News
Upper Midwestern power providers warn that a hot summer could strain supplies
With forecasters predicting a hotter than normal summer, electric utilities and regulators are warning that the coming months could bring the potential of forced blackouts and higher prices for some customers in the Upper Midwest.
Power companies big and small across Minnesota say they are prepared for potential challenges this summer, including the possibility of interruptions after the North American Electric Reliability Corp. and the region’s power grid operator warned generation capacity could fall short of demand on the hottest days this summer. Above-normal temperatures expected in the Upper Midwest combined with a historic drought will contribute to the strain.
“I’d rather be prepared and not need it, than not be prepared and need it, so that’s why we’re trying to notify our customers as much in advance,” said Vernell Roberts with Detroit Lakes Public Utilities, which serves up to 17,000 customers in the summer. “We’re not trying to wave any type of an alarm or anything like that. But we do want customers to know.”
Electric utilities in Minnesota and parts of the Dakotas are part of a regional power grid operator that extends from the Canadian province of Manitoba to Louisiana called the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO. Providers across the system work together to manage energy production and consumption to ensure stable supply and the best possible prices for the 42 million people they serve.
Julie Pierce, vice president of strategy and planning for Minnesota Power, a northeastern Minnesota utility that serves 145,000 customers, compares MISO to an air-traffic controller for the region, and the local utilities have been preparing to chip in however they can should the grid be placed under extreme pressure. This summer when millions of people crank up their air conditioning to fight off sweltering heat, the utilities plan to coordinate to produce more power and cut consumption where they can.
The challenge isn’t just because of the heat. MISO in its summer outlook said it could possibly expect 124 gigawatts of load, or power demand, with 119 gigawatts of regularly available electricity available for generation. To avoid blackouts or grid failure, MISO spokesman Brandon Morris said the operator will likely have to rely more on emergency procedures. Already this week MISO has issued capacity advisories and hot weather alerts to utilities across the grid.
“We’ve been seeing this trend for the last few years, but this year’s summer assessment and capacity auction reflect the potential for the tightest conditions we’ve experienced,” Morris said in a statement. “The overall stability and reliability of the system will not be compromised, as MISO will continue to implement any actions that may be necessary to prevent uncontrolled, cascading outages.”
Pierce said there are many steps providers can take before taking the extreme measure of blackouts, including giving major industrial consumers an opportunity to shut down operations to avoid the higher rates that come with surging power demand. Roberts said his utility has been identifying industrial customers in Detroit Lakes to do the same.
As electricity providers across MISO’s footprint retire gas and nuclear power plants and replace them with more renewable energy sources like wind and solar, the grid has experienced disruptions, industry analysts say. In a recent report, energy investment research firm BTU Analytics said the retirement of older plants contributed to the shortfall in MISO’s footprint.
However, more renewable replacements are on the way. Pierce said improving reliability is also a matter of improving and expanding transmission lines and power storage.
“You need more infrastructure to support the renewables that are being put on the system is probably the bottom line of it. And without that, you’re going to see big swings,” Pierce said. “This isn’t because of renewables. This is because of the energy transformation that’s happening in the United States right now.”
News
Map of Ramsey County properties with racial covenants on the deed
Many properties in Ramsey County have some sort of racially restrictive language on the deed designed to limit who could own the homes.
These so-called racial covenants were drafted beginning in the early 1900s, but appeared on property deeds until the 1950s. The Fair Housing Act of 1968 prohibited this type of discrimination, but the existence of historic property restrictions helps to illustrate how racial segregation grew and impacted Ramsey County.
Most property owners have no idea these covenants are included on their deeds.
Using public records, the University of Minnesota’s Mapping Prejudice project, in collaboration with Welcoming the Dear Neighbor? at St. Catherine’s University, has identified more than 2,000 properties in Ramsey County with racial covenants.
Does your home have a racial covenant? Click on a pin below for more details:
The Ramsey County tally is believed to be an undercount because many deeds are handwritten and illegible. Here’s a breakdown of how many racial covenants Mapping Prejudice found by city:
News
Petitions submitted to put St. Paul property tax hike for preschool expansion on November ballot
A coalition working to expand publicly funded preschool and child care through a series of St. Paul property tax increases turned in petitions Wednesday to get the measure on ballots in November.
