managed Accounts can be completely different. You should open your own account with a broker which gives you complete control over your own funds. The goal is so you can deposit or withdraw any amount at anytime day or night from your Managed Forex Account. It’s your money so you should have control over it, and not some other company. When you open an account with a broker, its best that they will link your account to a Managed Forex Trading account so you can have the benefits of a system and have complete access to your money at the same time. This is a very unique approach but one that has proven to be greatly desired by investors throughout the FOREX market.
The returns are always unknown as all ways in a trading market like this. Just because a market was doing good in the past, does not mean it will do better in the future. Your investment will greatly depend on the present market conditions in relationship to the specific trading models used for execution of trades.
With any good reputable company, they will have you sign a LPOA, Limited Power Of Attorney. This allows your personal account with the company to be funded by the LPOA to link your account with the Managed Forex Trading account and trade funds for you.
When You Need to Call a Water Damage Restoration Company
Water damage restoration is sometimes needed in seemingly unlikely situations. Damage service is not required only when there is a huge flood – sometimes even smaller damages like faucet leaks can have grave effects on your home. The points below will help you identify some of the situations in which you could call a that type of company to help you out.
Flooding
The most obvious reason to call a damage company is of course flooding. Hurricanes and floods can destroy your home, but professional service can restore your property to pre-incident condition. However, even a leaking refrigerator or washing machine should be fixed and the damage caused by it should be assessed. This too can be done and remedied by a water damage restoration company.
Carpet/ Upholstery Damage
If your carpet is stained with wine or soaked with water, you need not necessarily replace it. A water damage company can use professional equipment to dry out the carpet and remove stains, restoring it to pre-incident condition. Some companies like SOS Water Damage even restore carpets after fire and smoke damage.
Grout & Tile Cleaning
Sometimes the grout between your tiles could become dirty with dampness. Alternately, your tiles could be dirty because of exposure to water and fire damage. This too calls for the services of a company that would clean your tiles/grout without damaging them.
Mold Remediation
Something as harmless as a leaking washing machine or even a major natural flooding incident can have serious secondary effects. These include mold growth which can cause serious health hazards. In this case a restoration company takes care of mold remediation. Typically, tiled areas will be pre vacuumed and sprayed with cleaning agents. Then the floor would be buffed with a rotary cleaner to evenly spread the cleaning solution. In some cases, industrial blowers will be used to dry the surface completely.
Fire Damage Restoration
Some damage service companies extend their services to fire damage restoration also.
Trained technicians employ a range of on-site techniques to restore both, the property and its contents such as furniture, paintings, etc. via an established network of specialist contractors.
Allergy Control
If you have a tendency to develop asthma or other respiratory problems, then there might be dust mites or mold growth in your home. Water damage service companies can use special formulae to get rid of dust mites and fungi.
Wind Damage
Restoration companies also restore damages by hurricanes. A good company like SOS Water Damage will offer you a 2 year guarantee that their work will last, while other companies only offer a 1 year guarantee.
Bio hazard Clean up
Some Water Damage service companies offer efficient and safe asbestos removal services. They usually can address large and small environmental problems and issues. These companies offer a full range of asbestos removal and demolition services.
