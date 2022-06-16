U.S Air Force Now Uses SIMBA Blockchain Services

Bullish AVAX price prediction is $23.25 to $55.43.

Avalanche (AVAX) price might also reach $140 soon.

AVAX bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $9.29.

In Avalanche (AVAX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about AVAX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Avalanche (AVAX) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) is $16.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $803,241,123 at the time of writing. However, AVAX has increased by nearly 2.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Avalanche (AVAX) has a circulating supply of 81,011,919 AVAX. Currently, Avalanche (AVAX) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, OKX, Gate.io, MEXC, KuCoin, and FTX.

What is Avalanche (AVAX)?

Avalanche (AVAX) is the native cryptocurrency of the Avalanche network. AVAX was launched in 2020. Avalanche is an open-source decentralized blockchain for creating dApps and customized blockchains. It is popularly known as the “winter-themed” ecosystem that holds AVAX, the “red coin.”

AVAX tokens have 3 primary use cases. Firstly, they serve as the transaction fee. They serve as the fundamental unit for all Avalanche’s subnets. Moreover, users can stake AVAX and earn these tokens as rewards.

Avalanche comprises 3 interoperable blockchains with distinct functionalities and multiple subnets. The Exchange Chain (X-Chain) handles the trading activities. The contract chain (C-Chain) is meant for creating dApps. The Platform Chain (P-Chain) is meant for validating transactions and maintaining subnets.

Avalanche consensus protocol is distinctive. It is not completely based on the proof-of-work (PoW) or proof-of-stake (PoS). It operates with a directed acyclic graph (DAG) optimized consensus. Notably, the Snowman protocol, a part of the Avalanche consensus protocol, is worth mentioning and is meant for block production.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2022

Avalanche (AVAX) holds the 17th position on CoinGecko right now. AVAX price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

AVAX/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Avalanche (AVAX) laid out a descending channel pattern, characteristic of a bearish trend. This is a downtrend pattern that moves between very accurate limits. Two parallel trendlines, one connecting the resistance levels and the other connecting the support levels, for this pattern.

When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. As long as prices remain within the descending channel, the downward trend in price can be expected to continue.

Currently, Avalanche (AVAX) is in the range of $17.31. If the pattern continues, the price of AVAX might reach the resistance levels of $21.53, $27.87, and $46.39. If the trend reverses, then the price of AVAX may fall to $14.65.

Avalanche (AVAX) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Avalanche (AVAX).

AVAX/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Avalanche (AVAX).

Resistance Level 1 $23.25 Resistance Level 2 $29.85 Resistance Level 3 $38.50 Resistance Level 4 $55.43 Support Level 1 $14.80 Support Level 2 $9.29 AVAX Resistance & Support Level

The charts show that Avalanche (AVAX) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, AVAX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $55.43.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) might plummet to almost $9.29, a bearish signal.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Avalanche (AVAX) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of AVAX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Avalanche (AVAX) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Avalanche (AVAX) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend. Currently, AVAX is in a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of AVAX at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the AVAX is 32.17. This means that Avalanche (AVAX) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of AVAX may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Avalanche (AVAX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Avalanche (AVAX) . Currently, the ADX of AVAX lies in the range of 36.89, so it indicates a strong trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Avalanche (AVAX). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of AVAX lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Avalanche (AVAX) is at 32.1, thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of AVAX with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Avalanche (AVAX).

BTC Vs ETH Vs AVAX Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can interpret the price changes of BTC, ETH, and AVAX are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and AVAX would increase or decrease respectively.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Avalanche (AVAX) might probably attain $167 by 2023.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Avalanche (AVAX) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, AVAX might rally to hit $182 by 2024.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2025

If Avalanche (AVAX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, AVAX would rally to hit $203.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2026

If Avalanche (AVAX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, AVAX would rally to hit $220.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2027

If Avalanche (AVAX) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, AVAX would rally to hit $230.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2028

If Avalanche (AVAX) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, AVAX would hit $239 in 2028.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Avalanche (AVAX), it would witness major spikes. AVAX might hit $252 by 2029.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Avalanche ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in AVAX for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Avalanche (AVAX) might hit $290 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Avalanche network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for AVAX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Avalanche (AVAX) in 2022 is $3.4810. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Avalanche (AVAX) price prediction for 2022 is $0.3792.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Avalanche ecosystem, the performance of AVAX would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $5.85 very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that AVAX is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Avalanche (AVAX)? Avalanche (AVAX) is the native cryptocurrency of the Avalanche network. AVAX was launched in 2020. Avalanche is an open-source decentralized blockchain for creating dApps and customized blockchains. 2. Where can you purchase Avalanche (AVAX)? Avalanche (AVAX) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase, OKX, Gate.io, MEXC, KuCoin, and FTX. 3. Will Avalanche (AVAX) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Avalanche platform, AVAX has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Avalanche (AVAX)? On November 21, 2021, Avalanche (AVAX) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $144.96. 5. Is Avalanche (AVAX) a good investment in 2022? Avalanche (AVAX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Avalanche in the past few months, AVAX is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Avalanche (AVAX) reach $140? Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Avalanche (AVAX) will hit $140 soon. 7. What will be Avalanche (AVAX) price by 2023? Avalanche (AVAX) price is expected to reach $167 by 2023. 8. What will be Avalanche (AVAX) price by 2024? Avalanche (AVAX) price is expected to reach $182 by 2024. 9. What will be Avalanche (AVAX) price by 2025? Avalanche (AVAX) price is expected to reach $203 by 2025. 10. What will be Avalanche (AVAX) price by 2026? Avalanche (AVAX) price is expected to reach $220 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Recommended For You: