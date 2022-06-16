News
Twin Cities artist wins award to fund new public art installation next summer
While working on her last large-scale project, multidisciplinary artist Pramila Vasudevan saw a blade of grass growing inside the parking ramp her project took place in. Amidst the harsh, dark corners of concrete and the dim fluorescent lights, a plant found a tiny spot with light.
That’s where the idea for “Prairie/Concrete,” Vasudevan’s newest project, came to her. After pitching it to Public Art St. Paul, a local nonprofit that works to support artists and support projects within the St. Paul community, Vasudevan worked with them to apply for the Joyce Awards.
This week Vasudevan, of St. Paul, was named of five recipients the awards. With a grant of $75,000, Vasudevan will be able to implement her long form site-specific art installation “Prairie/Concrete.” The project will culminate in summer 2023 as the centerpiece project for PASP’s first Triennial Art Festival and is a mix of choreography, embodied movement and social practice within three local parks.
THE JOYCE AWARDS
The Joyce Awards were created in 2004 by the Joyce Foundation, whose mission is to advance racial equity, and economic mobility for the next generation in the Great Lakes region.
The awards specifically stem from the culture program within the foundation, which aims to promote their mission by supporting artists of color. Each $75,000 grant enables the creation and presentation of a new work that engages and builds community.
“The arts play a really central role in uplifting communities, in enhancing people’s lives in serving as community anchors and being sites of cultural vitality and community pride,” said Culture Program Director Mia Khimm.
And Vasudevan wants community engagement to be at the heart of her work in the coming year. “Prairie/Concrete” is a consideration of the relationships found between movement-making, plant-growing processes and finding green within urban spaces. It will be rooted in choreography, as Vasudevan has trained in the art of classical Indian dance, Bharatanatyam, since she was a young girl.
‘IT’S ABOUT AN EXPERIENCE’
Having spent more than 17 years engaging people across the Twin Cities in large-scale dance and public art projects, Vasudevan will continue to do so with her project.
“Prairie/Concrete” will be featured in Western Sculpture Park, Frogtown Farm and Hidden Falls Regional Park. The people who live around these parks will be involved in the creation process. This summer, Vasudevan hopes to create a reciprocal exchange with community members so they shape the project too.
“In contemporary public art, it’s not always about creating an object,” PASP Executive Director Colleen Sheehy said. “It’s about an experience, it’s more ephemeral and it’s more about relationships among people.”
A unique part of Vasudevan’s work is that she does not choreograph for only professional, highly-trained dancers, she works with anyone.
“That’s part of my choreographic challenge,” Vasudevan said. “How can I create environments in which all people who participate feel completely engaged and excited?”
While preparing a new piece, Vasudevan not only engages with community members but with the site’s history as well. And the three parks she chose all stand on what was once indigenous Dakota land.
From the indigenous people that used to live in these places to the smallest leaf patterns, Vasudevan asks the question: “If I consider your presence, would you stay?”
Her artistic vision is also rooted in continually learning about the history of her Tamil ancestry and what it means to be a South Asian woman living in America. Through “Prairie/Concrete,” Vasudevan aims to help the community form new ways of relating to each other and to the natural world.
News
Oakdale man pleads guilty for his role in health care insurance fraud scheme
An Oakdale man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a multi-million dollar insurance fraud scheme.
Okwuchukwu Emmanuel Jidoefor, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis to one count of mail fraud. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 27.
According to charges filed in U.S. District Court of Minnesota, Jidoefor and co-conspirators participated in a scheme to defraud automobile insurance companies by recruiting patients, staging accidents and receiving illegal kickbacks. Jidoefor’s role was a “runner,” someone who solicited people who’d been in car accidents to attend treatments at co‑conspirator clinics.
The case is a part of a larger investigation that has resulted in charges against 26 people across seven metro-area chiropractic practices, according to federal officials. Of those, 24 have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty following a trial.
News
Watch live: Day 3 of Jan. 6 committee hearings
The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building is resuming its public hearings Thursday and is set to begin at noon.
The committee will hear from two witnesses: Greg Jacob, Vice President Mike Pence’s counsel who fended off conservative law professor John Eastman’s ideas for Pence to carry out a plan to reject the electoral count; and retired federal judge Michael Luttig, for whom Eastman clerked.
Watch a livestream of the hearing here.
News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Colorado’s Jabari Walker
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jabari Walker (Colorado)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 213 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: 6-foot-10 3/4
2021-22 averages: 14.6 points (46.1% from the field — 51% on 2s, 34.6% on 3s), 9.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on June 4
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Son of former NBA player Samaki Walker, Walker was named to the Pac-12 All-freshman team for the 2020-21 season after averaging 7.6 points (52.6% shooting — 52.8% on 2s, 52.3% on 3s) and 4.3 rebounds. He was named first-team All-Pac-12 this past season after leading the Buffaloes in points and rebounds. Projected to be drafted late in the second round.
Scouting report: Big, athletic combo forward who should be able to guard 2-4. Quick enough to guard most perimeter players in space, long enough to recover and contest most shots and strong to defend bigger forwards. Should thrive as a one-on-one defender. Good help defender and weak-side rim protector. Made 59 of his 148 3-pointers (39.9%) in college, including 43.5% in his final 18 games. Good outside shooter when his feet are set but will need to improve shooting off movement and coming off screens. He’ll also need to be more consistent shooting from beyond the arc — shot 21.4% in the first 15 games of his sophomore season. Can improve as a driver, self creator and playmaker.
Fit: Walker would likely have to battle Chuma Okeke and Franz Wagner for playing time. The ability to play either forward spot would help him get more time on the floor since the Magic have several players who’ll play power forward. Orlando would need him to improve shooting versatility and consistency so he could help open up the floor for its playmakers.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
