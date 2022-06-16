Twin Cities artist wins award to fund new public art installation next summer

While working on her last large-scale project, multidisciplinary artist Pramila Vasudevan saw a blade of grass growing inside the parking ramp her project took place in. Amidst the harsh, dark corners of concrete and the dim fluorescent lights, a plant found a tiny spot with light.

That’s where the idea for “Prairie/Concrete,” Vasudevan’s newest project, came to her. After pitching it to Public Art St. Paul, a local nonprofit that works to support artists and support projects within the St. Paul community, Vasudevan worked with them to apply for the Joyce Awards.

This week Vasudevan, of St. Paul, was named of five recipients the awards. With a grant of $75,000, Vasudevan will be able to implement her long form site-specific art installation “Prairie/Concrete.” The project will culminate in summer 2023 as the centerpiece project for PASP’s first Triennial Art Festival and is a mix of choreography, embodied movement and social practice within three local parks.

THE JOYCE AWARDS

The Joyce Awards were created in 2004 by the Joyce Foundation, whose mission is to advance racial equity, and economic mobility for the next generation in the Great Lakes region.

The awards specifically stem from the culture program within the foundation, which aims to promote their mission by supporting artists of color. Each $75,000 grant enables the creation and presentation of a new work that engages and builds community.

“The arts play a really central role in uplifting communities, in enhancing people’s lives in serving as community anchors and being sites of cultural vitality and community pride,” said Culture Program Director Mia Khimm.

And Vasudevan wants community engagement to be at the heart of her work in the coming year. “Prairie/Concrete” is a consideration of the relationships found between movement-making, plant-growing processes and finding green within urban spaces. It will be rooted in choreography, as Vasudevan has trained in the art of classical Indian dance, Bharatanatyam, since she was a young girl.

‘IT’S ABOUT AN EXPERIENCE’

Having spent more than 17 years engaging people across the Twin Cities in large-scale dance and public art projects, Vasudevan will continue to do so with her project.

“Prairie/Concrete” will be featured in Western Sculpture Park, Frogtown Farm and Hidden Falls Regional Park. The people who live around these parks will be involved in the creation process. This summer, Vasudevan hopes to create a reciprocal exchange with community members so they shape the project too.

“In contemporary public art, it’s not always about creating an object,” PASP Executive Director Colleen Sheehy said. “It’s about an experience, it’s more ephemeral and it’s more about relationships among people.”

A unique part of Vasudevan’s work is that she does not choreograph for only professional, highly-trained dancers, she works with anyone.

“That’s part of my choreographic challenge,” Vasudevan said. “How can I create environments in which all people who participate feel completely engaged and excited?”

While preparing a new piece, Vasudevan not only engages with community members but with the site’s history as well. And the three parks she chose all stand on what was once indigenous Dakota land.

From the indigenous people that used to live in these places to the smallest leaf patterns, Vasudevan asks the question: “If I consider your presence, would you stay?”

Her artistic vision is also rooted in continually learning about the history of her Tamil ancestry and what it means to be a South Asian woman living in America. Through “Prairie/Concrete,” Vasudevan aims to help the community form new ways of relating to each other and to the natural world.