SPARK – St. Paul All Ready for Kindergarten – says it delivered over 13,000 signatures Wednesday and will add more in the coming weeks. It’ll take nearly 12,000 valid signatures to put the tax increases before voters.
“We are confident that the near unanimous support we’ve seen from every corner of the city will well exceed the signatures we need to be on the ballot this November,” city councilmember Rebecca Noecker said in a news release.
The measure would raise property taxes in the city by $2.6 million each of the next 10 years.
By year 10, SPARK says, the $26 million program could fully fund two years of preschool or child care for families below 185 percent of the federal poverty level – that covers 63 percent of children in the city – while offering sliding-scale subsidies to higher earners.
That $2.6 million is the equivalent of a 1.5 percent increase on this year’s city levy — about $20 a year for the average homeowner. Ten years in, it’d cost homeowners about $200 a year.
The money would flow to a wide range of organizations, from schools and Head Start programs to child care centers and home-based daycares, whether they’ve been received quality ratings from the state’s Parent Aware program or not.
News
Chicago Bears WR Byron Pringle is trying to make a positive impression after offseason reckless driving arrest
Byron Pringle knows he didn’t make the right type of headlines in his first couple of months as a Chicago Bears wide receiver.
He was arrested in April in Florida for reckless driving and driving while his license was suspended after an officer suspected him of doing a donut on the road with a child and another passenger in the car.
But if Bears fans will allow him to reintroduce himself, here’s what he wants them to know.
“I’m just a hardworking man,” he said. “I love the game. Things happen.”
Pringle didn’t expand much on the incident in his first comments to the media after Wednesday’s mandatory minicamp practice at Halas Hall, saying he had “no thoughts on it.” He pleaded not guilty to the charges, asked for a trial by jury and has a pretrial court date set for July 5, according to Pasco County records.
He said he spoke with general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus before the news came out in the media and “everything’s squared away in house.”
That echoed what Poles told the media just a few days after the arrest. Poles, who knew Pringle from their four years together in Kansas City, said the Bears were in “a good place” with Pringle and that the incident was “not a reflection of who he is at all.”
Pringle tweeted after his media availability: “I’m just here to play football not answer (clown) questions.”
So the focus since the arrest has been about how Pringle can make positive headlines with a Bears offense that needs some wide receivers to step up alongside Darnell Mooney.
Eberflus has been pleased with what he has seen from Pringle during practices the last several weeks.
“He does a really good job and is an explosive athlete, and he’s strong,” Eberflus said . “He’s got a strong set of hands to catch it in traffic and he does a really good job (with) yards after catch. He can break some tackles, you can feel his strength and you can see that on tape. We like where he is.”
Pringle, who signed a one-year contract worth $4 million guaranteed this offseason, has a big opportunity to increase his production from a career-best 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. He was fifth in catches — and the third wide receiver — on the potent Chiefs offense run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Now, the 28-year-old former undrafted free agent from Kansas State is part of a collection of Bears receivers with a lot to prove after Poles made mostly modest offseason additions at the position.
Mooney is the only Bears wide receiver on the roster with a better season production-wise than Pringle had in 2021. Tajae Sharpe had 41 catches for 522 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2016. Poles also drafted rookie Velus Jones Jr. in the third round last month.
So while running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet are likely to be involved in the passing game, too, there’s room for a newcomer to break out. Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis are among the other players looking for that shot.
Pringle brushed off questions about individual goals and instead said he’s trying to execute at a high level, win and have fun, something Mahomes tried to make sure his teammates always were doing. And Pringle believes they can do that behind quarterback Justin Fields and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy despite years of offensive struggles in Chicago.
“I always keep a smile on my face wherever I go, so I’m keeping that positive energy,” Pringle said. “Coming here, we ain’t worried about the past. We’re trying to go forward. We’re trying to go up. We’re not looking back at what happened in the past, and as a unit, we’re trying to be better, hold each other accountable.”
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said at the NFL owners meeting a couple of months ago that Pringle would “play his heart out” and “still will continue to grow because he works so hard.”
That’s why Pringle thinks he can make better news in the months ahead.
“I never try to stay at one level,” Pringle said. “I keep trying to keep going forward. … I don’t try to be the same player, the same dude. I try to learn something every day.”
